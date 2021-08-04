The COVID-19 vaccination rate in Oklahoma continues to lag, even as the number of cases continues to climb.
Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,160 new cases Wednesday, with a new case seven-day average of 1,755. The state has 489,338 cases since the pandemic started last year, with 14,932 active.
Garfield County has 131 active cases, according to OSDH, with 100 of those reported in the past 14 days. There have been no new deaths in the county in the past 90 days.
Overall, Garfield County has seen 8,052 COVID-19 cases since last year.
According to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report for July 25-31, Garfield County’s vaccination rate has increased slightly, and remains marginally better than the state’s average as a whole.
In the county, 48.6% of residents have had at least once dose of the vaccine, compared with 47.4% the report from the week before (July 18-24). The number fully vaccinated increased to 41.1%, up from 40.5%.
Overall in Oklahoma, 48.5% of residents have had at least one dose, compared to 47.3% last week. The number of fully vaccinated residents statewide is 40.9%, compared to 40.5% last week.
In the past 30 days, according to the epidemiology report, 75.80% of the 632 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide are people who have not received the vaccine.
In the state, there have been 1,845 so-called “breakthrough” cases, people who have been fully vaccinated but still contracted COVID-19. Of that number, 1,058 received the Pfizer vaccine.
Across the state, 69 counties are in the moderate, or orange, risk level. That includes all of Northwest Oklahoma, except Woodward County, which is in the low, or yellow, risk level.
Five counties are listed in yellow, and only two, Ellis and Beaver counties, are in the new normal, or green, category.
