You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick topical featured top story

UPDATED: EPS 'good to go' on cleaning supplies as school nears

  • Updated
  • 5 min to read
COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 8.10.20

There have been 43,963 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in all 77 counties (shaded in red) and 605 deaths in 52 counties (shaded in orange), according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. 

ENID, Okla. — As cleaning supplies are making a slow comeback at Enid stores, Enid Public Schools reports it is stocked with more than $200,000 in cleaning and safety supplies as students head back to classes this week.

“We should be good to go,” said Jane Johnson, EPS director of human resources and communications.

Johnson said the district is stocked with “cleaning supplies teachers can actually use in their classrooms,” such as hand sanitizer and disinfecting products.

Janitors also have products, such as disinfecting mist sprays, to provide daily cleaning and sanitation of the classrooms and hallways, she said.

Masks are being distributed to elementary and secondary students as they meet their teachers and pick up their class schedules, Johnson said. Enid Public Schools students will be required to wear their masks while in school, with some exceptions made at teacher discretion in lower-grade classrooms.

Because disinfectant products may be hard to find in stores, Johnson said the district left disinfecting wipes and sanitizers off the school supply lists this year so parents would not worry about trying to obtain products.

She said the district firmly believes it has enough cleaning supplies for the school year. All of the supplies meet CDC guidelines — such as hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol — and have not been subject to any recalls, for which the district had fielded some concerns from parents.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma gained 397 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and two more deaths were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The .9% single-day increase brings the cumulative case total to 43,963 according to OSDH website Monday morning.

There were 6,980 active cases, a single-day increase of 69, and 36,378, nearly 83%, who have recovered, with 326 of those since Sunday's report, according to OSDH.

Two Jackson County men, one each in the 50-64 and 65 and older age groups, were the latest deaths reported by the OSDH. There have been 605 deaths in the state since the virus was officially confirmed in early March. 

Case increases on Monday in Northwest Oklahoma counties included eight in Garfield, three in Kingfisher and one in Noble. Cities and towns seeing an increase in confirmed cases included six in Enid, two in Hennessey and one each in Billings, Garber, Lahoma, Okarche and Watonga.

State numbers 

There have been 3,625 cumulative hospitalizations, an increase of 70 since the last report on Friday, with 530 currently, 64 less, and 218 in intensive care, five less.

Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases with 126 reported Monday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 84 in the 50-64 group, 83 in the 36-49 group, 33 in the 5-17 group, 59 in the 65 and older group and 12 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 1,014 in the 0-4 age group, 3,890 in the 5-17 age group, 15,574 in the 18-35 age group, 9,644 in the 36-49 age group, 7,850 in the 50-64 age group and 5,990 in the 65 and older age group. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.1.

Of those testing positive, 23,006 have been female and 20,933 have been male. There were 24 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Monday.

Of the overall 605 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 476 have been 65 and older and 102 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 17 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 329, than women, 274, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have died is 74.2.

OSDH reports 75.7% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Nearly 43% of the deaths, 259, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,600 cases among long-term care residents and 925 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Monday evening.

