ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw an increase of 774 COVID-19 cases, with two new deaths reported Monday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The .7% increase in cases took the cumulative total to 108,073, with 14,533 of those active, a single-day increase of 48, and 92,367 recovered, including 724 since Sunday's OSDH report. There have been a cumulative 1,173 deaths in the state.
Deaths reported Monday were two men in the 65 and older age group from Tillman and Tulsa counties, according to the OSDH.
Cumulative hospitalizations involving COVID-19 were at 7,815 on Monday, a gain of 136 since Friday's report. OSDH releases those currently hospitalized in its Executive Report released in the evening.
In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported 11 inpatients who had tested positive for the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had not provided an updated report yet on Monday. The hospital reported 13 COVID-19-related inpatients on Friday.
Garfield County saw an increase of 18 COVID-19 cases on Monday for a total of 2,236, with 360 of those active and 1,853 recovered. Enid saw a gain of 13 cases for a total of 2,056, with 323 active and 1,710 recovered.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday were eight in Major, five in Blaine, four each in Grant and Kingfisher, three each in Woods and Woodward and two in Alfalfa. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included nine in Fairview, three each in Alva, Kingfisher, Wakita, Watonga and Woodward, two each in Lahoma and Okeene and one each in Cashion, Fort Supply, Hennessey, Longdale and Pond Creek. Dover and Mooreland each saw a reduction of one case.
State numbers
There have been 56,274 Oklahoma women and 51,702 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Monday morning. There were 97 listed as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 230 new cases confirmed Monday, made up 35.1% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 186 in the 36-49 age group, 174 in the 50-64 age group, 101 in the 65 and older age group, 75 in the 5-17 age group and 12 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 2,048 in the 0-4 age group, 10,363 in the 5-17 age group, 37,894 in the 18-35 age group, 23,060 in the 36-49 age group, 19,580 in the 50-64 age group and 15,117 in the 65 and older age group. There were 11 listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.7.
Of the overall 1,173 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 943 have been 65 and older and 178 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 37 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 14 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 655, than women, 518, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.
