ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw the number of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases currently in hospitals top 1,000 late Tuesday, as 1,331 new cases and 21 more deaths were reported earlier in the day by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The 1.1% increase in cases took the cumulative number to 126,526, with 15,917 of those active, a single-day decrease of 31, and 109,234, or 86.3%, recovered, including 1,341 since Monday. There have been 1,375 COVID-19-related deaths overall in the state, according to OSDH.

Seventeen of the deaths reported Tuesday were in the 65 and older age group: three Tulsa County men, a man and a woman each from Comanche and Oklahoma counties, two Garvin County women, men from Hughes, Latimer, McClain, McIntosh, Pottawatomie and Stephens counties and women from Ottawa and Seminole counties. Four other deaths were in the 50-64 age group: men from Beckham, Delaware, Ottawa and Tulsa counties, according to OSDH.

Tuesday's 1.6% increase in the number of Oklahomans dying due to COVID-19 or complications from the virus far outpaced the national one-day rate of .2%, according to OSDH. As of Tuesday morning, there were just fewer than 9.3 million cases in the United States, with 5.38 million active and 3.67 million recovered. The virus has claimed the lives of 231,490 Americans as of Tuesday morning's OSDH report.

Cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations since the virus was confirmed in Oklahoma saw a single-day increase of 170 to a total of 9,104, based on OSDH data. Of those, 1,026 were in hospitals with or suspected of having COVID-19, a single-day increase of 52, with 349 in intensive care, an increase of 12, according to the OSDH Executive Report released Tuesday evening.

Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 8%, according to the OSDH. Medical/surgical beds were at 15% availability statewide with a 98% hospital response rate, according to the Executive Report. That same report shows the Northwest region for OSDH with 58 hospitalizations.

In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center had 16 patients confirmed positive and reported one new death. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 18 patients positive for the virus as of Tuesday morning.

Garfield County saw a gain of 16 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday for a total of 2,574, with 301 of those active, a single-day decrease of 14, and 2,244 recovered. Enid saw a gain of 14 cases for a total of 2,359, with 276 active and 2,054 recovered.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Tuesday were 11 in Woodward, nine in Kingfisher, seven in Noble, two each in Blaine, Major and Woods and one each in Alfalfa and Grant. Case gains in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns include nine in Kingfisher, eight in Woodward and one each in Alva, Ames, Burlington, Canton, Fairview, Mooreland, Mulhall, Pond Creek and Waynoka.

State numbers

OSDH reported Tuesday evening 1,671,901 cumulative specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,529,345, or 91.5% of those negative. Those testing positive represent 3.2% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.

There have been 65,968 Oklahoma women and 60,515 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Tuesday morning. There were 43 listed as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 356 new cases confirmed Tuesday, made up 34.4% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 317 in the 36-49 age group, 265 in the 50-64 age group, 212 in the 65 and older age group, 156 in the 5-17 age group and 23 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 2,335 in the 0-4 age group, 12,101 in the 5-17 age group, 43,515 in the 18-35 age group, 27,131 in the 36-49 age group, 23,351 in the 50-64 age group and 18,083 in the 65 and older age group. There were 10 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 1,375 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,109 have been 65 and older and 209 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.9% of the total. There have been 42 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 14 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 784, than women, 591, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday.

Data shows deaths in 69 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 235 in Oklahoma County; 218 in Tulsa County; 106 in Cleveland County; 55 in Rogers County; 42 in Washington County; 41 in McCurtain County; 39 in Creek County; 31 in Wagoner County; 29 each in Delaware and Garfield counties; 28 in Muskogee County; 26 in Caddo County; 24 each in Canadian and LeFlore counties; 22 in Lincoln County; 21 each in Ottawa and Pittsburg counties; 20 in Comanche County; 17 in Grady County; 16 each in Kay, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 15 each in McClain and Osage counties; 14 each in Bryan, Jackson, Okmulgee, Payne and Sequoyah counties; 12 each in Adair and Beckham counties; 11 in McIntosh County; 10 each in Carter and Texas counties; nine in Stephens County; eight each in Cherokee, Garvin, Greer and Okfuskee counties; seven each in Custer, Hughes and Seminole counties; six each in Pushmataha and Woodward counties; five each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; four each in Johnston, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; three each in Cotton, Kiowa, Latimer, Murray and Noble counties; two each in Choctaw, Craig, Grant, Harper, Logan, Major and Marshall; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey and Love counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Tuesday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 2,574 cases, 2,244 recovered, 301 active and 29 deaths, all in Enid, reported Nov. 2Oct. 27Oct. 25Oct. 24Oct. 20Oct. 13Oct. 3Sept. 302524171211104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10;

• Woodward with 1,317 cases, 1,208 recovered, 103 active and six deaths, three in Woodward reported Nov. 1 and Sept. 26; two in Fort Supply, one reported Oct. 2 and a William S. Key Correctional Center inmate reported Sept. 22; and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26.