Data shows deaths in 54 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 112 in Oklahoma County; 107 in Tulsa County; 55 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 28 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 19 in Delaware County; 16 each in Caddo, Muskogee and Rogers counties; 14 in Creek County; 11 in Kay and Osage counties; 10 in Comanche County; nine in Pottawatomie County; eight in Greer County; seven in Canadian, Grady, Jackson and Texas counties; six each in Adair and Mayes counties; five each in Garfield and Seminole counties; four each in Carter, Garvin, McClain, Payne and Sequoyah counties; three each in Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; two each in Cherokee, Cotton, Hughes, Lincoln, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Choctaw, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, Marshall, McIntosh, Nowata, Okfuskee, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Oklahoma per county 8.10.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT
OKLAHOMA 10665 112 8930 2020-08-10
TULSA 10562 107 8951 2020-08-10
CLEVELAND 3017 55 2624 2020-08-10
CANADIAN 1224 7 1041 2020-08-10
TEXAS 1056 7 1028 2020-08-10
ROGERS 986 16 733 2020-08-10
WAGONER 864 23 695 2020-08-10
MCCURTAIN 858 28 747 2020-08-10
COMANCHE 831 10 739 2020-08-10
PAYNE 740 4 636 2020-08-10
WASHINGTON 636 39 527 2020-08-10
CREEK 607 14 468 2020-08-10
JACKSON 523 7 449 2020-08-10
MUSKOGEE 509 16 369 2020-08-10
OKMULGEE 469 3 382 2020-08-10
GARFIELD 460 5 325 2020-08-10
BRYAN 458 1 359 2020-08-10
POTTAWATOMIE 448 9 338 2020-08-10
CHEROKEE 445 2 279 2020-08-10
MCCLAIN 445 4 391 2020-08-10
GRADY 442 7 389 2020-08-10
DELAWARE 431 19 360 2020-08-10
OSAGE 426 11 351 2020-08-10
CADDO 425 16 329 2020-08-10
OTTAWA 371 3 322 2020-08-10
PITTSBURG 361 3 190 2020-08-10
LE FLORE 345 1 209 2020-08-10
CARTER 342 4 284 2020-08-10
ADAIR 341 6 246 2020-08-10
SEQUOYAH 339 4 224 2020-08-10
MAYES 322 6 247 2020-08-10
KAY 244 11 202 2020-08-10
SEMINOLE 236 5 160 2020-08-10
GARVIN 227 4 193 2020-08-10
LOGAN 222 1 176 2020-08-10
CUSTER 206 0 182 2020-08-10
PONTOTOC 201 2 163 2020-08-10
STEPHENS 201 3 163 2020-08-10
CHOCTAW 188 1 160 2020-08-10
MCINTOSH 181 1 143 2020-08-10
LINCOLN 167 2 122 2020-08-10
KINGFISHER 139 0 106 2020-08-10
HUGHES 138 2 97 2020-08-10
PAWNEE 138 3 116 2020-08-10
PUSHMATAHA 108 0 87 2020-08-10
MARSHALL 107 1 93 2020-08-10
LATIMER 92 1 63 2020-08-10
CRAIG 86 0 69 2020-08-10
NOBLE 84 2 71 2020-08-10
GREER 83 8 69 2020-08-10
LOVE 75 0 65 2020-08-10
MURRAY 73 0 62 2020-08-10
ATOKA 70 0 65 2020-08-10
OKFUSKEE 67 1 46 2020-08-10
HASKELL 60 0 36 2020-08-10
BECKHAM 59 1 39 2020-08-10
NOWATA 58 1 53 2020-08-10
TILLMAN 58 1 53 2020-08-10
JOHNSTON 48 0 36 2020-08-10
BLAINE 42 0 35 2020-08-10
COAL 37 0 29 2020-08-10
WOODWARD 37 0 33 2020-08-10
BEAVER 36 0 36 2020-08-10
MAJOR 34 1 25 2020-08-10
JEFFERSON 33 0 27 2020-08-10
HARMON 32 0 19 2020-08-10
KIOWA 29 1 26 2020-08-10
WASHITA 28 0 24 2020-08-10
WOODS 20 0 15 2020-08-10
COTTON 18 2 15 2020-08-10
GRANT 15 0 10 2020-08-10
DEWEY 10 0 9 2020-08-10
HARPER 10 0 8 2020-08-10
ROGER MILLS 8 1 7 2020-08-10
ELLIS 5 0 4 2020-08-10
ALFALFA 3 0 3 2020-08-10
CIMARRON 1 0 1 2020-08-10
1 0 0 2020-08-10

