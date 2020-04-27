ENID, Okla. — An employee and a resident with The Commons, a retirement and assisted living facility in Enid, have tested positive for COVID-19 while undergoing care for unrelated issues, according to officials with the facility.
The facility learned of the positive results on Sunday. Neither individual showed any signs or symptoms of COVID-19, according to a facility press release. The resident remains in the hospital and the staff member is in quarantine at home, under the care of a physician.
“We have notified public health officials as required and are following procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” said Steven Walkingstick, executive director at The Commons. “We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to continue our work preventing the spread of this virus. We want to make residents, their families, our dedicated staff and our community aware of this latest news and reassure everyone that we are on top of the situation.”
The facility said updates will be shared on the faciity’s Facebook page or its website.
A United Methodist Retirement Community, The Commons offers independent living town homes and apartments, assisted living, skilled nursing, rehabilitation and long-term care, according to its Facebook Page.
OSDH did not report any new cases for Enid or Garfield County over the weekend or Monday morning, and there were no official cases in Northwest Oklahoma.
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center did report a new COVID-19 patient on Sunday after having no patients who had tested positive for the virus on Saturday. That patient remained the only COVID-19 case being treated in the facility on Monday, according to a St. Mary's spokeswoman. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center is not treating any COVID-19 patients currently, according to spokeswomen on Monday.
The state continues to see the number of COVID-19 cases climb at a much slower rate, with 27 new cases, or .83%, and two additional deaths were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, April 27, 2020.
City of Enid leaders were announcing a plan Monday afternoon to begin opening businesses in phases starting Friday, May. 1. Indepth details will be released as they become available. The mayor said last week the city would be working on the plan after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt allowed some non-essential businesses to open by appointment on Friday, April 24. Restrictions on opening remained, however, for cities that stricter declarations in place, which included Enid.
On March 27, Enid Mayor George Pankonin signed an amended emergency declaration that took effect the night of March 28, including a stay-at-home order, closure of non-essential businesses and closure of city of Enid facilities. The next day the first positive test was reported in Garfield County.
State numbers
Of the 3,280 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19, there have been 2,167, or 51.4%, who have recovered, including 28 in the past 24 hours, according to OSDH. There have been 49,891 negative specimens as of last week.
There have been 30 cases in the 0-4 range, 82 in the 5-17 range, 653 in the 18-35 range, 701 in the 36-49 range, 782 in the 50-64 range and 1,031 in the 65 and older range, according to OSDH on Monday. Of those testing positive, 1,834 have been female, 1,438 have been male and 8 have been reported as unknown gender.
Since the first official case was detected in the state March 6, there have been 656 total hospitalizations of those who have tested positive for COVID-19, with 306 remaining hospitalized as of Friday, according to OSDH.
The state has recorded 197 deaths associated with the virus. The most recent deaths announced Monday were a man in the 65 and older age group in Tulsa County and a woman in the 50-64 age group in Carter County. OSDH announced both of those and a woman in Wagoner County in the 65 and older age group, whose death was first reported on Sunday, all died between Friday and Saturday, April 24-25.
Of the 197 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 who have died, 157, or 79.69%, have been 65 and older; 30, or 15.23%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 5, or 2.54%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 5, or 2.54%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 104 or 52.79%, than women, 93 or 47.21%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH.
Deaths recorded per county in the state are 29 in Oklahoma County; 28 in Tulsa County; 27 in Cleveland County; 15 in Washington County; 14 in Wagoner County; 10 in Delaware County; eight in Osage County; six each in Caddo, Creek, Greer and Kay counties; four each in Muskogee and Pottawatomie counties; three each in Adair, Canadian, Mayes, Rogers and Sequoyah counties; two each in Pawnee and Pittsburg counties; and one each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Grady, Latimer, Major, Ottawa, Payne, Pontotoc, Seminole, Stephens and Texas counties, according to OSDH data released Monday morning.
Positive tests recorded per county in the state are 703 in Oklahoma County; 490 in Tulsa County; 404 in Cleveland County; 231 in Washington County; 115 in Wagoner County; 91 in Canadian County; 90 in Delaware County; 85 in Texas County; 79 in Comanche County; 76 in Creek County; 72 in Osage County; 64 in Greer County; 58 in Caddo County; 55 in Adair County; 47 each in Kay and Rogers counties; 44 in Payne County; 42 in Pottawatomie County; 34 in Grady County; 30 in McClain County; 29 each in Ottawa and Pawnee counties; 26 each in Cherokee and Muskogee counties; 25 in Pittsburg County; 21 in Mayes County; 20 each in Nowata and Stephens counties; 16 in Okmulgee County; 15 in Jackson County; 13 each in Garvin and Logan counties; 12 in Sequoyah County; 11 each in Garfield and Lincoln counties; 10 each in Custer, Pontotoc and LeFlore counties; nine in Craig County; eight each in Kingfisher, McCurtain and Seminole counties; six each in Bryan and Noble counties; five each in Beckham, Cotton, Haskell and Latimer counties; four in Kiowa County; three each in Beaver, Choctaw, Johnston and Woods counties; two each in Carter, Dewey, Grant, Jefferson, Love, Major, Marshall and McIntosh counties; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Cimarron, Harper, Murray, Okfuskee, Pushmataha, Tillman and Woodward counties, according to OSDH information released Monday morning.
Northwest Oklahoma numbers
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town include nine in Enid; four in Kingfisher; three in Alva; two each in Okarche and Seiling; and one each in Dover, Fairview, Garber, Hennessey, Jet, Lahoma, Lamont, Laverne, Medford and Woodward. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other," according to OSDH.
Garfield County has recorded 11 cases, with eight recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has recorded eight cases, with six recovered; Woods County has recorded three cases; Grant County has recorded two cases, with both recovered; Major county has recorded two cases, with one recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; and Alfalfa and Woodward counties have recorded one case each, with both recovered. There have been no positive tests in Blaine County, according to OSDH as of Monday morning.
Northwest Oklahoma testing
Drive-through testing is being conducted by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, shortness of breath and coughing, should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