• Kingfisher with 604 cases, 521 recovered, 78 active and five deaths, two reported Nov. 2, one in Kingfisher reported Oct. 23 and two in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;

• Blaine with 229 cases, 192 recovered, 36 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;

• Noble with 213 cases, 167 recovered, 43 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;

• Major with 212 cases, 167 recovered, 43 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;

• Woods with 194 cases, 164 recovered and 30 active;

• Alfalfa with 139 cases, 117 recovered and 22 active;

• Grant with 120 cases, 84 recovered, 34 active and two deaths, one each in Wakita reported Oct. 30 and Deer Creek reported Sept. 29.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,359 in Enid (276 active); 895 Fort Supply (four active); 336 in Woodward (84 active); 261 in Kingfisher (56 active); 197 in Hennessey (10 active); 166 in Alva (26 active); 123 in Fairview (29 active); 84 in Watonga (17 active); 72 in Okarche (10 active); 62 in Helena (two active); 49 in Mooreland (nine active); 44 each in Garber (eight active) and Waukomis (six active); 42 in Pond Creek (12 active); 41 in Cashion (four active); 38 in Lahoma (one active); 37 in Dover (two active); 36 in Cherokee (nine active); 35 in Canton (seven active); 33 in Okeene (one active); 30 in Medford (four active); 27 in Ringwood (five active); 23 in Seiling (one active); 19 in Wakita (12 active); 17 each in Billings (four active), Cleo Springs (five active), Covington (five active) and Fairmont; 16 in Ames (four active); 14 each in Longdale (two active) and Waynoka (three active); 13 each in Burlington (three active), Kremlin (two active), Meno (three active) and Nash (four active); 11 each in Lamont (two active) and Mulhall (five active); eight each in Jet and Orlando; seven each in Hunter (one active) and Sharon (two active); six each in Aline (five active), Carmen (one active), Drummond (one active) and Marshall (one active); five each in Freedom, Hillsdale (one active) and Hitchcock; four in Goltry; two in Deer Creek; and one in Dacoma (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 1,205 cases, with 1,057 recovered and 19 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,133 cases, with 979 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were four cases with three recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 11.3.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 25315 235 21823 2020-11-03
TULSA 23153 218 20493 2020-11-03
CLEVELAND 8826 106 7732 2020-11-03
CANADIAN 4289 24 3599 2020-11-03
PAYNE 2929 14 2725 2020-11-03
COMANCHE 2685 20 2259 2020-11-03
ROGERS 2657 55 2252 2020-11-03
GARFIELD 2574 29 2244 2020-11-03
MUSKOGEE 2510 28 2119 2020-11-03
POTTAWATOMIE 2375 16 2021 2020-11-03
WAGONER 2019 31 1807 2020-11-03
TEXAS 1860 10 1742 2020-11-03
LE FLORE 1779 24 1583 2020-11-03
BRYAN 1743 14 1414 2020-11-03
MCCURTAIN 1720 41 1491 2020-11-03
GRADY 1706 17 1509 2020-11-03
CREEK 1691 39 1467 2020-11-03
CHEROKEE 1463 8 1257 2020-11-03
MCCLAIN 1445 15 1217 2020-11-03
OSAGE 1443 15 1338 2020-11-03
WASHINGTON 1414 42 1237 2020-11-03
DELAWARE 1346 29 1126 2020-11-03
OKMULGEE 1339 14 1097 2020-11-03
PITTSBURG 1323 21 1176 2020-11-03
SEQUOYAH 1323 14 1137 2020-11-03
WOODWARD 1317 6 1208 2020-11-03
OTTAWA 1312 21 1170 2020-11-03
JACKSON 1204 14 1059 2020-11-03
CADDO 1203 26 1069 2020-11-03
CUSTER 1142 7 1042 2020-11-03
MAYES 1038 16 880 2020-11-03
BECKHAM 964 12 834 2020-11-03
CARTER 949 10 776 2020-11-03
KAY 946 16 809 2020-11-03
PONTOTOC 936 5 706 2020-11-03
LOGAN 913 2 797 2020-11-03
SEMINOLE 883 7 714 2020-11-03
ADAIR 873 12 674 2020-11-03
LINCOLN 859 22 730 2020-11-03
STEPHENS 834 9 647 2020-11-03
GARVIN 806 8 613 2020-11-03
CRAIG 662 2 594 2020-11-03
OKFUSKEE 608 8 307 2020-11-03
KINGFISHER 604 5 521 2020-11-03
MCINTOSH 549 11 456 2020-11-03
CHOCTAW 495 2 412 2020-11-03
ATOKA 481 1 415 2020-11-03
HUGHES 436 7 361 2020-11-03
HASKELL 420 5 350 2020-11-03
PAWNEE 355 5 318 2020-11-03
MURRAY 344 3 278 2020-11-03
MARSHALL 323 2 257 2020-11-03
JOHNSTON 322 4 266 2020-11-03
PUSHMATAHA 310 6 253 2020-11-03
LOVE 301 1 260 2020-11-03
NOWATA 279 4 233 2020-11-03
LATIMER 234 3 187 2020-11-03
BLAINE 229 1 192 2020-11-03
NOBLE 213 3 167 2020-11-03
MAJOR 212 2 167 2020-11-03
KIOWA 197 3 163 2020-11-03
WASHITA 195 0 163 2020-11-03
WOODS 194 0 164 2020-11-03
TILLMAN 166 4 138 2020-11-03
GREER 161 8 134 2020-11-03
ALFALFA 139 0 117 2020-11-03
COAL 123 0 90 2020-11-03
GRANT 120 2 84 2020-11-03
COTTON 114 3 90 2020-11-03
BEAVER 103 1 82 2020-11-03
DEWEY 95 1 85 2020-11-03
ROGER MILLS 94 4 77 2020-11-03
JEFFERSON 93 0 72 2020-11-03
HARPER 81 2 66 2020-11-03
HARMON 80 0 61 2020-11-03
CIMARRON 41 0 39 2020-11-03
ELLIS 31 0 20 2020-11-03
16 0 2 2020-11-03