Oklahoma per city 8.10.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT
OKLAHOMA CITY 8736 95 7263 2020-08-10
TULSA 7231 80 6163 2020-08-10
BROKEN ARROW 1832 24 1441 2020-08-10
EDMOND 1510 18 1314 2020-08-10
NORMAN 1477 31 1295 2020-08-10
GUYMON 868 7 851 2020-08-10
OTHER*** 837 8 677 2020-08-10
YUKON 659 4 567 2020-08-10
MOORE 643 11 561 2020-08-10
LAWTON 615 9 552 2020-08-10
CLAREMORE 602 13 433 2020-08-10
JENKS 593 0 567 2020-08-10
STILLWATER 589 3 515 2020-08-10
BARTLESVILLE 507 37 417 2020-08-10
ALTUS 472 7 408 2020-08-10
OWASSO 443 2 380 2020-08-10
ENID 426 5 304 2020-08-10
BROKEN BOW 378 22 337 2020-08-10
BIXBY 360 2 313 2020-08-10
MUSKOGEE 355 12 258 2020-08-10
TAHLEQUAH 324 2 198 2020-08-10
SHAWNEE 301 8 229 2020-08-10
IDABEL 287 4 244 2020-08-10
DURANT 285 0 225 2020-08-10
SAPULPA 283 4 235 2020-08-10
ARDMORE 282 2 239 2020-08-10
MCALESTER 263 3 133 2020-08-10
GLENPOOL 262 1 232 2020-08-10
BETHANY 252 1 223 2020-08-10
SAND SPRINGS 244 3 185 2020-08-10
CHICKASHA 225 4 202 2020-08-10
STILWELL 224 5 147 2020-08-10
COWETA 211 13 167 2020-08-10
MUSTANG 201 1 174 2020-08-10
MIAMI 201 3 188 2020-08-10
SKIATOOK 200 7 170 2020-08-10
PONCA CITY 196 8 169 2020-08-10
COLLINSVILLE 185 1 155 2020-08-10
EL RENO 183 1 146 2020-08-10
OKMULGEE 179 2 146 2020-08-10
GROVE 178 16 147 2020-08-10
PURCELL 178 3 151 2020-08-10
LEXINGTON 171 1 155 2020-08-10
CHOCTAW 162 2 135 2020-08-10
ADA 156 0 127 2020-08-10
ANADARKO 156 3 121 2020-08-10
HUGO 151 1 132 2020-08-10
HENRYETTA 147 1 122 2020-08-10
SALLISAW 141 1 97 2020-08-10
BLANCHARD 136 1 122 2020-08-10
DUNCAN 131 2 99 2020-08-10
WAGONER 130 5 101 2020-08-10
WARR ACRES 129 0 106 2020-08-10
CLINTON 123 0 107 2020-08-10
GUTHRIE 117 0 100 2020-08-10
HINTON 113 0 102 2020-08-10
NOBLE 112 1 93 2020-08-10
NEWCASTLE 111 1 97 2020-08-10
PRYOR CREEK 106 2 87 2020-08-10
WEWOKA 104 1 74 2020-08-10
TUTTLE 103 2 87 2020-08-10
PAULS VALLEY 101 1 93 2020-08-10
MIDWEST CITY 97 2 77 2020-08-10
BRISTOW 95 2 53 2020-08-10
HOLDENVILLE 95 2 70 2020-08-10
MULDROW 94 1 60 2020-08-10
HOOKER 93 0 93 2020-08-10
SEMINOLE 92 3 62 2020-08-10
CHECOTAH 89 1 75 2020-08-10
CUSHING 89 1 63 2020-08-10
JAY 87 1 82 2020-08-10
HEAVENER 83 0 39 2020-08-10
CATOOSA 82 0 59 2020-08-10
PIEDMONT 82 1 73 2020-08-10
EUFAULA 81 0 62 2020-08-10
MANGUM 78 8 66 2020-08-10
MADILL 77 1 68 2020-08-10
AFTON 71 0 63 2020-08-10
CLEVELAND 70 3 56 2020-08-10
WEATHERFORD 69 0 62 2020-08-10
LOCUST GROVE 69 0 55 2020-08-10
DEL CITY 69 0 55 2020-08-10
SPENCER 67 1 54 2020-08-10
WESTVILLE 66 1 57 2020-08-10
POTEAU 66 0 44 2020-08-10
SPERRY 65 1 52 2020-08-10
WRIGHT CITY 62 0 46 2020-08-10
KINGFISHER 61 0 50 2020-08-10
VINITA 60 0 48 2020-08-10
LINDSAY 60 2 47 2020-08-10
TALIHINA 60 1 41 2020-08-10
INOLA 60 2 44 2020-08-10
FORT GIBSON 59 3 47 2020-08-10
DEWEY 59 1 52 2020-08-10
MOUNDS 57 1 49 2020-08-10
HOMINY 56 2 43 2020-08-10
MCLOUD 55 1 39 2020-08-10
SALINA 54 1 37 2020-08-10
CALERA 54 0 42 2020-08-10
NICHOLS HILLS 54 0 49 2020-08-10
ATOKA 53 0 50 2020-08-10
CHELSEA 51 0 37 2020-08-10
MARIETTA 51 0 46 2020-08-10
HARRAH 51 0 41 2020-08-10
