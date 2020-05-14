ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Health Department once again is taking appointments for testing, after the state asked facilities to pause in sending samples to overtaxed labs, Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2, said Thursday afternoon.
“We are testing!” Jackson said. “Most people are able to get in pretty quickly.”
Jackson said there are no testing restrictions at Garfield and other Health Department facilities in District 2, but priority is being giving to those who work or live at longterm care and nursing facilities and those coming in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. They are trying not to overburden the labs, she said.
Appointments can be made for curbside testing at the county Health Department in Enid by calling (580) 233-0650, Jackson said. A nurse will come out to the vehicle and perform the sinus cavity swab test, which limits exposure for everyone, she said.
About 15 tests were taken at the Enid facility on Thursday, and there were around 90 tests taken in Kingfisher County as part of the state’s initiative to test residents and staff in all Oklahoma longterm care facilities.
The virus has impacted Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard, with 826, or 17%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving a resident or staff member, according to the OSDH executive report Wednesday evening, which also states there have been 134 deaths at longterm care centers and nursing homes.
Center of Family Love has experienced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on its main campus in Okarche, according to a press release from the facility Wednesday, May 14. CFL has established a separate unit with amenities, a nursing center and air ventilation apart from the remaining intellectually and physically disabled residents housed at the facility.
An OSDH executive report earlier this week shows a resident tested positive for COVID-19 at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, a senior living facility in Kingfisher County. Last month, a resident and two staff members, including a caregiver from Major County who died, tested positive for COVID-19 at Seiling Nursing Center, and a resident at First Shamrock Care Center in Kingfisher contracted the virus, according to OSDH.
Two of the 19 Enid COVID-19 cases involve an employee and a resident with The Commons, a retirement and assisted living facility in Enid, who were confirmed positive for the virus April 30 while undergoing health care for unrelated issues, according to the facility. At the same time, the state announced the priority on testing care facilities in the state, and staff and residents at The Commons became a priority, Jackson said.
Jackson said swab testing will continue into next week to reach all long-term care facilities in her district, which includes Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.
Hundreds of tests were completed at Garfield County long-term care facilities last week, Jackson said, adding that test results from many of those were just returned Thursday afternoon. She had not yet gone through those reports and said she would have more information Friday about how the testing has impacted numbers locally.
State numbers
There were 110 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the cumulative total to 4,962, with six more deaths reported on Thursday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The numbers represent a 2.27% increase in new cases as compared to Wednesday's OSDH situation report, which saw a rise to 4,852 total cases and no deaths reported. There are 284 who have died after testing positive for COVID-19 since early in March when it was officially recorded in Oklahoma, according to OSDH. That is 5.7% of those officially identified as COVID-19 positive in the state.
None of the new cases nor deaths reported Thursday were in Northwest Oklahoma, according to the OSDH.
More than 60% of the new cases were reported in Texas County, which has seen its numbers grow from 6 on April 14 to 541 reported Thursday. OSDH said Thursday it is partnering with Seaboard Foods, the largest employer in the county, which updated customers on its website last on April 14 that an employee had tested positive for the virus and that the company was collaborating with Texas County Health Department.
“Over the past week, OSDH has deployed several systems of support into Texas County and the surrounding areas to address a heightened presence of COVID-19," said Health Commissioner Gary Cox, adding that Seaboard Foods "has been a good partner with state agencies by allowing OSDH to test all processing plant employees."
"Over the next few days, we expect spikes in our reporting of positive cases due to the significant number of tests processed for Texas County, which is reflective of our increased testing efforts,” Cox said.
Of the total cases in the state, 3,660 Oklahomans, 73.8%, have recovered from the virus, with 101 of those reported on Wednesday. There have been more than 112,600 tests administered, with 106,943 of those negative, according to OSDH. There have been 858 cumulative hospitalizations of those testing positive for COVID-19, with 217 currently in hospitals, 102 of those in intensive care, who have or are suspected of having the virus.
Those testing positive include 54 in the 0-4 age range, 164 in the 5-17 age range, 1,088 in the 18-35 age range, 1,148 in the 36-49 age range, 1,173 in the 50-64 age range and 1,333 in the 65 and older age range, according to OSDH on Tuesday. Two ages were listed as "unknown." Of those testing positive, 2,700 or 54.41%, have been female, and 2,240, or 45.14%, have been male. Twenty-two were listed as "unknown" gender.
Oklahomans in 72 of Oklahoma's 77 counties have reported cases of COVID-19. Positive tests recorded per county in the state are 1,013 in Oklahoma County; 743 in Tulsa County; 541 in Texas County; 458 in Cleveland County; 301 in Washington County; 197 in Comanche County; 131 in Wagoner County; 116 in Canadian County; 110 in Caddo County; 93 in Delaware County; 90 in Osage County; 86 in McClain County; 83 in Creek County; 74 in Adair County; 72 in Rogers County; 66 in Greer County; 58 in Grady County; 55 in Pottawatomie County; 49 in Kay County; 44 in Payne County; 39 in Pittsburg County; 34 in Ottawa County; 30 in Muskogee; 29 each in Cherokee and Pawnee counties; 26 in Mayes County; 23 in Nowata County; 22 in Stephens and Garfield counties; 21 each in Jackson, Seminole and Tillman counties; 20 in Beaver County; 18 in Logan County; 17 in Lincoln County; 16 in Okmulgee County; 15 in Garvin County; 14 each in Le Flore and Sequoyah counties; 12 each in Craig County; 12 each in Custer and Bryan counties; 10 each in Kingfisher and Pontotoc counties; 9 in McCurtain County; 7 each in Carter and Noble counties; 6 each in Beckham, Kiowa and Major counties; 5 each in Cotton, Haskell, Latimer and McIntosh counties; 3 each in Choctaw, Jefferson, Johnston, Love and Woods counties; 2 each in Dewey, Grant, Marshall, Murray and Okfuskee counties; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Blaine, Cimarron, Harper, Pushmataha, Washita and Woodward counties, according to OSDH data released Wednesday.
Of the 284 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 who have died, 225, or 79.23%, have been 65 and older; 49, or 17.25%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 6, or 2.11%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 4, or 1.41%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 148 or 52.11%, than women, 136 or 47.89%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH. Nearly 72% of those testing positive for COVID-19 who have died had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure, according to the OSDH executive report Wednesday evening.
Data shows deaths per county are 45 in Oklahoma County; 37 in Tulsa County; 35 in Cleveland County; 29 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 9 in Caddo County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer and Kay counties; 6 in Muskogee County; 5 in Rogers County; 4 each in Mayes, Pottawatomie and Texas counties; 3 each in Adair, Canadian, Comanche, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Grady, Lincoln, McClain, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Garfield, Garvin, Jackson, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
In Northwest Oklahoma, Garfield County has 22 cases, with 14 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has 10 cases, with all recovered; Major County has 6 cases, with 3 recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods County has 3 cases, with 2 recovered; Grant County has 2 cases, with both recovered; Alfalfa and Woodward counties have 1 case each, with each recovered; and Blaine County has 1 case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Oklahoma include 20 in Enid, 4 in Kingfisher; 3 each in Alva, Fairview, Hennessey and Okarche; 2 each in Lahoma and Seiling; and 1 each in Dover, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Okeene, Ringwood and Woodward. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other," according to OSDH on Wednesday.
Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
CDC information
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new COVID-19 symptoms to its list that people should be aware: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus. The main symptoms of COVID-19 remain coughing and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.