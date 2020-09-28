You have permission to edit this article.
UPDATED: 861 more COVID-19 cases; 2 more EPS classes quarantined

  • Updated
covid daily 9.28.20
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health | The Associated Press

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one death and 861 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the overall total to 85,194 since the pandemic reached the state in March.

The 1% increase encompasses 13,379 cases currently active, a single-day increase of 323, and 70,808, or just more than 83%, who have recovered. Of the total, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties make up 41.1% of the confirmed cases, while Garfield County falls just under 2% of the total, based on OSDH data.

Also Monday, Enid Public Schools was reporting it has two elementary classes quarantined after reporting exposure to COVID-19.

One class each at Coolidge Elementary School and Hoover Elementary School are quarantined and doing distance learning, according to figures on the number of close-contact quarantine and positive-test isolation cases reported on the Enid Public Schools website. One staff member at Coolidge is in positive test isolation. A total of 33 people are affected at the school, including 31 students and one staff member in close-contact quarantine. At Hoover, one student is in positive-test isolation. Another 24 students and one staff member are in close-contact quarantine.

Total number of confirmed cases of the virus represents 2.15% of the state's population, according to OSDH data and census.gov. Those with currently active cases represent .34% of Oklahomans. OSDH defines recovered cases as "not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report."

Oklahoma topped 1,000 deaths over the weekend, with the total at 1,007 as of Monday morning, when OSDH reported the latest death, a Muskogee woman in the 50-54 age range.

There have been 6,273 hospitalizations in the state, an increase of 81 since the last OSDH daily report on Friday. Of those 618 were hospitalized, with 225 in intensive care, as of Monday evening's Executive Report. There were 45 Oklahomans hospitalized who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Northwest region, an increase of nine since Friday, according to the same report.

In Enid, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 11 inpatients who had tested positive for the virus, while St. Mary's Regional Medical Center had six, according to hospital spokeswomen.

Garfield County saw an increase of 26 cases on Monday for a total of 1,680 overall, with 346 of those active and 1,314 recovered. Enid had 1,573 cases, with 316 active and 1,237 recovered. There have been 20 deaths in the county, all Enid residents.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday were 23 in Woodward, seven in Alfalfa, five in Blaine, four each in Kingfisher and Woods and one each in Grant and Major.

School numbers 

Overall in the EPS district, 309 people are either in isolation or quarantine. That is up from 299 reported on Friday.

Enid High School shows six positive COVID-19 cases, four students and two staff members.

While no entire classes are affected, 123 people are in quarantine or isolation at Enid High. That includes 114 students and three staff members in quarantine, along with the six positive tests.

Other schools reporting positive COVID-19 cases are Emerson Middle School, one student; Waller Middle School, one student; and Prairie View Elementary School, one student.

Waller has an additional 31 people also in close-contact quarantine, while Emerson has 20.

Other schools with more than 10 people in quarantine or isolation are Taft Elementary School at 11 and Garfield Elementary School at 10.

Elsewhere in Garfield County, Garber Public Schools moved to distance learning last week after five staff members and four students tested positive. Students are expected to return to class Monday. Pond Creek-Hunter High School students will be in distance learning until Oct. 6. One student at the high school tested positive last week. Middle school and elementary students remain in class.

Chisholm Public Schools is reporting no students or staff under quarantine due to COVID-19, according to the district’s online counts.

Autry Technology Center on Monday reported three people are isolating at home after testing positive. Two tested positive on Saturday and have not been on campus since. One tested positive Wednesday and has not been on campus since.

On Friday, Autry reported another person tested positive on Thursday and has been isolating at home since.

State numbers

The 18-35 age group continued to lead the increase in cases, with 262 on Monday, according to the OSDH website. The age group made up 36.4% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. Other new case gains were 184 in the 50-64 age group, 182 in the 36-49 age group, 137 in the 65 and older age group, 84 in the 5-17 age group and 12 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 1,682 in the 0-4 age group, 8,036 in the 5-17 age group, 31,021 in the 18-35 age group, 18,119 in the 36-49 age group, 14,888 in the 50-64 age group and 11,442 in the 65 and older age group. There were six listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.1. 