KELLYVILLE 48 2 40 2020-08-10
CHOUTEAU 48 3 38 2020-08-10
WILBURTON 48 1 32 2020-08-10
MORRIS 48 0 34 2020-08-10
COMMERCE 47 0 44 2020-08-10
MANNFORD 47 1 34 2020-08-10
JONES 46 1 35 2020-08-10
PAWNEE 46 0 41 2020-08-10
BINGER 46 9 37 2020-08-10
FREDERICK 46 1 42 2020-08-10
ELK CITY 45 1 29 2020-08-10
TECUMSEH 45 0 31 2020-08-10
TEXHOMA 45 0 37 2020-08-10
SULPHUR 45 0 40 2020-08-10
COLCORD 44 1 37 2020-08-10
ANTLERS 44 0 29 2020-08-10
HASKELL 43 0 34 2020-08-10
SPIRO 42 0 29 2020-08-10
HAWORTH 42 1 37 2020-08-10
HULBERT 41 0 24 2020-08-10
OOLOGAH 41 0 38 2020-08-10
VALLIANT 41 0 41 2020-08-10
BEGGS 41 0 37 2020-08-10
PRAGUE 40 0 31 2020-08-10
VIAN 40 1 29 2020-08-10
HENNESSEY 40 0 25 2020-08-10
WYANDOTTE 39 0 21 2020-08-10
CHANDLER 36 1 25 2020-08-10
STROUD 36 0 24 2020-08-10
WASHINGTON 35 0 34 2020-08-10
STIGLER 35 0 19 2020-08-10
PERKINS 35 0 33 2020-08-10
MARLOW 34 0 31 2020-08-10
PERRY 33 0 30 2020-08-10
KIEFER 32 0 27 2020-08-10
WOODWARD 32 0 29 2020-08-10
PAWHUSKA 31 0 26 2020-08-10
COMANCHE 31 1 30 2020-08-10
NOWATA 30 1 28 2020-08-10
WETUMKA 30 0 19 2020-08-10
KINGSTON 30 0 25 2020-08-10
MEAD 29 1 18 2020-08-10
HARTSHORNE 29 0 17 2020-08-10
COALGATE 29 0 21 2020-08-10
HOLLIS 29 0 18 2020-08-10
OKARCHE 28 0 24 2020-08-10
OKEMAH 28 0 19 2020-08-10
DAVIS 28 0 22 2020-08-10
FAIRLAND 27 0 23 2020-08-10
ROLAND 27 0 13 2020-08-10
OCHELATA 27 1 21 2020-08-10
CACHE 26 0 22 2020-08-10
WAYNE 26 0 24 2020-08-10
CADDO 26 0 18 2020-08-10
RED ROCK 26 1 21 2020-08-10
GORE 26 1 20 2020-08-10
ELGIN 26 0 25 2020-08-10
FAIRFAX 25 0 20 2020-08-10
BOKOSHE 25 0 18 2020-08-10
COLBERT 24 0 21 2020-08-10
MEEKER 23 0 17 2020-08-10
CLAYTON 23 0 18 2020-08-10
KANSAS 23 0 12 2020-08-10
APACHE 22 0 16 2020-08-10
BLACKWELL 22 1 17 2020-08-10
BARNSDALL 22 2 18 2020-08-10
COPAN 22 0 16 2020-08-10
WILSON 21 0 15 2020-08-10
WATTS 21 0 20 2020-08-10
WISTER 21 0 18 2020-08-10
POCOLA 21 0 16 2020-08-10
LUTHER 21 0 20 2020-08-10
FORT COBB 20 0 15 2020-08-10
CRESCENT 20 0 9 2020-08-10
MAYSVILLE 20 0 16 2020-08-10
PORUM 19 1 13 2020-08-10
BLAIR 19 0 15 2020-08-10
FAIRVIEW 19 0 13 2020-08-10
PORTER 18 0 16 2020-08-10
ARCADIA 18 0 16 2020-08-10
WATONGA 18 0 12 2020-08-10
BIG CABIN 18 1 12 2020-08-10
TISHOMINGO 18 0 11 2020-08-10
CAMERON 18 0 7 2020-08-10
LONE GROVE 18 1 16 2020-08-10
ELMORE CITY 18 0 17 2020-08-10
KONAWA 17 1 12 2020-08-10
MAUD 17 0 11 2020-08-10
ALVA 17 0 12 2020-08-10
WYNNEWOOD 17 1 13 2020-08-10
TYRONE 17 0 15 2020-08-10
DEWAR 16 0 10 2020-08-10
OLUSTEE 16 0 15 2020-08-10
GARVIN 16 0 15 2020-08-10
GRACEMONT 16 0 8 2020-08-10
WEBBERS FALLS 16 0 8 2020-08-10
PADEN 16 0 11 2020-08-10
GLENCOE 15 0 14 2020-08-10
GERONIMO 15 0 9 2020-08-10
HOWE 15 0 6 2020-08-10
QUAPAW 15 0 10 2020-08-10
MINCO 14 0 11 2020-08-10
WELEETKA 14 0 10 2020-08-10
CARNEGIE 14 1 7 2020-08-10
TONKAWA 14 0 10 2020-08-10
EARLSBORO 14 0 12 2020-08-10
FORT TOWSON 13 0 11 2020-08-10
KEOTA 13 0 6 2020-08-10
SAYRE 13 0 10 2020-08-10
WALTERS 13 0 12 2020-08-10
CASHION 13 0 12 2020-08-10
YALE 13 0 11 2020-08-10
RAMONA 13 0 12 2020-08-10
TALALA 13 0 11 2020-08-10
