Updated: OSDH reports COVID-19 cases reported Sunday 'do not reflect real-time data'

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma only saw 209 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, but 15 of those were in Northwest Oklahoma counties, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.

There were no deaths reported Sunday by OSDH.

Eleven of the 13 Garfield County cases were in Enid, and two additional positive tests were confirmed in Kingfisher County by the OSDH. Other communities gaining a case in Northwest Oklahoma were Lahoma, Hennessey and Kingfisher.

Of the 25,265 cumulative COVID-19 cases, 5,348 are active, representing a single-day decrease of 71. There have been 19,466 Oklahomans who have recovered, according to OSDH, which defines recovered as "not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report."

State numbers

Increases in cases per age group reported Sunday were 81 in the 18-35 age group, 47 in the 36-49 age group, 38 in the 50-64 age group, 21 in the 65 and older age group, 16 in the 5-17 age group and six in the 0-4 age group.

Cumulative totals as of Sunday were 552 in the 0-4 age group, 1,953 in the 5-17 age group, 9,230 in the 18-35 age group, 5,524 in the 36-49 age group, 4,413 in the 50-64 age group and 3,593 in the 65 and older age group.

Of those testing positive, 12,942, or 51.23%, have been female, and 12,245 or 48.47%, have been male. There are 78 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Sunday.

Of the overall 451 deaths in the state, 360 or 79.82%, have been 65 and older; 69 or 15.30%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 14, or 3.10%, have been in the 36-49 age group; 7, or 1.55%, have been in the 18-35 age group; and one, or .22%, has been in the 5-17 age group. More men, 238, than women, 213, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have died is 75.1.