There have been 44,314 Oklahoman women who have tested positive and 40,818 men. There were 62 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Monday.

Of the overall 1,007 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 810 have been 65 and older and 154 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 31 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 11 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 551, than women, 456, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday. The average age of those who have died is 74.8.

OSDH reports 75% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 406 or 40.3%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,688 cases among long-term care residents and 1,565 cases among staff, according to Monday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 66 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 194 in Oklahoma County; 160 in Tulsa County; 70 in Cleveland County; 50 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 34 in McCurtain County; 33 in Creek County; 26 in Wagoner County; 25 in Delaware County; 23 in Muskogee County; 21 in Caddo County; 20 in Garfield County; 19 in Pittsburg County; 18 in Leflore County; 17 in Canadian County; 13 each in Comanche, Kay and Osage counties; 11 each in Grady, Mayes and Sequoyah counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties; nine in Texas County; eight each in Carter, Cherokee and Greer counties; seven each in McClain and Okmulgee counties; six each in Ottawa, Payne and Seminole counties; five each in Garvin, McIntosh and Stephens counties; four each in Bryan, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, Nowata, Okfuskee and Woodward counties; three each in Cotton, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Beckham, Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Marshall, Noble, Pushmataha and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Harper, Logan, Love, Major, Murray and Roger Mills counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Monday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,680 cases, 1,314 recovered, 346 active and 20 deaths, all in Enid, reported Sept. 25, 24, 171211104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10; Woodward with 1,059 cases, 177 recovered, 878 active and four deaths, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate reported Sept. 22; Kingfisher with 352 cases, 307 recovered, 43 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 152 cases, 131 recovered, 19 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 131 cases, 99 recovered, 31 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Woods with 113 cases, 39 recovered and 74 active; Major with 91 cases, 67 recovered, 23 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 72 cases, 40 recovered and 32 active; Grant with 48 cases, 37 recovered and 11 active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,573 in Enid (316 active); Fort Supply 862 (835 active); 164 in Woodward (46 active); 155 in Hennessey (14 active); 119 in Kingfisher (11 active); 98 in Alva (66 active); 54 in Watonga (six active); 51 in Helena (20 active); 41 in Fairview (nine active); 40 in Okarche (three active); 32 in Mooreland (three active); 24 each in Canton (six active) and Garber (four active); 22 in Cashion (five active); 19 each in Ringwood (four active) and Waukomis (eight active); 17 in Dover (four active); 16 each in Medford (four active), Okeene (10 active) and Seiling (four active); 14 in Cherokee (10 active); 13 in Lahoma (two active); 11 in Billings (two active); 10 each in Lamont (three active) and Pond Creek (four active); nine each in Fairmont (three active) and Longdale (three active); eight in Meno (four active); seven each in Ames (one active), Kremlin (two active) and Orlando (one active); six each in Nash and Waynoka (five active); five in Covington; four each in Cleo Springs (one active), Drummond (one active), Freedom, Hitchcock, Jet (one active), Marshall (one active) and Mulhall; three each in Hunter (three active) and Wakita; two each in Deer Creek, Goltry (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Burlington, Carmen (one active) and Sharon (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 851 cases, with 670 recovered and 10 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 713 cases, with 559 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 9.28.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 18018 194 15353 2020-09-28
TULSA 17004 160 15291 2020-09-28
CLEVELAND 6063 70 5156 2020-09-28
CANADIAN 2325 17 1818 2020-09-28
PAYNE 2254 6 1901 2020-09-28
ROGERS 1875 50 1504 2020-09-28
MUSKOGEE 1832 23 1558 2020-09-28
GARFIELD 1680 20 1314 2020-09-28
COMANCHE 1610 13 1402 2020-09-28
TEXAS 1520 9 1362 2020-09-28
WAGONER 1481 26 1315 2020-09-28
POTTAWATOMIE 1364 10 1085 2020-09-28
MCCURTAIN 1285 34 1106 2020-09-28
CREEK 1157 33 968 2020-09-28
LE FLORE 1136 18 903 2020-09-28
CHEROKEE 1085 8 861 2020-09-28
GRADY 1083 11 770 2020-09-28
WOODWARD 1059 4 177 2020-09-28
WASHINGTON 993 40 895 2020-09-28
OSAGE 985 13 738 2020-09-28
BRYAN 965 4 782 2020-09-28
PITTSBURG 963 19 813 2020-09-28
SEQUOYAH 898 11 711 2020-09-28
MCCLAIN 874 7 716 2020-09-28
OTTAWA 871 6 746 2020-09-28
OKMULGEE 835 7 714 2020-09-28
CADDO 779 21 632 2020-09-28
JACKSON 775 10 669 2020-09-28
DELAWARE 756 25 619 2020-09-28
CUSTER 685 0 450 2020-09-28
MAYES 641 11 473 2020-09-28
ADAIR 622 10 481 2020-09-28
KAY 596 13 442 2020-09-28
CARTER 553 8 475 2020-09-28
BECKHAM 538 2 209 2020-09-28
CRAIG 507 1 387 2020-09-28
LOGAN 492 1 383 2020-09-28
SEMINOLE 453 6 361 2020-09-28
LINCOLN 452 10 357 2020-09-28
STEPHENS 444 5 337 2020-09-28
PONTOTOC 427 3 323 2020-09-28
GARVIN 372 5 318 2020-09-28
KINGFISHER 352 2 307 2020-09-28
MCINTOSH 324 5 271 2020-09-28
CHOCTAW 322 2 277 2020-09-28
ATOKA 303 1 255 2020-09-28
HUGHES 296 4 258 2020-09-28
HASKELL 279 4 221 2020-09-28
PAWNEE 255 3 233 2020-09-28
MARSHALL 181 2 163 2020-09-28
LOVE 179 1 152 2020-09-28
JOHNSTON 173 4 127 2020-09-28
PUSHMATAHA 164 2 138 2020-09-28
NOBLE 152 2 131 2020-09-28
NOWATA 151 4 125 2020-09-28
OKFUSKEE 140 4 111 2020-09-28
MURRAY 139 1 112 2020-09-28
LATIMER 137 2 123 2020-09-28
BLAINE 131 1 99 2020-09-28
WOODS 113 0 39 2020-09-28
GREER 108 8 88 2020-09-28
TILLMAN 99 2 78 2020-09-28
MAJOR 91 1 67 2020-09-28
WASHITA 86 0 47 2020-09-28
KIOWA 76 2 57 2020-09-28
ALFALFA 72 0 40 2020-09-28
COAL 70 0 65 2020-09-28
COTTON 68 3 60 2020-09-28
DEWEY 67 1 47 2020-09-28
BEAVER 57 0 48 2020-09-28
ROGER MILLS 52 1 17 2020-09-28
51 0 9 2020-09-28
GRANT 48 0 37 2020-09-28
HARMON 44 0 41 2020-09-28
JEFFERSON 42 0 37 2020-09-28
HARPER 29 1 24 2020-09-28
CIMARRON 25 0 22 2020-09-28
ELLIS 11 0 7 2020-09-28

