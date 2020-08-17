Tyson Foods says it has 'limited number' of COVID; Health Dept. concerned about community, family spread

ENID, Okla. — One of Garfield County's major employers said its facility has seen cases of COVID-19, but a county health department spokeswoman said the spread in the Enid area currently seems to be traced mainly from weekend events and family gatherings.
The county recorded the lowest increase in COVID-19 cases it had seen in days, but more than 200 of those remained active as of Monday's report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Overall, OSDH reported 369 more cases of COVID-19, with eight of those in Garfield County, and four additional deaths on Monday. The cumulative number of cases reached 48,711, with total deaths at 665 since the virus was first confirmed in the state in March 2020.
Deaths reported Monday were two men from Cleveland and Oklahoma counties in the 65 and older age range and a man and a woman from Tulsa County in the 50-64 age range. None of the deaths were in the past 24 hours, according to OSDH.
Statewide there were 7,515 cases active as of Monday, a single-day increase of 58, with 206 of those in Garfield County, according to OSDH data.
Much of the spread evidenced by Garfield County Health Department is happening through weekend events and family activities, said Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2, which covers Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.
It is at those events where people may let their guard down when it comes to precautions because they are with family or in a social group setting.
Those testing positive are "less likely to be exposed at a workplace where there are precautions and more likely to being exposed at community events where there are no precautions," Jackson said.
Tyson Foods, one of the city's largest employers, said in an email it had "a limited number" of employees at its Enid facilities test positive for COVID-19.
"Those who do test positive will receive paid leave and may return to work only when they have met the criteria established by both the CDC and Tyson," said Worth Sparkman, external communications for Tyson Foods, in an email to the Enid News & Eagle. "Our top priority is the health and safety of our workers, and we’ve implemented a host of protective measures at our facilities that meet or exceed CDC and OSHA guidance for preventing COVID-19."
Though determining an origin of exposure to COVID-19 can be difficult to pinpoint, Jackson said, there have not been major concerns about spread of the virus at local businesses where a large number of employees are at risk.
"In general," she said, work places that are taking precautions are not as big of a concern" as what is happening during community or family events.
In order to get out in front of the virus, Tyson formed a task force in January, Sparkman said.
"We were one of the first companies to start taking team member temperatures, and we began efforts to secure a supply of face masks before the CDC recommended using them," he said.
Among the procedures implemented are:
• Wellness health screenings of employees when they arrive at work. That includes checking for symptoms, such as coughing or shortness of breath, in addition to checking temperatures.
• Providing and requiring surgical-style face masks.
• Social distancing measures, including physical barriers between workstations and in break rooms, more break room space, outdoor tents where possible for additional space for breaks, marking 6-foot distances in common areas and staggering start times.
"We also have more than 500 social distance monitors in our facilities to track our social distancing efforts and ensure personal protective equipment is being worn properly," Sparkman said in the email. "Our plant production areas are sanitized daily to ensure food safety, and we have stepped up deep cleaning and sanitizing of our facilities, especially in employee break rooms, locker rooms and other areas to protect our team members. We have team members dedicated to constantly wiping down and sanitizing common areas.
Tyson also has launched a COVID-19 monitoring program, which includes weekly testing of random workers without symptoms and those who exhibit symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has the virus.
Jackson said when a place of origin for spreading the virus becomes a concern, the Health Department could deem it an outbreak, similar to what happened at a processing plant earlier in the summer in the Oklahoma Panhandle.
"Our businesses across town are taking more precautions," she said, adding there could be workers who are testing positive, but, locally, the point of contact is not proving on a wide scale to be in the public work domain.
Other case increases in Northwest Oklahoma counties included three in Kingfisher and one in Noble. Cities and towns seeing an increase in confirmed cases included eight in Enid, three in Kingfisher and one in Billings, according to the OSDH.
Cumulative hospitalizations increased by 68 over the weekend, with 4,021 reported Monday morning, compared to 3,953 on Friday, according to OSDH. Of those, 568 were hospitalized as of Monday night's OSDH Executive Report, with 240 in intensive care. In Enid, both St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center each had four patients who had tested positive for COVID-19, spokeswomen said.
State numbers
OSDH is again reminding Oklahomans of recommendations released by Lance Frye, the state's interim health commissioner, following a visit over the weekend by Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force ambassador.
