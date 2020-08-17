Tyson Foods says it has 'limited number' of COVID; Health Daepartment concerned about community, family spread

You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 8.17.20

There have been 48,711 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in all 77 counties (shaded in red) and 665 deaths in 56 counties (shaded in orange), according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. 

ENID, Okla. — One of Garfield County's major employers said its facility has seen cases of COVID-19, but a county health department spokeswoman said the spread in the Enid area currently seems to be traced mainly from weekend events and family gatherings.

The county recorded the lowest increase in COVID-19 cases it had seen in days, but more than 200 of those remained active as of Monday's report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Overall, OSDH reported 369 more cases of COVID-19, with eight of those in Garfield County, and four additional deaths on Monday. The cumulative number of cases reached 48,711, with total deaths at 665 since the virus was first confirmed in the state in March 2020.

Deaths reported Monday were two men from Cleveland and Oklahoma counties in the 65 and older age range and a man and a woman from Tulsa County in the 50-64 age range. None of the deaths were in the past 24 hours, according to OSDH.

Statewide there were 7,515 cases active as of Monday, a single-day increase of 58, with 206 of those in Garfield County, according to OSDH data.

Much of the spread evidenced by Garfield County Health Department is happening through weekend events and family activities, said Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2, which covers Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.

It is at those events where people may let their guard down when it comes to precautions because they are with family or in a social group setting.

Those testing positive are "less likely to be exposed at a workplace where there are precautions and more likely to being exposed at community events where there are no precautions," Jackson said.

Tyson Foods, one of the city's largest employers, said in an email it had "a limited number" of employees at its Enid facilities test positive for COVID-19.

"Those who do test positive will receive paid leave and may return to work only when they have met the criteria established by both the CDC and Tyson," said Worth Sparkman, external communications for Tyson Foods, in an email to the Enid News & Eagle. "Our top priority is the health and safety of our workers, and we’ve implemented a host of protective measures at our facilities that meet or exceed CDC and OSHA guidance for preventing COVID-19."

Though determining an origin of exposure to COVID-19 can be difficult to pinpoint, Jackson said, there have not been major concerns about spread of the virus at local businesses where a large number of employees are at risk. 

"In general," she said, work places that are taking precautions are not as big of a concern" as what is happening during community or family events.

 In order to get out in front of the virus, Tyson formed a task force in January, Sparkman said.

"We were one of the first companies to start taking team member temperatures, and we began efforts to secure a supply of face masks before the CDC recommended using them," he said.

Among the procedures implemented are:

• Wellness health screenings of employees when they arrive at work. That includes checking for symptoms, such as coughing or shortness of breath, in addition to checking temperatures.

• Providing and requiring surgical-style face masks.

• Social distancing measures, including physical barriers between workstations and in break rooms, more break room space, outdoor tents where possible for additional space for breaks, marking 6-foot distances in common areas and staggering start times.

"We also have more than 500 social distance monitors in our facilities to track our social distancing efforts and ensure personal protective equipment is being worn properly," Sparkman said in the email. "Our plant production areas are sanitized daily to ensure food safety, and we have stepped up deep cleaning and sanitizing of our facilities, especially in employee break rooms, locker rooms and other areas to protect our team members. We have team members dedicated to constantly wiping down and sanitizing common areas.

Tyson also has launched a COVID-19 monitoring program, which includes weekly testing of random workers without symptoms and those who exhibit symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has the virus.

Jackson said when a place of origin for spreading the virus becomes a concern, the Health Department could deem it an outbreak, similar to what happened at a processing plant earlier in the summer in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

"Our businesses across town are taking more precautions," she said, adding there could be workers who are testing positive, but, locally, the point of contact is not proving on a wide scale to be in the public work domain.

Other case increases in Northwest Oklahoma counties included three in Kingfisher and one in Noble. Cities and towns seeing an increase in confirmed cases included eight in Enid, three in Kingfisher and one in Billings, according to the OSDH.

Cumulative hospitalizations increased by 68 over the weekend, with 4,021 reported Monday morning, compared to 3,953 on Friday, according to OSDH. Of those, 568 were hospitalized as of Monday night's OSDH Executive Report, with 240 in intensive care. In Enid, both St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center each had four patients who had tested positive for COVID-19, spokeswomen said. 