Oklahoma per city 11.3.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 19784 199 17270 2020-11-03
TULSA 15133 150 13591 2020-11-03
NORMAN 4571 59 4049 2020-11-03
EDMOND 4445 27 3728 2020-11-03
BROKEN ARROW 4444 45 3862 2020-11-03
OTHER*** 2817 19 2397 2020-11-03
STILLWATER 2370 8 2230 2020-11-03
ENID 2359 29 2054 2020-11-03
YUKON 2104 9 1781 2020-11-03
LAWTON 1741 16 1441 2020-11-03
MOORE 1601 17 1364 2020-11-03
CLAREMORE 1555 49 1276 2020-11-03
GUYMON 1468 10 1377 2020-11-03
SHAWNEE 1435 14 1194 2020-11-03
OWASSO 1305 4 1115 2020-11-03
MUSKOGEE 1191 21 949 2020-11-03
BARTLESVILLE 1153 38 1010 2020-11-03
TAHLEQUAH 1081 4 931 2020-11-03
ALTUS 1050 14 933 2020-11-03
DURANT 1041 8 864 2020-11-03
JENKS 1009 9 929 2020-11-03
MCALESTER 997 19 898 2020-11-03
BIXBY 975 5 840 2020-11-03
EL RENO 948 8 743 2020-11-03
FORT SUPPLY 895 2 889 2020-11-03
CHICKASHA 816 10 741 2020-11-03
MIAMI 790 13 714 2020-11-03
SAPULPA 774 14 662 2020-11-03
ADA 771 3 583 2020-11-03
ARDMORE 769 8 625 2020-11-03
TAFT 768 2 735 2020-11-03
SAND SPRINGS 712 7 620 2020-11-03
MUSTANG 704 4 603 2020-11-03
PONCA CITY 698 13 619 2020-11-03
BROKEN BOW 671 25 580 2020-11-03
CHOCTAW 608 5 521 2020-11-03
BETHANY 595 6 506 2020-11-03
LEXINGTON 580 6 472 2020-11-03
BLANCHARD 579 2 499 2020-11-03
STILWELL 578 10 432 2020-11-03
DUNCAN 567 4 431 2020-11-03
CLINTON 562 1 508 2020-11-03
VINITA 555 2 509 2020-11-03
IDABEL 542 9 478 2020-11-03
GLENPOOL 537 5 471 2020-11-03
SALLISAW 530 4 456 2020-11-03
GUTHRIE 515 0 443 2020-11-03
OKMULGEE 515 7 426 2020-11-03
ELK CITY 514 6 439 2020-11-03
HOMINY 508 2 495 2020-11-03
GROVE 502 19 429 2020-11-03
POTEAU 494 5 444 2020-11-03
COLLINSVILLE 494 3 432 2020-11-03
SEMINOLE 482 4 387 2020-11-03
WEATHERFORD 473 5 438 2020-11-03
SKIATOOK 458 8 406 2020-11-03
COWETA 449 15 384 2020-11-03
ANADARKO 449 9 404 2020-11-03
MCLOUD 428 1 391 2020-11-03
PURCELL 412 7 340 2020-11-03
SAYRE 412 6 364 2020-11-03
HENRYETTA 408 7 324 2020-11-03
NEWCASTLE 402 4 345 2020-11-03
ATOKA 398 0 344 2020-11-03
TUTTLE 372 5 304 2020-11-03
WAGONER 345 6 292 2020-11-03
PRYOR CREEK 336 8 297 2020-11-03
WOODWARD 336 3 249 2020-11-03
TECUMSEH 334 1 279 2020-11-03
HUGO 333 2 276 2020-11-03
JAY 328 2 277 2020-11-03
NOBLE 319 4 268 2020-11-03
MULDROW 310 3 264 2020-11-03
CUSHING 309 3 273 2020-11-03
PAULS VALLEY 305 2 220 2020-11-03
HOLDENVILLE 298 4 252 2020-11-03
