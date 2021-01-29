EL RENO — The line to the door of First Baptist Church already was 100 deep as the sun began to peek over the horizon.
Though the temperature was just above freezing and many needed wheelchairs, gripped canes or leaned heavily on walkers, they waited without complaint.
They were among the lucky ones who secured an appointment at Canadian County’s COVID-19 vaccination pod using the state’s online scheduling portal. Many arrived well before their appointment times for their own peace of mind, even though it meant standing in the cold.
One man and his wife said they drove 150 miles — one way — from rural western Oklahoma because there weren’t any appointments available closer to their home. Both needed their second booster shot.
During the last week in January, public health officials operated 85 so-called “pods” — or point of distribution sites — around the state. The pods, including the one Thursday in El Reno, are a spoke in the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy, particularly in rural areas.
The pods, which act as high-volume mass vaccination clinics, are a complex operation comprised of dozens of licensed medical personnel, clerical staff, Oklahoma’s National Guard and volunteers. They also rely heavily on the largess of communities, churches and nonprofits to provide the sites.
Canadian County’s included about a dozen licensed medical personnel tasked with administering shots, along with about a half dozen employees, National Guard staff and volunteers who checked people in, processed paperwork, controlled access to the building, directed traffic and helped troubleshoot unexpected problems — like not enough wheelchairs for the elderly.
Nearly 600 people were vaccinated in four hours with few breaks on Thursday. In Canadian County, the pod runs five days a week, averaging 500 vaccines during a four-hour clinic. In the upcoming week when the pod shifts to Mustang, they’ll be vaccinating closer to 700 a day.
Thursday’s pod was more complex because not only was staff administering first-time shots of the Pfizer vaccine, they also were running a clinic simultaneously for Oklahomans returning for their second Moderna booster.
The check-in staff, using driver licenses to verify Oklahoma residency, gave participants a colored sticker to designate which shot they needed to receive.
At the check-in table, Tamara Storrs, who usually serves as a SoonerStart secretary, was providing clerical support, putting stickers on vaccine cards that explained the process to receive the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. At this pod, they recommended Oklahomans start looking for a return appointment the week before they’re due for the second dose.
Storrs said the county can only operate one pod at a time because it takes the combined health staff from the Yukon and El Reno locations to make it run efficiently.
At El Reno’s four-hour pod, long lines were a hallmark during most of the morning. A last-minute decision to add several hundred extra appointments thrilled residents, but taxed existing infrastructure. They were running about 30 minutes behind schedule.
Maggie Jackson, a health department spokeswoman for the eight-county west-central region, said the state’s goal is to administer 80% of the federally allocated vaccines each week. She said the remaining 20% are only held back to ensure there are enough doses to run clinics on Mondays.
‘Traffic controller’
“Morning sir,” Is this your first one?” asked Nolan Glidewell, 68, of Yukon.
He was one of two Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps volunteers on site. Health staff deemed him “traffic controller,” putting his past experience directing airplanes to good use directing patients to one of the five vaccination tables.
The pod marked the fourth time Glidewell, an Air Force veteran, had volunteered.
Glidewell joined the state Health Department’s Medical Reserve Corps, a group of nearly 3,200 volunteers, after learning that they needed help with coronavirus pandemic efforts.
“I figured instead of staying sedentary at home, why not help the community out,” he said. “I’ve even canceled doctors appointments to stay here.”
He said he’s not worried about catching COVID-19.
“You take precautions. I’m constantly cleaning my hands,” Glidewell said. “And when I get home, I basically strip in the garage and throw all my stuff in the washer. Dogs don’t get COVID, but you just need to get in the habit. The biggest thing is using masks and washing your hands.”
Patients then encountered trained nurses or medics stationed on either end of folding tables. Before each patient, they carefully measured out a dose of vaccine mixed with the appropriate amount of saline. A refrigerator sat nearby filled with vaccine doses, carefully kept at the correct temperature.
‘Like precious gold’
“They’ve been watching vaccine like hawks,” Jackson said. “It’s like precious gold. Nothing goes to waste. I’ve heard about waste in other states. That’s impossible here. We treat it like diamonds.”
Patients are asked a series of questions to ensure they’re eligible for the vaccine. In a matter of minutes all the waiting was over. Patients then head to an observation area to sit for at least 15 minutes so they can be monitored for side effects.
In a little more than a month, close to 19,000 doses have been administered in Jackson’s region, including more than 7,800 in Canadian County alone. She said there have been no serious side effects reported.
Still, existing supply is not enough to keep up with demand, particularly in outlying areas of the state.
When county health officials approached First Baptist Church of El Reno about volunteering as a vaccination site, lead pastor Grant Findley said it seemed like a good fit for their mission. The building usually sits empty five days a week and has a large parking lot.
“We have this big building, and we wanted to serve the community,” Findley said.
But when word spread that the church had volunteered to host a week of vaccine pods, the church’s phones started ringing with residents hoping the church could help them get into the clinic. The call volume increased so much that church leaders had to add a message on their answering machine letting the public know they couldn’t help get them in, Findley said.
Findley said he feels sorry for Oklahomans struggling to navigate “a generation gap.”
“The people who really need the vaccine are the people who are not as familiar with technology,” he said.
Many rural county health departments, meanwhile, are grappling with wait lists hundreds of names long that are filled with Oklahomans over the age of 65 who don’t have access to the internet, officials said. Canadian County’s 3,500 online appointments for the upcoming week filled up in less than an hour, Jackson said.
Technically savvy residents living in urban parts of the state are snatching up many appointments in rural parts of Oklahoma even if it means a two-hour drive to towns like Medford.
Pods also are turning away people who don’t have appointments due to limited supply.
Health Department employees said they’re trying to use their wait lists to allocate any unused doses left over from pods.
Those over 65 with no internet or portal access can call 211 to try to get added to a wait list in their county.