State numbers

OSDH is again reminding Oklahomans of recommendations released by Lance Frye, the state's interim health commissioner, following a visit over the weekend by Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force ambassador.

Download PDF Frye public health advisory

In a public health advisory issued last week, Frye recommends counties that fall under the orange and red color-coded moderate and high risks for COVID-19 individuals 11 and older should wear masks in public settings. Statewide, Oklahomans should wear masks when visiting nursing homes, medical facilities, prisons or other communal living facilities, according to Frye.

Under the state's "Safer in Oklahoma" policy, individuals entering the state from an area with substantial community spread will wear a face covering in all public spaces and limit participating in indoor gatherings for 10-14 days in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Of the total cases in the state, 40,531, or 83.2%, have recovered, including 307 since Sunday's OSDH report. 

Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 121 reported Monday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 80 in the 50-64 age group, 71 in the 36-49 group, 52 in the 65 and older group, 26 in the 5-17 group and nine in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 1,112 in the 0-4 age group, 4,313 in the 5-17 age group, 17,117 in the 18-35 age group, 10,676 in the 36-49 age group, 8,744 in the 50-64 age group and 6,749 in the 65 and older age group. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.2.

Of those testing positive, 25,495 have been female and 23,178 have been male. There were 38 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Monday.

Of the overall 665 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 524 have been 65 and older and 112 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 19 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 359, than women, 302, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday. The average age of those who have died is 74.4. 

OSDH reports 74.3% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 278, or 41.8% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,785 cases among long-term care residents and 1,013 cases among staff, according to Monday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 56 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 132 in Oklahoma County; 116 in Tulsa County; 58 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 28 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 21 in Rogers County; 20 in Delaware County; 19 in Caddo County; 16 in Muskogee County; 15 in Creek County; 12 in Osage County; 11 in Comanche and Kay counties; nine each in Canadian and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Garfield, Greer and Mayes counties; seven each in Grady, Jackson and Texas counties; six in Adair County; five each in Carter and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, McClain, Payne, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; three each in Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; two each in Bryan, Cherokee, Cotton, Hughes, Latimer, McIntosh, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Choctaw, Craig, Haskell, Kiowa, Leflore, Logan, Major, Marshall, Nowata, Okfuskee, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Monday by OSDH shows Garfield with 617 cases, 403 recovered, 206 active and eight deaths, all in Enid, including one each reported Aug. 15Aug. 14, Aug. 13Aug. 6July 28July 23June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 160 cases, 124 recovered and 36 active; Noble with 92 cases, 79 recovered, 11 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 52 cases, 39 recovered and 13 active; Blaine with 46 cases, 40 recovered and six active; Major with 40 cases, 32 recovered, seven active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 21 cases, 20 recovered and one active; Grant with 17 cases, 13 recovered and four active; and Alfalfa with six cases, three recovered and three active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 576 in Enid (191 active); 70 in Kingfisher (15 active); 48 in Hennessey (14 active); 39 in Woodward (six active); 30 in Okarche (four active); 22 each in Fairview (five active) and Watonga (six active); 18 in Alva (one active); 14 in Cashion (one active); 11 in Garber (six active); 10 in Waukomis (three active); eight in Mooreland (six active); seven in Billings (three active); six each in Lahoma (one active), Longdale (two active), Ringwood and Seiling (two active); five each in Medford and Pond Creek; four each in Dover (one active) and Freedom; three each in Drummond (one active), Helena (one active), Lamont (one active) Mulhall, Okeene and Wakita (two active); two each in Ames, (two active), Canton, Hillsdale, Hitchcock, Marshall and Meno; and one each in Cherokee (one active), Cleo Springs, Covington, Fairmont (one active), Fort Supply, Goltry (one active), Jet, Kremlin (one active) and Nash (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 310 cases, with 207 recovered and four deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 263 cases, with 169 recovered and four deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include six at Golden Oaks, five each at The Arbors and The Living Center; two each at The Commons, Homes of Greenbrier and Kenwood Manor; and one each at Enid Senior Care and Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center. There has been one death and the remainder have recovered, according to OSDH data released Monday evening.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one in Summers Health Care, Blaine County; one in First Shamrock Care and two in Hennessey Nursing Center in Kingfisher County; one in Beadles Nursing Home in Woods County; and four in Mooreland Heritage Manor in Woodward County. There also are five cases in Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

