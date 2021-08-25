An Oklahoma State University animal expert and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are warning against the use of an animal anti-parasite drug to treat or prevent COVID-19.
Dr. Rosslyn Biggs, a veterinarian and director for continuing education at OSU College of Veterinary Medicine, said she has seen “no legitimate research” that solidifies the use of ivermectin, a drug that prevents heartworm disease in some small animal species and treats certain internal and external parasites in various animal species, to treat humans with or prevent COVID-19.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, there were various researchers looking at all kinds of things that might be effective in treating or mitigating infection with the coronavirus,” Biggs said. “I think it’s important to recognize that although something may work in a test tube in a lab, that doesn’t always correlate to being effective in use in live animals or people.”
Biggs, an OSU Extension specialist, said veterinarians typically reach for ivermectin to treat internal and external parasites in animals, commonly using it as a heartworm preventative for cats and dogs and to deworm livestock animals and horses, Biggs said.
Ivermectin can be prescribed to treat people with conditions caused by parasitic worms, external parasites like head lice and for skin conditions such as rosacea, according to the FDA, but Biggs said those uses are “human preparations” of the drug.
“It would be a prescription from a human physician — different concentration, different formulation there than what we would use in veterinary medicine,” she said.
The FDA stated in an update from March that it has not reviewed data to support use of ivermectin in COVID-19 patients to treat or to prevent COVID-19, although “some initial research is underway.”
“Even the levels of ivermectin for approved uses can interact with other medications, like blood-thinners,” the FDA wrote. “You can also overdose on ivermectin, which can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, hypotension (low blood pressure), allergic reactions (itching and hives), dizziness, ataxia (problems with balance), seizures, coma and even death. “
Some of the side effects that may be associated with ivermectin include skin rash, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, facial or limb swelling, neurologic adverse events such dizziness, seizures and confusion, sudden drop in blood pressure, severe skin rash potentially requiring hospitalization and liver injury such as hepatitis, according to the FDA.
Biggs said it’s the inactive ingredients in ivermectin “that are used as carriers or help a certain animal ... metabolize and utilize the ivermectin” that cause problems and concerns when used in the species it’s not intended for, adding that it’s not uncommon to see overdoses of ivermectin in small animals such as dogs that have gained access to or have been inappropriately administered ivermectin intended for larger animals.
“If you think about it, for most of the horses or cattle preparations, we’re treating 1,000-, 1,200-, 1,500-pound animals versus a dog that may weigh 50 pounds,” Biggs said, “so there’s significant risk not only of the inactive ingredients found in these animal products — it’s also a dosage issue that can be problems when we’re using it in a species it’s not intended for.”
The FDA also stated that many of the inactive ingredients found in animal products “aren’t evaluated for use in people,” and in some cases, the FDA doesn’t know “how those inactive ingredients will affect how ivermectin is absorbed in the human body.”
“Those inactive ingredients are tested for safety in the species it’s intended for. Our animal products — it’s clearly on the label, ‘Not for human use,’ and there’s a reason for that. It’s safety,” Biggs said. “Veterinary medications should only be used as prescribed or directed by a veterinarian. Those labels need to be read, and we have to follow them for safety and effectiveness.”
When it comes to health, Biggs encouraged people to speak to their physicians.
“Regardless of whether it’s COVID or something else, they need to talk to their physician, need to talk to their health care provider because each individual has their own their own conditions, their own risk factors, and their doctor knows them better than than anyone else.”