Data shows deaths in 49 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 84 in Tulsa County; 77 in Oklahoma County; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 14 in Muskogee County; 13 in McCurtain County; 11 in Caddo County; 10 in Rogers County; 9 each in Comanche, Creek, Kay and Osage counties; 7 each in Greer and Texas counties; 5 each in Grady, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 4 each in Adair, Canadian, McClain and Seminole counties; 3 each in Carter, Garvin, Jackson, Pawnee, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Ottawa, Payne and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Noble, Nowata, Stephens and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Sunday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 173 cases, 114 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 62 cases, 43 recovered; Noble with 59 cases, 46 recovered and one death; Blaine with 23 cases, 17 recovered; Woodward with 18 cases, 14 recovered; Major with 16 cases, 13 recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 12 cases, eight recovered; Grant with four cases, two recovered; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 159 in Enid (54 active); 25 in Kingfisher (eight active); 16 in Hennessey (five active); 15 each in Okarche (three active) and Woodward, (three active); 10 each in Alva (two active) and Watonga (two active); seven each in Cashion and Fairview (one active); six in Geary (one active); five in Ringwood (one active); four each in Dover (three active), Garber (one active), Lahoma (one active) and Longdale (two active); two each in Freedom (two active), Laverne (one active), Meno, Pond Creek (two active), Seiling and Waukomis (one active); and one each in Billings (one active), Canton (one active), Fort Supply, Hitchcock, Jet, Lamont, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 80 cases with 55 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 79 cases with 49 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 Zip Code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 7.19.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, July 19, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
TULSA 6285 84 4960
OKLAHOMA 6271 77 4693
CLEVELAND 1678 40 1307
TEXAS 1007 7 993
MCCURTAIN 681 13 543
CANADIAN 667 4 501
COMANCHE 591 9 481
PAYNE 526 2 464
WASHINGTON 490 39 424
WAGONER 460 19 346
ROGERS 435 10 306
GRADY 304 5 221
DELAWARE 290 19 216
MCCLAIN 288 4 238
CREEK 269 9 202
MUSKOGEE 246 14 159
OSAGE 246 9 199
BRYAN 239 1 161
CADDO 225 11 188
OTTAWA 219 2 147
OKMULGEE 218 0 128
CARTER 213 3 174
JACKSON 211 3 68
POTTAWATOMIE 204 5 139
MAYES 178 5 104
GARFIELD 173 2 114
ADAIR 170 4 135
CHEROKEE 149 1 120
KAY 146 9 113
GARVIN 145 3 118
CHOCTAW 141 1 121
STEPHENS 125 1 81
LOGAN 120 1 84
CUSTER 111 0 77
PONTOTOC 100 2 67
MCINTOSH 99 1 83
LE FLORE 87 1 51
PITTSBURG 87 3 69
PAWNEE 84 3 66
SEMINOLE 84 4 48
SEQUOYAH 83 3 66
GREER 71 7 58
KINGFISHER 62 0 43
NOBLE 59 1 46
LINCOLN 58 2 39
LOVE 55 0 48
MARSHALL 50 0 42
ATOKA 45 0 36
NOWATA 41 1 37
PUSHMATAHA 39 0 20
CRAIG 37 0 26
BEAVER 32 0 32
TILLMAN 32 1 25
MURRAY 29 0 26
BECKHAM 27 0 18
LATIMER 25 1 15
BLAINE 23 0 17
OKFUSKEE 23 0 16
JOHNSTON 23 0 15
HUGHES 22 1 14
HASKELL 21 0 15
JEFFERSON 20 0 17
KIOWA 18 1 15
WOODWARD 18 0 14
COAL 16 0 11
MAJOR 16 1 13
COTTON 12 2 7
WASHITA 12 0 6
WOODS 12 0 8
DEWEY 6 0 4
GRANT 4 0 2
HARMON 4 0 2
ROGER MILLS 3 0 0
HARPER 2 0 1
ELLIS 1 0 1
CIMARRON 1 0 1
ALFALFA 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 7.19.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, July 19, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA CITY 4978 68 3676
