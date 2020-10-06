ENID, Okla. — Garfield County made up for two days of lower COVID-19 case numbers with a single-day record increase of 66 new positives reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday.
The increase was reflected statewide, with 1,364 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma after two days of considerably fewer cases that still numbered into the hundreds. Tuesday's increase was the third-highest the state has seen overall and the highest since 1,714 and 1,401 case increases were recorded in July, according to L. Anthony Triana, media relations supervisor with Saxum, a public relations firm hired by OSDH.
Garfield County saw increased cases of three and 15 on Sunday and Monday, respectively, but Garfield County Health Department spokeswoman Maggie Jackson said late Monday that her assessment of the number of daily cases was not down.
"We have had a lower demand for testing," she said. "But I still have a lot of active cases, and I think a lot are being reported."
Both Jackson and OSDH Epidemiologist Jared Taylor reiterated the fluctuating numbers from day to day are why health officials prefer to study trends over time.
"We know that case and fatality counts fluctuate day to day for a huge number of reasons," Taylor said in an emailed response. "These can be artifacts, such as failure of a lab or hospital to report an event immediately, or it could be the effect of human behavior (it is likely that fewer people will seek testing on weekends and holidays, unless they are feeling quite ill). Even weather can impact daily volume."
Taylor said looking at data from any given day has "extraordinary limitations."
"It is much more appropriate to look at trends over time," he said, with "the shortest meaningful parameter" a seven-day rolling average.
"The 7 day rolling average has remained in what I would consider a stable range for the past week, varying between 970 to 1,041 since Monday September 28th. These reflect a modest decrease since the week of September 21st (where values ranged from 1,075 to 1,132)," Taylor said in the email.
That decline was not indicative of an improvement, Taylor said, "as our percent positivity values indicate that we are not testing nearly enough people to detect all of the cases in the state."
He said there is no single event to which the OSDH would attribute any day-to-day increases.
"What we can say without any doubt is that every day’s case reports indicate that community transmission remains an issue in the state," Taylor said, "and we need all Oklahomans to do their part by wearing face coverings; practicing social distancing; staying home if they feel ill; getting tested if they have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or have been exposed or in a high-risk setting; and practicing good basic hygiene (including hand-washing)."
New initiative
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday afternoon the OSDH and cabinet leaders will provide information about a new initiative Wednesday that “will propel Oklahoma to the forefront of public health preparedness and response.”
The “global health innovation and excellence initiative” will be announced at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday outside the SandRidge Center in Oklahoma City. There also will be an update about the Public health Laboratory, according to a Saxum press release.
“This initiative will leverage Oklahoma’s rural and urban local, state and federal resources, coupled with private research and development efforts, to build a world-class initiative,” according to the release.
OSDH daily report
Oklahoma's 1.5% increase brought the overall total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 93,346, with 11 more deaths in the state reported Tuesday morning. Overall, there have been 1,066 deaths in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor since the pandemic reached Oklahoma in March, according to the OSDH.
Eight of the deaths reported Tuesday were in the 65 and older age group: three Cleveland County men, men from Beckham, Creek and McIntosh counties and women from LeFlore and McCurtain counties. Other deaths were in the 50-64 age group: a man and woman from Tulsa County and a Kay County woman.
Eighty-five percent of the total cases are listed by the OSDH as recovered, with 1,064 of those since Monday. The number of active cases rose Tuesday by 289 to top out at 13,061.
New cases on Tuesday brought the Garfield County's total to 1,908 overall, with 367 active and 1,519 recovered. Enid saw a rise of 52 cases on Tuesday for a total of 1,768, with according to OSDH.
OSDH reports statewide there have been 6,816 Oklahomans test positive for COVID-19 in hospitals, a single-day increase of 142, according to OSDH. Of those, 738 were hospitalized as of Tuesday evening, an increase of 39, with 258 in intensive care, an increase of 30, according to OSDH’s Executive Report.
With hospitalizations on the rise, there are 134 of 1,021 ICU beds available with 94% reporting compliance among facilities, according to the OSDH Executive Report released Tuesday evening. Medical surgery bed availability is at 18%, PICU beds are at 26% and negative flow rooms are at 32%.
There were 46 Oklahomans hospitalized who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Northwest region of the state, according to that same report.
Locally on Tuesday, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center was treating 11 inpatients who had tested positive for COVID-19 and reported one COVID-19 death. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported nine inpatients.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Tuesday were 14 in Woodward, 11 in Kingfisher, four in Major, two each in Alfalfa and Blaine and one each in Noble and Woods. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns include 10 in Woodward, five in Kingfisher, four in Fairview, three in Covington, two each in Cherokee, Fairmont, Garber, Lahoma, Mooreland, Okarche and Waukomis and one each in Alva, Canton, Dover, Fort Supply, Hennessey, Hunter and Longdale.