Oklahoma per county 8.17.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 11715 132 9817 2020-08-17
TULSA 11443 116 9935 2020-08-17
CLEVELAND 3215 58 2813 2020-08-17
CANADIAN 1339 9 1131 2020-08-17
ROGERS 1139 21 851 2020-08-17
TEXAS 1079 7 1052 2020-08-17
WAGONER 968 23 788 2020-08-17
MCCURTAIN 896 28 772 2020-08-17
COMANCHE 884 11 804 2020-08-17
PAYNE 800 4 697 2020-08-17
WASHINGTON 705 39 568 2020-08-17
CREEK 681 15 576 2020-08-17
GARFIELD 617 8 403 2020-08-17
POTTAWATOMIE 595 9 405 2020-08-17
MUSKOGEE 588 16 436 2020-08-17
OSAGE 564 12 384 2020-08-17
JACKSON 538 7 492 2020-08-17
CHEROKEE 535 2 366 2020-08-17
BRYAN 512 2 405 2020-08-17
OKMULGEE 508 3 436 2020-08-17
MCCLAIN 483 4 420 2020-08-17
DELAWARE 473 20 388 2020-08-17
GRADY 472 7 413 2020-08-17
CADDO 470 19 375 2020-08-17
SEQUOYAH 439 4 316 2020-08-17
PITTSBURG 437 4 260 2020-08-17
LE FLORE 436 1 291 2020-08-17
OTTAWA 418 3 366 2020-08-17
ADAIR 383 6 286 2020-08-17
CARTER 370 5 319 2020-08-17
MAYES 368 8 282 2020-08-17
KAY 267 11 225 2020-08-17
SEMINOLE 257 5 191 2020-08-17
LINCOLN 248 3 150 2020-08-17
LOGAN 244 1 202 2020-08-17
GARVIN 242 4 212 2020-08-17
CUSTER 241 0 204 2020-08-17
STEPHENS 218 3 183 2020-08-17
PONTOTOC 215 2 184 2020-08-17
CHOCTAW 209 1 172 2020-08-17
MCINTOSH 207 2 177 2020-08-17
HUGHES 179 2 123 2020-08-17
PAWNEE 168 3 132 2020-08-17
KINGFISHER 160 0 124 2020-08-17
MARSHALL 121 1 101 2020-08-17
PUSHMATAHA 116 0 100 2020-08-17
BECKHAM 101 1 50 2020-08-17
LATIMER 100 2 82 2020-08-17
CRAIG 94 1 78 2020-08-17
NOBLE 92 2 79 2020-08-17
ATOKA 88 1 68 2020-08-17
HASKELL 88 1 51 2020-08-17
GREER 85 8 71 2020-08-17
LOVE 83 0 70 2020-08-17
OKFUSKEE 83 1 57 2020-08-17
MURRAY 82 0 68 2020-08-17
NOWATA 63 1 55 2020-08-17
TILLMAN 59 1 57 2020-08-17
JOHNSTON 55 0 45 2020-08-17
WOODWARD 52 0 39 2020-08-17
BLAINE 46 0 40 2020-08-17
COAL 46 0 32 2020-08-17
BEAVER 40 0 39 2020-08-17
MAJOR 40 1 32 2020-08-17
WASHITA 35 0 28 2020-08-17
JEFFERSON 34 0 29 2020-08-17
KIOWA 33 1 27 2020-08-17
HARMON 32 0 25 2020-08-17
COTTON 21 2 15 2020-08-17
WOODS 21 0 20 2020-08-17
GRANT 17 0 13 2020-08-17
DEWEY 13 0 9 2020-08-17
HARPER 13 0 10 2020-08-17
CIMARRON 11 0 1 2020-08-17
ROGER MILLS 9 1 7 2020-08-17
ALFALFA 6 0 3 2020-08-17
ELLIS 5 0 4 2020-08-17
2 0 0 2020-08-17

