COVID-19 daily 10.6.20
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health and The Associated Press

ENID, Okla. — Garfield County made up for two days of lower COVID-19 case numbers with a single-day record increase of 66 new positives reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday.

The increase was reflected statewide, with 1,364 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma after two days of considerably fewer cases that still numbered into the hundreds. Tuesday's increase was the third-highest the state has seen overall and the highest since 1,714 and 1,401 case increases were recorded in July, according to L. Anthony Triana, media relations supervisor with Saxum, a public relations firm hired by OSDH.

Garfield County saw increased cases of three and 15 on Sunday and Monday, respectively, but Garfield County Health Department spokeswoman Maggie Jackson said late Monday that her assessment of the number of daily cases was not down.

"We have had a lower demand for testing," she said. "But I still have a lot of active cases, and I think a lot are being reported."

Both Jackson and OSDH Epidemiologist Jared Taylor reiterated the fluctuating numbers from day to day are why health officials prefer to study trends over time.

"We know that case and fatality counts fluctuate day to day for a huge number of reasons," Taylor said in an emailed response. "These can be artifacts, such as failure of a lab or hospital to report an event immediately, or it could be the effect of human behavior (it is likely that fewer people will seek testing on weekends and holidays, unless they are feeling quite ill). Even weather can impact daily volume."

Taylor said looking at data from any given day has "extraordinary limitations."

"It is much more appropriate to look at trends over time," he said, with "the shortest meaningful parameter" a seven-day rolling average.

"The 7 day rolling average has remained in what I would consider a stable range for the past week, varying between 970 to 1,041 since Monday September 28th. These reflect a modest decrease since the week of September 21st (where values ranged from 1,075 to 1,132)," Taylor said in the email.

That decline was not indicative of an improvement, Taylor said, "as our percent positivity values indicate that we are not testing nearly enough people to detect all of the cases in the state."

He said there is no single event to which the OSDH would attribute any day-to-day increases.

"What we can say without any doubt is that every day’s case reports indicate that community transmission remains an issue in the state," Taylor said, "and we need all Oklahomans to do their part by wearing face coverings; practicing social distancing; staying home if they feel ill; getting tested if they have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or have been exposed or in a high-risk setting; and practicing good basic hygiene (including hand-washing)."

New initiative

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday afternoon the OSDH and cabinet leaders will provide information about a new initiative Wednesday that “will propel Oklahoma to the forefront of public health preparedness and response.”

The “global health innovation and excellence initiative” will be announced at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday outside the SandRidge Center in Oklahoma City. There also will be an update about the Public health Laboratory, according to a Saxum press release.

“This initiative will leverage Oklahoma’s rural and urban local, state and federal resources, coupled with private research and development efforts, to build a world-class initiative,” according to the release.

OSDH daily report

Oklahoma's 1.5% increase brought the overall total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 93,346, with 11 more deaths in the state reported Tuesday morning. Overall, there have been 1,066 deaths in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor since the pandemic reached Oklahoma in March, according to the OSDH.

Eight of the deaths reported Tuesday were in the 65 and older age group: three Cleveland County men, men from Beckham, Creek and McIntosh counties and women from LeFlore and McCurtain counties. Other deaths were in the 50-64 age group: a man and woman from Tulsa County and a Kay County woman.

Eighty-five percent of the total cases are listed by the OSDH as recovered, with 1,064 of those since Monday. The number of active cases rose Tuesday by 289 to top out at 13,061.

New cases on Tuesday brought the Garfield County's total to 1,908 overall, with 367 active and 1,519 recovered. Enid saw a rise of 52 cases on Tuesday for a total of 1,768, with according to OSDH.

OSDH reports statewide there have been 6,816 Oklahomans test positive for COVID-19 in hospitals, a single-day increase of 142, according to OSDH. Of those, 738 were hospitalized as of Tuesday evening, an increase of 39, with 258 in intensive care, an increase of 30, according to OSDH’s Executive Report.

With hospitalizations on the rise, there are 134 of 1,021 ICU beds available with 94% reporting compliance among facilities, according to the OSDH Executive Report released Tuesday evening. Medical surgery bed availability is at 18%, PICU beds are at 26% and negative flow rooms are at 32%.

There were 46 Oklahomans hospitalized who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Northwest region of the state, according to that same report.