State numbers
There have been 1,294,532 cumulative specimens tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,186,715, or 91.7% of those negative as of Tuesday, according to OSDH data. Those testing positive represent 2.36% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
There have been 48,638 Oklahoma women and 44,672 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Tuesday morning. There were 36 listed as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 354 new cases confirmed Tuesday, made up 35.8% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 310 in the 36-49 age group, 287 in the 50-64 age group, 253 in the 65 and older age group, 142 in the 5-17 age group and 16 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 1,798 in the 0-4 age group, 8,918 in the 5-17 age group, 33,414 in the 18-35 age group, 19,875 in the 36-49 age group, 16,571 in the 50-64 age group and 12,762 in the 65 and older age group. There were eight listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.4.
Of the overall 1,066 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 856 have been 65 and older and 163 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 33 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 13 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 589, than women, 477, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.
OSDH reports 74.5% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 412, or 38.6%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,948 cases among long-term care residents and 1,687 cases among staff, according to Tuesday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 67 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 197 in Oklahoma County; 171 in Tulsa County; 77 in Cleveland County; 52 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 35 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 26 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 25 in Muskogee County; 22 in Garfield County; 21 in Caddo County; 20 each in LeFlore and Pittsburg counties; 17 in Canadian County; 15 in Kay; 13 each in Comanche and Osage counties; 11 each in Grady, Mayes and Sequoyah counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie and Texas counties; nine in Carter County; eight each in Cherokee, Greer and Okmulgee counties; seven each in Beckham, McClain, McIntosh, Payne and Ottawa counties; six in Seminole County; five each in Bryan, Garvin, Okfuskee, Stephens and Woodward counties; four each in Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, Nowata and Pawnee counties; three each in Cotton, Noble and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall, Pushmataha and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Grant, Harper, Love, Murray and Roger Mills counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Tuesday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 1,908 cases, 1,519 recovered, 367 active and 22 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,134 cases, 1,017 recovered, 112 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;
• Kingfisher with 414 cases, 337 recovered, 75 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;
• Noble with 162 cases, 143 recovered, 16 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;
• Blaine with 148 cases, 125 recovered, 22 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;
• Woods with 118 cases, 102 recovered and 16 active;
• Major with 104 cases, 86 recovered, 6 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Alfalfa with 81 cases, 63 recovered and 18 active;