BOLEY 294 4 80 2020-11-03
PIEDMONT 288 3 260 2020-11-03
HEAVENER 286 7 252 2020-11-03
CHECOTAH 264 5 226 2020-11-03
KINGFISHER 261 1 204 2020-11-03
SPIRO 261 1 231 2020-11-03
STIGLER 254 4 200 2020-11-03
HARRAH 253 2 232 2020-11-03
BRISTOW 249 9 216 2020-11-03
WEWOKA 248 1 210 2020-11-03
EUFAULA 245 6 205 2020-11-03
MIDWEST CITY 234 8 195 2020-11-03
SULPHUR 228 3 182 2020-11-03
HINTON 225 0 200 2020-11-03
LOCUST GROVE 219 0 191 2020-11-03
WARR ACRES 216 0 195 2020-11-03
FORT GIBSON 214 4 172 2020-11-03
CALERA 212 1 174 2020-11-03
MADILL 206 1 165 2020-11-03
MARIETTA 198 0 172 2020-11-03
HENNESSEY 197 2 185 2020-11-03
VIAN 195 3 164 2020-11-03
CATOOSA 194 2 154 2020-11-03
CHANDLER 187 10 166 2020-11-03
CHELSEA 185 3 162 2020-11-03
SPENCER 179 2 160 2020-11-03
ANTLERS 178 6 137 2020-11-03
OKEMAH 174 3 121 2020-11-03
AFTON 174 2 156 2020-11-03
SALINA 173 1 136 2020-11-03
NOWATA 170 3 152 2020-11-03
LINDSAY 167 2 133 2020-11-03
PRAGUE 167 0 126 2020-11-03
ALVA 166 0 140 2020-11-03
TISHOMINGO 166 3 143 2020-11-03
CLEVELAND 164 3 148 2020-11-03
DEL CITY 164 0 138 2020-11-03
SPERRY 162 2 141 2020-11-03
MOUNDS 157 3 138 2020-11-03
MEEKER 156 10 138 2020-11-03
INOLA 154 3 142 2020-11-03
ROLAND 152 1 137 2020-11-03
WESTVILLE 151 2 120 2020-11-03
MANNFORD 149 4 130 2020-11-03
DEWEY 145 1 129 2020-11-03
NICHOLS HILLS 141 0 115 2020-11-03
VALLIANT 141 3 118 2020-11-03
JONES 139 2 116 2020-11-03
HOOKER 138 0 128 2020-11-03
POCOLA 138 3 123 2020-11-03
OOLOGAH 137 0 117 2020-11-03
MORRIS 136 0 114 2020-11-03
PERKINS 133 2 116 2020-11-03
CHOUTEAU 132 6 110 2020-11-03
WISTER 132 1 115 2020-11-03
MARLOW 132 1 97 2020-11-03
TALIHINA 131 6 109 2020-11-03
WASHINGTON 131 0 117 2020-11-03
MANGUM 129 8 106 2020-11-03
BEGGS 127 0 104 2020-11-03
FREDERICK 125 4 108 2020-11-03
HASKELL 124 1 109 2020-11-03
PAWHUSKA 124 1 116 2020-11-03
FAIRVIEW 123 0 99 2020-11-03
COMMERCE 118 2 107 2020-11-03
PAWNEE 117 1 103 2020-11-03
KANSAS 117 3 86 2020-11-03
ELGIN 115 1 88 2020-11-03
STROUD 115 0 97 2020-11-03
WYNNEWOOD 114 1 77 2020-11-03
HOWE 113 0 110 2020-11-03
WYANDOTTE 113 1 99 2020-11-03
HULBERT 112 2 99 2020-11-03
WILBURTON 112 1 89 2020-11-03
CACHE 111 0 87 2020-11-03
KINGSTON 111 1 87 2020-11-03
COLCORD 110 1 92 2020-11-03
COMANCHE 106 3 97 2020-11-03
WRIGHT CITY 103 0 88 2020-11-03
LUTHER 100 2 75 2020-11-03
GORE 100 3 86 2020-11-03