Locally on Tuesday, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center was treating 11 inpatients who had tested positive for COVID-19 and reported one COVID-19 death. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported nine inpatients.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Tuesday were 14 in Woodward, 11 in Kingfisher, four in Major, two each in Alfalfa and Blaine and one each in Noble and Woods. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns include 10 in Woodward, five in Kingfisher, four in Fairview, three in Covington, two each in Cherokee, Fairmont, Garber, Lahoma, Mooreland, Okarche and Waukomis and one each in Alva, Canton, Dover, Fort Supply, Hennessey, Hunter and Longdale.

State numbers

There have been 1,294,532 cumulative specimens tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,186,715, or 91.7% of those negative as of Tuesday, according to OSDH data. Those testing positive represent 2.36% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.

There have been 48,638 Oklahoma women and 44,672 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Tuesday morning. There were 36 listed as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 354 new cases confirmed Tuesday, made up 35.8% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 310 in the 36-49 age group, 287 in the 50-64 age group, 253 in the 65 and older age group, 142 in the 5-17 age group and 16 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 1,798 in the 0-4 age group, 8,918 in the 5-17 age group, 33,414 in the 18-35 age group, 19,875 in the 36-49 age group, 16,571 in the 50-64 age group and 12,762 in the 65 and older age group. There were eight listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.4. 

Of the overall 1,066 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 856 have been 65 and older and 163 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 33 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 13 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 589, than women, 477, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.

OSDH reports 74.5% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 412, or 38.6%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,948 cases among long-term care residents and 1,687 cases among staff, according to Tuesday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 67 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 197 in Oklahoma County; 171 in Tulsa County; 77 in Cleveland County; 52 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 35 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 26 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 25 in Muskogee County; 22 in Garfield County; 21 in Caddo County; 20 each in LeFlore and Pittsburg counties; 17 in Canadian County; 15 in Kay; 13 each in Comanche and Osage counties; 11 each in Grady, Mayes and Sequoyah counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie and Texas counties; nine in Carter County; eight each in Cherokee, Greer and Okmulgee counties; seven each in Beckham, McClain, McIntosh, Payne and Ottawa counties; six in Seminole County; five each in Bryan, Garvin, Okfuskee, Stephens and Woodward counties; four each in Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, Nowata and Pawnee counties; three each in Cotton, Noble and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall, Pushmataha and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Grant, Harper, Love, Murray and Roger Mills counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Tuesday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 1,908 cases, 1,519 recovered, 367 active and 22 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 3Sept. 302524171211104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10;

• Woodward with 1,134 cases, 1,017 recovered, 112 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;

• Kingfisher with 414 cases, 337 recovered, 75 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;

• Noble with 162 cases, 143 recovered, 16 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;

• Blaine with 148 cases, 125 recovered, 22 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;

• Woods with 118 cases, 102 recovered and 16 active;

• Major with 104 cases, 86 recovered, 6 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;

• Alfalfa with 81 cases, 63 recovered and 18 active;