Data shows deaths in 68 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 216 in Oklahoma County; 186 in Tulsa County; 85 in Cleveland County; 53 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 37 in McCurtain County; 36 in Creek County; 28 in Muskogee County; 27 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 24 in Caddo County; 23 in Garfield County; 21 each in Canadian and LeFlore counties; 20 in Pittsburg County; 16 in Comanche County; 15 in Kay County; 14 in Grady County; 13 each in Lincoln, Osage and Sequoyah counties; 12 in Pottawatomie; 11 each in Adair, Bryan, Jackson and Mayes counties; 10 each in Beckham, Payne and Texas counties; nine each in Carter, McClain and McIntosh counties; eight each in Cherokee, Greer, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Stephens counties; six each in Garvin, Okfuskee and Seminole counties; five each in Haskell, Pawnee and Woodward counties; four each in Hughes, Johnston, Nowata, Pontotoc and Pushmataha counties; three each in Cotton, Custer, Noble and Tillman counties; two each in Choctaw, Craig, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall, Murray and Roger Mills counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Grant, Harper and Love counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Monday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 2,236 cases, 1,853 recovered, 360 active and 23 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 13, Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,192 cases, 1,133 recovered, 54 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;
• Kingfisher with 492 cases, 423 recovered, 67 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;
• Blaine with 185 cases, 151 recovered, 33 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;
• Noble with 170 cases, 154 recovered, 13 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;
• Woods with 150 cases, 123 recovered and 24 active;
• Major with 143 cases, 113 recovered, 28 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Alfalfa with 112 cases, 85 recovered and 27 active;
• Grant with 79 cases, 57 recovered, 20 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,056 in Enid (323 active); 886 Fort Supply (17 active); 237 in Woodward (32 active); 186 in Hennessey (14 active); 185 in Kingfisher (32 active); 127 in Alva (21 active); 80 in Fairview (25 active); 66 in Watonga (13 active); 59 in Helena (seven active); 54 in Okarche (nine active); 40 in Mooreland (three active); 38 in Waukomis (15 active); 36 in Cashion (12 active); 34 in Garber (two active); 32 in Dover (nine active); 30 in Lahoma (nine active); 28 in Canton (four active); 27 in