DAVIS 100 0 83 2020-11-03
COLBERT 99 3 78 2020-11-03
HOBART 98 2 82 2020-11-03
APACHE 97 2 82 2020-11-03
FAIRLAND 97 1 82 2020-11-03
BLACKWELL 95 1 67 2020-11-03
CADDO 93 0 70 2020-11-03
STRATFORD 93 0 74 2020-11-03
HAWORTH 92 2 81 2020-11-03
CARNEGIE 91 2 80 2020-11-03
COALGATE 89 0 65 2020-11-03
BARNSDALL 88 2 79 2020-11-03
KONAWA 88 1 57 2020-11-03
WALTERS 87 1 72 2020-11-03
KELLYVILLE 86 2 73 2020-11-03
TEXHOMA 86 0 85 2020-11-03
WATONGA 84 0 67 2020-11-03
PERRY 84 1 67 2020-11-03
KEOTA 82 0 74 2020-11-03
GOODWELL 82 0 75 2020-11-03
KIEFER 81 0 66 2020-11-03
MEAD 81 1 70 2020-11-03
BOKCHITO 81 1 56 2020-11-03
FORT COBB 80 0 74 2020-11-03
NEWKIRK 78 1 65 2020-11-03
PADEN 78 0 61 2020-11-03
HARTSHORNE 77 0 66 2020-11-03
QUAPAW 77 2 65 2020-11-03
BINGER 76 9 62 2020-11-03
CAMERON 75 0 68 2020-11-03
LONE GROVE 75 1 64 2020-11-03
HOLLIS 74 0 58 2020-11-03
OKARCHE 72 2 60 2020-11-03
WETUMKA 71 1 59 2020-11-03
WELLSTON 71 0 61 2020-11-03
HYDRO 69 1 56 2020-11-03
WARNER 69 0 52 2020-11-03
DRUMRIGHT 69 1 65 2020-11-03
MINCO 69 0 61 2020-11-03
MAYSVILLE 68 3 55 2020-11-03
BLAIR 66 0 56 2020-11-03
ELMORE CITY 65 0 60 2020-11-03
TONKAWA 65 0 54 2020-11-03
TALALA 65 0 60 2020-11-03
WATTS 64 0 56 2020-11-03
ARCADIA 64 0 51 2020-11-03
PORTER 64 1 55 2020-11-03
CRESCENT 64 1 57 2020-11-03
BOKOSHE 63 0 59 2020-11-03
ALEX 62 0 53 2020-11-03
HELENA 62 0 60 2020-11-03
FLETCHER 61 1 52 2020-11-03
WAYNE 60 1 49 2020-11-03
RED ROCK 60 1 48 2020-11-03
CEMENT 59 0 57 2020-11-03
EARLSBORO 56 0 52 2020-11-03
PORUM 55 1 46 2020-11-03
FORT TOWSON 55 0 48 2020-11-03
YALE 55 2 51 2020-11-03
ADAIR 55 0 41 2020-11-03
WILSON 54 0 48 2020-11-03
BOSWELL 53 0 44 2020-11-03
STONEWALL 52 1 38 2020-11-03
QUINTON 51 0 43 2020-11-03
NEW CORDELL 49 0 44 2020-11-03
MOORELAND 49 1 39 2020-11-03
BIG CABIN 48 2 40 2020-11-03
WELCH 47 0 37 2020-11-03
WEBBERS FALLS 47 0 35 2020-11-03
BENNINGTON 45 0 26 2020-11-03
GEARY 44 0 37 2020-11-03
NINNEKAH 44 1 39 2020-11-03
GARBER 44 0 36 2020-11-03
WAUKOMIS 44 0 38 2020-11-03
OCHELATA 43 1 36 2020-11-03
PAOLI 43 1 29 2020-11-03
WELEETKA 43 1 28 2020-11-03
BEAVER 43 0 36 2020-11-03
ALLEN 42 2 33 2020-11-03
THOMAS 42 0 37 2020-11-03
POND CREEK 42 0 30 2020-11-03
BLUEJACKET 41 1 32 2020-11-03
CASHION 41 0 37 2020-11-03
DEWAR 41 0 34 2020-11-03
RED OAK 40 0 32 2020-11-03
CHEYENNE 40 1 34 2020-11-03
FAIRFAX 39 0 33 2020-11-03