• Grant with 55 cases, 44 recovered, 10 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,768 in Enid (326 active); Fort Supply 870 (41 active); 203 in Woodward (49 active); 172 in Hennessey (18 active); 146 in Kingfisher (31 active); 103 in Alva (15 active); 57 in Watonga (four active); 52 in Helena (eight active); 51 in Fairview (10 active); 45 in Okarche (six active); 36 in Mooreland (five active); 32 in Garber (six active); 25 each in Canton (two active) and Waukomis (10 active); 23 each in Cashion (three active) and Dover (seven active); 21 in Okeene (six active); 19 each in Cherokee (six active) and Ringwood (two active); 18 each in Lahoma (six active) and Medford (three active); 17 in Seiling (one active); 16 in Fairmont (seven active); 14 in Pond Creek (three active); 13 in Longdale (four active); 11 in Billings; 10 in Lamont (three active); eight each in Cleo Springs (three active), Covington (three active), Kremlin (one active) and Meno; seven each in Ames and Orlando; six each in Nash and Waynoka (one active); five each in Hitchcock (one active), Hunter (two active) and Mulhall (one active); four each in Drummond, Freedom, Jet (one active), Marshall and Wakita (one active); three each in Burlington (two active) and Goltry (one active); two each in Deer Creek, Hillsdale and Sharon (two active); and one in Carmen, according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 937 cases, with 773 recovered and 12 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 821 cases, with 640 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 10.6.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 19307 197 16771 2020-10-06
TULSA 18182 171 16257 2020-10-06
CLEVELAND 6587 78 5661 2020-10-06
CANADIAN 2594 17 2154 2020-10-06
PAYNE 2460 7 2149 2020-10-06
ROGERS 2025 52 1706 2020-10-06
MUSKOGEE 1987 25 1645 2020-10-06
GARFIELD 1908 22 1519 2020-10-06
COMANCHE 1808 13 1540 2020-10-06
TEXAS 1630 10 1477 2020-10-06
WAGONER 1588 26 1417 2020-10-06
POTTAWATOMIE 1584 10 1264 2020-10-06
MCCURTAIN 1359 35 1179 2020-10-06
LE FLORE 1308 20 1068 2020-10-06
CREEK 1280 35 1075 2020-10-06
GRADY 1248 11 1005 2020-10-06
CHEROKEE 1186 8 968 2020-10-06
OSAGE 1168 13 811 2020-10-06
WOODWARD 1134 5 1017 2020-10-06
BRYAN 1102 5 890 2020-10-06
WASHINGTON 1049 41 933 2020-10-06
PITTSBURG 1012 20 873 2020-10-06
SEQUOYAH 997 12 804 2020-10-06
MCCLAIN 970 7 803 2020-10-06
OTTAWA 936 7 816 2020-10-06
CADDO 899 21 706 2020-10-06
OKMULGEE 899 8 775 2020-10-06
DELAWARE 881 26 684 2020-10-06
JACKSON 861 10 728 2020-10-06
CUSTER 819 0 618 2020-10-06
MAYES 753 11 558 2020-10-06
KAY 708 15 553 2020-10-06
ADAIR 663 10 531 2020-10-06
BECKHAM 659 7 351 2020-10-06
CARTER 614 9 517 2020-10-06
LOGAN 586 2 444 2020-10-06
LINCOLN 563 10 418 2020-10-06
SEMINOLE 542 6 413 2020-10-06
CRAIG 533 1 485 2020-10-06
PONTOTOC 495 3 381 2020-10-06
STEPHENS 485 5 401 2020-10-06
GARVIN 425 5 353 2020-10-06
KINGFISHER 414 2 337 2020-10-06
MCINTOSH 373 7 297 2020-10-06
CHOCTAW 354 2 293 2020-10-06
ATOKA 344 1 293 2020-10-06
HASKELL 308 4 267 2020-10-06
HUGHES 307 4 277 2020-10-06
PAWNEE 266 4 244 2020-10-06
JOHNSTON 225 4 160 2020-10-06
LOVE 221 1 170 2020-10-06
PUSHMATAHA 203 2 153 2020-10-06
MARSHALL 200 2 172 2020-10-06
OKFUSKEE 183 5 126 2020-10-06
MURRAY 177 1 130 2020-10-06
NOBLE 162 3 143 2020-10-06
LATIMER 152 2 130 2020-10-06
NOWATA 152 4 129 2020-10-06
BLAINE 148 1 125 2020-10-06
WOODS 118 0 102 2020-10-06
GREER 116 8 94 2020-10-06
TILLMAN 111 2 89 2020-10-06
WASHITA 106 0 72 2020-10-06
MAJOR 104 2 86 2020-10-06
KIOWA 92 2 68 2020-10-06
ALFALFA 81 0 63 2020-10-06
COAL 75 0 67 2020-10-06
COTTON 74 3 60 2020-10-06
DEWEY 73 1 63 2020-10-06
ROGER MILLS 73 1 41 2020-10-06
BEAVER 64 0 56 2020-10-06
GRANT 55 1 44 2020-10-06
HARMON 53 0 42 2020-10-06
JEFFERSON 51 0 38 2020-10-06
42 0 7 2020-10-06
HARPER 32 1 27 2020-10-06
CIMARRON 28 0 24 2020-10-06
ELLIS 15 0 12 2020-10-06

