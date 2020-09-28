UPDATED: 861 more COVID-19 cases; 2 more EPS classes quarantined

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one death and 861 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the overall total to 85,194 since the pandemic reached the state in March.
The 1% increase encompasses 13,379 cases currently active, a single-day increase of 323, and 70,808, or just more than 83%, who have recovered. Of the total, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties make up 41.1% of the confirmed cases, while Garfield County falls just under 2% of the total, based on OSDH data.
Also Monday, Enid Public Schools was reporting it has two elementary classes quarantined after reporting exposure to COVID-19.
One class each at Coolidge Elementary School and Hoover Elementary School are quarantined and doing distance learning, according to figures on the number of close-contact quarantine and positive-test isolation cases reported on the Enid Public Schools website. One staff member at Coolidge is in positive test isolation. A total of 33 people are affected at the school, including 31 students and one staff member in close-contact quarantine. At Hoover, one student is in positive-test isolation. Another 24 students and one staff member are in close-contact quarantine.
Total number of confirmed cases of the virus represents 2.15% of the state's population, according to OSDH data and census.gov. Those with currently active cases represent .34% of Oklahomans. OSDH defines recovered cases as "not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report."
Oklahoma topped 1,000 deaths over the weekend, with the total at 1,007 as of Monday morning, when OSDH reported the latest death, a Muskogee woman in the 50-54 age range.
There have been 6,273 hospitalizations in the state, an increase of 81 since the last OSDH daily report on Friday. Of those 618 were hospitalized, with 225 in intensive care, as of Monday evening's Executive Report. There were 45 Oklahomans hospitalized who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Northwest region, an increase of nine since Friday, according to the same report.
In Enid, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 11 inpatients who had tested positive for the virus, while St. Mary's Regional Medical Center had six, according to hospital spokeswomen.
Garfield County saw an increase of 26 cases on Monday for a total of 1,680 overall, with 346 of those active and 1,314 recovered. Enid had 1,573 cases, with 316 active and 1,237 recovered. There have been 20 deaths in the county, all Enid residents.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday were 23 in Woodward, seven in Alfalfa, five in Blaine, four each in Kingfisher and Woods and one each in Grant and Major.
School numbers
Overall in the EPS district, 309 people are either in isolation or quarantine. That is up from 299 reported on Friday.
Enid High School shows six positive COVID-19 cases, four students and two staff members.
While no entire classes are affected, 123 people are in quarantine or isolation at Enid High. That includes 114 students and three staff members in quarantine, along with the six positive tests.
Other schools reporting positive COVID-19 cases are Emerson Middle School, one student; Waller Middle School, one student; and Prairie View Elementary School, one student.
Waller has an additional 31 people also in close-contact quarantine, while Emerson has 20.
Other schools with more than 10 people in quarantine or isolation are Taft Elementary School at 11 and Garfield Elementary School at 10.
Elsewhere in Garfield County, Garber Public Schools moved to distance learning last week after five staff members and four students tested positive. Students are expected to return to class Monday. Pond Creek-Hunter High School students will be in distance learning until Oct. 6. One student at the high school tested positive last week. Middle school and elementary students remain in class.
Chisholm Public Schools is reporting no students or staff under quarantine due to COVID-19, according to the district’s online counts.
Autry Technology Center on Monday reported three people are isolating at home after testing positive. Two tested positive on Saturday and have not been on campus since. One tested positive Wednesday and has not been on campus since.
On Friday, Autry reported another person tested positive on Thursday and has been isolating at home since.
State numbers
The 18-35 age group continued to lead the increase in cases, with 262 on Monday, according to the OSDH website. The age group made up 36.4% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. Other new case gains were 184 in the 50-64 age group, 182 in the 36-49 age group, 137 in the 65 and older age group, 84 in the 5-17 age group and 12 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 1,682 in the 0-4 age group, 8,036 in the 5-17 age group, 31,021 in the 18-35 age group, 18,119 in the 36-49 age group, 14,888 in the 50-64 age group and 11,442 in the 65 and older age group. There were six listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.1.
There have been 44,314 Oklahoman women who have tested positive and 40,818 men. There were 62 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Monday.
Of the overall 1,007 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 810 have been 65 and older and 154 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 31 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 11 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 551, than women, 456, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday. The average age of those who have died is 74.8.
