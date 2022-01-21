Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col James Harvey, an original Tuskegee Airman, admires an F-35 Lightning II at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 10, 2022. Harvey was honored with the unveiling of a plaque commissioned to reaffirm the accomplishments of the 332nd Fighter Group’s in their historic 1949 “Top Gun” victory. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)