Oklahoma per city 8.17.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 9653 113 8004 2020-08-17
TULSA 7828 83 6820 2020-08-17
BROKEN ARROW 2028 25 1677 2020-08-17
EDMOND 1615 19 1430 2020-08-17
NORMAN 1559 31 1393 2020-08-17
OTHER*** 925 8 756 2020-08-17
GUYMON 884 7 869 2020-08-17
YUKON 709 6 619 2020-08-17
CLAREMORE 698 19 511 2020-08-17
MOORE 677 13 590 2020-08-17
LAWTON 648 10 595 2020-08-17
STILLWATER 632 3 548 2020-08-17
JENKS 608 2 580 2020-08-17
ENID 576 8 377 2020-08-17
BARTLESVILLE 571 37 451 2020-08-17
OWASSO 500 2 418 2020-08-17
ALTUS 488 7 448 2020-08-17
BIXBY 408 3 342 2020-08-17
MUSKOGEE 392 12 304 2020-08-17
TAHLEQUAH 386 2 256 2020-08-17
BROKEN BOW 386 22 340 2020-08-17
SHAWNEE 336 8 267 2020-08-17
DURANT 321 1 250 2020-08-17
SAPULPA 312 4 267 2020-08-17
MCALESTER 312 4 181 2020-08-17
ARDMORE 309 3 265 2020-08-17
IDABEL 298 4 260 2020-08-17
GLENPOOL 273 2 249 2020-08-17
BETHANY 271 1 231 2020-08-17
SAND SPRINGS 259 4 219 2020-08-17
STILWELL 256 5 174 2020-08-17
COWETA 244 13 192 2020-08-17
CHICKASHA 235 4 212 2020-08-17
MUSTANG 224 2 183 2020-08-17
MIAMI 217 3 199 2020-08-17
EL RENO 214 1 165 2020-08-17
SKIATOOK 210 7 183 2020-08-17
PONCA CITY 207 8 179 2020-08-17
COLLINSVILLE 204 1 175 2020-08-17
OKMULGEE 197 2 161 2020-08-17
GROVE 193 17 154 2020-08-17
ANADARKO 188 5 140 2020-08-17
LEXINGTON 188 1 160 2020-08-17
PURCELL 187 3 162 2020-08-17
CHOCTAW 182 2 155 2020-08-17
SALLISAW 171 1 124 2020-08-17
ADA 166 0 144 2020-08-17
HUGO 160 1 139 2020-08-17
HENRYETTA 160 1 143 2020-08-17
HOMINY 159 2 46 2020-08-17
MCLOUD 158 1 55 2020-08-17
BLANCHARD 147 1 131 2020-08-17
WAGONER 144 5 119 2020-08-17
DUNCAN 143 2 115 2020-08-17
CLINTON 136 0 122 2020-08-17
WARR ACRES 133 0 120 2020-08-17
HOLDENVILLE 126 2 86 2020-08-17
GUTHRIE 124 0 106 2020-08-17
PRYOR CREEK 122 3 97 2020-08-17
NOBLE 121 1 105 2020-08-17
NEWCASTLE 121 1 105 2020-08-17
TUTTLE 118 2 93 2020-08-17
HINTON 116 0 107 2020-08-17
MULDROW 116 1 75 2020-08-17
BRISTOW 115 3 96 2020-08-17
WEWOKA 112 1 87 2020-08-17
MIDWEST CITY 111 2 88 2020-08-17
PAULS VALLEY 108 1 97 2020-08-17
HEAVENER 106 0 62 2020-08-17
JAY 105 1 89 2020-08-17
SEMINOLE 104 3 71 2020-08-17
CUSHING 100 1 85 2020-08-17
EUFAULA 98 1 81 2020-08-17
CHECOTAH 97 1 89 2020-08-17
POTEAU 96 0 63 2020-08-17
HOOKER 94 0 93 2020-08-17
CLEVELAND 91 3 66 2020-08-17
PIEDMONT 90 1 77 2020-08-17
CATOOSA 89 0 73 2020-08-17
MADILL 84 1 74 2020-08-17
VIAN 84 1 69 2020-08-17
CHANDLER 83 2 29 2020-08-17
WEATHERFORD 81 0 69 2020-08-17
AFTON 80 0 69 2020-08-17
SPENCER 80 1 60 2020-08-17
MANGUM 79 8 67 2020-08-17