OSDH reports 75% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 406 or 40.3%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,688 cases among long-term care residents and 1,565 cases among staff, according to Monday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 66 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 194 in Oklahoma County; 160 in Tulsa County; 70 in Cleveland County; 50 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 34 in McCurtain County; 33 in Creek County; 26 in Wagoner County; 25 in Delaware County; 23 in Muskogee County; 21 in Caddo County; 20 in Garfield County; 19 in Pittsburg County; 18 in Leflore County; 17 in Canadian County; 13 each in Comanche, Kay and Osage counties; 11 each in Grady, Mayes and Sequoyah counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties; nine in Texas County; eight each in Carter, Cherokee and Greer counties; seven each in McClain and Okmulgee counties; six each in Ottawa, Payne and Seminole counties; five each in Garvin, McIntosh and Stephens counties; four each in Bryan, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, Nowata, Okfuskee and Woodward counties; three each in Cotton, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Beckham, Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Marshall, Noble, Pushmataha and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Harper, Logan, Love, Major, Murray and Roger Mills counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Monday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,680 cases, 1,314 recovered, 346 active and 20 deaths, all in Enid, reported Sept. 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Woodward with 1,059 cases, 177 recovered, 878 active and four deaths, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate reported Sept. 22; Kingfisher with 352 cases, 307 recovered, 43 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 152 cases, 131 recovered, 19 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 131 cases, 99 recovered, 31 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Woods with 113 cases, 39 recovered and 74 active; Major with 91 cases, 67 recovered, 23 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 72 cases, 40 recovered and 32 active; Grant with 48 cases, 37 recovered and 11 active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,573 in Enid (316 active); Fort Supply 862 (835 active); 164 in Woodward (46 active); 155 in Hennessey (14 active); 119 in Kingfisher (11 active); 98 in Alva (66 active); 54 in Watonga (six active); 51 in Helena (20 active); 41 in Fairview (nine active); 40 in Okarche (three active); 32 in Mooreland (three active); 24 each in Canton (six active) and Garber (four active); 22 in Cashion (five active); 19 each in Ringwood (four active) and Waukomis (eight active); 17 in Dover (four active); 16 each in Medford (four active), Okeene (10 active) and Seiling (four active); 14 in Cherokee (10 active); 13 in Lahoma (two active); 11 in Billings (two active); 10 each in Lamont (three active) and Pond Creek (four active); nine each in Fairmont (three active) and Longdale (three active); eight in Meno (four active); seven each in Ames (one active), Kremlin (two active) and Orlando (one active); six each in Nash and Waynoka (five active); five in Covington; four each in Cleo Springs (one active), Drummond (one active), Freedom, Hitchcock, Jet (one active), Marshall (one active) and Mulhall; three each in Hunter (three active) and Wakita; two each in Deer Creek, Goltry (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Burlington, Carmen (one active) and Sharon (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 851 cases, with 670 recovered and 10 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 713 cases, with 559 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 9.28.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|18018