Okeene (four active); 26 in Cherokee (five active); 25 in Pond Creek (nine active); 23 in Medford (four active); 21 each in Ringwood (one active) and Seiling (four active); 17 in Fairmont; 13 each in Billings (one active) and Longdale (two active); 12 each in Ames (one active) and Waynoka (four active); 11 each in Cleo Springs (one active), Covington (one active) and Kremlin (two active); nine each in Burlington (five active), Lamont and Nash (three active); eight in Meno; seven each in Orlando and Wakita (three active); six each in Hunter (one active) and Mullhall (one active); five each in Drummond (one active), Freedom (one active), Hitchcock, Jet (one active) and Sharon (two active); four each in Carmen (two active), Goltry (one active) and Marshall; three in Hillsdale (one active); two in Deer Creek; and one in Aline (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 1,062 cases, with 905 recovered and 13 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 977 cases, with 794recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 10.19.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|22008
|216
|19064
|2020-10-19
|TULSA
|20448
|186
|17894
|2020-10-19
|CLEVELAND
|7625
|85
|6571
|2020-10-19
|CANADIAN
|3386
|21
|2701
|2020-10-19
|PAYNE
|2695
|10
|2460
|2020-10-19
|ROGERS
|2267
|53
|1951
|2020-10-19
|GARFIELD
|2236
|23
|1853
|2020-10-19
|MUSKOGEE
|2185
|28
|1887
|2020-10-19
|COMANCHE
|2116
|16
|1824
|2020-10-19
|POTTAWATOMIE
|1904
|12
|1600
|2020-10-19
|WAGONER
|1755
|27
|1566
|2020-10-19
|TEXAS
|1726
|10
|1623
|2020-10-19
|LE FLORE
|1544
|21
|1334
|2020-10-19
|MCCURTAIN
|1534
|37
|1303
|2020-10-19
|CREEK
|1467
|36
|1259
|2020-10-19
|GRADY
|1467
|14
|1251
|2020-10-19
|BRYAN
|1383
|11
|1108
|2020-10-19
|OSAGE
|1322
|13
|1166
|2020-10-19
|CHEROKEE
|1307
|8
|1118
|2020-10-19
|WASHINGTON
|1209
|41
|1030
|2020-10-19
|WOODWARD
|1192
|5
|1133
|2020-10-19
|PITTSBURG
|1184
|20
|987
|2020-10-19
|MCCLAIN
|1180
|9
|974
|2020-10-19
|SEQUOYAH
|1144
|13
|951
|2020-10-19
|DELAWARE
|1138
|27
|861
|2020-10-19
|OTTAWA
|1134
|8
|983
|2020-10-19
|OKMULGEE
|1090
|8
|884
|2020-10-19
|CADDO
|1059
|24
|886
|2020-10-19
|JACKSON
|1019
|11
|874
|2020-10-19
|CUSTER
|991
|3
|846
|2020-10-19
|MAYES
|881
|11
|719
|2020-10-19
|BECKHAM
|834
|10
|640
|2020-10-19
|KAY
|796
|15
|697
|2020-10-19
|LOGAN
|745
|2
|608
|2020-10-19
|CARTER
|731
|9
|613
|2020-10-19
|ADAIR
|722
|11
|586
|2020-10-19
|LINCOLN
|714
|13
|550
|2020-10-19
|SEMINOLE
|684
|6
|538
|2020-10-19
|PONTOTOC
|645
|4
|498
|2020-10-19
|STEPHENS
|604
|8
|474
|2020-10-19
|CRAIG
|592
|2
|524
|2020-10-19
|GARVIN
|574
|6
|447
|2020-10-19
|KINGFISHER
|492
|2
|423
|2020-10-19
|MCINTOSH
|448
|9
|361
|2020-10-19
|CHOCTAW
|411
|2
|354
|2020-10-19
|ATOKA
|400
|1
|347
|2020-10-19