Oklahoma per city 9.28.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
City Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA CITY 14562 162 12456 2020-09-28
TULSA 11380 113 10337 2020-09-28
NORMAN 3256 36 2798 2020-09-28
BROKEN ARROW 3149 33 2810 2020-09-28
EDMOND 2694 23 2271 2020-09-28
OTHER*** 1938 14 1648 2020-09-28
STILLWATER 1885 4 1585 2020-09-28
ENID 1573 20 1237 2020-09-28
GUYMON 1213 9 1077 2020-09-28
YUKON 1152 6 908 2020-09-28
CLAREMORE 1128 46 888 2020-09-28
MOORE 1040 13 872 2020-09-28
LAWTON 994 11 825 2020-09-28
FORT SUPPLY 862 1 26 2020-09-28
OWASSO 843 2 747 2020-09-28
BARTLESVILLE 821 37 737 2020-09-28
JENKS 806 4 733 2020-09-28
TAHLEQUAH 798 4 640 2020-09-28
MUSKOGEE 753 16 554 2020-09-28
TAFT 746 2 734 2020-09-28
SHAWNEE 746 9 581 2020-09-28
MCALESTER 737 17 609 2020-09-28
ALTUS 690 10 606 2020-09-28
BIXBY 666 5 581 2020-09-28
DURANT 618 1 492 2020-09-28
CHICKASHA 573 6 409 2020-09-28
BROKEN BOW 524 22 451 2020-09-28
MIAMI 521 4 440 2020-09-28
SAPULPA 512 11 434 2020-09-28
SAND SPRINGS 477 5 403 2020-09-28
PONCA CITY 472 10 336 2020-09-28
ARDMORE 459 6 397 2020-09-28
VINITA 441 1 330 2020-09-28
EL RENO 429 8 343 2020-09-28
MUSTANG 416 2 308 2020-09-28
IDABEL 415 6 360 2020-09-28
STILWELL 415 8 308 2020-09-28
BETHANY 411 5 338 2020-09-28
GLENPOOL 394 4 349 2020-09-28
LEXINGTON 392 4 343 2020-09-28
CHOCTAW 371 3 282 2020-09-28
HOMINY 357 2 188 2020-09-28
SALLISAW 351 4 273 2020-09-28
ADA 345 1 259 2020-09-28
COLLINSVILLE 339 1 291 2020-09-28
CLINTON 337 0 247 2020-09-28
COWETA 337 13 291 2020-09-28
BLANCHARD 331 1 242 2020-09-28
OKMULGEE 330 4 282 2020-09-28
ANADARKO 330 6 280 2020-09-28
MCLOUD 327 1 300 2020-09-28
SKIATOOK 321 8 292 2020-09-28
GROVE 314 18 249 2020-09-28
DUNCAN 295 3 225 2020-09-28
ELK CITY 281 2 138 2020-09-28
PURCELL 276 3 246 2020-09-28
WEATHERFORD 276 0 150 2020-09-28
POTEAU 268 3 208 2020-09-28
GUTHRIE 256 0 181 2020-09-28
ATOKA 254 0 210 2020-09-28
SAYRE 247 0 67 2020-09-28
HENRYETTA 245 3 211 2020-09-28
HUGO 238 2 206 2020-09-28
WAGONER 234 6 201 2020-09-28
NEWCASTLE 224 3 169 2020-09-28
TUTTLE 216 4 163 2020-09-28
CUSHING 213 2 188 2020-09-28
MULDROW 213 3 168 2020-09-28
HEAVENER 212 6 189 2020-09-28
SEMINOLE 211 4 157 2020-09-28
NOBLE 207 3 186 2020-09-28
HOLDENVILLE 203 3 180 2020-09-28
PRYOR CREEK 196 4 148 2020-09-28
TECUMSEH 188 0 130 2020-09-28
BRISTOW 186 9 150 2020-09-28
SPIRO 182 1 152 2020-09-28
MIDWEST CITY 178 7 151 2020-09-28
WARR ACRES 175 0 153 2020-09-28
WEWOKA 173 1 150 2020-09-28
PIEDMONT 172 1 132 2020-09-28
WOODWARD 164 2 116 2020-09-28
EUFAULA 160 2 132 2020-09-28
STIGLER 155 3 124 2020-09-28
HENNESSEY 155 2 139 2020-09-28
CHECOTAH 151 3 129 2020-09-28
PAULS VALLEY 148 1 131 2020-09-28
HARRAH 146 0 111 2020-09-28
HINTON 146 0 130 2020-09-28
LOCUST GROVE 140 0 105 2020-09-28
VIAN 140 3 119 2020-09-28
JAY 140 1 126 2020-09-28
CLEVELAND 137 3 128 2020-09-28
SPENCER 135 2 109 2020-09-28
CHANDLER 130 9 99 2020-09-28
CATOOSA 129 1 111 2020-09-28
DEL CITY 122 0 90 2020-09-28
CALERA 120 1 97 2020-09-28