LOCUST GROVE 74 0 61 2020-08-17
DEL CITY 73 0 57 2020-08-17
WESTVILLE 70 1 63 2020-08-17
KINGFISHER 70 0 55 2020-08-17
FORT GIBSON 69 3 54 2020-08-17
SPERRY 69 1 59 2020-08-17
INOLA 68 2 51 2020-08-17
WRIGHT CITY 67 0 47 2020-08-17
CHELSEA 65 0 41 2020-08-17
VINITA 65 1 55 2020-08-17
ATOKA 64 0 52 2020-08-17
SALINA 64 1 42 2020-08-17
TALIHINA 64 2 53 2020-08-17
DEWEY 64 1 57 2020-08-17
LINDSAY 62 2 52 2020-08-17
MOUNDS 62 1 54 2020-08-17
CALERA 60 0 46 2020-08-17
PRAGUE 58 0 39 2020-08-17
HARRAH 58 0 48 2020-08-17
CHOUTEAU 57 4 40 2020-08-17
ELK CITY 57 1 37 2020-08-17
NICHOLS HILLS 56 0 51 2020-08-17
COMMERCE 55 0 48 2020-08-17
HASKELL 55 0 40 2020-08-17
MARIETTA 55 0 48 2020-08-17
PAWNEE 54 0 46 2020-08-17
MANNFORD 52 1 41 2020-08-17
STIGLER 52 1 29 2020-08-17
TEXHOMA 51 0 44 2020-08-17
SULPHUR 51 0 44 2020-08-17
SPIRO 51 0 33 2020-08-17
ANTLERS 50 0 42 2020-08-17
KELLYVILLE 50 2 44 2020-08-17
TECUMSEH 49 0 41 2020-08-17
WILBURTON 49 1 39 2020-08-17
MORRIS 49 0 41 2020-08-17
HENNESSEY 48 0 34 2020-08-17
HAWORTH 47 1 39 2020-08-17
JONES 47 2 40 2020-08-17
FREDERICK 47 1 45 2020-08-17
COLCORD 47 1 40 2020-08-17
BINGER 46 9 37 2020-08-17
WYANDOTTE 46 0 37 2020-08-17
OOLOGAH 45 0 40 2020-08-17
HULBERT 44 0 35 2020-08-17
VALLIANT 44 0 42 2020-08-17
BEGGS 44 0 42 2020-08-17
SAYRE 42 0 13 2020-08-17
STROUD 41 0 30 2020-08-17
WASHINGTON 39 0 35 2020-08-17
WOODWARD 39 0 33 2020-08-17
OKEMAH 38 0 25 2020-08-17
KINGSTON 37 0 27 2020-08-17
HARTSHORNE 37 0 24 2020-08-17
PAWHUSKA 37 0 29 2020-08-17
PERKINS 37 0 35 2020-08-17
NOWATA 36 1 29 2020-08-17
COALGATE 35 0 24 2020-08-17
MARLOW 35 0 32 2020-08-17
PERRY 34 0 32 2020-08-17
WETUMKA 34 0 23 2020-08-17
KIEFER 33 0 32 2020-08-17
COMANCHE 32 1 30 2020-08-17
DAVIS 31 0 24 2020-08-17
ROLAND 31 0 22 2020-08-17
WAYNE 30 0 25 2020-08-17
MEAD 30 1 24 2020-08-17
OKARCHE 30 0 26 2020-08-17
FAIRLAND 30 0 28 2020-08-17
CACHE 29 0 26 2020-08-17
HOLLIS 29 0 22 2020-08-17
OCHELATA 29 1 24 2020-08-17
ELGIN 29 0 27 2020-08-17
BLACKWELL 29 1 22 2020-08-17
GORE 29 1 20 2020-08-17
CADDO 28 0 23 2020-08-17
RED ROCK 28 1 24 2020-08-17
CRESCENT 28 0 18 2020-08-17
BOKOSHE 27 0 23 2020-08-17
FAIRFAX 26 0 23 2020-08-17
COLBERT 26 0 23 2020-08-17
POCOLA 26 0 18 2020-08-17
KANSAS 25 0 20 2020-08-17
PORUM 25 1 16 2020-08-17
MEEKER 25 0 22 2020-08-17
APACHE 25 1 20 2020-08-17
LUTHER 24 0 20 2020-08-17
WATTS 24 0 22 2020-08-17
ARCADIA 23 0 16 2020-08-17
BARNSDALL 23 2 18 2020-08-17
COPAN 23 0 19 2020-08-17
CLAYTON 23 0 20 2020-08-17
WISTER 23 0 18 2020-08-17
WATONGA 22 0 16 2020-08-17
FAIRVIEW 22 0 17 2020-08-17
MAYSVILLE 22 0 18 2020-08-17