|HUGHES
|362
|4
|296
|2020-10-19
|HASKELL
|356
|5
|303
|2020-10-19
|PAWNEE
|312
|5
|269
|2020-10-19
|OKFUSKEE
|300
|6
|178
|2020-10-19
|JOHNSTON
|263
|4
|217
|2020-10-19
|MURRAY
|258
|2
|197
|2020-10-19
|MARSHALL
|253
|2
|203
|2020-10-19
|PUSHMATAHA
|252
|4
|206
|2020-10-19
|LOVE
|250
|1
|223
|2020-10-19
|NOWATA
|225
|4
|156
|2020-10-19
|BLAINE
|185
|1
|151
|2020-10-19
|LATIMER
|179
|2
|152
|2020-10-19
|NOBLE
|170
|3
|154
|2020-10-19
|WASHITA
|154
|0
|109
|2020-10-19
|KIOWA
|151
|2
|99
|2020-10-19
|WOODS
|150
|0
|123
|2020-10-19
|MAJOR
|143
|2
|113
|2020-10-19
|GREER
|133
|8
|107
|2020-10-19
|TILLMAN
|133
|3
|116
|2020-10-19
|ALFALFA
|112
|0
|85
|2020-10-19
|COTTON
|88
|3
|67
|2020-10-19
|ROGER MILLS
|85
|2
|65
|2020-10-19
|COAL
|82
|0
|74
|2020-10-19
|BEAVER
|80
|0
|68
|2020-10-19
|DEWEY
|79
|1
|70
|2020-10-19
|GRANT
|78
|1
|57
|2020-10-19
|JEFFERSON
|67
|0
|49
|2020-10-19
|HARMON
|62
|0
|54
|2020-10-19
|HARPER
|49
|1
|32
|2020-10-19
|CIMARRON
|34
|0
|32
|2020-10-19
|21
|0
|7
|2020-10-19
|ELLIS
|19
|0
|14
|2020-10-19
Oklahoma per city 10.19.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|17469
|184
|15276
|2020-10-19
|TULSA
|13526
|130
|11936
|2020-10-19
|NORMAN
|3971
|42
|3477
|2020-10-19
|BROKEN ARROW
|3852
|37
|3354
|2020-10-19
|EDMOND
|3646
|25
|3039
|2020-10-19
|OTHER***
|2412
|16
|2042
|2020-10-19
|STILLWATER
|2218
|7
|2054
|2020-10-19
|ENID
|2056
|23
|1710
|2020-10-19
|YUKON
|1651
|7
|1372
|2020-10-19
|GUYMON
|1372
|10
|1293
|2020-10-19
|MOORE
|1356
|15
|1141
|2020-10-19
|LAWTON
|1347
|13
|1143
|2020-10-19
|CLAREMORE
|1321
|49
|1127
|2020-10-19
|SHAWNEE
|1090
|11
|897
|2020-10-19
|OWASSO
|1089
|3
|934
|2020-10-19
|BARTLESVILLE
|999
|38
|843
|2020-10-19
|MUSKOGEE
|992
|21
|800
|2020-10-19
|TAHLEQUAH
|971
|4
|825
|2020-10-19
|JENKS
|928
|6
|843
|2020-10-19
|MCALESTER
|905
|18
|748
|2020-10-19
|ALTUS
|900
|11
|781
|2020-10-19
|FORT SUPPLY
|886
|2
|867
|2020-10-19
|DURANT
|852
|8
|686
|2020-10-19
|BIXBY
|829
|5
|714
|2020-10-19
|TAFT
|746
|2
|734
|2020-10-19
|CHICKASHA
|734
|9
|648
|2020-10-19
|EL RENO
|722
|8
|463
|2020-10-19
|MIAMI
|692
|6
|599
|2020-10-19
|SAPULPA
|657
|12
|560
|2020-10-19
|PONCA CITY
|625
|12
|552
|2020-10-19
|SAND SPRINGS
|610
|5
|531
|2020-10-19
|BROKEN BOW
|600
|22
|525
|2020-10-19
|ARDMORE
|596
|7
|504
|2020-10-19
|MUSTANG
|558
|4
|475
|2020-10-19
|ADA
|532
|1
|412
|2020-10-19
|CHOCTAW
|515
|4
|434
|2020-10-19
|VINITA
|511
|1
|454
|2020-10-19
|BETHANY
|507
|5
|440
|2020-10-19
|BLANCHARD
|497
|1
|388
|2020-10-19
|HOMINY
|494
|2
|464
|2020-10-19
|IDABEL
|492
|8
|428
|2020-10-19
|STILWELL
|488
|9
|373
|2020-10-19
|GLENPOOL
|482
|5
|409
|2020-10-19
|CLINTON
|482
|0
|405
|2020-10-19
|LEXINGTON
|473
|5
|381
|2020-10-19
|SALLISAW
|448
|4
|360
|2020-10-19
|GROVE
|440
|19
|338