|194
|15353
|2020-09-28
|TULSA
|17004
|160
|15291
|2020-09-28
|CLEVELAND
|6063
|70
|5156
|2020-09-28
|CANADIAN
|2325
|17
|1818
|2020-09-28
|PAYNE
|2254
|6
|1901
|2020-09-28
|ROGERS
|1875
|50
|1504
|2020-09-28
|MUSKOGEE
|1832
|23
|1558
|2020-09-28
|GARFIELD
|1680
|20
|1314
|2020-09-28
|COMANCHE
|1610
|13
|1402
|2020-09-28
|TEXAS
|1520
|9
|1362
|2020-09-28
|WAGONER
|1481
|26
|1315
|2020-09-28
|POTTAWATOMIE
|1364
|10
|1085
|2020-09-28
|MCCURTAIN
|1285
|34
|1106
|2020-09-28
|CREEK
|1157
|33
|968
|2020-09-28
|LE FLORE
|1136
|18
|903
|2020-09-28
|CHEROKEE
|1085
|8
|861
|2020-09-28
|GRADY
|1083
|11
|770
|2020-09-28
|WOODWARD
|1059
|4
|177
|2020-09-28
|WASHINGTON
|993
|40
|895
|2020-09-28
|OSAGE
|985
|13
|738
|2020-09-28
|BRYAN
|965
|4
|782
|2020-09-28
|PITTSBURG
|963
|19
|813
|2020-09-28
|SEQUOYAH
|898
|11
|711
|2020-09-28
|MCCLAIN
|874
|7
|716
|2020-09-28
|OTTAWA
|871
|6
|746
|2020-09-28
|OKMULGEE
|835
|7
|714
|2020-09-28
|CADDO
|779
|21
|632
|2020-09-28
|JACKSON
|775
|10
|669
|2020-09-28
|DELAWARE
|756
|25
|619
|2020-09-28
|CUSTER
|685
|0
|450
|2020-09-28
|MAYES
|641
|11
|473
|2020-09-28
|ADAIR
|622
|10
|481
|2020-09-28
|KAY
|596
|13
|442
|2020-09-28
|CARTER
|553
|8
|475
|2020-09-28
|BECKHAM
|538
|2
|209
|2020-09-28
|CRAIG
|507
|1
|387
|2020-09-28
|LOGAN
|492
|1
|383
|2020-09-28
|SEMINOLE
|453
|6
|361
|2020-09-28
|LINCOLN
|452
|10
|357
|2020-09-28
|STEPHENS
|444
|5
|337
|2020-09-28
|PONTOTOC
|427
|3
|323
|2020-09-28
|GARVIN
|372
|5
|318
|2020-09-28
|KINGFISHER
|352
|2
|307
|2020-09-28
|MCINTOSH
|324
|5
|271
|2020-09-28
|CHOCTAW
|322
|2
|277
|2020-09-28
|ATOKA
|303
|1
|255
|2020-09-28
|HUGHES
|296
|4
|258
|2020-09-28
|HASKELL
|279
|4
|221
|2020-09-28
|PAWNEE
|255
|3
|233
|2020-09-28
|MARSHALL
|181
|2
|163
|2020-09-28
|LOVE
|179
|1
|152
|2020-09-28
|JOHNSTON
|173
|4
|127
|2020-09-28
|PUSHMATAHA
|164
|2
|138
|2020-09-28
|NOBLE
|152
|2
|131
|2020-09-28
|NOWATA
|151
|4
|125
|2020-09-28
|OKFUSKEE
|140
|4
|111
|2020-09-28
|MURRAY
|139
|1
|112
|2020-09-28
|LATIMER
|137
|2
|123
|2020-09-28
|BLAINE
|131
|1
|99
|2020-09-28
|WOODS
|113
|0
|39
|2020-09-28
|GREER
|108
|8
|88
|2020-09-28
|TILLMAN
|99
|2
|78
|2020-09-28
|MAJOR
|91
|1
|67
|2020-09-28
|WASHITA
|86
|0
|47
|2020-09-28
|KIOWA
|76
|2
|57
|2020-09-28
|ALFALFA
|72
|0
|40
|2020-09-28
|COAL
|70
|0
|65
|2020-09-28
|COTTON
|68
|3
|60
|2020-09-28
|DEWEY
|67
|1
|47
|2020-09-28
|BEAVER
|57
|0
|48
|2020-09-28
|ROGER MILLS
|52
|1
|17
|2020-09-28
|51
|0
|9
|2020-09-28
|GRANT
|48
|0
|37
|2020-09-28
|HARMON
|44
|0
|41
|2020-09-28
|JEFFERSON
|42
|0
|37
|2020-09-28
|HARPER
|29
|1
|24
|2020-09-28
|CIMARRON
|25
|0
|22
|2020-09-28
|ELLIS
|11
|0
|7
|2020-09-28
Oklahoma per city 9.28.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|City
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|ReportDate
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|14562
|162
|12456
|2020-09-28
|TULSA
|11380
|113
|10337
|2020-09-28
|NORMAN
|3256
|36
|2798
|2020-09-28
|BROKEN ARROW
|3149
|33
|2810
|2020-09-28
|EDMOND
|2694
|23
|2271
|2020-09-28
|OTHER***
|1938
|14
|1648
|2020-09-28
|STILLWATER
|1885
|4
|1585
|2020-09-28
|ENID
|1573
|20
|1237
|2020-09-28
|GUYMON
|1213
|9
|1077
|2020-09-28
|YUKON
|1152
|6
|908
|2020-09-28
|CLAREMORE
|1128
|46
|888
|2020-09-28
|MOORE
|1040
|13
|872
|2020-09-28
|LAWTON
|994
|11
|825
|2020-09-28
|FORT SUPPLY
|862
|1
|26
|2020-09-28
|OWASSO
|843
|2
|747
|2020-09-28
|BARTLESVILLE
|821
|37
|737
|2020-09-28
|JENKS
|806
|4
|733
|2020-09-28
|TAHLEQUAH
|798
|4
|640
|2020-09-28
|MUSKOGEE
|753
|16
|554
|2020-09-28
|TAFT
|746
|2
|734
|2020-09-28
|SHAWNEE
|746
|9
|581
|2020-09-28
|MCALESTER
|737
|17
|609
|2020-09-28
|ALTUS
|690
|10
|606
|2020-09-28
|BIXBY
|666
|5
|581
|2020-09-28
|DURANT
|618
|1
|492
|2020-09-28
|CHICKASHA
|573
|6
|409
|2020-09-28
|BROKEN BOW
|524
|22
|451
|2020-09-28
|MIAMI
|521
|4