MOUNDS 119 3 95 2020-09-28
KINGFISHER 119 0 108 2020-09-28
AFTON 118 0 105 2020-09-28
MADILL 117 1 108 2020-09-28
CHELSEA 117 1 88 2020-09-28
FORT GIBSON 115 4 90 2020-09-28
INOLA 115 3 87 2020-09-28
SPERRY 114 2 99 2020-09-28
MARIETTA 110 0 91 2020-09-28
SALINA 110 1 69 2020-09-28
HOOKER 109 0 105 2020-09-28
WESTVILLE 108 2 84 2020-09-28
MANNFORD 106 3 85 2020-09-28
HASKELL 101 1 86 2020-09-28
NICHOLS HILLS 99 0 92 2020-09-28
ALVA 98 0 32 2020-09-28
TISHOMINGO 96 3 66 2020-09-28
CHOUTEAU 95 6 72 2020-09-28
COMMERCE 93 1 83 2020-09-28
ROLAND 93 0 82 2020-09-28
NOWATA 92 3 82 2020-09-28
DEWEY 92 1 84 2020-09-28
HULBERT 90 2 65 2020-09-28
POCOLA 89 3 70 2020-09-28
WRIGHT CITY 89 0 73 2020-09-28
PERKINS 89 1 76 2020-09-28
MANGUM 89 8 73 2020-09-28
LINDSAY 88 2 78 2020-09-28
VALLIANT 87 2 74 2020-09-28
JONES 87 2 72 2020-09-28
WISTER 87 0 65 2020-09-28
HOWE 84 0 47 2020-09-28
SULPHUR 84 1 65 2020-09-28
BEGGS 83 0 67 2020-09-28
TALIHINA 82 3 77 2020-09-28
WYANDOTTE 80 1 73 2020-09-28
OKEMAH 80 2 63 2020-09-28
MORRIS 80 0 69 2020-09-28
FREDERICK 78 2 58 2020-09-28
OOLOGAH 77 0 63 2020-09-28
GORE 77 1 54 2020-09-28
WASHINGTON 76 0 68 2020-09-28
PRAGUE 75 0 69 2020-09-28
PAWNEE 73 0 62 2020-09-28
ANTLERS 73 2 63 2020-09-28
MARLOW 72 0 47 2020-09-28
KANSAS 71 3 53 2020-09-28
TEXHOMA 71 0 68 2020-09-28
COMANCHE 68 1 58 2020-09-28
COLCORD 67 1 60 2020-09-28
WILBURTON 67 1 57 2020-09-28
HAWORTH 67 2 56 2020-09-28
KEOTA 65 0 52 2020-09-28
GOODWELL 65 0 57 2020-09-28
KELLYVILLE 63 2 55 2020-09-28
STROUD 63 0 54 2020-09-28
PERRY 63 0 54 2020-09-28
KINGSTON 62 1 53 2020-09-28
HARTSHORNE 61 0 56 2020-09-28
LUTHER 56 0 48 2020-09-28
PAWHUSKA 55 0 47 2020-09-28
MEEKER 55 0 44 2020-09-28
WATONGA 54 0 48 2020-09-28
QUAPAW 53 0 41 2020-09-28
BINGER 53 9 44 2020-09-28
CADDO 52 0 48 2020-09-28
WETUMKA 52 0 43 2020-09-28
COALGATE 52 0 48 2020-09-28
BOKOSHE 52 0 39 2020-09-28
HELENA 51 0 31 2020-09-28
KIEFER 51 0 44 2020-09-28
FAIRLAND 51 0 46 2020-09-28
CACHE 50 0 44 2020-09-28
ELGIN 50 1 41 2020-09-28
WALTERS 50 1 46 2020-09-28
MEAD 49 1 42 2020-09-28
PORTER 49 0 41 2020-09-28
DAVIS 49 0 42 2020-09-28
BLACKWELL 48 1 40 2020-09-28
APACHE 47 1 39 2020-09-28
CARNEGIE 47 1 32 2020-09-28
BARNSDALL 47 2 31 2020-09-28
ALEX 44 0 24 2020-09-28
WYNNEWOOD 44 1 32 2020-09-28
WATTS 43 0 37 2020-09-28
FORT COBB 43 0 26 2020-09-28
CRESCENT 43 0 40 2020-09-28
NEWKIRK 43 1 36 2020-09-28
TALALA 42 0 28 2020-09-28
HOLLIS 42 0 39 2020-09-28
DRUMRIGHT 41 0 37 2020-09-28
RED ROCK 41 1 37 2020-09-28
FAIRVIEW 41 0 32 2020-09-28
COLBERT 40 0 38 2020-09-28
QUINTON 40 0 36 2020-09-28
OKARCHE 40 0 37 2020-09-28
MAYSVILLE 39 2 32 2020-09-28
WARNER 38 0 28 2020-09-28
KONAWA 37 1 32 2020-09-28
WAYNE 36 0 36 2020-09-28
CAMERON 36 0 29 2020-09-28
EARLSBORO 35 0 27 2020-09-28
CEMENT 34 0 27 2020-09-28
MINCO 33 0 24 2020-09-28
PORUM 33 1 28 2020-09-28
MCCURTAIN 33 1 20 2020-09-28
LONE GROVE 32 1 23 2020-09-28
THOMAS 32 0 23 2020-09-28
HOBART 32 1 25 2020-09-28
YALE 32 0 20 2020-09-28
BLAIR 32 0 23 2020-09-28