TYRONE 39 0 33 2020-11-03
RAMONA 39 2 34 2020-11-03
SHADY POINT 39 0 35 2020-11-03
RUSH SPRINGS 39 0 33 2020-11-03
DAVENPORT 39 0 33 2020-11-03
OKTAHA 38 0 27 2020-11-03
LAHOMA 38 0 37 2020-11-03
GERONIMO 38 0 34 2020-11-03
CYRIL 38 1 36 2020-11-03
RINGLING 38 0 31 2020-11-03
INDIAHOMA 37 1 31 2020-11-03
BUFFALO 37 2 30 2020-11-03
SPAVINAW 37 0 28 2020-11-03
SASAKWA 37 0 34 2020-11-03
BURNS FLAT 37 0 27 2020-11-03
MCCURTAIN 37 1 33 2020-11-03
DOVER 37 0 35 2020-11-03
ROFF 37 0 23 2020-11-03
CALUMET 37 0 27 2020-11-03
KIOWA 36 1 28 2020-11-03
MAUD 36 0 31 2020-11-03
HAMMON 36 1 33 2020-11-03
ARKOMA 36 0 30 2020-11-03
CHEROKEE 36 0 27 2020-11-03
PANAMA 35 1 27 2020-11-03
KREBS 35 1 31 2020-11-03
DELAWARE 35 1 30 2020-11-03
LAVERNE 35 0 29 2020-11-03
CANTON 35 1 27 2020-11-03
MORRISON 34 0 23 2020-11-03
COPAN 34 0 29 2020-11-03
GARVIN 33 0 29 2020-11-03
OKEENE 33 0 32 2020-11-03
JENNINGS 32 1 30 2020-11-03
BOISE CITY 32 0 31 2020-11-03
GLENCOE 32 0 29 2020-11-03
GRACEMONT 32 1 27 2020-11-03
WAURIKA 32 0 25 2020-11-03
ASHER 32 0 27 2020-11-03
VERDEN 31 0 29 2020-11-03
SOPER 31 0 25 2020-11-03
OLUSTEE 31 0 25 2020-11-03
AMBER 31 0 25 2020-11-03
MILBURN 30 1 25 2020-11-03
SNYDER 30 0 20 2020-11-03
MEDFORD 30 0 26 2020-11-03
WANETTE 30 0 26 2020-11-03
LEEDEY 30 1 28 2020-11-03
THACKERVILLE 30 0 21 2020-11-03
ARAPAHO 30 0 26 2020-11-03
CANUTE 29 0 23 2020-11-03
CLAYTON 29 0 26 2020-11-03
GANS 29 0 24 2020-11-03
COUNCIL HILL 29 0 17 2020-11-03
DEPEW 28 1 25 2020-11-03
GRANITE 28 0 24 2020-11-03
CARNEY 28 0 27 2020-11-03
LOOKEBA 27 2 22 2020-11-03
RINGWOOD 27 0 22 2020-11-03
UNION CITY 27 0 22 2020-11-03
OILTON 27 1 22 2020-11-03
RIPLEY 25 0 19 2020-11-03
RATTAN 25 0 22 2020-11-03
CANEY 24 0 20 2020-11-03
SEILING 23 0 22 2020-11-03
MANNSVILLE 23 0 18 2020-11-03
OAKS 23 1 17 2020-11-03
TERLTON 23 0 22 2020-11-03
TIPTON 23 0 16 2020-11-03
ERICK 22 0 18 2020-11-03
LANGLEY 22 0 21 2020-11-03
ACHILLE 22 0 20 2020-11-03
RAVIA 22 0 18 2020-11-03
HAILEYVILLE 22 0 20 2020-11-03
KINTA 22 0 20 2020-11-03
VELMA 21 1 18 2020-11-03
MOUNTAIN VIEW 21 1 17 2020-11-03
BRAGGS 21 0 13 2020-11-03
WHITEFIELD 21 0 16 2020-11-03
HANNA 20 0 17 2020-11-03
POCASSET 20 0 19 2020-11-03
SCHULTER 20 0 13 2020-11-03
SPRINGER 19 1 18 2020-11-03
PITTSBURG 19 0 13 2020-11-03
CORN 19 0 17 2020-11-03
AGRA 19 1 16 2020-11-03
SENTINEL 19 0 17 2020-11-03