TISHOMINGO 22 0 17 2020-08-17
WILSON 22 0 22 2020-08-17
HOWE 21 0 9 2020-08-17
KONAWA 21 1 16 2020-08-17
PORTER 21 0 16 2020-08-17
ELMORE CITY 20 0 19 2020-08-17
TALALA 19 0 12 2020-08-17
WYNNEWOOD 19 1 15 2020-08-17
CAMERON 19 0 15 2020-08-17
PADEN 19 0 15 2020-08-17
QUAPAW 19 0 14 2020-08-17
BLAIR 19 0 16 2020-08-17
FORT COBB 18 0 16 2020-08-17
LONE GROVE 18 1 16 2020-08-17
BIG CABIN 18 1 13 2020-08-17
ALVA 18 0 17 2020-08-17
DEWAR 17 0 13 2020-08-17
CARNEGIE 17 1 10 2020-08-17
GRACEMONT 17 0 10 2020-08-17
BOSWELL 17 0 9 2020-08-17
KEOTA 17 0 9 2020-08-17
TYRONE 17 0 15 2020-08-17
OLUSTEE 16 0 15 2020-08-17
TAFT 16 0 6 2020-08-17
GLENCOE 16 0 15 2020-08-17
QUINTON 16 0 9 2020-08-17
GERONIMO 16 0 14 2020-08-17
WEBBERS FALLS 16 0 11 2020-08-17
ADAIR 16 0 11 2020-08-17
RAMONA 16 0 12 2020-08-17
EARLSBORO 16 0 13 2020-08-17
GARVIN 16 0 15 2020-08-17
MAUD 16 0 15 2020-08-17
DEPEW 15 1 11 2020-08-17
BOKCHITO 15 0 11 2020-08-17
WELLSTON 15 0 11 2020-08-17
WELEETKA 15 0 11 2020-08-17
TONKAWA 14 0 13 2020-08-17
ALLEN 14 1 10 2020-08-17
STONEWALL 14 1 10 2020-08-17
MINCO 14 0 13 2020-08-17
CASHION 14 0 13 2020-08-17
KIOWA 14 0 7 2020-08-17
ASHER 14 0 10 2020-08-17
FORT TOWSON 14 0 13 2020-08-17
WAURIKA 13 0 10 2020-08-17
YALE 13 0 12 2020-08-17
WARNER 13 0 8 2020-08-17
WALTERS 13 0 12 2020-08-17
CYRIL 13 1 12 2020-08-17
GOODWELL 13 0 13 2020-08-17
RUSH SPRINGS 13 0 11 2020-08-17
CEMENT 12 0 10 2020-08-17
INDIAHOMA 12 0 8 2020-08-17
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-08-17
JENNINGS 12 0 10 2020-08-17
ALEX 12 0 11 2020-08-17
DRUMRIGHT 12 0 9 2020-08-17
RINGLING 11 0 10 2020-08-17
HOBART 11 0 9 2020-08-17
ARKOMA 11 0 7 2020-08-17
BURNS FLAT 11 0 10 2020-08-17
KAW CITY 11 1 7 2020-08-17
FLETCHER 11 0 9 2020-08-17
OKTAHA 11 0 7 2020-08-17
RED OAK 11 0 8 2020-08-17
NEWKIRK 11 1 8 2020-08-17
GARBER 11 0 5 2020-08-17
GEARY 11 0 11 2020-08-17
BENNINGTON 10 0 9 2020-08-17
THOMAS 10 0 6 2020-08-17
WAUKOMIS 10 0 7 2020-08-17
MCCURTAIN 10 0 9 2020-08-17
MORRISON 10 0 8 2020-08-17
BEAVER 10 0 9 2020-08-17
KREBS 10 0 8 2020-08-17
ROFF 10 0 8 2020-08-17
GANS 10 0 6 2020-08-17
AMBER 10 0 7 2020-08-17
STRATFORD 10 0 8 2020-08-17
WELCH 10 0 10 2020-08-17
HAILEYVILLE 10 0 5 2020-08-17
BOISE CITY 10 0 1 2020-08-17
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-08-17
DELAWARE 9 0 8 2020-08-17
HEALDTON 9 0 7 2020-08-17
CARNEY 9 0 7 2020-08-17
SAVANNA 9 0 7 2020-08-17
MANNSVILLE 9 0 9 2020-08-17
NORTH MIAMI 9 0 9 2020-08-17
WANETTE 9 0 8 2020-08-17
CANADIAN 9 0 5 2020-08-17
SHADY POINT 9 0 8 2020-08-17
ARAPAHO 8 0 5 2020-08-17