|440
|2020-09-28
|SAPULPA
|512
|11
|434
|2020-09-28
|SAND SPRINGS
|477
|5
|403
|2020-09-28
|PONCA CITY
|472
|10
|336
|2020-09-28
|ARDMORE
|459
|6
|397
|2020-09-28
|VINITA
|441
|1
|330
|2020-09-28
|EL RENO
|429
|8
|343
|2020-09-28
|MUSTANG
|416
|2
|308
|2020-09-28
|IDABEL
|415
|6
|360
|2020-09-28
|STILWELL
|415
|8
|308
|2020-09-28
|BETHANY
|411
|5
|338
|2020-09-28
|GLENPOOL
|394
|4
|349
|2020-09-28
|LEXINGTON
|392
|4
|343
|2020-09-28
|CHOCTAW
|371
|3
|282
|2020-09-28
|HOMINY
|357
|2
|188
|2020-09-28
|SALLISAW
|351
|4
|273
|2020-09-28
|ADA
|345
|1
|259
|2020-09-28
|COLLINSVILLE
|339
|1
|291
|2020-09-28
|CLINTON
|337
|0
|247
|2020-09-28
|COWETA
|337
|13
|291
|2020-09-28
|BLANCHARD
|331
|1
|242
|2020-09-28
|OKMULGEE
|330
|4
|282
|2020-09-28
|ANADARKO
|330
|6
|280
|2020-09-28
|MCLOUD
|327
|1
|300
|2020-09-28
|SKIATOOK
|321
|8
|292
|2020-09-28
|GROVE
|314
|18
|249
|2020-09-28
|DUNCAN
|295
|3
|225
|2020-09-28
|ELK CITY
|281
|2
|138
|2020-09-28
|PURCELL
|276
|3
|246
|2020-09-28
|WEATHERFORD
|276
|0
|150
|2020-09-28
|POTEAU
|268
|3
|208
|2020-09-28
|GUTHRIE
|256
|0
|181
|2020-09-28
|ATOKA
|254
|0
|210
|2020-09-28
|SAYRE
|247
|0
|67
|2020-09-28
|HENRYETTA
|245
|3
|211
|2020-09-28
|HUGO
|238
|2
|206
|2020-09-28
|WAGONER
|234
|6
|201
|2020-09-28
|NEWCASTLE
|224
|3
|169
|2020-09-28
|TUTTLE
|216
|4
|163
|2020-09-28
|CUSHING
|213
|2
|188
|2020-09-28
|MULDROW
|213
|3
|168
|2020-09-28
|HEAVENER
|212
|6
|189
|2020-09-28
|SEMINOLE
|211
|4
|157
|2020-09-28
|NOBLE
|207
|3
|186
|2020-09-28
|HOLDENVILLE
|203
|3
|180
|2020-09-28
|PRYOR CREEK
|196
|4
|148
|2020-09-28
|TECUMSEH
|188
|0
|130
|2020-09-28
|BRISTOW
|186
|9
|150
|2020-09-28
|SPIRO
|182
|1
|152
|2020-09-28
|MIDWEST CITY
|178
|7
|151
|2020-09-28
|WARR ACRES
|175
|0
|153
|2020-09-28
|WEWOKA
|173
|1
|150
|2020-09-28
|PIEDMONT
|172
|1
|132
|2020-09-28
|WOODWARD
|164
|2
|116
|2020-09-28
|EUFAULA
|160
|2
|132
|2020-09-28
|STIGLER
|155
|3
|124
|2020-09-28
|HENNESSEY
|155
|2
|139
|2020-09-28
|CHECOTAH
|151
|3
|129
|2020-09-28
|PAULS VALLEY
|148
|1
|131
|2020-09-28
|HARRAH
|146
|0
|111
|2020-09-28
|HINTON
|146
|0
|130
|2020-09-28
|LOCUST GROVE
|140
|0
|105
|2020-09-28
|VIAN
|140
|3
|119
|2020-09-28
|JAY
|140
|1
|126
|2020-09-28
|CLEVELAND
|137
|3
|128
|2020-09-28
|SPENCER
|135
|2
|109
|2020-09-28
|CHANDLER
|130
|9
|99
|2020-09-28
|CATOOSA
|129
|1
|111
|2020-09-28
|DEL CITY
|122
|0
|90
|2020-09-28
|CALERA
|120
|1
|97
|2020-09-28
|MOUNDS
|119
|3
|95
|2020-09-28
|KINGFISHER
|119
|0
|108
|2020-09-28
|AFTON
|118
|0
|105
|2020-09-28
|MADILL
|117
|1
|108
|2020-09-28
|CHELSEA
|117
|1
|88
|2020-09-28
|FORT GIBSON
|115
|4
|90
|2020-09-28
|INOLA
|115
|3
|87
|2020-09-28
|SPERRY
|114
|2
|99
|2020-09-28
|MARIETTA
|110
|0
|91
|2020-09-28
|SALINA
|110
|1
|69
|2020-09-28
|HOOKER
|109
|0
|105
|2020-09-28
|WESTVILLE
|108
|2
|84
|2020-09-28
|MANNFORD
|106
|3
|85
|2020-09-28
|HASKELL
|101
|1
|86
|2020-09-28
|NICHOLS HILLS
|99
|0
|92
|2020-09-28
|ALVA
|98
|0
|32
|2020-09-28
|TISHOMINGO
|96
|3
|66
|2020-09-28
|CHOUTEAU
|95
|6
|72
|2020-09-28
|COMMERCE
|93
|1
|83
|2020-09-28
|ROLAND
|93
|0
|82
|2020-09-28
|NOWATA
|92
|3
|82
|2020-09-28
|DEWEY
|92
|1
|84
|2020-09-28
|HULBERT
|90
|2
|65
|2020-09-28
|POCOLA
|89
|3
|70
|2020-09-28
|WRIGHT CITY
|89
|0
|73
|2020-09-28
|PERKINS
|89
|1
|76
|2020-09-28
|MANGUM
|89
|8
|73
|2020-09-28
|LINDSAY
|88
|2
|78
|2020-09-28
|VALLIANT
|87
|2
|74
|2020-09-28
|JONES
|87
|2
|72
|2020-09-28
|WISTER
|87
|0
|65
|2020-09-28
|HOWE
|84
|0
|47
|2020-09-28
|SULPHUR
|84
|1
|65
|2020-09-28
|BEGGS
|83
|0
|67
|2020-09-28
|TALIHINA
|82
|3
|77
|2020-09-28
|WYANDOTTE
|80
|1
|73
|2020-09-28
|OKEMAH
|80
|2
|63
|2020-09-28
|MORRIS
|80
|0
|69
|2020-09-28
|FREDERICK
|78
|2
|58
|2020-09-28
|OOLOGAH
|77
|0
|63
|2020-09-28
|GORE
|77
|1
|54
|2020-09-28
|WASHINGTON
|76
|0
|68
|2020-09-28
|PRAGUE
|75
|0
|69
|2020-09-28
|PAWNEE
|73
|0
|62
|2020-09-28
|ANTLERS
|73
|2
|63
|2020-09-28
|MARLOW
