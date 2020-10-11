Garfield County resident Peggy McMichael registered to vote absentee for the first time Thursday at the local election board office, saying because of her health, it was easier than waiting until Election Day to cast her ballot.
“I’m 92 years old, so it’s not easy for me to get around,” she said before leaving.
After about 10 minutes, another woman entered the office, at 903 Failing Drive, to submit her registration.
“That’s the longest one we’ve had today,” Election Board Secretary Michael Friesen said about the lag. Friday was the deadline for voters to register in time for the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Oct. 27 is the next major statewide deadline, for Oklahoma voters to register to vote absentee. Friesen said many voters were in Thursday also filling out absentee request forms, which clerks then file by the 30 voting precincts in Garfield County.
“What that percentage is, I don’t know, but it’s a lot,” he said, “and we’ve had a lot of application changes.”
Once the election board gets through early voting in the next two weeks — from Oct. 29-31 at the election board — those ballots will go into a ceiling-high cage, the key for which the sheriff’s office will have until Election Day.
Friesen said the local postmaster has been “great” about getting local ballots to the election board directly. Two postage stamps, instead of one, are required for mailed ballots, according to the election board.
The same room also holds the board’s 40 voting machines, which trained poll workers will operate at all precinct voting locations, and a Walmart bag full of PPE (personal protective equipment). Each location must have at least three workers — as well as at least one Democrat and one Republican — per precinct, Friesen said.
He added that there is always a need for poll workers, particularly this year due to COVID-19 changing much about people’s voting process and comfort. Live training is already completed, but those who sign up will be emailed the same video training link. Friesen said he hired four new workers last week. Workers are required to wear a face mask, position themselves 6 feet apart and use the PPE in the bags to clean all voting materials.
“It’s a paid position, but they all work harder than they should — especially on a day like Nov. 3,” he said.
Those intersted in becoming poll workers can contact the election board at (580) 237-6016.
