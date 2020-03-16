ENID, Okla. — As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma increased by two Monday morning to a total of 10, more local events were being postponed and businesses were taking steps to protect their customers.
• Mayor George Pankonin signed a state of emergency proclamation to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Core city services will continue, but the emergency declaration will mean certain city government offices will be closed to the public; all public or private events that require city permits will be revoked; and meetings of city boards and commissions not mandatory will be canceled or postponed.
Also, the city will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to limit gatherings of more than 50 people at public or community events.
The emergency will begin immediately and will remain in effect until 11:50 p.m. April 13, unless further extended.
Closures include Champion Park gym and the city Service Center.
Meadowlake Golf Course and city parks will remain open.
The city is asking people who are sick, not feeling well or caring for sick family members to conduct any necessary business with the city through the telephone, email or online methods.
To stay updated with city information regarding COVID-19, residents should access the city website www.Enid.org/coronavirus or on social media at Facebook.com/cityofenidoklahoma.
• Public Library of Enid and Garfield County will be closed to the public from 7 p.m. Monday to May 2, with a tentative re-opening date of May 4.
"Though we do not take the decision to close our doors lightly, we take the CDC’s recommendations for social distancing seriously and the health of our community and staff is our first priority," a city statement reads. "However, we are still offering digital resources for our community. We have two digital libraries online with streaming material that is available 24/7 and includes a diverse selection of movies, audio books, books, and other materials. We also have research, access to news, car repair manuals, study material and more on our website at enid.okpls.org/databases."
The library will start a new, free service for curbside delivery of books on active holds and for books placed on reserve. A how-to video will be posted on social media showing how to reserve books through our catalog. Story Time, book reviews and some other programming will be streamed online for public viewing.
The library will extend all item due dates through May 4, and any fines will be forgiven.
"We will continue to monitor the situation and update our social media pages and website with current news and information vital to the safety and health of all of our community members," the statement reads.
The cancellation includes Enid Author Fest and all meeting room reservations.
"Enid Author Fest thanks all of the authors, vendors, publishers and advertisers who helped and planned to participate this year," according to a release from the library. "Any correspondence regarding the author fest should be forwarded to enidauthorfest@gmail.com."
• Chisholm Trail Expo Center and Garfield County Fairgrounds announced Monday afternoon announced all events of 50 or more people were canceled until April19
"This decision was made at the request of state and local government officials. We are following that guidance. Our offices will be closed, with only essential staff on site throughout the week as needed," according to the Expo Center website. "We will post updated information on contacting us as we finalize our plans for the weeks to come. You may call our offices at (580) 237-0238 for additional information as it becomes available. No additional events will be booked until May 1, 2020 and after."
The cancellation affects all buildings and areas on the fairgrounds, including Expo Center, meeting rooms, trade show area, dirt arena, the Hoover and Youth buildings and Enid Speedway.
All private events of 50 or more people have been notified and refunds will be issued via check and mailed to the address on file.
• Chick-fil-A Enid, 4329 W. Garriott, posted Sunday on its Facebook page that its dining room would close Friday but drive-through services still would be available.
"As of right now, our dining room will remain open until Friday," according to the post. "Friday is the mandatory day for dining room closures. We will continue drive-thru services as normal. We may also implement curb-side delivery. This means you will need to download our app for curb-side service."
• Taco Bell, 402 S, Van Buren, has closed its lobby and is offering drive-through and delivery services only.
Taco Bell Corp. CEO Mark King released the following as part of a statement via the company's social media.
"As regions of the U.S. begin to mandate public closures and self-quarantine, we are equipping our restaurants to serve our guests via drive-thru and delivery only where necessary," he said. "Should we need to temporarily close our dining rooms, we would be limiting millions of guest interactions and further enabling social distancing. We are going to redefine what it means to be a social brand during this coronavirus pandemic, while at the same time keeping our team members safe, and continuing to provide our fans with the delicious Taco Bell food they love."
• Boy Scouts of America Cimarron Council announced the car show and Pinewood Derby have been postponed until June 13. Those events are held at Chisholm Trail Expo Center
• Garfield County Master Gardeners has canceled its workshop planned for April 4 at Autry Technology Center. The event will not be rescheduled.
• Gaslight Children's Theatre performance of "Jack and the Beanstalk" has been postponed due to concerns over COVID-19.
"Out of concern for the public and our actors, Gaslight Theatre is postponing its annual children’s theatre production, Jack and the Beanstalk, which was originally scheduled for March 21-22 and 28-29," according to a release from the theatre. "Tickets will be honored when the production is rescheduled."
“We are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation,” said Ginny Shipley, president of the Gaslight Board of Directors. “As an event venue, we know we will we be impacted. In the interest of public health, postponing 'Jack and the Beanstalk' was the right decision. We will continue to make decisions as things evolve.”
• Enid Animal Control Supervisor Allen Elder said the annual rabies clinic set for April 5 has been postponed due to concern for COVID-19.
He said the clinic would be rescheduled, and when a date was selected, the public would be notified.
• Enid Rotary Club canceled future weekly luncheons until April 6. The organization normally meets at noon each Monday with guest speakers of local, regional or statewide interest. The next meeting is scheduled for April 6 with U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas as speaker.
• Enid Young Professional postponed its March Lunch and Learn with speaker Jason Collington, deputy editor of The Tulsa World.
"Due to recent events, EYP has chosen to postpone our March Lunch and Learn with Jason Collington," an email from the group reads. "The safety of the public and the local community is of the utmost importance. We'll be sending more information about a rescheduled event soon."
• Walmart announced all of its 24-hour stores, including Enid’s Walmart Supercenter, 5505 W. Garriott, will close overnight to allow workers to stock supplies and better sanitize stores during the public health emergency prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Walmart will be open until 11 p.m., according to Walmart's corporate website and the local store. Normal operating hours will be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Neighborhood Market stores will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., closing one hour earlier. The new hours will be enacted until further notice.
“This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing,” according to a press release on the Walmart corporate website. Walmart employees will work their regular hours and shift that have been scheduled.
The corporation also has enacted an emergency leave policy for its 1.4 million hourly U.S. workers that allow them to take time off without penalty if they fear the spread of a new virus.
• Leonardo’s Children’s Museum announced Saturday it is temporarily closing starting Sunday, March 15, 2020, in response to the “rapidly spreading public health emergency” stemming from the coronavirus. Spring Break Camps, which had been slated this week, have been canceled.
Executive Director Tracy Bittle asked those who had scheduled events at Leonardo’s to be patient, as officials will be reaching out to them about their individual plans.
• Oklahoma Historical Society has closed all of its sites and affiliates until March 31. That includes Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center in Enid.
All OHS-sponsored events at all OHS sites and affiliates will be canceled or postponed through April 14.
Additionally, the OHS is canceling its annual Oklahoma History Conference, which was scheduled for April 22–24 at Sequoyah Lodge near Wagoner.
Oklahoma Department of Health said Monday in its daily COVID-19 situation update encourages people who need to engage with state agencies to visit the agency’s website to learn more about online options rather than visiting state agency offices.
Visit Oklahoma.gov for a directory of state agencies and links to their websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.