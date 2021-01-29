Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Windy early with showers becoming likely after midnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy early with showers becoming likely after midnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.