Oklahoma per city 10.6.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 15505 166 13576 2020-10-06
TULSA 12122 121 10922 2020-10-06
NORMAN 3499 40 3059 2020-10-06
BROKEN ARROW 3396 34 3011 2020-10-06
EDMOND 2970 23 2519 2020-10-06
OTHER*** 2094 15 1801 2020-10-06
STILLWATER 2049 5 1796 2020-10-06
ENID 1768 22 1420 2020-10-06
GUYMON 1298 10 1175 2020-10-06
YUKON 1280 6 1077 2020-10-06
CLAREMORE 1207 48 996 2020-10-06
LAWTON 1148 11 930 2020-10-06
MOORE 1141 14 957 2020-10-06
OWASSO 923 3 810 2020-10-06
SHAWNEE 892 9 689 2020-10-06
TAHLEQUAH 878 4 707 2020-10-06
FORT SUPPLY 870 2 827 2020-10-06
BARTLESVILLE 865 38 768 2020-10-06
MUSKOGEE 860 18 622 2020-10-06
JENKS 843 4 782 2020-10-06
MCALESTER 768 18 654 2020-10-06
ALTUS 766 10 653 2020-10-06
TAFT 746 2 733 2020-10-06
BIXBY 725 5 633 2020-10-06
DURANT 691 2 568 2020-10-06
CHICKASHA 654 6 525 2020-10-06
PONCA CITY 565 12 436 2020-10-06
SAPULPA 563 12 474 2020-10-06
MIAMI 561 5 484 2020-10-06
BROKEN BOW 554 22 487 2020-10-06
SAND SPRINGS 540 5 448 2020-10-06
ARDMORE 509 7 428 2020-10-06
EL RENO 486 8 390 2020-10-06
HOMINY 468 2 207 2020-10-06
VINITA 464 1 421 2020-10-06
MUSTANG 450 2 378 2020-10-06
BETHANY 448 5 374 2020-10-06
IDABEL 438 6 380 2020-10-06
STILWELL 437 8 343 2020-10-06
CHOCTAW 422 3 341 2020-10-06
GLENPOOL 419 4 371 2020-10-06
LEXINGTON 418 5 352 2020-10-06
ADA 404 1 309 2020-10-06
BLANCHARD 385 1 300 2020-10-06
CLINTON 381 0 310 2020-10-06
SALLISAW 380 4 318 2020-10-06
ANADARKO 374 6 306 2020-10-06
COLLINSVILLE 372 1 319 2020-10-06
ELK CITY 361 3 243 2020-10-06
OKMULGEE 357 5 300 2020-10-06
COWETA 353 13 313 2020-10-06
MCLOUD 353 1 316 2020-10-06
WEATHERFORD 348 0 242 2020-10-06
GROVE 348 18 279 2020-10-06
SKIATOOK 345 8 308 2020-10-06
POTEAU 337 5 248 2020-10-06
GUTHRIE 335 0 217 2020-10-06
DUNCAN 316 3 266 2020-10-06
PURCELL 293 3 257 2020-10-06
ATOKA 288 0 244 2020-10-06
SAYRE 275 4 102 2020-10-06
SEMINOLE 272 4 187 2020-10-06
NEWCASTLE 264 3 202 2020-10-06
HENRYETTA 263 3 225 2020-10-06
HUGO 254 2 218 2020-10-06
MULDROW 251 3 183 2020-10-06
TUTTLE 250 4 198 2020-10-06
WAGONER 249 6 216 2020-10-06
PRYOR CREEK 239 4 179 2020-10-06
NOBLE 231 3 196 2020-10-06
CUSHING 228 2 206 2020-10-06
HEAVENER 227 6 200 2020-10-06
TECUMSEH 219 0 167 2020-10-06
HOLDENVILLE 211 3 192 2020-10-06
PIEDMONT 205 1 161 2020-10-06
WOODWARD 203 2 152 2020-10-06
SPIRO 202 1 178 2020-10-06
BRISTOW 201 9 175 2020-10-06
JAY 198 1 137 2020-10-06
WEWOKA 189 1 162 2020-10-06
EUFAULA 187 4 143 2020-10-06
MIDWEST CITY 186 7 163 2020-10-06
HARRAH 180 0 136 2020-10-06
WARR ACRES 180 0 167 2020-10-06
STIGLER 177 3 144 2020-10-06
HENNESSEY 172 2 152 2020-10-06
CHECOTAH 169 3 144 2020-10-06
HINTON 164 0 140 2020-10-06
PAULS VALLEY 158 1 142 2020-10-06
CHANDLER 150 9 114 2020-10-06
FORT GIBSON 149 4 102 2020-10-06
LOCUST GROVE 149 0 116 2020-10-06
MARIETTA 147 0 104 2020-10-06
SPENCER 147 2 123 2020-10-06
KINGFISHER 146 0 115 2020-10-06
VIAN 145 3 129 2020-10-06