• Grant with 55 cases, 44 recovered, 10 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,768 in Enid (326 active); Fort Supply 870 (41 active); 203 in Woodward (49 active); 172 in Hennessey (18 active); 146 in Kingfisher (31 active); 103 in Alva (15 active); 57 in Watonga (four active); 52 in Helena (eight active); 51 in Fairview (10 active); 45 in Okarche (six active); 36 in Mooreland (five active); 32 in Garber (six active); 25 each in Canton (two active) and Waukomis (10 active); 23 each in Cashion (three active) and Dover (seven active); 21 in Okeene (six active); 19 each in Cherokee (six active) and Ringwood (two active); 18 each in Lahoma (six active) and Medford (three active); 17 in Seiling (one active); 16 in Fairmont (seven active); 14 in Pond Creek (three active); 13 in Longdale (four active); 11 in Billings; 10 in Lamont (three active); eight each in Cleo Springs (three active), Covington (three active), Kremlin (one active) and Meno; seven each in Ames and Orlando; six each in Nash and Waynoka (one active); five each in Hitchcock (one active), Hunter (two active) and Mulhall (one active); four each in Drummond, Freedom, Jet (one active), Marshall and Wakita (one active); three each in Burlington (two active) and Goltry (one active); two each in Deer Creek, Hillsdale and Sharon (two active); and one in Carmen, according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 937 cases, with 773 recovered and 12 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 821 cases, with 640 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 10.6.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|19307
|197
|16771
|2020-10-06
|TULSA
|18182
|171
|16257
|2020-10-06
|CLEVELAND
|6587
|78
|5661
|2020-10-06
|CANADIAN
|2594
|17
|2154
|2020-10-06
|PAYNE
|2460
|7
|2149
|2020-10-06
|ROGERS
|2025
|52
|1706
|2020-10-06
|MUSKOGEE
|1987
|25
|1645
|2020-10-06
|GARFIELD
|1908
|22
|1519
|2020-10-06
|COMANCHE
|1808
|13
|1540
|2020-10-06
|TEXAS
|1630
|10
|1477
|2020-10-06
|WAGONER
|1588
|26
|1417
|2020-10-06
|POTTAWATOMIE
|1584
|10
|1264
|2020-10-06
|MCCURTAIN
|1359
|35
|1179
|2020-10-06
|LE FLORE
|1308
|20
|1068
|2020-10-06
|CREEK
|1280
|35
|1075
|2020-10-06
|GRADY
|1248
|11
|1005
|2020-10-06
|CHEROKEE
|1186
|8
|968
|2020-10-06
|OSAGE
|1168
|13
|811
|2020-10-06
|WOODWARD
|1134
|5
|1017
|2020-10-06
|BRYAN
|1102
|5
|890
|2020-10-06
|WASHINGTON
|1049
|41
|933
|2020-10-06
|PITTSBURG
|1012
|20
|873
|2020-10-06
|SEQUOYAH
|997
|12
|804
|2020-10-06
|MCCLAIN
|970
|7
|803
|2020-10-06
|OTTAWA
|936
|7
|816
|2020-10-06
|CADDO
|899
|21
|706
|2020-10-06
|OKMULGEE
|899
|8
|775
|2020-10-06
|DELAWARE
|881
|26
|684
|2020-10-06
|JACKSON
|861
|10
|728
|2020-10-06
|CUSTER
|819
|0
|618
|2020-10-06
|MAYES
|753
|11
|558
|2020-10-06
|KAY
|708
|15
|553
|2020-10-06
|ADAIR
|663
|10
|531
|2020-10-06
|BECKHAM
|659
|7
|351
|2020-10-06
|CARTER
|614
|9
|517
|2020-10-06
|LOGAN
|586
|2
|444
|2020-10-06
|LINCOLN
|563
|10
|418
|2020-10-06
|SEMINOLE
|542
|6
|413
|2020-10-06
|CRAIG
|533
|1
|485
|2020-10-06
|PONTOTOC
|495
|3
|381
|2020-10-06
|STEPHENS
|485
|5
|401
|2020-10-06
|GARVIN
|425
|5
|353
|2020-10-06
|KINGFISHER
|414
|2
|337
|2020-10-06
|MCINTOSH
|373
|7
|297
|2020-10-06
|CHOCTAW
|354
|2
|293
|2020-10-06
|ATOKA
|344
|1
|293
|2020-10-06
|HASKELL
|308
|4
|267
|2020-10-06
|HUGHES
|307
|4
|277
|2020-10-06
|PAWNEE
|266
|4
|244
|2020-10-06
|JOHNSTON
|225
|4
|160
|2020-10-06
|LOVE
|221
|1
|170
|2020-10-06
|PUSHMATAHA
|203
|2
|153
|2020-10-06
|MARSHALL
|200
|2
|172
|2020-10-06
|OKFUSKEE
|183
|5
|126
|2020-10-06
|MURRAY
|177
|1
|130
|2020-10-06
|NOBLE
|162
|3
|143
|2020-10-06
|LATIMER
|152
|2
|130
|2020-10-06
|NOWATA
|152
|4
|129
|2020-10-06
|BLAINE
|148
|1
|125
|2020-10-06
|WOODS
|118
|0
|102
|2020-10-06
|GREER
|116
|8
|94
|2020-10-06
|TILLMAN
|111
|2
|89
|2020-10-06
|WASHITA
|106
|0
|72
|2020-10-06
|MAJOR
|104
|2
|86
|2020-10-06
|KIOWA
|92
|2
|68
|2020-10-06
|ALFALFA
|81
|0
|63
|2020-10-06
|COAL
|75
|0
|67
|2020-10-06
|COTTON
|74
|3
|60
|2020-10-06
|DEWEY
|73
|1
|63
|2020-10-06
|ROGER MILLS
|73
|1
|41
|2020-10-06
|BEAVER
|64
|0
|56
|2020-10-06
|GRANT
|55
|1
|44
|2020-10-06
|HARMON
|53
|0
|42
|2020-10-06
|JEFFERSON
|51
|0
|38
|2020-10-06
|42
|0
|7
|2020-10-06
|HARPER
|32
