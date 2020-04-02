ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools' support personnel were assured Thursday they would receive pay during ordered school closures when a memorandum of understanding was reach by Enid Board of Education and Enid Support Personnel Organization.
Amber Graham Fitzgerald, executive director of human resources and communications, said an email was sent to support personnel Thursday announcing the agreement.
"Today, the Board of Education approved a memorandum of agreement between Enid Public Schools and the Enid Support Personnel Organization that assures support professionals on a 2019-2020 contract will be paid throughout the school-building closure," the email reads. "This finalizes the plan we first told you about a few weeks ago. There are so many things to be worried about in our world today; please know that the security of your paycheck is not one of them. Certified employees will continue to be paid normally as well."
The email continues, "If you would like, you can read the ... memorandum of agreement. Basically, it ensures you will be paid for every 'non-working' day that has occurred or will occur during your contract as a result of the school-building closure. It also grants Superintendent Dr. Darrell Floyd the authority to determine who will be needed to complete different tasks as the needs of the district evolve. A day you are needed as an employee during the school-building closure would be considered a 'working day.' Please remember, that we all will be called to assist the district with necessary work — for some of us this will occur at home and for others it may occur at school. "
The MOU is retroactively effective beginning March 23, and remains in effect until June 30 or until Floyd, on behalf if the school board, determines it is safe for EPS to resume regular operations, whichever occurs first.
"As a support employee, you are critically important to the success of our school district. You make school a better place for students, and you positively contribute to their educational experience," the email states. "You feed them nutritious meals. You transport them safely. You provide them with tidy classrooms. You teach them and more. No matter what your role, thank you for all that you do for Enid’s children."
On Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order ensuring support personnel at all public schools in the state will be paid.
The order also clarifies any ambiguity that existed relating to the amount of paid leave and benefit coverage these employees can have during this health emergency. The governor’s action waives any statutory or rule-based limitations on which they may accumulate or receive leave for the remainder of the fiscal year.
“It is important to me that our local school boards have the authority to fulfill support staff contracts and pay their employees while their buildings are closed,” Stitt said.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister was pleased with the order.
“This remedy was urgently needed," she said. "I thank Gov. Stitt for taking this action to ensure certainty for the cafeteria workers, custodians, bus drivers, teachers’ assistants and so many others whose work is critical to our schools. This executive order helps bring a measure of comfort and stability to these valued workers and their families and ensures our focus remains on public health and instruction through distance learning during this unprecedented crisis.”
Under state statute, teachers and administrators were able to continue receiving compensation after the State Board of Education voted March 16 to close schools. The same protections, however, are not automatically provided to school support staff.