GOODWELL 13 0 13 2020-08-10
GEARY 12 0 11 2020-08-10
INDIAHOMA 12 0 8 2020-08-10
WAURIKA 12 0 8 2020-08-10
CYRIL 12 1 9 2020-08-10
WELLSTON 12 0 8 2020-08-10
TIPTON 12 0 10 2020-08-10
ADAIR 12 0 9 2020-08-10
WAUKOMIS 11 0 7 2020-08-10
BOKCHITO 11 0 8 2020-08-10
RUSH SPRINGS 11 0 11 2020-08-10
ALLEN 11 1 7 2020-08-10
CEMENT 11 0 7 2020-08-10
RINGLING 11 0 10 2020-08-10
STONEWALL 11 1 9 2020-08-10
ALEX 11 0 11 2020-08-10
JENNINGS 11 0 10 2020-08-10
FLETCHER 10 0 9 2020-08-10
DRUMRIGHT 10 0 7 2020-08-10
ASHER 10 0 6 2020-08-10
GANS 10 0 4 2020-08-10
BOSWELL 10 0 8 2020-08-10
HOBART 10 0 9 2020-08-10
WARNER 10 0 8 2020-08-10
QUINTON 10 0 9 2020-08-10
WELCH 10 0 10 2020-08-10
DEPEW 10 1 8 2020-08-10
HEALDTON 9 0 6 2020-08-10
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-08-10
SAVANNA 9 0 4 2020-08-10
BURNS FLAT 9 0 9 2020-08-10
MANNSVILLE 9 0 9 2020-08-10
DELAWARE 9 0 8 2020-08-10
TAFT 9 0 5 2020-08-10
ROFF 9 0 8 2020-08-10
NORTH MIAMI 9 0 9 2020-08-10
KAW CITY 9 1 5 2020-08-10
BEAVER 9 0 8 2020-08-10
KREBS 9 0 3 2020-08-10
BENNINGTON 9 0 9 2020-08-10
OKTAHA 9 0 5 2020-08-10
WANETTE 9 0 8 2020-08-10
GARBER 9 0 5 2020-08-10
NEWKIRK 9 1 5 2020-08-10
ARKOMA 8 0 4 2020-08-10
CANADIAN 8 0 4 2020-08-10
RED OAK 8 0 3 2020-08-10
AMBER 8 0 7 2020-08-10
MORRISON 8 0 8 2020-08-10
KIOWA 8 0 5 2020-08-10
STRATFORD 8 0 5 2020-08-10
PAOLI 8 0 7 2020-08-10
OPTIMA 8 0 8 2020-08-10
LOOKEBA 7 2 4 2020-08-10
DISNEY 7 0 2 2020-08-10
CARNEY 7 0 4 2020-08-10
HAILEYVILLE 7 0 3 2020-08-10
LEHIGH 7 0 7 2020-08-10
SASAKWA 7 0 5 2020-08-10
MCCURTAIN 7 0 7 2020-08-10
CHEYENNE 7 1 6 2020-08-10
SHADY POINT 7 0 5 2020-08-10
OSAGE 7 0 7 2020-08-10
SPAVINAW 7 0 4 2020-08-10
VERDEN 7 0 6 2020-08-10
SPRINGER 6 1 3 2020-08-10
PRUE 6 0 5 2020-08-10
NINNEKAH 6 0 4 2020-08-10
PANAMA 6 0 6 2020-08-10
LANGLEY 6 0 4 2020-08-10
CROWDER 6 0 4 2020-08-10
UNION CITY 6 0 5 2020-08-10
LAVERNE 6 0 5 2020-08-10
BURBANK 6 0 3 2020-08-10
LAHOMA 6 0 5 2020-08-10
POCASSET 6 0 6 2020-08-10
CANEY 6 0 6 2020-08-10
THOMAS 6 0 5 2020-08-10
ACHILLE 6 0 6 2020-08-10
RINGWOOD 6 0 6 2020-08-10
KENEFIC 5 0 3 2020-08-10
CASTLE 5 0 3 2020-08-10
SNYDER 5 0 5 2020-08-10
THACKERVILLE 5 0 3 2020-08-10
OAKS 5 0 3 2020-08-10
TEMPLE 5 2 3 2020-08-10
SHATTUCK 5 0 4 2020-08-10
TERLTON 5 0 5 2020-08-10
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-08-10
AGRA 5 1 4 2020-08-10
WANN 5 0 5 2020-08-10
RIPLEY 5 0 5 2020-08-10
AVANT 5 0 1 2020-08-10
ARAPAHO 5 0 5 2020-08-10
POND CREEK 5 0 5 2020-08-10
HYDRO 5 0 4 2020-08-10
BOYNTON 5 0 4 2020-08-10
COUNCIL HILL 5 0 3 2020-08-10
GOULD 4 0 2 2020-08-10
BOLEY 4 1 3 2020-08-10
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-08-10
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4 1 3 2020-08-10
WYNONA 4 0 3 2020-08-10
KETCHUM 4 0 3 2020-08-10
BILLINGS 4 1 0 2020-08-10
ORLANDO 4 0 4 2020-08-10
NEW CORDELL 4 0 4 2020-08-10
MILBURN 4 0 1 2020-08-10
RATTAN 4 0 3 2020-08-10
MARBLE CITY 4 0 3 2020-08-10
SEILING 4 0 4 2020-08-10
LONGDALE 4 0 4 2020-08-10
RATLIFF CITY 4 0 3 2020-08-10
CALUMET 4 0 4 2020-08-10
BRAGGS 4 0 4 2020-08-10
