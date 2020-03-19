ENID, Okla. — Walmart Supercenter, 5505 W. Garriott, and Neighborhood Market, 1018 N. Cleveland, will begin closing at 8:30 p.m. today as part of a national effort by the corporation during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Both stores will be open daily 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to help employees restock shelves and clean and sanitize the store. Walmart workers will continue to have access to their regular scheduled shifts and full hours to assist with the efforts, according to a press release on the Walmart corporate website.
Stores also are limiting purchases on items including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food to serve the broadest number of customers possible, the release states.
Walmart plans to begin offering special shopping hours one hour before stores open on every Tuesday for customers 60 and older beginning March 24 and extending through April 28. Pharmacies and vision centers also will be open during those times, according to the press release.
In order to shift more resources to “critical areas” of the stores, Walmart is planning to temporarily close its auto care centers to allow those employees to focus on stocking and cleaning in stores. Those stores with vision centers will continue operating them on normal schedules to provide essential services only including glasses repair and distribution of existing orders.
“Our associates have been nothing short of heroic in their commitment to serve customers, stock shelves as quickly as possible and keep their stores clean,” said Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Walmart U.S. “When their communities needed them the most, our people have been at their best. Their efforts continue to be a tremendous source of pride for everyone at Walmart.”