|2020-10-19
|ELK CITY
|431
|5
|359
|2020-10-19
|POTEAU
|431
|5
|353
|2020-10-19
|GUTHRIE
|425
|0
|340
|2020-10-19
|OKMULGEE
|424
|5
|349
|2020-10-19
|COLLINSVILLE
|424
|1
|367
|2020-10-19
|WEATHERFORD
|420
|3
|359
|2020-10-19
|ANADARKO
|416
|7
|352
|2020-10-19
|SKIATOOK
|401
|8
|346
|2020-10-19
|DUNCAN
|396
|4
|310
|2020-10-19
|MCLOUD
|386
|1
|355
|2020-10-19
|COWETA
|385
|14
|337
|2020-10-19
|SAYRE
|371
|5
|259
|2020-10-19
|SEMINOLE
|357
|4
|279
|2020-10-19
|PURCELL
|342
|4
|290
|2020-10-19
|ATOKA
|340
|0
|291
|2020-10-19
|HENRYETTA
|328
|3
|253
|2020-10-19
|NEWCASTLE
|323
|3
|273
|2020-10-19
|TUTTLE
|290
|4
|248
|2020-10-19
|WAGONER
|286
|6
|238
|2020-10-19
|PRYOR CREEK
|283
|4
|235
|2020-10-19
|HUGO
|278
|2
|247
|2020-10-19
|JAY
|276
|1
|197
|2020-10-19
|TECUMSEH
|273
|0
|226
|2020-10-19
|MULDROW
|270
|3
|236
|2020-10-19
|NOBLE
|264
|3
|227
|2020-10-19
|CUSHING
|261
|2
|223
|2020-10-19
|HOLDENVILLE
|254
|3
|208
|2020-10-19
|HEAVENER
|254
|6
|225
|2020-10-19
|PIEDMONT
|253
|2
|214
|2020-10-19
|WOODWARD
|237
|2
|203
|2020-10-19
|HARRAH
|226
|1
|185
|2020-10-19
|SPIRO
|224
|1
|209
|2020-10-19
|BRISTOW
|222
|9
|191
|2020-10-19
|CHECOTAH
|218
|3
|175
|2020-10-19
|WEWOKA
|211
|1
|180
|2020-10-19
|PAULS VALLEY
|208
|2
|169
|2020-10-19
|STIGLER
|208
|4
|173
|2020-10-19
|EUFAULA
|205
|6
|169
|2020-10-19
|MIDWEST CITY
|204
|8
|173
|2020-10-19
|WARR ACRES
|197
|0
|178
|2020-10-19
|HINTON
|195
|0
|174
|2020-10-19
|LOCUST GROVE
|195
|0
|142
|2020-10-19
|HENNESSEY
|186
|2
|170
|2020-10-19
|KINGFISHER
|185
|0
|153
|2020-10-19
|FORT GIBSON
|176
|4
|137
|2020-10-19
|CHANDLER
|174
|9
|138
|2020-10-19
|CALERA
|170
|1
|142
|2020-10-19
|MARIETTA
|168
|0
|148
|2020-10-19
|VIAN
|168
|3
|138
|2020-10-19
|SULPHUR
|167
|2
|131
|2020-10-19
|SPENCER
|163
|2
|139
|2020-10-19
|MADILL
|160
|1
|126
|2020-10-19
|CATOOSA
|152
|2
|134
|2020-10-19
|CHELSEA
|152
|1
|125
|2020-10-19
|AFTON
|150
|1
|128
|2020-10-19
|SALINA
|150
|1
|116
|2020-10-19
|CLEVELAND
|150
|3
|139
|2020-10-19
|MOUNDS
|143
|3
|122
|2020-10-19
|TISHOMINGO
|143
|3
|116
|2020-10-19
|DEL CITY
|142
|0
|122
|2020-10-19
|NOWATA
|141
|3
|96
|2020-10-19
|ANTLERS
|141
|4
|109
|2020-10-19
|INOLA
|141
|3
|117
|2020-10-19
|MEEKER
|138
|2
|97
|2020-10-19
|SPERRY
|136
|2
|119
|2020-10-19
|ROLAND
|136
|0
|114
|2020-10-19
|MANNFORD
|135
|4
|116
|2020-10-19
|ALVA
|127
|0
|106
|2020-10-19
|HOOKER
|124
|0
|116
|2020-10-19
|POCOLA
|124
|3
|106
|2020-10-19
|WESTVILLE
|120
|2
|108
|2020-10-19
|LINDSAY
|119
|2
|99
|2020-10-19
|VALLIANT
|117
|3
|94
|2020-10-19
|DEWEY
|117
|1
|101
|2020-10-19
|PERKINS
|116
|1
|98
|2020-10-19
|NICHOLS HILLS
|115
|0
|106
|2020-10-19
|HASKELL
|114
|1
|101
|2020-10-19
|JONES
|114
|2
|94
|2020-10-19
|TALIHINA
|113
|3
|88
|2020-10-19
|CHOUTEAU
|113
|6
|98
|2020-10-19