|1
|27
|2020-10-06
|CIMARRON
|28
|0
|24
|2020-10-06
|ELLIS
|15
|0
|12
|2020-10-06
Oklahoma per city 10.6.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|15505
|166
|13576
|2020-10-06
|TULSA
|12122
|121
|10922
|2020-10-06
|NORMAN
|3499
|40
|3059
|2020-10-06
|BROKEN ARROW
|3396
|34
|3011
|2020-10-06
|EDMOND
|2970
|23
|2519
|2020-10-06
|OTHER***
|2094
|15
|1801
|2020-10-06
|STILLWATER
|2049
|5
|1796
|2020-10-06
|ENID
|1768
|22
|1420
|2020-10-06
|GUYMON
|1298
|10
|1175
|2020-10-06
|YUKON
|1280
|6
|1077
|2020-10-06
|CLAREMORE
|1207
|48
|996
|2020-10-06
|LAWTON
|1148
|11
|930
|2020-10-06
|MOORE
|1141
|14
|957
|2020-10-06
|OWASSO
|923
|3
|810
|2020-10-06
|SHAWNEE
|892
|9
|689
|2020-10-06
|TAHLEQUAH
|878
|4
|707
|2020-10-06
|FORT SUPPLY
|870
|2
|827
|2020-10-06
|BARTLESVILLE
|865
|38
|768
|2020-10-06
|MUSKOGEE
|860
|18
|622
|2020-10-06
|JENKS
|843
|4
|782
|2020-10-06
|MCALESTER
|768
|18
|654
|2020-10-06
|ALTUS
|766
|10
|653
|2020-10-06
|TAFT
|746
|2
|733
|2020-10-06
|BIXBY
|725
|5
|633
|2020-10-06
|DURANT
|691
|2
|568
|2020-10-06
|CHICKASHA
|654
|6
|525
|2020-10-06
|PONCA CITY
|565
|12
|436
|2020-10-06
|SAPULPA
|563
|12
|474
|2020-10-06
|MIAMI
|561
|5
|484
|2020-10-06
|BROKEN BOW
|554
|22
|487
|2020-10-06
|SAND SPRINGS
|540
|5
|448
|2020-10-06
|ARDMORE
|509
|7
|428
|2020-10-06
|EL RENO
|486
|8
|390
|2020-10-06
|HOMINY
|468
|2
|207
|2020-10-06
|VINITA
|464
|1
|421
|2020-10-06
|MUSTANG
|450
|2
|378
|2020-10-06
|BETHANY
|448
|5
|374
|2020-10-06
|IDABEL
|438
|6
|380
|2020-10-06
|STILWELL
|437
|8
|343
|2020-10-06
|CHOCTAW
|422
|3
|341
|2020-10-06
|GLENPOOL
|419
|4
|371
|2020-10-06
|LEXINGTON
|418
|5
|352
|2020-10-06
|ADA
|404
|1
|309
|2020-10-06
|BLANCHARD
|385
|1
|300
|2020-10-06
|CLINTON
|381
|0
|310
|2020-10-06
|SALLISAW
|380
|4
|318
|2020-10-06
|ANADARKO
|374
|6
|306
|2020-10-06
|COLLINSVILLE
|372
|1
|319
|2020-10-06
|ELK CITY
|361
|3
|243
|2020-10-06
|OKMULGEE
|357
|5
|300
|2020-10-06
|COWETA
|353
|13
|313
|2020-10-06
|MCLOUD
|353
|1
|316
|2020-10-06
|WEATHERFORD
|348
|0
|242
|2020-10-06
|GROVE
|348
|18
|279
|2020-10-06
|SKIATOOK
|345
|8
|308
|2020-10-06
|POTEAU
|337
|5
|248
|2020-10-06
|GUTHRIE
|335
|0
|217
|2020-10-06
|DUNCAN
|316
|3
|266
|2020-10-06
|PURCELL
|293
|3
|257
|2020-10-06
|ATOKA
|288
|0
|244
|2020-10-06
|SAYRE
|275
|4
|102
|2020-10-06
|SEMINOLE
|272
|4
|187
|2020-10-06
|NEWCASTLE
|264
|3
|202
|2020-10-06
|HENRYETTA
|263
|3
|225
|2020-10-06
|HUGO
|254
|2
|218
|2020-10-06
|MULDROW
|251
|3
|183
|2020-10-06
|TUTTLE
|250
|4
|198
|2020-10-06
|WAGONER
|249
|6
|216
|2020-10-06
|PRYOR CREEK
|239
|4
|179
|2020-10-06
|NOBLE
|231
|3
|196
|2020-10-06
|CUSHING
|228
|2
|206
|2020-10-06
|HEAVENER
|227
|6
|200
|2020-10-06
|TECUMSEH
|219
|0
|167
|2020-10-06
|HOLDENVILLE
|211
|3
|192
|2020-10-06
|PIEDMONT
|205
|1
|161
|2020-10-06
|WOODWARD
|203
|2
|152
|2020-10-06
|SPIRO
|202
|1
|178
|2020-10-06
|BRISTOW
|201
|9
|175
|2020-10-06
|JAY
|198
|1
|137
|2020-10-06
|WEWOKA
|189
|1
|162
|2020-10-06
|EUFAULA
|187
|4
|143
|2020-10-06
|MIDWEST CITY
|186
|7
|163
|2020-10-06
|HARRAH
|180
|0
|136
|2020-10-06
|WARR ACRES
|180
|0
|167
|2020-10-06
|STIGLER
|177
|3
|144
|2020-10-06
|HENNESSEY
|172
|2
|152
|2020-10-06
|CHECOTAH
|169
|3
|144
|2020-10-06
|HINTON
|164
|0
|140
|2020-10-06
|PAULS VALLEY
|158
|1
|142
|2020-10-06
|CHANDLER
|150
|9
|114
|2020-10-06
|FORT GIBSON
|149
|4
|102
|2020-10-06
|LOCUST GROVE
|149
|0
|116
|2020-10-06
|MARIETTA
|147
|0
|104
|2020-10-06
|SPENCER
|147
|2
|123
|2020-10-06
|KINGFISHER
|146
|0
|115
|2020-10-06
|VIAN
|145
|3
|129
|2020-10-06
|CLEVELAND
|143
|3
|131
|2020-10-06
|CALERA
|138
|1
|110
|2020-10-06
|CATOOSA
|138
|2
|122
|2020-10-06
|SALINA
|131
|1
|86
|2020-10-06
|AFTON
|128
|1
|112
|2020-10-06
|MOUNDS
|127
|3
|109
|2020-10-06
|DEL CITY
|127
|0
|107
|2020-10-06
|MADILL
|124
|1
|114
|2020-10-06
|SPERRY
|122
|2
|110
|2020-10-06
|TISHOMINGO
|121
|3
|88
|2020-10-06
|CHELSEA
|121
|1
|108
|2020-10-06
|INOLA
|120
|3
|104