CLEVELAND 143 3 131 2020-10-06
CALERA 138 1 110 2020-10-06
CATOOSA 138 2 122 2020-10-06
SALINA 131 1 86 2020-10-06
AFTON 128 1 112 2020-10-06
MOUNDS 127 3 109 2020-10-06
DEL CITY 127 0 107 2020-10-06
MADILL 124 1 114 2020-10-06
SPERRY 122 2 110 2020-10-06
TISHOMINGO 121 3 88 2020-10-06
CHELSEA 121 1 108 2020-10-06
INOLA 120 3 104 2020-10-06
WESTVILLE 117 2 96 2020-10-06
MANNFORD 117 4 96 2020-10-06
HOOKER 117 0 109 2020-10-06
SULPHUR 113 1 76 2020-10-06
ROLAND 107 0 91 2020-10-06
NICHOLS HILLS 106 0 97 2020-10-06
CHOUTEAU 105 6 83 2020-10-06
HASKELL 105 1 91 2020-10-06
ANTLERS 105 2 71 2020-10-06
ALVA 103 0 88 2020-10-06
PRAGUE 102 0 76 2020-10-06
POCOLA 101 3 80 2020-10-06
LINDSAY 100 2 84 2020-10-06
PERKINS 100 1 86 2020-10-06
WISTER 98 0 82 2020-10-06
DEWEY 97 1 89 2020-10-06
COMMERCE 96 1 89 2020-10-06
HULBERT 96 2 82 2020-10-06
MANGUM 95 8 76 2020-10-06
JONES 95 2 77 2020-10-06
OOLOGAH 95 0 73 2020-10-06
VALLIANT 94 3 79 2020-10-06
WRIGHT CITY 93 0 76 2020-10-06
HOWE 92 0 75 2020-10-06
NOWATA 91 3 82 2020-10-06
TALIHINA 89 3 77 2020-10-06
MEEKER 89 0 53 2020-10-06
FREDERICK 89 2 68 2020-10-06
OKEMAH 86 3 72 2020-10-06
BEGGS 86 0 82 2020-10-06
GORE 86 2 65 2020-10-06
WYANDOTTE 86 1 76 2020-10-06
WASHINGTON 85 0 72 2020-10-06
MORRIS 85 0 76 2020-10-06
MARLOW 85 0 61 2020-10-06
KANSAS 78 3 61 2020-10-06
HAWORTH 76 2 61 2020-10-06
TEXHOMA 75 0 71 2020-10-06
KINGSTON 74 1 56 2020-10-06
WILBURTON 74 1 61 2020-10-06
PAWNEE 74 1 68 2020-10-06
COMANCHE 73 1 65 2020-10-06
PAWHUSKA 72 0 53 2020-10-06
KEOTA 71 0 65 2020-10-06
KELLYVILLE 70 2 58 2020-10-06
COLCORD 69 1 64 2020-10-06
STROUD 68 0 60 2020-10-06
GOODWELL 68 0 63 2020-10-06
PERRY 65 1 59 2020-10-06
BARNSDALL 64 2 44 2020-10-06
CACHE 62 0 48 2020-10-06
LUTHER 62 1 51 2020-10-06
HARTSHORNE 62 0 60 2020-10-06
ELGIN 62 1 48 2020-10-06
FORT COBB 61 0 35 2020-10-06
FAIRLAND 59 0 52 2020-10-06
KIEFER 58 0 48 2020-10-06
DAVIS 57 0 48 2020-10-06
BINGER 57 9 44 2020-10-06
QUAPAW 57 0 47 2020-10-06
WATONGA 57 0 53 2020-10-06
CADDO 56 0 51 2020-10-06
WALTERS 56 1 47 2020-10-06
APACHE 56 1 43 2020-10-06
COALGATE 56 0 50 2020-10-06
MEAD 55 1 44 2020-10-06
CARNEGIE 53 1 42 2020-10-06
WYNNEWOOD 53 1 37 2020-10-06
NEWKIRK 53 1 38 2020-10-06
PORTER 53 0 45 2020-10-06
BOKOSHE 53 0 50 2020-10-06
HELENA 52 0 44 2020-10-06
BLACKWELL 52 1 44 2020-10-06
ALEX 52 0 41 2020-10-06
WETUMKA 52 0 49 2020-10-06
CAMERON 52 0 34 2020-10-06
FAIRVIEW 51 0 41 2020-10-06
DRUMRIGHT 51 0 40 2020-10-06
TALALA 50 0 41 2020-10-06
HOLLIS 50 0 39 2020-10-06
WATTS 48 0 39 2020-10-06
MAYSVILLE 48 2 39 2020-10-06
CRESCENT 46 1 41 2020-10-06
OKARCHE 45 0 39 2020-10-06
RED ROCK 45 1 39 2020-10-06
HOBART 44 1 29 2020-10-06
WARNER 44 0 32 2020-10-06
YALE 44 0 26 2020-10-06
EARLSBORO 43 0 33 2020-10-06
KONAWA 43 1 33 2020-10-06
QUINTON 43 0 39 2020-10-06
COLBERT 42 0 38 2020-10-06
LONE GROVE 40 1 29 2020-10-06
BOKCHITO 38 1 25 2020-10-06
HYDRO 38 0 19 2020-10-06
MINCO 37 0 30 2020-10-06
WAYNE 37 0 36 2020-10-06
