Debi Jacks and her two teenage daughters are likely to lose their home soon.
The federal eviction moratorium ends July 31, and with no job, no more unemployment benefits and rent that’s already past due, her outlook is bleak.
Jacks, 51, lives with her daughters in an Oklahoma City apartment. She was a structural welder for 25 years before she lost her son in late 2018.
After taking all of the next year off to cope with mental health challenges, she launched a service lending single moms an extra hand as a housekeeper, cook or tackling other odd jobs.
But months after launching her business, Two-of-You, in January 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
Jacks was forced to shut down and had to rely on state and federal unemployment to get by while she looked for another job.
So far, she hasn’t landed one.
With the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits ending last month, a tight labor market means thousands of unemployed Oklahomans like Jacks still are struggling to find work.
But business owners, especially those in the service industry, say they still have former employees on unemployment and are having a hard time finding workers to fill the vacant positions. The problem is keeping them from opening completely, and in some cases preventing businesses from opening at all.
David Riesenburg owns Oklahoma City’s Belle Isle Restaurant and Brewery.
In March 2020, the restaurant closed in response to a mandate restricting in-door gatherings. Upon reopening for curbside and take-out services, Riesenburg allowed his employees to choose if they wanted to work or not, whether it was because they feared the virus, or they weren’t getting enough hours due to reduced business. The restaurant has been severely understaffed since.
Riesenburg said he still has former employees on unemployment and wishes they would return to work. Without the extra benefits, he thinks they just might.
Since Gov. Kevin Stitt’s announcement in May, Oklahoma joined two dozen other Republican-led states in ending a $300-a-week federal supplemental unemployment benefit, known as FPUC, and another federal benefit aimed at helping gig workers called the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA.
He said his decision was meant to help employers like Riesenburg find workers and increase below-standard labor participation rates. But as the unemployment and labor participation rates reach levels close to what they were before the pandemic, a tight labor market means closing the employment gap isn’t just about how much Oklahomans are collecting in unemployment benefits.
What the numbers show
Shelley Zumwalt, executive director of Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, said the state has been seeing record job opening rates this year.
That mirrors what is going on nationally. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest data, there were a record 9.2 million job openings across the country at the end of May. That’s up from about 5.5 million job openings at that time last year.
“The administration wanted to take action,” Zumwalt said. “We have employers that are trying to stay open, and they are not finding candidates. So how can we connect employers and employees, and what (does the administration) have control over in that scenario?”
She said the answer, now that businesses have the option to fully open, is unemployment benefits — who receives them, and what kind of training opportunities exist for those willing and able to participate.
Move faces legal challengeOklahoma is one of 25 states that ended federal supplements to unemployment payouts. In Indiana, where workers sued Gov. Eric Holcomb for the move, a state court ruled that Holcomb’s decision was in violation of Indiana law and said it caused irreparable harm to Hoosiers by taking away their ability to pay for necessities such as rent, utilities, groceries and basic medical care.
Indiana appealed and requested that a new judge hear the case; the state argues that reinstatement of the benefits will prolong the economic recovery and harm Hoosiers more in the long run.
Now, unemployed Oklahomans face the same fate folks in Indiana are fighting to avoid — lawsuit and all.
On July 7, Tulsa County resident Ronda Kay Owens petitioned for a declaratory judgement and injunctive relief against Zumwalt in her official capacity as executive director of Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. In the petition, Owens’ attorney, Chadwick Smith, argues her position on three grounds:
• Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is an independent state agency created by the Legislature. Nowhere in the Oklahoma Employment Security Act is the governor granted policy, administrative or enforcement authority over the commission or Zumwalt.
• The commission exists to provide unemployment benefits to Oklahomans who qualify, and help them find jobs, not to work as a vehicle to enforce political policy aimed at economic recovery or build a business-friendly environment in the state.
• OESC has a statutory mandatory duty to seek the federal supplements for unemployed Oklahomans. The Oklahoma Employment Security Act states that the commission is to take all advantages under the Social Security Act, of which the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act is an extension.
Zumwalt said the agency cannot comment on pending litigation, while Owens has been directed by her attorney to not comment to the media.
The case will be heard Tuesday by District Court Judge William J. Musseman.
But Owens isn’t the only Oklahoman suing the government over unemployment. At least one other lawsuit has been filed against Stitt and Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.This lawsuit asks Oklahoma Supreme Court to directly order OESC to restore the federal benefits and is expected to be heard on Aug. 11. The hearing will take place after the federal benefits expire, but can set the precedent for similar cases.
Jobless rate improves
Oklahoma’s unemployment levels have recovered from the pandemic at a faster pace than the rest of the nation. The state’s unemployment rate is 4%, which is significantly lower than the 13% it was in 2020, but not quite the 3% it was in 2019. The unemployment rate for the U.S. spiked from 3.7% in 2019, to 14% in April 2020, and was back down to 5.8% as of May 2021.
The labor participation rate in Oklahoma is 60.7%, fractionally lower than it was before the pandemic and a full percentage point higher than it was last spring. The national rate, which was a point higher than the state’s before the pandemic, has had similar fluctuations, but has not recovered as quickly as Oklahoma’s.
The unemployment rate counts those who are unemployed and looking for a job, while the labor participation rate counts people who are employed or unemployed and looking for a job. If someone is not looking for a job they are not counted in the labor force participation rate. Chad Wilkerson, chief economist of the Oklahoma City branch of the Kansas City Federal Reserve, said that alone the rates aren’t going to explain the status of Oklahoma’s labor market, but when considered together they provide a better picture.
Wilkerson said the fact that Oklahoma’s unemployment and labor participation rates are both close to pre-pandemic levels — something that is not true for the nation as a whole — means the labor market in this state is tight.
“There are not as many people on the sidelines if you will, either not working or not in the labor force relative to the recent past as in the country,” he said. “If you’re getting unemployment insurance, I think you technically have to be looking for a job, which means you’re counted in the labor force participation rate. So, to be getting the benefits, you are in the labor force. I don’t think that changing that will affect what the labor force participation rate is.”
That means employers like Riesenburg might get some of their employees to return to work, causing the unemployment rate to lower while the labor participation stays where it is.
Right before the benefits ended, Oklahomans who qualified for traditional unemployment insurance received weekly payments equal to 1/23rd of their wages in the highest paid quarter of the base period, up to a maximum of $539, plus $300 from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. With the maximum possible payout being $839 a week, someone in the service industry might make the same amount from unemployment as they would after tips and wages are added together. Riesenburg said that with the maximum amount being cut to $539, his workers are less likely to stay unemployed.
“I think one thing that almost certainly will happen is some people will return to work because the unemployment insurance is less,” Wilkerson said. “But at the same time, there also will be a share of people who do not, because that’s not what’s keeping them from working in the first place.”