THACKERVILLE 8 0 5 2020-08-17
CHEYENNE 8 1 6 2020-08-17
TEMPLE 8 2 3 2020-08-17
PAOLI 8 0 8 2020-08-17
OPTIMA 8 0 8 2020-08-17
MOORELAND 8 0 2 2020-08-17
KETCHUM 7 0 4 2020-08-17
VERDEN 7 0 6 2020-08-17
PANAMA 7 0 7 2020-08-17
OSAGE 7 0 7 2020-08-17
UNION CITY 7 0 6 2020-08-17
LANGLEY 7 0 6 2020-08-17
BILLINGS 7 1 3 2020-08-17
NINNEKAH 7 0 6 2020-08-17
SPAVINAW 7 0 6 2020-08-17
SASAKWA 7 0 7 2020-08-17
KENEFIC 7 0 4 2020-08-17
BRAGGS 7 0 5 2020-08-17
LAVERNE 7 0 6 2020-08-17
LOOKEBA 7 2 5 2020-08-17
LEHIGH 7 0 7 2020-08-17
ACHILLE 6 0 6 2020-08-17
CROWDER 6 0 4 2020-08-17
LONGDALE 6 0 4 2020-08-17
CANEY 6 0 6 2020-08-17
SEILING 6 0 4 2020-08-17
POCASSET 6 0 6 2020-08-17
SNYDER 6 0 5 2020-08-17
RIPLEY 6 0 6 2020-08-17
HYDRO 6 0 5 2020-08-17
MILBURN 6 0 3 2020-08-17
BUFFALO 6 0 4 2020-08-17
PRUE 6 0 5 2020-08-17
RINGWOOD 6 0 6 2020-08-17
NEW CORDELL 6 0 4 2020-08-17
LAHOMA 6 0 5 2020-08-17
DISNEY 6 0 5 2020-08-17
BOLEY 6 1 3 2020-08-17
SPRINGER 6 1 3 2020-08-17
BURBANK 6 0 4 2020-08-17
COUNCIL HILL 5 0 3 2020-08-17
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-08-17
CALUMET 5 0 4 2020-08-17
CASTLE 5 0 3 2020-08-17
AVANT 5 0 5 2020-08-17
TERLTON 5 0 5 2020-08-17
WANN 5 0 5 2020-08-17
POND CREEK 5 0 5 2020-08-17
MEDFORD 5 0 5 2020-08-17
SOPER 5 0 2 2020-08-17
BOYNTON 5 0 5 2020-08-17
AGRA 5 1 4 2020-08-17
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-08-17
DOVER 4 0 3 2020-08-17
STRINGTOWN 4 1 3 2020-08-17
SHATTUCK 4 0 4 2020-08-17
DILL CITY 4 0 3 2020-08-17
LENAPAH 4 0 3 2020-08-17
CORN 4 0 3 2020-08-17
SCHULTER 4 0 3 2020-08-17
MARBLE CITY 4 0 3 2020-08-17
DUSTIN 4 0 1 2020-08-17
ORLANDO 4 0 4 2020-08-17
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-08-17
BUTLER 4 0 3 2020-08-17
TRYON 4 0 3 2020-08-17
HARDESTY 4 0 4 2020-08-17
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-08-17
RATTAN 4 0 4 2020-08-17
HANNA 4 0 2 2020-08-17
RATLIFF CITY 4 0 4 2020-08-17
VICI 4 0 3 2020-08-17
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-08-17
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4 1 3 2020-08-17
PITTSBURG 4 0 2 2020-08-17
WYNONA 4 0 3 2020-08-17
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-08-17
OILTON 3 1 2 2020-08-17
WAKITA 3 0 1 2020-08-17
KINTA 3 0 3 2020-08-17
HELENA 3 0 2 2020-08-17
BOWLEGS 3 0 2 2020-08-17
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-08-17
LANGSTON 3 0 3 2020-08-17
CANUTE 3 0 1 2020-08-17
MULHALL 3 0 3 2020-08-17
LAMONT 3 0 2 2020-08-17
OAKS 3 0 2 2020-08-17
MILLERTON 3 0 3 2020-08-17
FOSS 3 0 1 2020-08-17
GRANITE 3 0 3 2020-08-17
VELMA 3 0 2 2020-08-17
