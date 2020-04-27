ENID, Okla. — Plans for National Volunteer Week, April 19-25, 2020, were made long before the coronavirus began making headlines.
But, the need for volunteerism took on extra meaning in this year’s observance of National Volunteer Week, as new and younger volunteers continued stepping in to meet an increased demand for food assistance and to fill in for older volunteers who needed to stay home due to the pandemic.
❛We couldn't have done this❜
At Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma, executive director Lydia Kelley said a significant number of new volunteers has been needed, as many of the regulars have had to step back due to social distancing needs.
“We had a lot of regular volunteers who had to slow down what they were doing because they are in the at-risk category,” Kelley said.
And, while the regular volunteers were less available, the demand for the food resource center’s services drastically increased, as families lost income due to the coronavirus shutdown.
According to a February 2019 report, Loaves & Fishes normally serves an average of more than 13,000 pounds of food each week. During the pandemic and shutdown, Kelley said that demand has more than doubled.
She said Loaves & Fishes has been able to keep up with the demand with a drive-through delivery model, staffed both by regular volunteers and board members and a host of new volunteers.
“We’re excited about all the new people who have come out,” Kelley said. “We couldn’t have done this without all the volunteers.”
❛I want to make a difference❜
Kellee Platt, who has been volunteering with Loaves & Fishes since 2012, has been helping at each of the drive-through food distributions, twice a week, since the shutdown started.
“I know people need help, so I thought I’d come out and help distribute food to people in need,” Platt said while helping check in cars on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
She said she enjoys giving back and getting to interact — from a distance — with those in need.
“The people are really nice and it just helps — it helps the community and it helps hungry people,” Platt said.
Jennifer Fletcher is one of the new volunteers at Loaves & Fishes. She normally volunteers with the children’s ministry at Forgotten Ministries, but when that was temporarily suspended due to the pandemic, Fletcher said she came out to Loaves & Fishes “to give back to my community and to care for my community.”
“This is the community God blessed me with, and I want to make a difference in it,” Fletcher said.
She’s been volunteering at the food distributions with her three children, Justin, 10, Mark, 13, and Cora, 8. Fletcher said the food distributions are a good teaching time for her kids.
“I want to teach them the importance of giving back to the community and that we can make a difference in people’s lives,” Fletcher said, “and for them to see we’re all in this together, no one is any better than anyone else, and it’s OK to need help.”
Further down the drive-through line, Justin Romaine, associate pastor at Open Door Church, was busy putting milk and eggs in cars as they came through. He’s been a regular volunteer at Loaves & Fishes since the pandemic hit.
“I think right now is definitely a time when a lot of people in our community are in need,” Romaine said, “and I wanted to come out and give back in a practical way.”
The community’s response and the spirit of the volunteers has been a bright spot amid the pandemic, Romaine said.
“It’s encouraging to be able to serve the community,” he said, “and to see so many others coming out to serve and help out.”
❛Outpouring of support❜
For seniors who aren’t able to get out to pick up food, RSVP of Enid has significantly increased its Mobile Meals program.
A total of 453 volunteers serve with RSVP, and 100 of them a week deliver hot meals to home-bound seniors.
Like Loaves & Fishes, RSVP of Enid executive director Christy Baker had to enlist some new volunteers when the pandemic hit.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, with many of our existing Mobile Meals volunteers being included as part of the vulnerable population, they have had to pause their volunteer duties, until we get clearance they can volunteer once again,” Baker said. “Because of this, we have had an outpouring of support from our community, adding 80 new volunteers, who have joined this team of extraordinary people who continue to make Enid a better place to live and to grow old in.”
Fifty new clients have signed up during the pandemic, Baker said. Prior to COVID-19, RSVP delivered 132 meals a day, and now volunteers are delivering 182 meals five days a week.
Baker said the surge in volunteers to meet the increase in demand is inspiring.
“This surplus in both supply and demand is another shining example of this community,” she said. “We continue to see where there is a need, there is a solution, and Enid Mobile Meals is so proud each of our volunteers.”
❛They become your family❜
While many new volunteers have stepped up to help, some who’ve been volunteering for decades are still meeting the need.
Janice Mackie has been delivering on a Mobile Meals route, sometimes five days a week, for 25 years.
The News & Eagle caught up with her Wednesday, April 22, 2020, while she was picking up food prepared at the Integris Bass Baptist Health Center kitchen.
In spite of the risks associated with the pandemic, Mackie said she felt a duty to keep serving.
“We need to serve the elderly, and they need a nutritious meal,” Mackie said. “I just think this is a great service for them, because a lot of people can’t get out.”
For her, and many of the other volunteers, those who receive the meals are more than just recipients of a needed program.
“They become your family,” Mackie said. “It’s heartbreaking when you lose them, and when one of them passes away.”
❛If my 80-year-olds can do it ...❜
For some hungry residents of Enid — both homeless and those who just need a hot meal — the need is met at Our Daily Bread.
The soup kitchen serves meals to 100-300 people a day, five days a week. During the pandemic, that has shifted to a bag meal program, delivered out the front door to those in need.
Normally the soup kitchen runs on a staff of about 70 volunteers, who work in one-day rotations, plus help from Department of Corrections trustees.
Val Ross, director at Our Daily Bread, said the Department of Corrections inmates haven’t been able to help during the pandemic, and “with the onset of the illness we had to ask most of our elderly volunteers to stay home.”
He’s still looking for new volunteers, 18 years old or older, who can serve one day a week, 8 a.m. to noon, during the pandemic and beyond.
“It’s hard work, so I try to keep them to one day a week,” Ross said, “but if my 80 year-olds can do it, anybody can.”
❛We just come in and do what we can❜
Glen Haworth has been volunteering in the Our Daily Bread kitchen for more than two years. He paused from opening cans of corn to visit with the News & Eagle, and said he’s kept coming out during the pandemic because the need hasn’t stopped.
“People still need to have a good, hot meal, and Our Daily Bread has the full-service kitchen to provide that,” Haworth said. “We just come in and do what we can, and we look forward to coming back the next week.”
Nearby, Jan Tinsley and Jana Campbell were packaging donated beef jerky for those in need to take with them. Campbell has been volunteering at the soup kitchen for about two years, and Tinsley for about 10 years.
Campbell said she felt called to keep volunteering during the crisis, despite the risks.
“People need to be able to eat, especially with them losing jobs and not having wages,” Campbell said. “It’s important to still be here for them, and not leave them stranded.”
Both women said there’s a responsibility for those who are able to serve those in need.
“It’s a way of serving the community and just doing what we can do to help the less-fortunate,” Campbell said. “If you can serve, serve. Be a part of it rather than be a spectator.”
In serving those in need, especially during times of crisis, Tinsley said volunteers take on a role that goes beyond themselves.
“We’re actually here serving God,” Tinsley said. “That’s what we’re doing — being His hands.”
All of the organizations mentioned in this article are at a heightened need for monetary donations and volunteers because of the pandemic. To donate or volunteer, see the information below.
Our Daily Bread
To volunteer with Our Daily Bread, contact Val Ross at ODBread@att.net or call (580) 242-5718. Volunteers must be 18 years old or older. Monetary donations to support the soup kitchen can be made payable to Our Daily Bread and mailed to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 110 N. Madison, Enid, OK 73701.
RSVP of Enid
To donate to RSVP, to help cover the increased cost of the program’s increasing services during the coronavirus pandemic, visit the “Donate” tab at https://www.rsvpenid.org.
Loaves & Fishes
To donate to Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma, visit http://www.loavesandfishesn wok.org/donate.html or http://weblink.donor perfect.com/LFcovid19Relief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.