|OOLOGAH
|111
|0
|95
|2020-10-19
|WASHINGTON
|110
|0
|87
|2020-10-19
|PAWHUSKA
|110
|0
|78
|2020-10-19
|MORRIS
|110
|0
|88
|2020-10-19
|PRAGUE
|110
|0
|98
|2020-10-19
|WISTER
|108
|1
|97
|2020-10-19
|FREDERICK
|108
|3
|94
|2020-10-19
|OKEMAH
|108
|3
|82
|2020-10-19
|HOWE
|108
|0
|97
|2020-10-19
|MANGUM
|106
|8
|86
|2020-10-19
|COMMERCE
|106
|1
|94
|2020-10-19
|HULBERT
|103
|2
|91
|2020-10-19
|BEGGS
|103
|0
|85
|2020-10-19
|WRIGHT CITY
|100
|0
|81
|2020-10-19
|WYANDOTTE
|99
|1
|85
|2020-10-19
|MARLOW
|97
|1
|80
|2020-10-19
|PAWNEE
|96
|1
|78
|2020-10-19
|STROUD
|94
|0
|65
|2020-10-19
|GORE
|92
|3
|79
|2020-10-19
|COMANCHE
|91
|2
|74
|2020-10-19
|KINGSTON
|89
|1
|75
|2020-10-19
|HAWORTH
|89
|2
|70
|2020-10-19
|BOLEY
|88
|2
|34
|2020-10-19
|KANSAS
|86
|3
|74
|2020-10-19
|COLCORD
|86
|1
|69
|2020-10-19
|WILBURTON
|84
|1
|73
|2020-10-19
|HOBART
|81
|1
|48
|2020-10-19
|TEXHOMA
|80
|0
|76
|2020-10-19
|FAIRVIEW
|80
|0
|55
|2020-10-19
|DAVIS
|80
|0
|60
|2020-10-19
|ELGIN
|79
|1
|62
|2020-10-19
|BARNSDALL
|77
|2
|63
|2020-10-19
|FAIRLAND
|76
|0
|64
|2020-10-19
|LUTHER
|75
|2
|64
|2020-10-19
|APACHE
|75
|2
|56
|2020-10-19
|CARNEGIE
|75
|2
|51
|2020-10-19
|KELLYVILLE
|74
|2
|65
|2020-10-19
|KEOTA
|74
|0
|70
|2020-10-19
|GOODWELL
|72
|0
|68
|2020-10-19
|MEAD
|70
|1
|54
|2020-10-19
|WYNNEWOOD
|70
|1
|53
|2020-10-19
|PERRY
|69
|1
|63
|2020-10-19
|FORT COBB
|69
|0
|63
|2020-10-19
|WALTERS
|68
|1
|53
|2020-10-19
|STRATFORD
|67
|0
|45
|2020-10-19
|BINGER
|67
|9
|54
|2020-10-19
|CACHE
|67
|0
|62
|2020-10-19
|COLBERT
|66
|0
|45
|2020-10-19
|HARTSHORNE
|66
|0
|61
|2020-10-19
|WATONGA
|66
|0
|53
|2020-10-19
|QUAPAW
|66
|0
|58
|2020-10-19
|KIEFER
|66
|0
|59
|2020-10-19
|NEWKIRK
|65
|1
|54
|2020-10-19
|CADDO
|63
|0
|57
|2020-10-19
|DRUMRIGHT
|63
|1
|52
|2020-10-19
|BLACKWELL
|62
|1
|52
|2020-10-19
|CAMERON
|60
|0
|53
|2020-10-19
|HELENA
|59
|0
|52
|2020-10-19
|COALGATE
|59
|0
|54
|2020-10-19
|HOLLIS
|59
|0
|51
|2020-10-19
|PORTER
|59
|0
|52
|2020-10-19
|TALALA
|58
|0
|52
|2020-10-19
|BOKOSHE
|58
|0
|52
|2020-10-19
|MAYSVILLE
|58
|2
|45
|2020-10-19
|PADEN
|58
|0
|31
|2020-10-19
|MINCO
|57
|0
|39
|2020-10-19
|WETUMKA
|57
|0
|50
|2020-10-19
|KONAWA
|57
|1
|41
|2020-10-19
|WELLSTON
|56
|0
|35
|2020-10-19
|ELMORE CITY
|56
|0
|40
|2020-10-19
|ALEX
|55
|0
|50
|2020-10-19
|OKARCHE
|54
|0
|45
|2020-10-19
|CRESCENT
|54
|1
|46
|2020-10-19
|BOKCHITO
|54
|1
|39
|2020-10-19
|HYDRO
|53
|0
|43
|2020-10-19
|LONE GROVE
|53
|1
|43
|2020-10-19
|WARNER
|52
|0
|41
|2020-10-19
|WATTS
|51
|0
|47
|2020-10-19
|BLAIR
|50
|0
|38
|2020-10-19
|ARCADIA
|50
|0
|39
|2020-10-19
|EARLSBORO
|49
|0
|43
|2020-10-19
|YALE
|48
|1
|42
|2020-10-19
|RED ROCK
|47
|1
|43
|2020-10-19
|FLETCHER
|46
|0
|34
|2020-10-19
|PORUM
|45
|1
|35
|2020-10-19
|CEMENT
|45
|0
|36