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-08-10
HANNA 4 0 0 2020-08-10
BUFFALO 4 0 3 2020-08-10
HARDESTY 4 0 4 2020-08-10
MEDFORD 4 0 3 2020-08-10
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-08-10
LENAPAH 4 0 3 2020-08-10
DILL CITY 4 0 3 2020-08-10
VICI 3 0 3 2020-08-10
MULHALL 3 0 3 2020-08-10
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-08-10
OKEENE 3 0 2 2020-08-10
LANGSTON 3 0 3 2020-08-10
LAMAR 3 0 2 2020-08-10
BLUEJACKET 3 0 1 2020-08-10
MILLERTON 3 0 3 2020-08-10
CALVIN 3 0 3 2020-08-10
STUART 3 0 3 2020-08-10
STRINGTOWN 3 0 3 2020-08-10
BERNICE 3 0 3 2020-08-10
CORN 3 0 2 2020-08-10
BUTLER 3 0 3 2020-08-10
DOVER 3 0 2 2020-08-10
GRANITE 3 0 2 2020-08-10
WAKITA 3 0 0 2020-08-10
KINTA 3 0 3 2020-08-10
TRYON 3 0 3 2020-08-10
SOPER 3 0 2 2020-08-10
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-08-10
LAMONT 3 0 2 2020-08-10
SCHULTER 3 0 3 2020-08-10
BOWLEGS 2 0 2 2020-08-10
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-08-10
SAWYER 2 0 2 2020-08-10
MARLAND 2 0 2 2020-08-10
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-08-10
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-08-10
OILTON 2 1 1 2020-08-10
DRUMMOND 2 0 0 2020-08-10
FOSS 2 0 1 2020-08-10
VELMA 2 0 0 2020-08-10
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-08-10
HITCHCOCK 2 0 2 2020-08-10
EAKLY 2 0 0 2020-08-10
INDIANOLA 2 0 1 2020-08-10
MARSHALL 2 0 2 2020-08-10
RAVIA 2 0 2 2020-08-10
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-08-10
CANTON 2 0 2 2020-08-10
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-08-10
BRADLEY 2 0 1 2020-08-10
HALLETT 2 0 1 2020-08-10
GOLDSBY 2 0 1 2020-08-10
MENO 2 0 2 2020-08-10
MOORELAND 2 0 2 2020-08-10
HELENA 2 0 2 2020-08-10
PITTSBURG 2 0 2 2020-08-10
SLICK 2 0 2 2020-08-10
CANUTE 2 0 1 2020-08-10
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-08-10
SHIDLER 2 0 1 2020-08-10
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2 2020-08-10
CHATTANOOGA 1 0 1 2020-08-10
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-08-10
FOSTER 1 0 0 2020-08-10
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-08-10
FOYIL 1 0 1 2020-08-10
JET 1 0 1 2020-08-10
SPARKS 1 0 1 2020-08-10
DUSTIN 1 0 0 2020-08-10
ERICK 1 0 0 2020-08-10
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-08-10
DAVENPORT 1 0 1 2020-08-10
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1 2020-08-10
HAMMON 1 0 1 2020-08-10
HILLSDALE 1 0 0 2020-08-10
THE VILLAGE 1 0 1 2020-08-10
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1 2020-08-10
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 1 2020-08-10
BESSIE 1 0 1 2020-08-10
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-08-10
COVINGTON 1 0 1 2020-08-10
BOISE CITY 1 0 1 2020-08-10
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-08-10
COYLE 1 0 1 2020-08-10
LEEDEY 1 0 1 2020-08-10
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-08-10
ROCKY 1 0 0 2020-08-10
TUPELO 1 0 1 2020-08-10
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-08-10
MILL CREEK 1 0 1 2020-08-10
LONE WOLF 1 0 1 2020-08-10