MOORELAND 32 1 28 2020-09-28
WILSON 32 0 30 2020-09-28
BIG CABIN 32 1 27 2020-09-28
ELMORE CITY 32 0 28 2020-09-28
WELCH 31 0 25 2020-09-28
BOKCHITO 31 1 21 2020-09-28
TONKAWA 31 0 23 2020-09-28
ARCADIA 31 0 29 2020-09-28
WEBBERS FALLS 30 0 24 2020-09-28
FAIRFAX 30 0 28 2020-09-28
TYRONE 30 0 24 2020-09-28
NINNEKAH 30 0 13 2020-09-28
RAMONA 30 1 27 2020-09-28
BOSWELL 29 0 23 2020-09-28
ADAIR 29 0 22 2020-09-28
STRATFORD 28 0 22 2020-09-28
FORT TOWSON 28 0 21 2020-09-28
HYDRO 28 0 14 2020-09-28
OCHELATA 28 1 26 2020-09-28
LEEDEY 27 1 19 2020-09-28
WELLSTON 27 0 22 2020-09-28
STONEWALL 27 1 22 2020-09-28
DEWAR 27 0 22 2020-09-28
DELAWARE 26 1 20 2020-09-28
MAUD 26 0 18 2020-09-28
HAMMON 26 0 3 2020-09-28
GLENCOE 25 0 22 2020-09-28
GARBER 24 0 20 2020-09-28
GARVIN 24 0 23 2020-09-28
ALLEN 24 1 15 2020-09-28
CANTON 24 1 17 2020-09-28
PADEN 24 0 23 2020-09-28
CLAYTON 24 0 23 2020-09-28
FLETCHER 23 0 22 2020-09-28
GERONIMO 23 0 22 2020-09-28
GRACEMONT 23 1 18 2020-09-28
COPAN 23 0 23 2020-09-28
BOISE CITY 23 0 21 2020-09-28
DEPEW 22 1 20 2020-09-28
CASHION 22 0 17 2020-09-28
OKTAHA 22 0 19 2020-09-28
KREBS 22 1 19 2020-09-28
NEW CORDELL 22 0 12 2020-09-28
SHADY POINT 22 0 16 2020-09-28
GEARY 22 0 16 2020-09-28
CYRIL 22 1 17 2020-09-28
OLUSTEE 21 0 18 2020-09-28
PANAMA 21 1 13 2020-09-28
WELEETKA 21 1 13 2020-09-28
PAOLI 21 0 16 2020-09-28
CARNEY 21 0 13 2020-09-28
ASHER 21 0 18 2020-09-28
CHEYENNE 21 1 11 2020-09-28
BEAVER 20 0 16 2020-09-28
INDIAHOMA 20 0 17 2020-09-28
RUSH SPRINGS 20 0 17 2020-09-28
RED OAK 20 0 19 2020-09-28
WANETTE 19 0 15 2020-09-28
GANS 19 0 15 2020-09-28
JENNINGS 19 0 19 2020-09-28
WAUKOMIS 19 0 11 2020-09-28
RINGWOOD 19 0 15 2020-09-28
ARKOMA 18 0 17 2020-09-28
ARAPAHO 18 0 12 2020-09-28
VERDEN 18 0 10 2020-09-28
MORRISON 18 0 16 2020-09-28
HAILEYVILLE 18 0 17 2020-09-28
RINGLING 17 0 14 2020-09-28
GRANITE 17 0 13 2020-09-28
SPAVINAW 17 0 11 2020-09-28
MILBURN 17 1 13 2020-09-28
DOVER 17 0 13 2020-09-28
TERLTON 17 0 16 2020-09-28
BLUEJACKET 17 0 14 2020-09-28
KIOWA 17 1 14 2020-09-28
TEMPLE 16 2 13 2020-09-28
SEILING 16 0 12 2020-09-28
BENNINGTON 16 0 13 2020-09-28
OKEENE 16 0 6 2020-09-28
MEDFORD 16 0 12 2020-09-28
CANADIAN 16 0 14 2020-09-28
LOOKEBA 15 2 12 2020-09-28
AMBER 15 0 14 2020-09-28
AGRA 15 1 8 2020-09-28
ACHILLE 15 0 12 2020-09-28
WAURIKA 15 0 14 2020-09-28
ROFF 15 0 12 2020-09-28
SASAKWA 15 0 12 2020-09-28
OPTIMA 15 0 14 2020-09-28
BUFFALO 15 1 12 2020-09-28
SPRINGER 14 1 11 2020-09-28
LAVERNE 14 0 12 2020-09-28
BURNS FLAT 14 0 12 2020-09-28
CHEROKEE 14 0 4 2020-09-28
KETCHUM 14 0 10 2020-09-28
SAVANNA 14 0 11 2020-09-28
CANEY 14 0 13 2020-09-28
RATTAN 13 0 7 2020-09-28
LANGSTON 13 0 13 2020-09-28
LANGLEY 13 0 12 2020-09-28
OILTON 13 1 11 2020-09-28
THACKERVILLE 13 0 13 2020-09-28
KAW CITY 13 1 11 2020-09-28
LAHOMA 13 0 11 2020-09-28
UNION CITY 13 0 9 2020-09-28
KINTA 12 0 12 2020-09-28
SNYDER 12 0 12 2020-09-28
SENTINEL 12 0 5 2020-09-28
CORN 12 0 7 2020-09-28
OAKS 12 1 3 2020-09-28
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-09-28