TULSA 4355 62 3417
EDMOND 974 10 780
BROKEN ARROW 932 17 696
NORMAN 858 23 681
GUYMON 838 7 827
JENKS 468 0 440
LAWTON 462 8 377
STILLWATER 432 1 400
OTHER*** 427 4 319
BARTLESVILLE 400 37 339
MOORE 397 9 305
YUKON 362 2 279
BROKEN BOW 312 10 255
CLAREMORE 258 7 178
OWASSO 223 2 166
IDABEL 221 2 174
ALTUS 196 3 61
BIXBY 196 2 150
GLENPOOL 183 0 156
ARDMORE 180 2 148
MUSKOGEE 179 11 114
CHICKASHA 171 4 121
ENID 159 2 105
BETHANY 151 1 119
DURANT 150 0 93
SHAWNEE 142 5 94
MIAMI 137 2 94
GROVE 137 16 102
SKIATOOK 136 7 114
SAPULPA 133 3 97
PONCA CITY 132 7 103
COWETA 127 13 92
PURCELL 124 3 111
HUGO 121 1 104
SAND SPRINGS 121 2 92
COLLINSVILLE 110 1 87
MUSTANG 109 1 85
TAHLEQUAH 108 1 92
EL RENO 106 1 71
STILWELL 92 4 71
HOOKER 91 0 91
HINTON 90 0 89
CHOCTAW 90 2 66
BLANCHARD 89 0 69
OKMULGEE 86 0 46
ADA 77 0 53
DUNCAN 75 0 57
WAGONER 75 4 61
GUTHRIE 72 0 47
MIDWEST CITY 70 2 51
JAY 69 1 50
MANGUM 69 7 57
PAULS VALLEY 68 1 56
TUTTLE 65 1 49
HENRYETTA 65 0 34
NEWCASTLE 64 1 46
MCALESTER 57 3 45
PRYOR CREEK 57 1 36
WEATHERFORD 57 0 45
CHECOTAH 55 1 45
WARR ACRES 53 0 43
NOBLE 52 1 41
PIEDMONT 50 0 37
CUSHING 49 1 32
SPENCER 48 1 29
LEXINGTON 47 0 36
CLINTON 46 0 27
WESTVILLE 46 0 42
CLEVELAND 45 3 38
ANADARKO 44 1 32
SEMINOLE 44 2 24
DEL CITY 44 0 28
BINGER 43 9 33
LINDSAY 42 1 30
LOCUST GROVE 41 0 24
WRIGHT CITY 40 0 31
EUFAULA 40 0 33
MARIETTA 38 0 32
CATOOSA 38 0 25
NICHOLS HILLS 38 0 33
DEWEY 38 1 36
VALLIANT 37 0 28
HOMINY 37 0 27
ATOKA 36 0 29
CHOUTEAU 35 3 21
COMMERCE 35 0 25
SPERRY 34 1 24
VINITA 33 0 23
SALLISAW 33 0 27
KELLYVILLE 32 2 28
SALINA 32 1 14
HAWORTH 32 0 23
COLCORD 32 1 24
FORT GIBSON 31 2 15
MOUNDS 30 1 22
WEWOKA 30 1 19
INOLA 30 2 21
JONES 30 0 19
COMANCHE 29 1 13
TEXHOMA 29 0 28
AFTON 28 0 20
MADILL 28 0 24
FREDERICK 28 1 23
PAWNEE 27 0 18
PERKINS 26 0 19
MULDROW 26 1 22
KINGFISHER 25 0 17
NOWATA 25 1 21
ELK CITY 24 0 16
HARRAH 24 0 23
MCLOUD 24 0 20
WASHINGTON 23 0 20
RED ROCK 23 1 21
PERRY 22 0 13
OCHELATA 22 1 20
KINGSTON 22 0 18
CALERA 22 0 12
MORRIS 21 0 16
OOLOGAH 21 0 19
BRISTOW 21 1 10
HASKELL 21 0 19
SULPHUR 21 0 20
MARLOW 20 0 10
TECUMSEH 19 0 12
MANNFORD 19 0 13
BEGGS 19 0 16
ELGIN 18 0 13
CHELSEA 18 0 14
POTEAU 18 0 6
PAWHUSKA 17 0 14
TALIHINA 17 1 5
COLBERT 17 0 16
TYRONE 17 0 15
BARNSDALL 16 2 10
KIEFER 16 0 13
HENNESSEY 16 0 11
OKARCHE 15 0 12
WATTS 15 0 15
MAYSVILLE 15 0 12
HOLDENVILLE 15 1 8
WOODWARD 15 0 12
HULBERT 14 0 11
ARCADIA 14 0 12
WAYNE 14 0 11
CHANDLER 14 1 11
GARVIN 13 0 8
PRAGUE 13 0 9
CLAYTON 13 0 5
WILBURTON 13 1 11
OLUSTEE 13 0 4
CACHE 13 0 10
GOODWELL 13 0 13
MEAD 13 1 8
OKEMAH 12 0 10
LONE GROVE 12 0 10
RAMONA 12 0 12
COALGATE 11 0 7
SPIRO 11 0 8
QUAPAW 11 0 6
HEAVENER 11 0 7
GORE 11 1 8
WYNNEWOOD 11 1 10
FORT COBB 11 0 8
CADDO 11 0 9
STROUD 11 0 7
LUTHER 11 0 8
WATONGA 10 0 8
APACHE 10 0 8
GLENCOE 10 0 10
ALEX 10 0 9
STIGLER 10 0 7
FAIRFAX 10 0 9
ALVA 10 0 8
PORTER 9 0 7
TISHOMINGO 9 0 5
YALE 9 0 4
COPAN 9 0 8
MEEKER 9 0 4
OPTIMA 9 0 9
ANTLERS 9 0 6
WYANDOTTE 9 0 6
VIAN 8 1 5
DEWAR 8 0 2
HOBART 8 0 7
BENNINGTON 8 0 7
DAVIS 8 0 6
BEAVER 8 0 8
RINGLING 8 0 5
WISTER 8 0 6
WELEETKA 7 0 3
WALTERS 7 0 4
WILSON 7 0 6
AMBER 7 0 6
KONAWA 7 1 5
POCOLA 7 0 5
PORUM 7 1 4
STONEWALL 7 1 4
ROFF 7 0 5
ELMORE CITY 7 0 7
CASHION 7 0 7
FAIRVIEW 7 0 6
TONKAWA 7 0 5
NORTH MIAMI 7 0 5
RUSH SPRINGS 6 0 5
WAURIKA 6 0 6
JENNINGS 6 0 5
HEALDTON 6 0 4
BLACKWELL 6 0 6
TALALA 6 0 4
MINCO 6 0 4
MCCURTAIN 6 0 4
WETUMKA 6 0 5
GRACEMONT 6 0 6
FAIRLAND 6 0 2
HARTSHORNE 6 0 6
BOSWELL 6 0 6
FLETCHER 6 0 6
BIG CABIN 6 1 2
LOOKEBA 6 1 4
WARNER 6 0 5
DELAWARE 6 0 6
GEARY 6 0 5
NEWKIRK 6 1 4
BOKOSHE 6 0 5
RYAN 6 0 6
