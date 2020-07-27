The Commons was notified Sunday that a staff member who does not have direct contact with patients had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the retirement community.
"The employee is currently home under quarantine and will follow Oklahoma State Department of Health guidelines for returning to work, according to the release. "The employee has not experienced any symptoms of the virus, and The Commons continues to have zero resident cases of COVID-19."
All staff members and residents continue to be screened multiple times each day for signs of the virus.
“We have notified public health officials as required and are following procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” said Executive Director Steven Walkingstick.
He said the employee was asymptomatic and had been at an event at which someone had tested positive. Out of an abundance of caution the person was tested and received a positive result.
"It as not a direct caregiver," Walkingstick said.
The process of calling and texting all residents or their legal representatives was in process Monday, and letters will be mailed out as well.
Walkingstick said the numbers were looking good, and officials at The Commons were hoping to ease up on some visitation restrictions. He said this will set them back at least 10 days.
The Commons is a not-for-profit faith-based retirement community located on a 25-acre campus on the west side of Enid. The Commons employs more than 200 staff and provides a caring community for 225 residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.