TONKAWA 37 0 30 2020-10-06
STRATFORD 37 0 26 2020-10-06
BOSWELL 36 0 25 2020-10-06
BLAIR 36 0 28 2020-10-06
MOORELAND 36 1 30 2020-10-06
ADAIR 36 0 23 2020-10-06
CEMENT 35 0 32 2020-10-06
NINNEKAH 35 0 31 2020-10-06
PORUM 35 1 29 2020-10-06
WILSON 35 0 32 2020-10-06
MCCURTAIN 35 1 33 2020-10-06
BIG CABIN 35 1 30 2020-10-06
BOLEY 35 1 5 2020-10-06
WELLSTON 34 0 25 2020-10-06
TYRONE 34 0 29 2020-10-06
WELCH 34 0 30 2020-10-06
ELMORE CITY 34 0 31 2020-10-06
FORT TOWSON 33 0 23 2020-10-06
THOMAS 33 0 29 2020-10-06
ARCADIA 33 0 30 2020-10-06
FLETCHER 32 0 24 2020-10-06
HAMMON 32 0 22 2020-10-06
GARBER 32 0 26 2020-10-06
WEBBERS FALLS 31 0 25 2020-10-06
CHEYENNE 31 1 14 2020-10-06
FAIRFAX 31 0 30 2020-10-06
PADEN 30 0 24 2020-10-06
OCHELATA 30 1 26 2020-10-06
RAMONA 30 1 29 2020-10-06
CYRIL 29 1 19 2020-10-06
MAUD 29 0 25 2020-10-06
STONEWALL 28 1 26 2020-10-06
ALLEN 28 1 18 2020-10-06
NEW CORDELL 28 0 19 2020-10-06
DEWAR 28 0 24 2020-10-06
GLENCOE 27 0 23 2020-10-06
LEEDEY 27 1 25 2020-10-06
GRACEMONT 27 1 22 2020-10-06
DELAWARE 26 1 21 2020-10-06
GEARY 26 0 21 2020-10-06
CANTON 25 1 22 2020-10-06
GERONIMO 25 0 23 2020-10-06
PANAMA 25 1 18 2020-10-06
SHADY POINT 25 0 21 2020-10-06
COPAN 25 0 23 2020-10-06
KREBS 25 1 21 2020-10-06
BOISE CITY 25 0 22 2020-10-06
WAUKOMIS 25 0 15 2020-10-06
CLAYTON 25 0 23 2020-10-06
ARAPAHO 24 0 15 2020-10-06
SPAVINAW 24 0 13 2020-10-06
BLUEJACKET 24 0 16 2020-10-06
RED OAK 24 0 21 2020-10-06
GARVIN 24 0 23 2020-10-06
BEAVER 24 0 19 2020-10-06
PAOLI 24 0 20 2020-10-06
DEPEW 24 1 22 2020-10-06
OLUSTEE 23 0 19 2020-10-06
WANETTE 23 0 16 2020-10-06
DOVER 23 0 16 2020-10-06
CASHION 23 0 20 2020-10-06
JENNINGS 23 0 19 2020-10-06
MORRISON 22 0 18 2020-10-06
OKTAHA 22 0 19 2020-10-06
WELEETKA 22 1 16 2020-10-06
GANS 22 0 18 2020-10-06
VERDEN 22 0 18 2020-10-06
DAVENPORT 22 0 8 2020-10-06
LOOKEBA 21 2 13 2020-10-06
BENNINGTON 21 0 14 2020-10-06
INDIAHOMA 21 0 19 2020-10-06
RUSH SPRINGS 21 0 19 2020-10-06
CARNEY 21 0 21 2020-10-06
OKEENE 21 0 15 2020-10-06
ASHER 21 0 19 2020-10-06
ARKOMA 21 0 20 2020-10-06
RINGLING 20 0 15 2020-10-06
MILBURN 20 1 14 2020-10-06
KIOWA 19 1 15 2020-10-06
CHEROKEE 19 0 13 2020-10-06
RINGWOOD 19 0 17 2020-10-06
ACHILLE 19 0 16 2020-10-06
SASAKWA 19 0 15 2020-10-06
KAW CITY 19 1 12 2020-10-06
TERLTON 19 0 17 2020-10-06
WAURIKA 19 0 14 2020-10-06
GRANITE 19 0 16 2020-10-06
OILTON 18 1 11 2020-10-06
ROFF 18 0 13 2020-10-06
LANGLEY 18 0 13 2020-10-06
MEDFORD 18 0 15 2020-10-06
HAILEYVILLE 18 0 17 2020-10-06
LAHOMA 18 0 12 2020-10-06
OAKS 17 1 4 2020-10-06
CANUTE 17 0 7 2020-10-06
SEILING 17 0 16 2020-10-06
OPTIMA 17 0 14 2020-10-06
BUFFALO 17 1 14 2020-10-06
UNION CITY 16 0 11 2020-10-06
AGRA 16 1 12 2020-10-06
SENTINEL 16 0 7 2020-10-06
FAIRMONT 16 0 9 2020-10-06
CANEY 16 0 13 2020-10-06
TEMPLE 16 2 12 2020-10-06
AMBER 16 0 15 2020-10-06
CANADIAN 16 0 14 2020-10-06
SOPER 15 0 9 2020-10-06
CORN 15 0 10 2020-10-06
POCASSET 15 0 10 2020-10-06
RAVIA 14 0 10 2020-10-06