ADAIR 6 0 5
EARLSBORO 6 0 5
FORT TOWSON 6 0 5
RINGWOOD 5 0 4
SHADY POINT 5 0 4
ACHILLE 5 0 5
QUINTON 5 0 4
DEPEW 5 1 3
BOKCHITO 5 0 5
THOMAS 5 0 3
LEHIGH 5 0 3
RIPLEY 5 0 3
KANSAS 5 0 5
CYRIL 5 0 4
TEMPLE 5 2 3
CARNEGIE 4 0 3
SPRINGER 4 1 3
SAYRE 4 0 3
LAHOMA 4 0 3
INDIAHOMA 4 0 4
PAOLI 4 0 4
TERLTON 4 0 4
CANEY 4 0 3
PANAMA 4 0 2
FORGAN 4 0 4
CRESCENT 4 0 3
WEBBERS FALLS 4 0 3
VERDEN 4 0 2
WELLSTON 4 0 3
MORRISON 4 0 3
CEMENT 4 0 1
ARAPAHO 4 0 2
HOLLIS 4 0 2
HARDESTY 4 0 4
PRUE 4 0 4
GARBER 4 0 3
LONGDALE 4 0 2
DOVER 4 0 1
ORLANDO 4 0 4
CANADIAN 4 0 4
STRATFORD 3 0 3
SASAKWA 3 0 1
TIPTON 3 0 1
KEOTA 3 0 2
BLAIR 3 0 2
KIOWA 3 0 2
SAVANNA 3 0 1
ASHER 3 0 3
LENAPAH 3 0 3
PADEN 3 0 1
UNION CITY 3 0 2
SENTINEL 3 0 1
WANN 3 0 3
THACKERVILLE 3 0 2
MAUD 3 0 2
KETCHUM 3 0 0
COUNCIL HILL 3 0 1
WANETTE 3 0 3
MARBLE CITY 3 0 3
VICI 3 0 1
MILLERTON 3 0 2
BURNS FLAT 3 0 1
MANNSVILLE 3 0 2
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3 1 2
CALUMET 3 0 3
RATTAN 3 0 1
CHEYENNE 3 0 0
AGRA 3 1 2
ALLEN 3 1 2
MULHALL 3 0 3
KINTA 3 0 3
SAWYER 2 0 2
SNYDER 2 0 2
LAVERNE 2 0 1
OKTAHA 2 0 1
KENEFIC 2 0 1
POND CREEK 2 0 0
MARSHALL 2 0 2
HYDRO 2 0 1
ROLAND 2 0 2
CROWDER 2 0 2
MENO 2 0 2
FITZHUGH 2 0 0
GERONIMO 2 0 1
NINNEKAH 2 0 1
GRANITE 2 0 1
CAMERON 2 0 2
SEILING 2 0 2
FREEDOM 2 0 0
KAW CITY 2 1 1
BOYNTON 2 0 1
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
PITTSBURG 2 0 1
FOSS 2 0 1
WAUKOMIS 2 0 1
FRANCIS 2 0 2
BERNICE 2 0 2
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2
RAVIA 2 0 1
RED OAK 2 0 1
OSAGE 2 0 2
CARNEY 2 0 1
LANGSTON 2 0 2
WAPANUCKA 2 0 2
POCASSET 2 0 0
DILL CITY 2 0 1
MOUNTAIN PARK 1 0 1
SHATTUCK 1 0 1
HASTINGS 1 0 1
TUPELO 1 0 0
LEEDEY 1 0 1
BRADLEY 1 0 1
ALBION 1 0 0
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1
HAILEYVILLE 1 0 1
OAKS 1 0 1
GOTEBO 1 0 1
RALSTON 1 0 0
CHATTANOOGA 1 0 0
SCHULTER 1 0 0
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
GOLDSBY 1 0 1
BILLINGS 1 0 0
TRYON 1 0 1
HOWE 1 0 0
OILTON 1 1 0
SPARKS 1 0 0
OKEENE 1 0 1
DAVENPORT 1 0 1
MARLAND 1 0 1
MOORELAND 1 0 1
FOYIL 1 0 0
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1
CORN 1 0 1
SPAVINAW 1 0 1
LAMONT 1 0 1
LOCO 1 0 1
ARKOMA 1 0 0
HALLETT 1 0 1
DRUMRIGHT 1 0 0
BOLEY 1 0 1
CANTON 1 0 0
BURBANK 1 0 1
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
BYNG 1 0 1
DISNEY 1 0 1
BRAGGS 1 0 1
JET 1 0 1
MEDFORD 1 0 1
CALVIN 1 0 1
MILL CREEK 1 0 1
THE VILLAGE 1 0 1
WYNONA 1 0 1
STRINGTOWN 1 0 1
HITCHCOCK 1 0 1
WELCH 1 0 1
SOPER 1 0 1
GANS 1 0 0
ELDORADO 1 0 0
KREBS 1 0 1
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1

Long-term care facilities

Nursing homes with resident- or staff-related COVID-19 cases have remained light in Northwest Oklahoma, according to OSDH reports, with eight in Enid — three at The Arbors, one of which was reported July 14 in the OSDH's Executive Report; two at The Commons in April; and one at Garland Road Nursing & Rehabilitation, which officials at the facility say subsequently tested negative. Golden Oaks Retirement Community verified July 3 that a contract employee had tested positive for COVID-19 and on July 15 that another contract employee had tested positive, but the facility is not listed on the OSDH report.

Positive tests in long-term care facilities in the area include one each in Blaine, Woods and Woodward counties, five in Kingfisher County and five at Center of Love in Okarche in Canadian County. There have been two in Major County, including one staff member at Seiling Nursing Center who lived in Major County, tested positive and died in April, according to OSDH data.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

 