KAW CITY 19 1 18 2020-11-03
CANADIAN 19 0 15 2020-11-03
SAVANNA 19 0 17 2020-11-03
WAKITA 19 1 6 2020-11-03
MILL CREEK 18 0 15 2020-11-03
HEALDTON 18 0 12 2020-11-03
STUART 17 0 16 2020-11-03
LENAPAH 17 0 15 2020-11-03
COVINGTON 17 0 12 2020-11-03
TEMPLE 17 2 12 2020-11-03
OPTIMA 17 0 17 2020-11-03
LEHIGH 17 0 15 2020-11-03
FAIRMONT 17 0 17 2020-11-03
CLEO SPRINGS 17 0 12 2020-11-03
BILLINGS 17 1 12 2020-11-03
LANGSTON 16 0 15 2020-11-03
AMES 16 0 12 2020-11-03
KETCHUM 16 0 15 2020-11-03
KENEFIC 16 0 12 2020-11-03
MARBLE CITY 16 0 14 2020-11-03
GRANDFIELD 15 0 11 2020-11-03
FOSS 15 0 12 2020-11-03
STERLING 15 0 13 2020-11-03
COYLE 15 0 9 2020-11-03
RYAN 15 0 12 2020-11-03
WANN 15 0 10 2020-11-03
VICI 15 0 15 2020-11-03
CASTLE 14 0 13 2020-11-03
TRYON 14 0 13 2020-11-03
LONE WOLF 14 0 13 2020-11-03
LONGDALE 14 0 12 2020-11-03
BYARS 14 0 11 2020-11-03
CALVIN 14 1 10 2020-11-03
WAYNOKA 14 0 11 2020-11-03
PRUE 13 0 12 2020-11-03
NORTH MIAMI 13 0 12 2020-11-03
NASH 13 0 9 2020-11-03
HARDESTY 13 0 12 2020-11-03
BURLINGTON 13 0 10 2020-11-03
ELDORADO 13 0 8 2020-11-03
CROWDER 13 0 12 2020-11-03
KREMLIN 13 0 11 2020-11-03
MENO 13 0 10 2020-11-03
ROOSEVELT 12 0 11 2020-11-03
SPARKS 12 0 10 2020-11-03
SHATTUCK 12 0 7 2020-11-03
REYDON 12 0 8 2020-11-03
BOYNTON 12 0 9 2020-11-03
FARGO 12 0 8 2020-11-03
BURBANK 11 0 10 2020-11-03
SAWYER 11 0 9 2020-11-03
LAMONT 11 0 9 2020-11-03
DUSTIN 11 0 8 2020-11-03
BRADLEY 11 0 11 2020-11-03
DILL CITY 11 0 11 2020-11-03
MULHALL 11 0 6 2020-11-03
AVANT 10 0 9 2020-11-03
STRINGTOWN 10 1 9 2020-11-03
FOSTER 10 0 8 2020-11-03
BERNICE 10 0 8 2020-11-03
DISNEY 10 0 10 2020-11-03
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-11-03
SHIDLER 10 0 9 2020-11-03
ROCKY 10 0 10 2020-11-03
BUTLER 10 0 10 2020-11-03
RATLIFF CITY 9 0 7 2020-11-03
RANDLETT 9 0 6 2020-11-03
CUSTER CITY 9 0 9 2020-11-03
TALOGA 9 0 4 2020-11-03
MARTHA 9 0 7 2020-11-03
CARTER 9 0 7 2020-11-03
GOTEBO 9 0 9 2020-11-03
DIBBLE 9 0 9 2020-11-03
GOLDSBY 8 0 6 2020-11-03
WAPANUCKA 8 0 7 2020-11-03
RALSTON 8 0 7 2020-11-03
GOULD 8 0 4 2020-11-03
JET 8 0 8 2020-11-03
FORGAN 8 0 6 2020-11-03
TUPELO 8 0 6 2020-11-03
ORLANDO 8 0 8 2020-11-03
OKAY 7 0 7 2020-11-03
CHATTANOOGA 7 0 5 2020-11-03
HUNTER 7 0 6 2020-11-03
FITZHUGH 7 0 6 2020-11-03
INDIANOLA 7 0 6 2020-11-03
FRANCIS 7 0 3 2020-11-03
SHARON 7 0 5 2020-11-03
GAGE 7 0 5 2020-11-03