THACKERVILLE 14 0 13 2020-10-06
RIPLEY 14 0 11 2020-10-06
CALUMET 14 0 8 2020-10-06
MANNSVILLE 14 0 10 2020-10-06
SAVANNA 14 0 13 2020-10-06
RATTAN 14 0 10 2020-10-06
POND CREEK 14 0 11 2020-10-06
HANNA 14 0 5 2020-10-06
BURNS FLAT 14 0 14 2020-10-06
LAVERNE 14 0 13 2020-10-06
MILL CREEK 14 0 5 2020-10-06
SPRINGER 14 1 13 2020-10-06
LANGSTON 13 0 13 2020-10-06
SNYDER 13 0 12 2020-10-06
TIPTON 13 0 12 2020-10-06
LEHIGH 13 0 11 2020-10-06
ERICK 13 0 5 2020-10-06
KETCHUM 13 0 13 2020-10-06
LONGDALE 13 0 9 2020-10-06
STUART 12 0 11 2020-10-06
MOUNTAIN VIEW 12 1 7 2020-10-06
MARBLE CITY 12 0 5 2020-10-06
VELMA 12 1 10 2020-10-06
KENEFIC 12 0 10 2020-10-06
CROWDER 12 0 11 2020-10-06
RYAN 12 0 9 2020-10-06
BILLINGS 11 1 10 2020-10-06
SCHULTER 11 0 9 2020-10-06
WHITEFIELD 11 0 10 2020-10-06
BRAGGS 11 0 10 2020-10-06
KINTA 11 0 11 2020-10-06
NORTH MIAMI 11 0 10 2020-10-06
BUTLER 10 0 10 2020-10-06
COUNCIL HILL 10 0 9 2020-10-06
BRADLEY 10 0 9 2020-10-06
HARDESTY 10 0 8 2020-10-06
DISNEY 10 0 8 2020-10-06
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-10-06
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-10-06
LAMONT 10 0 7 2020-10-06
VICI 10 0 8 2020-10-06
TRYON 9 0 9 2020-10-06
COYLE 9 0 9 2020-10-06
DILL CITY 9 0 9 2020-10-06
SPARKS 8 0 7 2020-10-06
LENAPAH 8 0 5 2020-10-06
SAWYER 8 0 6 2020-10-06
KREMLIN 8 0 7 2020-10-06
CALVIN 8 0 7 2020-10-06
STRINGTOWN 8 1 6 2020-10-06
MENO 8 0 8 2020-10-06
CLEO SPRINGS 8 0 5 2020-10-06
WANN 8 0 7 2020-10-06
BOYNTON 8 0 7 2020-10-06
AVANT 8 0 6 2020-10-06
PRUE 8 0 8 2020-10-06
COVINGTON 8 0 5 2020-10-06
DIBBLE 8 0 8 2020-10-06
DUSTIN 8 0 5 2020-10-06
ELDORADO 8 0 5 2020-10-06
SHATTUCK 7 0 5 2020-10-06
CASTLE 7 0 6 2020-10-06
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-10-06
RATLIFF CITY 7 0 7 2020-10-06
AMES 7 0 7 2020-10-06
ROOSEVELT 7 0 6 2020-10-06
FOSS 7 0 5 2020-10-06
ORLANDO 7 0 7 2020-10-06
INDIANOLA 6 0 4 2020-10-06
FARGO 6 0 5 2020-10-06
WAPANUCKA 6 0 4 2020-10-06
REYDON 6 0 1 2020-10-06
BERNICE 6 0 5 2020-10-06
GRANDFIELD 6 0 6 2020-10-06
WAYNOKA 6 0 5 2020-10-06
NASH 6 0 6 2020-10-06
ALDERSON 6 0 4 2020-10-06
SHIDLER 6 0 5 2020-10-06
PITTSBURG 5 0 5 2020-10-06
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-10-06
MULHALL 5 0 4 2020-10-06
MILLERTON 5 0 5 2020-10-06
OKAY 5 0 2 2020-10-06
HITCHCOCK 5 0 4 2020-10-06
GOULD 5 0 4 2020-10-06
CUSTER CITY 5 0 4 2020-10-06
HUNTER 5 0 3 2020-10-06
BOWLEGS 5 0 4 2020-10-06
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-10-06
FOYIL 4 0 2 2020-10-06
DRUMMOND 4 0 4 2020-10-06
MARSHALL 4 0 4 2020-10-06
MARTHA 4 0 2 2020-10-06
CHATTANOOGA 4 0 3 2020-10-06
WAKITA 4 0 3 2020-10-06
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-10-06
CARTER 4 0 1 2020-10-06
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-10-06
MOUNTAIN PARK 4 0 4 2020-10-06
GOLDSBY 4 0 4 2020-10-06
LONE WOLF 4 0 4 2020-10-06
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-10-06
JET 4 0 3 2020-10-06