|2020-10-06
|WESTVILLE
|117
|2
|96
|2020-10-06
|MANNFORD
|117
|4
|96
|2020-10-06
|HOOKER
|117
|0
|109
|2020-10-06
|SULPHUR
|113
|1
|76
|2020-10-06
|ROLAND
|107
|0
|91
|2020-10-06
|NICHOLS HILLS
|106
|0
|97
|2020-10-06
|CHOUTEAU
|105
|6
|83
|2020-10-06
|HASKELL
|105
|1
|91
|2020-10-06
|ANTLERS
|105
|2
|71
|2020-10-06
|ALVA
|103
|0
|88
|2020-10-06
|PRAGUE
|102
|0
|76
|2020-10-06
|POCOLA
|101
|3
|80
|2020-10-06
|LINDSAY
|100
|2
|84
|2020-10-06
|PERKINS
|100
|1
|86
|2020-10-06
|WISTER
|98
|0
|82
|2020-10-06
|DEWEY
|97
|1
|89
|2020-10-06
|COMMERCE
|96
|1
|89
|2020-10-06
|HULBERT
|96
|2
|82
|2020-10-06
|MANGUM
|95
|8
|76
|2020-10-06
|JONES
|95
|2
|77
|2020-10-06
|OOLOGAH
|95
|0
|73
|2020-10-06
|VALLIANT
|94
|3
|79
|2020-10-06
|WRIGHT CITY
|93
|0
|76
|2020-10-06
|HOWE
|92
|0
|75
|2020-10-06
|NOWATA
|91
|3
|82
|2020-10-06
|TALIHINA
|89
|3
|77
|2020-10-06
|MEEKER
|89
|0
|53
|2020-10-06
|FREDERICK
|89
|2
|68
|2020-10-06
|OKEMAH
|86
|3
|72
|2020-10-06
|BEGGS
|86
|0
|82
|2020-10-06
|GORE
|86
|2
|65
|2020-10-06
|WYANDOTTE
|86
|1
|76
|2020-10-06
|WASHINGTON
|85
|0
|72
|2020-10-06
|MORRIS
|85
|0
|76
|2020-10-06
|MARLOW
|85
|0
|61
|2020-10-06
|KANSAS
|78
|3
|61
|2020-10-06
|HAWORTH
|76
|2
|61
|2020-10-06
|TEXHOMA
|75
|0
|71
|2020-10-06
|KINGSTON
|74
|1
|56
|2020-10-06
|WILBURTON
|74
|1
|61
|2020-10-06
|PAWNEE
|74
|1
|68
|2020-10-06
|COMANCHE
|73
|1
|65
|2020-10-06
|PAWHUSKA
|72
|0
|53
|2020-10-06
|KEOTA
|71
|0
|65
|2020-10-06
|KELLYVILLE
|70
|2
|58
|2020-10-06
|COLCORD
|69
|1
|64
|2020-10-06
|STROUD
|68
|0
|60
|2020-10-06
|GOODWELL
|68
|0
|63
|2020-10-06
|PERRY
|65
|1
|59
|2020-10-06
|BARNSDALL
|64
|2
|44
|2020-10-06
|CACHE
|62
|0
|48
|2020-10-06
|LUTHER
|62
|1
|51
|2020-10-06
|HARTSHORNE
|62
|0
|60
|2020-10-06
|ELGIN
|62
|1
|48
|2020-10-06
|FORT COBB
|61
|0
|35
|2020-10-06
|FAIRLAND
|59
|0
|52
|2020-10-06
|KIEFER
|58
|0
|48
|2020-10-06
|DAVIS
|57
|0
|48
|2020-10-06
|BINGER
|57
|9
|44
|2020-10-06
|QUAPAW
|57
|0
|47
|2020-10-06
|WATONGA
|57
|0
|53
|2020-10-06
|CADDO
|56
|0
|51
|2020-10-06
|WALTERS
|56
|1
|47
|2020-10-06
|APACHE
|56
|1
|43
|2020-10-06
|COALGATE
|56
|0
|50
|2020-10-06
|MEAD
|55
|1
|44
|2020-10-06
|CARNEGIE
|53
|1
|42
|2020-10-06
|WYNNEWOOD
|53
|1
|37
|2020-10-06
|NEWKIRK
|53
|1
|38
|2020-10-06
|PORTER
|53
|0
|45
|2020-10-06
|BOKOSHE
|53
|0
|50
|2020-10-06
|HELENA
|52
|0
|44
|2020-10-06
|BLACKWELL
|52
|1
|44
|2020-10-06
|ALEX
|52
|0
|41
|2020-10-06
|WETUMKA
|52
|0
|49
|2020-10-06
|CAMERON
|52
|0
|34
|2020-10-06
|FAIRVIEW
|51
|0
|41
|2020-10-06
|DRUMRIGHT
|51
|0
|40
|2020-10-06
|TALALA
|50
|0
|41
|2020-10-06
|HOLLIS
|50
|0
|39
|2020-10-06
|WATTS
|48
|0
|39
|2020-10-06
|MAYSVILLE
|48
|2
|39
|2020-10-06
|CRESCENT
|46
|1
|41
|2020-10-06
|OKARCHE
|45
|0
|39
|2020-10-06
|RED ROCK
|45
|1
|39
|2020-10-06
|HOBART
|44
|1
|29
|2020-10-06
|WARNER
|44
|0
|32
|2020-10-06
|YALE
|44
|0
|26
|2020-10-06
|EARLSBORO
|43
|0
|33
|2020-10-06
|KONAWA
|43
|1
|33
|2020-10-06
|QUINTON
|43
|0
|39
|2020-10-06
|COLBERT
|42
|0
|38
|2020-10-06
|LONE GROVE
|40
|1
|29
|2020-10-06
|BOKCHITO
|38
|1
|25
|2020-10-06
|HYDRO
|38
|0
|19
|2020-10-06
|MINCO
|37
|0
|30
|2020-10-06
|WAYNE
|37
|0
|36
|2020-10-06
|TONKAWA
|37
|0
|30
|2020-10-06
|STRATFORD
|37
|0
|26
|2020-10-06
|BOSWELL
|36
|0
|25
|2020-10-06
|BLAIR
|36
|0
|28
|2020-10-06
|MOORELAND
|36
|1
|30
|2020-10-06
|ADAIR
|36
|0
|23
|2020-10-06
|CEMENT
|35
|0
|32
|2020-10-06
|NINNEKAH
|35
|0
|31
|2020-10-06
|PORUM
|35
|1
|29
|2020-10-06
|WILSON
|35
|0
|32
|2020-10-06
|MCCURTAIN
|35
|1
|33
|2020-10-06
|BIG CABIN
|35
|1
|30
|2020-10-06
|BOLEY
|35
|1
|5
|2020-10-06
|WELLSTON
|34
|0
|25
|2020-10-06
|TYRONE
|34
|0
|29
|2020-10-06
|WELCH
|34
|0
|30
|2020-10-06
|ELMORE CITY
|34
|0
|31
|2020-10-06
|FORT TOWSON
|33
|0
|23
|2020-10-06
|THOMAS
|33
|0
|29
|2020-10-06
|ARCADIA
|33
|0
|30
|2020-10-06
|FLETCHER
|32
|0
|24
|2020-10-06
|HAMMON
|32
|0
|22
|2020-10-06
|GARBER
|32
|0
|26
|2020-10-06
|WEBBERS FALLS
|31
|0
|25
|2020-10-06