LAMAR 7 0 6 2020-11-03
ALDERSON 7 0 7 2020-11-03
CARMEN 6 0 5 2020-11-03
DRUMMOND 6 0 5 2020-11-03
TERRAL 6 0 2 2020-11-03
MARSHALL 6 0 5 2020-11-03
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 6 0 5 2020-11-03
LOCO 6 0 5 2020-11-03
BESSIE 6 0 4 2020-11-03
WYNONA 6 0 5 2020-11-03
ALINE 6 0 1 2020-11-03
FAXON 6 0 4 2020-11-03
MILLERTON 6 0 6 2020-11-03
BOWLEGS 6 0 6 2020-11-03
HILLSDALE 5 0 4 2020-11-03
FREEDOM 5 0 5 2020-11-03
MARLAND 5 0 4 2020-11-03
HITCHCOCK 5 0 5 2020-11-03
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-11-03
PEORIA 4 0 4 2020-11-03
MOUNTAIN PARK 4 0 4 2020-11-03
ARNETT 4 0 2 2020-11-03
HASTINGS 4 0 3 2020-11-03
FOYIL 4 0 4 2020-11-03
GOLTRY 4 0 4 2020-11-03
KEYES 3 0 3 2020-11-03
NICOMA PARK 3 0 1 2020-11-03
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-11-03
FANSHAWE 3 0 2 2020-11-03
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-11-03
VERA 3 0 3 2020-11-03
DEVOL 3 0 2 2020-11-03
DOUGHERTY 2 0 2 2020-11-03
BROMIDE 2 0 1 2020-11-03
WILLOW 2 0 2 2020-11-03
COLONY 2 0 1 2020-11-03
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-11-03
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-11-03
MEDICINE PARK 2 0 2 2020-11-03
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-11-03
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-11-03
DEER CREEK 2 1 1 2020-11-03
BYNG 2 0 2 2020-11-03
CAMARGO 2 0 2 2020-11-03
CROMWELL 2 0 1 2020-11-03
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-11-03
BRAMAN 1 0 0 2020-11-03
DACOMA 1 0 0 2020-11-03
NORGE 1 0 1 2020-11-03
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-11-03
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-11-03
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-11-03
WAINWRIGHT 1 0 1 2020-11-03
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-11-03
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-11-03
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-11-03
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-11-03
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-11-03
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-11-03
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-11-03
PINK 1 0 1 2020-11-03

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying that due to adequate supplies residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