RAVIA 12 0 9 2020-09-28
MOUNTAIN VIEW 12 1 6 2020-09-28
POCASSET 11 0 7 2020-09-28
DAVENPORT 11 0 5 2020-09-28
BILLINGS 11 1 8 2020-09-28
MANNSVILLE 11 0 10 2020-09-28
CROWDER 11 0 11 2020-09-28
RYAN 11 0 9 2020-09-28
LEHIGH 11 0 9 2020-09-28
RIPLEY 11 0 10 2020-09-28
STUART 11 0 10 2020-09-28
BRAGGS 11 0 10 2020-09-28
KENEFIC 10 0 9 2020-09-28
POND CREEK 10 0 6 2020-09-28
CANUTE 10 0 3 2020-09-28
COUNCIL HILL 10 0 6 2020-09-28
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-09-28
LAMONT 10 0 7 2020-09-28
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 10 2020-09-28
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-09-28
SCHULTER 10 0 9 2020-09-28
SOPER 10 0 8 2020-09-28
BUTLER 10 0 9 2020-09-28
WHITEFIELD 10 0 8 2020-09-28
DILL CITY 9 0 5 2020-09-28
CALUMET 9 0 7 2020-09-28
TRYON 9 0 8 2020-09-28
VELMA 9 1 7 2020-09-28
COYLE 9 0 6 2020-09-28
FAIRMONT 9 0 6 2020-09-28
MARBLE CITY 9 0 4 2020-09-28
BRADLEY 9 0 5 2020-09-28
DISNEY 9 0 7 2020-09-28
LONGDALE 9 0 6 2020-09-28
DIBBLE 8 0 6 2020-09-28
PRUE 8 0 7 2020-09-28
SPARKS 8 0 6 2020-09-28
WANN 8 0 6 2020-09-28
MENO 8 0 4 2020-09-28
BOYNTON 8 0 8 2020-09-28
ELDORADO 8 0 3 2020-09-28
HARDESTY 8 0 8 2020-09-28
STRINGTOWN 8 1 6 2020-09-28
VICI 8 0 6 2020-09-28
FOSS 7 0 3 2020-09-28
CALVIN 7 0 7 2020-09-28
ORLANDO 7 0 6 2020-09-28
SAWYER 7 0 6 2020-09-28
AMES 7 0 6 2020-09-28
BOLEY 7 1 5 2020-09-28
KREMLIN 7 0 5 2020-09-28
HANNA 7 0 4 2020-09-28
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-09-28
RATLIFF CITY 7 0 6 2020-09-28
CASTLE 6 0 6 2020-09-28
GRANDFIELD 6 0 6 2020-09-28
NASH 6 0 6 2020-09-28
WAYNOKA 6 0 1 2020-09-28
DUSTIN 6 0 5 2020-09-28
ERICK 6 0 3 2020-09-28
AVANT 6 0 6 2020-09-28
SHIDLER 6 0 4 2020-09-28
BERNICE 6 0 4 2020-09-28
LENAPAH 6 0 5 2020-09-28
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-09-28
MILLERTON 5 0 5 2020-09-28
WAPANUCKA 5 0 3 2020-09-28
PITTSBURG 5 0 5 2020-09-28
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-09-28
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-09-28
MOUNTAIN PARK 5 0 3 2020-09-28
ROOSEVELT 5 0 3 2020-09-28
FARGO 5 0 0 2020-09-28
JET 4 0 3 2020-09-28
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-09-28
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-09-28
ALDERSON 4 0 4 2020-09-28
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-09-28
DRUMMOND 4 0 3 2020-09-28
MULHALL 4 0 4 2020-09-28
MARSHALL 4 0 3 2020-09-28
INDIANOLA 4 0 4 2020-09-28
GOLDSBY 4 0 3 2020-09-28
CLEO SPRINGS 4 0 3 2020-09-28
MARLAND 4 0 4 2020-09-28
HITCHCOCK 4 0 4 2020-09-28
LONE WOLF 4 0 3 2020-09-28
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-09-28
CUSTER CITY 4 0 4 2020-09-28
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-09-28
RALSTON 3 0 2 2020-09-28
FRANCIS 3 0 3 2020-09-28
BESSIE 3 0 2 2020-09-28
THE VILLAGE 3 0 2 2020-09-28
BOWLEGS 3 0 3 2020-09-28
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-09-28
HUNTER 3 0 0 2020-09-28
FOYIL 3 0 2 2020-09-28
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-09-28