|72
|0
|47
|2020-09-28
|KANSAS
|71
|3
|53
|2020-09-28
|TEXHOMA
|71
|0
|68
|2020-09-28
|COMANCHE
|68
|1
|58
|2020-09-28
|COLCORD
|67
|1
|60
|2020-09-28
|WILBURTON
|67
|1
|57
|2020-09-28
|HAWORTH
|67
|2
|56
|2020-09-28
|KEOTA
|65
|0
|52
|2020-09-28
|GOODWELL
|65
|0
|57
|2020-09-28
|KELLYVILLE
|63
|2
|55
|2020-09-28
|STROUD
|63
|0
|54
|2020-09-28
|PERRY
|63
|0
|54
|2020-09-28
|KINGSTON
|62
|1
|53
|2020-09-28
|HARTSHORNE
|61
|0
|56
|2020-09-28
|LUTHER
|56
|0
|48
|2020-09-28
|PAWHUSKA
|55
|0
|47
|2020-09-28
|MEEKER
|55
|0
|44
|2020-09-28
|WATONGA
|54
|0
|48
|2020-09-28
|QUAPAW
|53
|0
|41
|2020-09-28
|BINGER
|53
|9
|44
|2020-09-28
|CADDO
|52
|0
|48
|2020-09-28
|WETUMKA
|52
|0
|43
|2020-09-28
|COALGATE
|52
|0
|48
|2020-09-28
|BOKOSHE
|52
|0
|39
|2020-09-28
|HELENA
|51
|0
|31
|2020-09-28
|KIEFER
|51
|0
|44
|2020-09-28
|FAIRLAND
|51
|0
|46
|2020-09-28
|CACHE
|50
|0
|44
|2020-09-28
|ELGIN
|50
|1
|41
|2020-09-28
|WALTERS
|50
|1
|46
|2020-09-28
|MEAD
|49
|1
|42
|2020-09-28
|PORTER
|49
|0
|41
|2020-09-28
|DAVIS
|49
|0
|42
|2020-09-28
|BLACKWELL
|48
|1
|40
|2020-09-28
|APACHE
|47
|1
|39
|2020-09-28
|CARNEGIE
|47
|1
|32
|2020-09-28
|BARNSDALL
|47
|2
|31
|2020-09-28
|ALEX
|44
|0
|24
|2020-09-28
|WYNNEWOOD
|44
|1
|32
|2020-09-28
|WATTS
|43
|0
|37
|2020-09-28
|FORT COBB
|43
|0
|26
|2020-09-28
|CRESCENT
|43
|0
|40
|2020-09-28
|NEWKIRK
|43
|1
|36
|2020-09-28
|TALALA
|42
|0
|28
|2020-09-28
|HOLLIS
|42
|0
|39
|2020-09-28
|DRUMRIGHT
|41
|0
|37
|2020-09-28
|RED ROCK
|41
|1
|37
|2020-09-28
|FAIRVIEW
|41
|0
|32
|2020-09-28
|COLBERT
|40
|0
|38
|2020-09-28
|QUINTON
|40
|0
|36
|2020-09-28
|OKARCHE
|40
|0
|37
|2020-09-28
|MAYSVILLE
|39
|2
|32
|2020-09-28
|WARNER
|38
|0
|28
|2020-09-28
|KONAWA
|37
|1
|32
|2020-09-28
|WAYNE
|36
|0
|36
|2020-09-28
|CAMERON
|36
|0
|29
|2020-09-28
|EARLSBORO
|35
|0
|27
|2020-09-28
|CEMENT
|34
|0
|27
|2020-09-28
|MINCO
|33
|0
|24
|2020-09-28
|PORUM
|33
|1
|28
|2020-09-28
|MCCURTAIN
|33
|1
|20
|2020-09-28
|LONE GROVE
|32
|1
|23
|2020-09-28
|THOMAS
|32
|0
|23
|2020-09-28
|HOBART
|32
|1
|25
|2020-09-28
|YALE
|32
|0
|20
|2020-09-28
|BLAIR
|32
|0
|23
|2020-09-28
|MOORELAND
|32
|1
|28
|2020-09-28
|WILSON
|32
|0
|30
|2020-09-28
|BIG CABIN
|32
|1
|27
|2020-09-28
|ELMORE CITY
|32
|0
|28
|2020-09-28
|WELCH
|31
|0
|25
|2020-09-28
|BOKCHITO
|31
|1
|21
|2020-09-28
|TONKAWA
|31
|0
|23
|2020-09-28
|ARCADIA
|31
|0
|29
|2020-09-28
|WEBBERS FALLS
|30
|0
|24
|2020-09-28
|FAIRFAX
|30
|0
|28
|2020-09-28
|TYRONE
|30
|0
|24
|2020-09-28
|NINNEKAH
|30
|0
|13
|2020-09-28
|RAMONA
|30
|1
|27
|2020-09-28
|BOSWELL
|29
|0
|23
|2020-09-28
|ADAIR
|29
|0
|22
|2020-09-28
|STRATFORD
|28
|0
|22
|2020-09-28
|FORT TOWSON
|28
|0
|21
|2020-09-28
|HYDRO
|28
|0
|14
|2020-09-28
|OCHELATA
|28
|1
|26
|2020-09-28
|LEEDEY
|27
|1
|19
|2020-09-28
|WELLSTON
|27
|0
|22
|2020-09-28
|STONEWALL
|27
|1
|22
|2020-09-28
|DEWAR
|27
|0
|22
|2020-09-28
|DELAWARE
|26
|1
|20
|2020-09-28
|MAUD
|26
|0
|18
|2020-09-28
|HAMMON
|26
|0
|3
|2020-09-28
|GLENCOE
|25
|0
|22
|2020-09-28
|GARBER
|24
|0
|20
|2020-09-28
|GARVIN
|24
|0
|23
|2020-09-28
|ALLEN
|24
|1
|15
|2020-09-28
|CANTON
|24
|1
|17
|2020-09-28
|PADEN
|24
|0
|23
|2020-09-28
|CLAYTON
|24
|0
|23
|2020-09-28
|FLETCHER
|23
|0
|22
|2020-09-28
|GERONIMO
|23
|0
|22
|2020-09-28
|GRACEMONT
|23
|1
|18
|2020-09-28
|COPAN
|23
|0
|23
|2020-09-28
|BOISE CITY
|23
|0
|21
|2020-09-28
|DEPEW
|22
|1
|20
|2020-09-28
|CASHION
|22
|0
|17
|2020-09-28
|OKTAHA
|22
|0
|19
|2020-09-28
|KREBS
|22
|1
|19
|2020-09-28
|NEW CORDELL
|22
|0
|12
|2020-09-28
|SHADY POINT
|22
|0
|16
|2020-09-28
|GEARY
|22
|0
|16
|2020-09-28
|CYRIL
|22
|1
|17
|2020-09-28
|OLUSTEE
|21
|0
|18
|2020-09-28
|PANAMA
|21
|1
|13
|2020-09-28
|WELEETKA
|21
|1
|13
|2020-09-28
|PAOLI
|21
|0
|16
|2020-09-28
|CARNEY
|21
|0
|13
|2020-09-28
|ASHER
|21
|0
|18
|2020-09-28
|CHEYENNE
|21
|1
|11
|2020-09-28
|BEAVER
|20
|0
|16
|2020-09-28
|INDIAHOMA
|20
|0
|17
|2020-09-28
|RUSH SPRINGS