|CHEYENNE
|31
|1
|14
|2020-10-06
|FAIRFAX
|31
|0
|30
|2020-10-06
|PADEN
|30
|0
|24
|2020-10-06
|OCHELATA
|30
|1
|26
|2020-10-06
|RAMONA
|30
|1
|29
|2020-10-06
|CYRIL
|29
|1
|19
|2020-10-06
|MAUD
|29
|0
|25
|2020-10-06
|STONEWALL
|28
|1
|26
|2020-10-06
|ALLEN
|28
|1
|18
|2020-10-06
|NEW CORDELL
|28
|0
|19
|2020-10-06
|DEWAR
|28
|0
|24
|2020-10-06
|GLENCOE
|27
|0
|23
|2020-10-06
|LEEDEY
|27
|1
|25
|2020-10-06
|GRACEMONT
|27
|1
|22
|2020-10-06
|DELAWARE
|26
|1
|21
|2020-10-06
|GEARY
|26
|0
|21
|2020-10-06
|CANTON
|25
|1
|22
|2020-10-06
|GERONIMO
|25
|0
|23
|2020-10-06
|PANAMA
|25
|1
|18
|2020-10-06
|SHADY POINT
|25
|0
|21
|2020-10-06
|COPAN
|25
|0
|23
|2020-10-06
|KREBS
|25
|1
|21
|2020-10-06
|BOISE CITY
|25
|0
|22
|2020-10-06
|WAUKOMIS
|25
|0
|15
|2020-10-06
|CLAYTON
|25
|0
|23
|2020-10-06
|ARAPAHO
|24
|0
|15
|2020-10-06
|SPAVINAW
|24
|0
|13
|2020-10-06
|BLUEJACKET
|24
|0
|16
|2020-10-06
|RED OAK
|24
|0
|21
|2020-10-06
|GARVIN
|24
|0
|23
|2020-10-06
|BEAVER
|24
|0
|19
|2020-10-06
|PAOLI
|24
|0
|20
|2020-10-06
|DEPEW
|24
|1
|22
|2020-10-06
|OLUSTEE
|23
|0
|19
|2020-10-06
|WANETTE
|23
|0
|16
|2020-10-06
|DOVER
|23
|0
|16
|2020-10-06
|CASHION
|23
|0
|20
|2020-10-06
|JENNINGS
|23
|0
|19
|2020-10-06
|MORRISON
|22
|0
|18
|2020-10-06
|OKTAHA
|22
|0
|19
|2020-10-06
|WELEETKA
|22
|1
|16
|2020-10-06
|GANS
|22
|0
|18
|2020-10-06
|VERDEN
|22
|0
|18
|2020-10-06
|DAVENPORT
|22
|0
|8
|2020-10-06
|LOOKEBA
|21
|2
|13
|2020-10-06
|BENNINGTON
|21
|0
|14
|2020-10-06
|INDIAHOMA
|21
|0
|19
|2020-10-06
|RUSH SPRINGS
|21
|0
|19
|2020-10-06
|CARNEY
|21
|0
|21
|2020-10-06
|OKEENE
|21
|0
|15
|2020-10-06
|ASHER
|21
|0
|19
|2020-10-06
|ARKOMA
|21
|0
|20
|2020-10-06
|RINGLING
|20
|0
|15
|2020-10-06
|MILBURN
|20
|1
|14
|2020-10-06
|KIOWA
|19
|1
|15
|2020-10-06
|CHEROKEE
|19
|0
|13
|2020-10-06
|RINGWOOD
|19
|0
|17
|2020-10-06
|ACHILLE
|19
|0
|16
|2020-10-06
|SASAKWA
|19
|0
|15
|2020-10-06
|KAW CITY
|19
|1
|12
|2020-10-06
|TERLTON
|19
|0
|17
|2020-10-06
|WAURIKA
|19
|0
|14
|2020-10-06
|GRANITE
|19
|0
|16
|2020-10-06
|OILTON
|18
|1
|11
|2020-10-06
|ROFF
|18
|0
|13
|2020-10-06
|LANGLEY
|18
|0
|13
|2020-10-06
|MEDFORD
|18
|0
|15
|2020-10-06
|HAILEYVILLE
|18
|0
|17
|2020-10-06
|LAHOMA
|18
|0
|12
|2020-10-06
|OAKS
|17
|1
|4
|2020-10-06
|CANUTE
|17
|0
|7
|2020-10-06
|SEILING
|17
|0
|16
|2020-10-06
|OPTIMA
|17
|0
|14
|2020-10-06
|BUFFALO
|17
|1
|14
|2020-10-06
|UNION CITY
|16
|0
|11
|2020-10-06
|AGRA
|16
|1
|12
|2020-10-06
|SENTINEL
|16
|0
|7
|2020-10-06
|FAIRMONT
|16
|0
|9
|2020-10-06
|CANEY
|16
|0
|13
|2020-10-06
|TEMPLE
|16
|2
|12
|2020-10-06
|AMBER
|16
|0
|15
|2020-10-06
|CANADIAN
|16
|0
|14
|2020-10-06
|SOPER
|15
|0
|9
|2020-10-06
|CORN
|15
|0
|10
|2020-10-06
|POCASSET
|15
|0
|10
|2020-10-06
|RAVIA
|14
|0
|10
|2020-10-06
|THACKERVILLE
|14
|0
|13
|2020-10-06
|RIPLEY
|14
|0
|11
|2020-10-06
|CALUMET
|14
|0
|8
|2020-10-06
|MANNSVILLE
|14
|0
|10
|2020-10-06
|SAVANNA
|14
|0
|13
|2020-10-06
|RATTAN
|14
|0
|10
|2020-10-06
|POND CREEK
|14
|0
|11
|2020-10-06
|HANNA
|14
|0
|5
|2020-10-06
|BURNS FLAT
|14
|0
|14
|2020-10-06
|LAVERNE
|14
|0
|13
|2020-10-06
|MILL CREEK
|14
|0
|5
|2020-10-06
|SPRINGER
|14
|1
|13
|2020-10-06
|LANGSTON
|13
|0
|13
|2020-10-06
|SNYDER
|13
|0
|12
|2020-10-06
|TIPTON
|13
|0
|12
|2020-10-06
|LEHIGH
|13
|0
|11
|2020-10-06
|ERICK
|13
|0
|5
|2020-10-06
|KETCHUM
|13
|0
|13
|2020-10-06
|LONGDALE
|13
|0
|9
|2020-10-06
|STUART
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-06
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|12
|1
|7
|2020-10-06
|MARBLE CITY
|12
|0
|5
|2020-10-06
|VELMA
|12
|1
|10
|2020-10-06
|KENEFIC
|12
|0
|10
|2020-10-06
|CROWDER
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-06
|RYAN
|12
|0
|9
|2020-10-06
|BILLINGS
|11
|1
|10
|2020-10-06
|SCHULTER
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-06
|WHITEFIELD
|11
|0
|10
|2020-10-06
|BRAGGS
|11
|0
|10
|2020-10-06
|KINTA
|11
|0
|11
|2020-10-06
|NORTH MIAMI
|11
|0
|10