In a public health advisory issued last week, Frye recommends counties that fall under the orange and red color-coded moderate and high risks for COVID-19 individuals 11 and older should wear masks in public settings. Statewide, Oklahomans should wear masks when visiting nursing homes, medical facilities, prisons or other communal living facilities, according to Frye.
Under the state's "Safer in Oklahoma" policy, individuals entering the state from an area with substantial community spread will wear a face covering in all public spaces and limit participating in indoor gatherings for 10-14 days in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Of the total cases in the state, 40,531, or 83.2%, have recovered, including 307 since Sunday's OSDH report.
Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 121 reported Monday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 80 in the 50-64 age group, 71 in the 36-49 group, 52 in the 65 and older group, 26 in the 5-17 group and nine in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 1,112 in the 0-4 age group, 4,313 in the 5-17 age group, 17,117 in the 18-35 age group, 10,676 in the 36-49 age group, 8,744 in the 50-64 age group and 6,749 in the 65 and older age group. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.2.
Of those testing positive, 25,495 have been female and 23,178 have been male. There were 38 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Monday.
Of the overall 665 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 524 have been 65 and older and 112 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 19 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 359, than women, 302, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday. The average age of those who have died is 74.4.
OSDH reports 74.3% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 278, or 41.8% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,785 cases among long-term care residents and 1,013 cases among staff, according to Monday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 56 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 132 in Oklahoma County; 116 in Tulsa County; 58 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 28 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 21 in Rogers County; 20 in Delaware County; 19 in Caddo County; 16 in Muskogee County; 15 in Creek County; 12 in Osage County; 11 in Comanche and Kay counties; nine each in Canadian and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Garfield, Greer and Mayes counties; seven each in Grady, Jackson and Texas counties; six in Adair County; five each in Carter and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, McClain, Payne, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; three each in Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; two each in Bryan, Cherokee, Cotton, Hughes, Latimer, McIntosh, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Choctaw, Craig, Haskell, Kiowa, Leflore, Logan, Major, Marshall, Nowata, Okfuskee, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Monday by OSDH shows Garfield with 617 cases, 403 recovered, 206 active and eight deaths, all in Enid, including one each reported Aug. 15, Aug. 14, Aug. 13, Aug. 6, July 28, July 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 160 cases, 124 recovered and 36 active; Noble with 92 cases, 79 recovered, 11 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 52 cases, 39 recovered and 13 active; Blaine with 46 cases, 40 recovered and six active; Major with 40 cases, 32 recovered, seven active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 21 cases, 20 recovered and one active; Grant with 17 cases, 13 recovered and four active; and Alfalfa with six cases, three recovered and three active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 576 in Enid (191 active); 70 in Kingfisher (15 active); 48 in Hennessey (14 active); 39 in Woodward (six active); 30 in Okarche (four active); 22 each in Fairview (five active) and Watonga (six active); 18 in Alva (one active); 14 in Cashion (one active); 11 in Garber (six active); 10 in Waukomis (three active); eight in Mooreland (six active); seven in Billings (three active); six each in Lahoma (one active), Longdale (two active), Ringwood and Seiling (two active); five each in Medford and Pond Creek; four each in Dover (one active) and Freedom; three each in Drummond (one active), Helena (one active), Lamont (one active) Mulhall, Okeene and Wakita (two active); two each in Ames, (two active), Canton, Hillsdale, Hitchcock, Marshall and Meno; and one each in Cherokee (one active), Cleo Springs, Covington, Fairmont (one active), Fort Supply, Goltry (one active), Jet, Kremlin (one active) and Nash (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 310 cases, with 207 recovered and four deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 263 cases, with 169 recovered and four deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include six at Golden Oaks, five each at The Arbors and The Living Center; two each at The Commons, Homes of Greenbrier and Kenwood Manor; and one each at Enid Senior Care and Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center. There has been one death and the remainder have recovered, according to OSDH data released Monday evening.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one in Summers Health Care, Blaine County; one in First Shamrock Care and two in Hennessey Nursing Center in Kingfisher County; one in Beadles Nursing Home in Woods County; and four in Mooreland Heritage Manor in Woodward County. There also are five cases in Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.