|20
|0
|17
|2020-09-28
|RED OAK
|20
|0
|19
|2020-09-28
|WANETTE
|19
|0
|15
|2020-09-28
|GANS
|19
|0
|15
|2020-09-28
|JENNINGS
|19
|0
|19
|2020-09-28
|WAUKOMIS
|19
|0
|11
|2020-09-28
|RINGWOOD
|19
|0
|15
|2020-09-28
|ARKOMA
|18
|0
|17
|2020-09-28
|ARAPAHO
|18
|0
|12
|2020-09-28
|VERDEN
|18
|0
|10
|2020-09-28
|MORRISON
|18
|0
|16
|2020-09-28
|HAILEYVILLE
|18
|0
|17
|2020-09-28
|RINGLING
|17
|0
|14
|2020-09-28
|GRANITE
|17
|0
|13
|2020-09-28
|SPAVINAW
|17
|0
|11
|2020-09-28
|MILBURN
|17
|1
|13
|2020-09-28
|DOVER
|17
|0
|13
|2020-09-28
|TERLTON
|17
|0
|16
|2020-09-28
|BLUEJACKET
|17
|0
|14
|2020-09-28
|KIOWA
|17
|1
|14
|2020-09-28
|TEMPLE
|16
|2
|13
|2020-09-28
|SEILING
|16
|0
|12
|2020-09-28
|BENNINGTON
|16
|0
|13
|2020-09-28
|OKEENE
|16
|0
|6
|2020-09-28
|MEDFORD
|16
|0
|12
|2020-09-28
|CANADIAN
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-28
|LOOKEBA
|15
|2
|12
|2020-09-28
|AMBER
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-28
|AGRA
|15
|1
|8
|2020-09-28
|ACHILLE
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-28
|WAURIKA
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-28
|ROFF
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-28
|SASAKWA
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-28
|OPTIMA
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-28
|BUFFALO
|15
|1
|12
|2020-09-28
|SPRINGER
|14
|1
|11
|2020-09-28
|LAVERNE
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-28
|BURNS FLAT
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-28
|CHEROKEE
|14
|0
|4
|2020-09-28
|KETCHUM
|14
|0
|10
|2020-09-28
|SAVANNA
|14
|0
|11
|2020-09-28
|CANEY
|14
|0
|13
|2020-09-28
|RATTAN
|13
|0
|7
|2020-09-28
|LANGSTON
|13
|0
|13
|2020-09-28
|LANGLEY
|13
|0
|12
|2020-09-28
|OILTON
|13
|1
|11
|2020-09-28
|THACKERVILLE
|13
|0
|13
|2020-09-28
|KAW CITY
|13
|1
|11
|2020-09-28
|LAHOMA
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-28
|UNION CITY
|13
|0
|9
|2020-09-28
|KINTA
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-28
|SNYDER
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-28
|SENTINEL
|12
|0
|5
|2020-09-28
|CORN
|12
|0
|7
|2020-09-28
|OAKS
|12
|1
|3
|2020-09-28
|TIPTON
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-28
|RAVIA
|12
|0
|9
|2020-09-28
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|12
|1
|6
|2020-09-28
|POCASSET
|11
|0
|7
|2020-09-28
|DAVENPORT
|11
|0
|5
|2020-09-28
|BILLINGS
|11
|1
|8
|2020-09-28
|MANNSVILLE
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-28
|CROWDER
|11
|0
|11
|2020-09-28
|RYAN
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-28
|LEHIGH
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-28
|RIPLEY
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-28
|STUART
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-28
|BRAGGS
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-28
|KENEFIC
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-28
|POND CREEK
|10
|0
|6
|2020-09-28
|CANUTE
|10
|0
|3
|2020-09-28
|COUNCIL HILL
|10
|0
|6
|2020-09-28
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-28
|LAMONT
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-28
|NORTH MIAMI
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-28
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-28
|SCHULTER
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-28
|SOPER
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-28
|BUTLER
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-28
|WHITEFIELD
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-28
|DILL CITY
|9
|0
|5
|2020-09-28
|CALUMET
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-28
|TRYON
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-28
|VELMA
|9
|1
|7
|2020-09-28
|COYLE
|9
|0
|6
|2020-09-28
|FAIRMONT
|9
|0
|6
|2020-09-28
|MARBLE CITY
|9
|0
|4
|2020-09-28
|BRADLEY
|9
|0
|5
|2020-09-28
|DISNEY