|2020-10-06
|BUTLER
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-06
|COUNCIL HILL
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-06
|BRADLEY
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-06
|HARDESTY
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-06
|DISNEY
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-06
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-10-06
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-06
|LAMONT
|10
|0
|7
|2020-10-06
|VICI
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-06
|TRYON
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-06
|COYLE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-06
|DILL CITY
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-06
|SPARKS
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-06
|LENAPAH
|8
|0
|5
|2020-10-06
|SAWYER
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-06
|KREMLIN
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-06
|CALVIN
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-06
|STRINGTOWN
|8
|1
|6
|2020-10-06
|MENO
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-06
|CLEO SPRINGS
|8
|0
|5
|2020-10-06
|WANN
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-06
|BOYNTON
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-06
|AVANT
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-06
|PRUE
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-06
|COVINGTON
|8
|0
|5
|2020-10-06
|DIBBLE
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-06
|DUSTIN
|8
|0
|5
|2020-10-06
|ELDORADO
|8
|0
|5
|2020-10-06
|SHATTUCK
|7
|0
|5
|2020-10-06
|CASTLE
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-06
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-06
|RATLIFF CITY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-06
|AMES
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-06
|ROOSEVELT
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-06
|FOSS
|7
|0
|5
|2020-10-06
|ORLANDO
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-06
|INDIANOLA
|6
|0
|4
|2020-10-06
|FARGO
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-06
|WAPANUCKA
|6
|0
|4
|2020-10-06
|REYDON
|6
|0
|1
|2020-10-06
|BERNICE
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-06
|GRANDFIELD
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-06
|WAYNOKA
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-06
|NASH
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-06
|ALDERSON
|6
|0
|4
|2020-10-06
|SHIDLER
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-06
|PITTSBURG
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-06
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-06
|MULHALL
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-06
|MILLERTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-06
|OKAY
|5
|0
|2
|2020-10-06
|HITCHCOCK
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-06
|GOULD
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-06
|CUSTER CITY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-06
|HUNTER
|5
|0
|3
|2020-10-06
|BOWLEGS
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-06
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-06
|FOYIL
|4
|0
|2
|2020-10-06
|DRUMMOND
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-06
|MARSHALL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-06
|MARTHA
|4
|0
|2
|2020-10-06
|CHATTANOOGA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-06
|WAKITA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-06
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-06
|CARTER
|4
|0
|1
|2020-10-06
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-06
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-06
|GOLDSBY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-06
|LONE WOLF
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-06
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-06
|JET