OKEENE 3 0 3 2020-08-17
CALVIN 3 0 3 2020-08-17
STUART 3 0 3 2020-08-17
BLUEJACKET 3 0 1 2020-08-17
INDIANOLA 3 0 2 2020-08-17
BERNICE 3 0 3 2020-08-17
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-08-17
DRUMMOND 3 0 2 2020-08-17
SLICK 2 0 2 2020-08-17
RAVIA 2 0 2 2020-08-17
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-08-17
SHIDLER 2 0 1 2020-08-17
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-08-17
MENO 2 0 2 2020-08-17
HITCHCOCK 2 0 2 2020-08-17
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-08-17
AMES 2 0 0 2020-08-17
SAWYER 2 0 2 2020-08-17
WHITEFIELD 2 0 0 2020-08-17
TUPELO 2 0 1 2020-08-17
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-08-17
HALLETT 2 0 1 2020-08-17
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2 2020-08-17
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-08-17
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-08-17
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-08-17
MARSHALL 2 0 2 2020-08-17
GOLDSBY 2 0 2 2020-08-17
LONE WOLF 2 0 2 2020-08-17
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-08-17
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-08-17
BRADLEY 2 0 2 2020-08-17
CANTON 2 0 2 2020-08-17
LEEDEY 2 0 2 2020-08-17
ERICK 2 0 0 2020-08-17
MARLAND 2 0 2 2020-08-17
CHEROKEE 1 0 0 2020-08-17
BRAY 1 0 1 2020-08-17
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-08-17
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-08-17
KREMLIN 1 0 0 2020-08-17
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-08-17
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-08-17
STERLING 1 0 0 2020-08-17
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-08-17
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1 2020-08-17
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1 2020-08-17
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-08-17
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-08-17
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-08-17
COVINGTON 1 0 1 2020-08-17
GOLTRY 1 0 0 2020-08-17
SPARKS 1 0 1 2020-08-17
FAIRMONT 1 0 0 2020-08-17
HAMMON 1 0 1 2020-08-17
CUSTER CITY 1 0 0 2020-08-17
BESSIE 1 0 1 2020-08-17
THE VILLAGE 1 0 1 2020-08-17
CHATTANOOGA 1 0 1 2020-08-17
REDBIRD 1 0 0 2020-08-17
GAGE 1 0 0 2020-08-17
FOSTER 1 0 1 2020-08-17
FOYIL 1 0 1 2020-08-17
NASH 1 0 0 2020-08-17
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 1 2020-08-17
MILL CREEK 1 0 1 2020-08-17
COYLE 1 0 1 2020-08-17
DAVENPORT 1 0 1 2020-08-17
JET 1 0 1 2020-08-17
KEYES 1 0 0 2020-08-17

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

