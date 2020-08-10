UPDATED: EPS 'good to go' on cleaning supplies as school nears

ENID, Okla. — As cleaning supplies are making a slow comeback at Enid stores, Enid Public Schools reports it is stocked with more than $200,000 in cleaning and safety supplies as students head back to classes this week.
“We should be good to go,” said Jane Johnson, EPS director of human resources and communications.
Johnson said the district is stocked with “cleaning supplies teachers can actually use in their classrooms,” such as hand sanitizer and disinfecting products.
Janitors also have products, such as disinfecting mist sprays, to provide daily cleaning and sanitation of the classrooms and hallways, she said.
Masks are being distributed to elementary and secondary students as they meet their teachers and pick up their class schedules, Johnson said. Enid Public Schools students will be required to wear their masks while in school, with some exceptions made at teacher discretion in lower-grade classrooms.
Because disinfectant products may be hard to find in stores, Johnson said the district left disinfecting wipes and sanitizers off the school supply lists this year so parents would not worry about trying to obtain products.
She said the district firmly believes it has enough cleaning supplies for the school year. All of the supplies meet CDC guidelines — such as hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol — and have not been subject to any recalls, for which the district had fielded some concerns from parents.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma gained 397 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and two more deaths were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The .9% single-day increase brings the cumulative case total to 43,963 according to OSDH website Monday morning.
There were 6,980 active cases, a single-day increase of 69, and 36,378, nearly 83%, who have recovered, with 326 of those since Sunday's report, according to OSDH.
Two Jackson County men, one each in the 50-64 and 65 and older age groups, were the latest deaths reported by the OSDH. There have been 605 deaths in the state since the virus was officially confirmed in early March.
Case increases on Monday in Northwest Oklahoma counties included eight in Garfield, three in Kingfisher and one in Noble. Cities and towns seeing an increase in confirmed cases included six in Enid, two in Hennessey and one each in Billings, Garber, Lahoma, Okarche and Watonga.
State numbers
There have been 3,625 cumulative hospitalizations, an increase of 70 since the last report on Friday, with 530 currently, 64 less, and 218 in intensive care, five less.
Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases with 126 reported Monday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 84 in the 50-64 group, 83 in the 36-49 group, 33 in the 5-17 group, 59 in the 65 and older group and 12 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 1,014 in the 0-4 age group, 3,890 in the 5-17 age group, 15,574 in the 18-35 age group, 9,644 in the 36-49 age group, 7,850 in the 50-64 age group and 5,990 in the 65 and older age group. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.1.
Of those testing positive, 23,006 have been female and 20,933 have been male. There were 24 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Monday.
Of the overall 605 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 476 have been 65 and older and 102 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 17 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 329, than women, 274, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have died is 74.2.
OSDH reports 75.7% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Nearly 43% of the deaths, 259, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,600 cases among long-term care residents and 925 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Monday evening.
Data shows deaths in 54 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 112 in Oklahoma County; 107 in Tulsa County; 55 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 28 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 19 in Delaware County; 16 each in Caddo, Muskogee and Rogers counties; 14 in Creek County; 11 in Kay and Osage counties; 10 in Comanche County; nine in Pottawatomie County; eight in Greer County; seven in Canadian, Grady, Jackson and Texas counties; six each in Adair and Mayes counties; five each in Garfield and Seminole counties; four each in Carter, Garvin, McClain, Payne and Sequoyah counties; three each in Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; two each in Cherokee, Cotton, Hughes, Lincoln, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Choctaw, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, Marshall, McIntosh, Nowata, Okfuskee, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Monday by OSDH shows Garfield with 460 cases, 325 recovered, 130 active and five deaths, including one reported Aug. 6, one reported July 28, one reported July 23, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 139 cases, 106 recovered and 33 active; Noble with 84 cases, 71 recovered, 13 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 42 cases, 35 recovered and seven active; Woodward with 37 cases, 33 recovered and four active; Major with 34 cases, 25 recovered, eight active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 20 cases, 15 recovered and five active; Grant with 15 cases, 10 recovered and five active; and Alfalfa with three recovered cases.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 426 in Enid (115 active); 61 in Kingfisher (11 active); 40 in Hennessey (15 active); 32 in Woodward (three active); 28 in Okarche (four active); 19 in Fairview (six active); 18 in Watonga (six active); 17 in Alva (five active); 13 in Cashion (one active); 11 in Waukomis (four active); nine in Garber (four active); six each in Lahoma (one active) and Ringwood; five in Pond Creek; four each in Billings (three active), Freedom, Longdale, Medford (one active) and Seiling; three each in Dover (one active), Lamont (one active) Mulhall, Okeene (one active) and Wakita (three active); two each in Canton, Drummond (two active), Helena, Hitchcock, Marshall, Mooreland and Meno; and one each in Cleo Springs, Covington, Fort Supply, Hillsdale (one active) and Jet, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 233 cases, with 154 recovered and four deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 193 cases, with 151 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