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-06
|MARLAND
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-06
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-06
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-06
|HASTINGS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-06
|GOLTRY
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-06
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-06
|RALSTON
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-06
|FRANCIS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-06
|REDBIRD
|3
|0
|1
|2020-10-06
|BYARS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-06
|FOSTER
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-06
|BURLINGTON
|3
|0
|1
|2020-10-06
|STERLING
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-06
|THE VILLAGE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-06
|BESSIE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-06
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-06
|ARNETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-06
|VERA
|2
|0
|0
|2020-10-06
|CAMARGO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-06
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-06
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-06
|BYNG
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-06
|DEER CREEK
|2
|1
|1
|2020-10-06
|GOTEBO
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-06
|RANDLETT
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-06
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-06
|SHARON
|2
|0
|0
|2020-10-06
|NICOMA PARK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-06
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-06
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-06
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-06
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-06
|PEORIA
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-06
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-06
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-06
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-06
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-06
|FAXON
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-06
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-06
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-06
|COLONY
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-06
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-06
|TALOGA
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-06
|CROMWELL
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-06
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-06
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-06
|CARMEN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-06
|KEMP
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-06
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-06
|RENTIESVILLE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-06
Long-term care cases
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 25 cases with 19 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village; 18 cases with 16 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 11 cases with eight recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors Assisted Living Center; six recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; 12 cases with seven recovered at The Commons; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Monday evening.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include three cases with two recovered at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, two recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 71 cases with 68 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 cases with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 30 cases with 24 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