MARLAND 4 0 4 2020-10-06
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 3 0 2 2020-10-06
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-10-06
HASTINGS 3 0 2 2020-10-06
GOLTRY 3 0 2 2020-10-06
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-10-06
RALSTON 3 0 2 2020-10-06
FRANCIS 3 0 3 2020-10-06
REDBIRD 3 0 1 2020-10-06
BYARS 3 0 2 2020-10-06
FOSTER 3 0 3 2020-10-06
BURLINGTON 3 0 1 2020-10-06
STERLING 3 0 2 2020-10-06
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-10-06
BESSIE 3 0 3 2020-10-06
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-10-06
ARNETT 2 0 2 2020-10-06
VERA 2 0 0 2020-10-06
CAMARGO 2 0 2 2020-10-06
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-10-06
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-10-06
BYNG 2 0 1 2020-10-06
DEER CREEK 2 1 1 2020-10-06
GOTEBO 2 0 1 2020-10-06
RANDLETT 2 0 1 2020-10-06
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-10-06
SHARON 2 0 0 2020-10-06
NICOMA PARK 2 0 2 2020-10-06
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-10-06
PINK 1 0 1 2020-10-06
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-10-06
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-10-06
PEORIA 1 0 1 2020-10-06
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-10-06
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-10-06
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-10-06
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-10-06
FAXON 1 0 0 2020-10-06
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-06
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-10-06
COLONY 1 0 0 2020-10-06
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-10-06
TALOGA 1 0 1 2020-10-06
CROMWELL 1 0 1 2020-10-06
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-10-06
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 0 2020-10-06
CARMEN 1 0 1 2020-10-06
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-10-06
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-10-06
RENTIESVILLE 1 0 0 2020-10-06

Long-term care cases

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 25 cases with 19 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village; 18 cases with 16 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 11 cases with eight recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors Assisted Living Center; six recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; 12 cases with seven recovered at The Commons; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Monday evening.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include three cases with two recovered at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, two recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 71 cases with 68 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 cases with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 30 cases with 24 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