MARTHA 3 0 2 2020-09-28
FOSTER 3 0 3 2020-09-28
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-09-28
CHATTANOOGA 3 0 2 2020-09-28
CARTER 2 0 1 2020-09-28
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-09-28
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-09-28
DEER CREEK 2 0 2 2020-09-28
GOLTRY 2 0 1 2020-09-28
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-09-28
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-09-28
BYARS 2 0 1 2020-09-28
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-09-28
MILL CREEK 2 0 2 2020-09-28
CAMARGO 2 0 0 2020-09-28
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-09-28
REYDON 2 0 1 2020-09-28
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-09-28
STERLING 2 0 1 2020-09-28
VERDIGRIS 1 0 0 2020-09-28
COLONY 1 0 0 2020-09-28
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-09-28
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-09-28
CARMEN 1 0 0 2020-09-28
TALOGA 1 0 0 2020-09-28
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-09-28
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-09-28
PEORIA 1 0 1 2020-09-28
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-09-28
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-09-28
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-09-28
BURLINGTON 1 0 1 2020-09-28
NICOMA PARK 1 0 0 2020-09-28
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-09-28
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-09-28
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-28
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-09-28
KEMP 1 0 0 2020-09-28
VERA 1 0 0 2020-09-28
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-09-28
CROMWELL 1 0 0 2020-09-28
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-09-28
ARNETT 1 0 1 2020-09-28
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-09-28
SHARON 1 0 0 2020-09-28
PINK 1 0 0 2020-09-28

Long-term care cases

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 24 cases with 18 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village; 15 cases with 13 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 11 cases with eight recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors Assisted Living Center; five recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; seven cases with three recovered at The Commons; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Monday evening.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include two cases with one recovered at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, two recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 71 cases with 68 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two cases, one recovered in Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 cases with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 28 cases with 22 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

This story is developing and will be updated. 

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