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-28
|LONGDALE
|9
|0
|6
|2020-09-28
|DIBBLE
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-28
|PRUE
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-28
|SPARKS
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-28
|WANN
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-28
|MENO
|8
|0
|4
|2020-09-28
|BOYNTON
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-28
|ELDORADO
|8
|0
|3
|2020-09-28
|HARDESTY
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-28
|STRINGTOWN
|8
|1
|6
|2020-09-28
|VICI
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-28
|FOSS
|7
|0
|3
|2020-09-28
|CALVIN
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-28
|ORLANDO
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-28
|SAWYER
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-28
|AMES
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-28
|BOLEY
|7
|1
|5
|2020-09-28
|KREMLIN
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-28
|HANNA
|7
|0
|4
|2020-09-28
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-28
|RATLIFF CITY
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-28
|CASTLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-28
|GRANDFIELD
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-28
|NASH
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-28
|WAYNOKA
|6
|0
|1
|2020-09-28
|DUSTIN
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-28
|ERICK
|6
|0
|3
|2020-09-28
|AVANT
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-28
|SHIDLER
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-28
|BERNICE
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-28
|LENAPAH
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-28
|COVINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-28
|MILLERTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-28
|WAPANUCKA
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-28
|PITTSBURG
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-28
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-28
|SHATTUCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-28
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-28
|ROOSEVELT
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-28
|FARGO
|5
|0
|0
|2020-09-28
|JET
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-28
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-28
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-28
|ALDERSON
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-28
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-28
|DRUMMOND
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-28
|MULHALL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-28
|MARSHALL
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-28
|INDIANOLA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-28
|GOLDSBY
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-28
|CLEO SPRINGS
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-28
|MARLAND
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-28
|HITCHCOCK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-28
|LONE WOLF
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-28
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-28
|CUSTER CITY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-28
|GOULD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-28
|RALSTON
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-28
|FRANCIS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-28
|BESSIE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-28
|THE VILLAGE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-28
|BOWLEGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-28
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-28
|HUNTER
|3
|0
|0
|2020-09-28
|FOYIL
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-28
|WAKITA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-28
|MARTHA
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-28
|FOSTER
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-28
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-28
|CHATTANOOGA
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-28
|CARTER
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-28
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-28
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-28
|DEER CREEK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-28
|GOLTRY
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-28
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-28
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-28
|BYARS
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-28
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-28
|MILL CREEK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-28
|CAMARGO
|2
|0
|0
|2020-09-28
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-28
|REYDON
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-28
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-28
|STERLING
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-28
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-28
|COLONY
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-28
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-28
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-28
|CARMEN
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-28
|TALOGA
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-28
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-28
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-28
|PEORIA
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-28
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-28
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-28
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-28
|BURLINGTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-28
|NICOMA PARK
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-28
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-28
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-28
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-28
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-28
|KEMP
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-28
|VERA
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-28
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-28
|CROMWELL
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-28
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-28
|ARNETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-28
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-28
|SHARON
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-28
|PINK
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-28
Long-term care cases
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 24 cases with 18 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village; 15 cases with 13 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 11 cases with eight recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors Assisted Living Center; five recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; seven cases with three recovered at The Commons; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Monday evening.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include two cases with one recovered at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, two recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 71 cases with 68 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two cases, one recovered in Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 cases with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 28 cases with 22 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
This story is developing and will be updated.