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Monday by OSDH shows Garfield with 460 cases, 325 recovered, 130 active and five deaths, including one reported Aug. 6one reported July 28one reported July 23a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 139 cases, 106 recovered and 33 active; Noble with 84 cases, 71 recovered, 13 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 42 cases, 35 recovered and seven active; Woodward with 37 cases, 33 recovered and four active; Major with 34 cases, 25 recovered, eight active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 20 cases, 15 recovered and five active; Grant with 15 cases, 10 recovered and five active; and Alfalfa with three recovered cases.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 426 in Enid (115 active); 61 in Kingfisher (11 active); 40 in Hennessey (15 active); 32 in Woodward (three active); 28 in Okarche (four active); 19 in Fairview (six active); 18 in Watonga (six active); 17 in Alva (five active); 13 in Cashion (one active); 11 in Waukomis (four active); nine in Garber (four active); six each in Lahoma (one active) and Ringwood; five in Pond Creek; four each in Billings (three active), Freedom, Longdale, Medford (one active) and Seiling; three each in Dover (one active), Lamont (one active) Mulhall, Okeene (one active) and Wakita (three active); two each in Canton, Drummond (two active), Helena, Hitchcock, Marshall, Mooreland and Meno; and one each in Cleo Springs, Covington, Fort Supply, Hillsdale (one active) and Jet, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 233 cases, with 154 recovered and four deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 193 cases, with 151 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you