|2020-10-19
|QUINTON
|44
|0
|40
|2020-10-19
|TONKAWA
|44
|0
|40
|2020-10-19
|WILSON
|43
|0
|37
|2020-10-19
|BOSWELL
|43
|0
|37
|2020-10-19
|NEW CORDELL
|42
|0
|29
|2020-10-19
|FORT TOWSON
|41
|0
|37
|2020-10-19
|ADAIR
|41
|0
|36
|2020-10-19
|WAYNE
|41
|1
|38
|2020-10-19
|BIG CABIN
|40
|1
|32
|2020-10-19
|MOORELAND
|40
|1
|36
|2020-10-19
|NINNEKAH
|40
|0
|34
|2020-10-19
|WEBBERS FALLS
|40
|0
|28
|2020-10-19
|CYRIL
|38
|1
|30
|2020-10-19
|WAUKOMIS
|38
|0
|23
|2020-10-19
|CHEYENNE
|37
|1
|28
|2020-10-19
|CASHION
|36
|0
|24
|2020-10-19
|WELCH
|36
|0
|34
|2020-10-19
|TYRONE
|36
|0
|31
|2020-10-19
|THOMAS
|36
|0
|32
|2020-10-19
|DEWAR
|35
|0
|27
|2020-10-19
|OCHELATA
|35
|1
|32
|2020-10-19
|MCCURTAIN
|35
|1
|33
|2020-10-19
|GEARY
|35
|0
|27
|2020-10-19
|FAIRFAX
|34
|0
|30
|2020-10-19
|DAVENPORT
|34
|0
|23
|2020-10-19
|STONEWALL
|34
|1
|27
|2020-10-19
|GARBER
|34
|0
|32
|2020-10-19
|RAMONA
|34
|1
|29
|2020-10-19
|HAMMON
|34
|0
|30
|2020-10-19
|BEAVER
|33
|0
|26
|2020-10-19
|SHADY POINT
|33
|0
|26
|2020-10-19
|SASAKWA
|32
|0
|19
|2020-10-19
|JENNINGS
|32
|1
|24
|2020-10-19
|KREBS
|32
|1
|23
|2020-10-19
|MAUD
|32
|0
|27
|2020-10-19
|DOVER
|32
|0
|23
|2020-10-19
|INDIAHOMA
|31
|1
|19
|2020-10-19
|GLENCOE
|31
|0
|27
|2020-10-19
|WELEETKA
|31
|1
|19
|2020-10-19
|BLUEJACKET
|30
|1
|23
|2020-10-19
|RUSH SPRINGS
|30
|0
|21
|2020-10-19
|SPAVINAW
|30
|0
|23
|2020-10-19
|DELAWARE
|30
|1
|25
|2020-10-19
|RINGLING
|30
|0
|19
|2020-10-19
|LAHOMA
|30
|0
|21
|2020-10-19
|ALLEN
|30
|2
|24
|2020-10-19
|CANTON
|28
|1
|23
|2020-10-19
|GRACEMONT
|28
|1
|26
|2020-10-19
|KIOWA
|28
|1
|19
|2020-10-19
|COPAN
|28
|0
|24
|2020-10-19
|LEEDEY
|28
|1
|26
|2020-10-19
|GERONIMO
|28
|0
|27
|2020-10-19
|PANAMA
|28
|1
|25
|2020-10-19
|GARVIN
|28
|0
|27
|2020-10-19
|OKEENE
|27
|0
|23
|2020-10-19
|BENNINGTON
|27
|0
|23
|2020-10-19
|BOISE CITY
|27
|0
|26
|2020-10-19
|OKTAHA
|27
|0
|19
|2020-10-19
|WANETTE
|27
|0
|24
|2020-10-19
|ASHER
|27
|0
|20
|2020-10-19
|ARKOMA
|27
|0
|23
|2020-10-19
|PAOLI
|27
|0
|23
|2020-10-19
|CLAYTON
|26
|0
|24
|2020-10-19
|BUFFALO
|26
|1
|16
|2020-10-19
|CALUMET
|26
|0
|15
|2020-10-19
|CHEROKEE
|26
|0
|21
|2020-10-19
|VERDEN
|26
|0
|22
|2020-10-19
|RED OAK
|26
|0
|24
|2020-10-19
|GANS
|26
|0
|20
|2020-10-19
|DEPEW
|25
|1
|23
|2020-10-19
|OLUSTEE
|25
|0
|22
|2020-10-19
|MILBURN
|25
|1
|22
|2020-10-19
|CARNEY
|25
|0
|22
|2020-10-19
|ROFF
|25
|0
|16
|2020-10-19
|POND CREEK
|25
|0
|16
|2020-10-19
|ARAPAHO
|25
|0
|23
|2020-10-19
|BURNS FLAT
|25
|0
|15
|2020-10-19
|LOOKEBA
|24
|2
|18
|2020-10-19
|AMBER
|24
|0
|19
|2020-10-19
|GRANITE
|23
|0
|19
|2020-10-19
|MEDFORD
|23
|0
|19
|2020-10-19
|CANUTE
|23
|0
|14
|2020-10-19
|MORRISON
|22
|0
|22
|2020-10-19
|SOPER
|22
|0
|17
|2020-10-19
|ACHILLE
|21
|0
|18
|2020-10-19
|LAVERNE
|21
|0
|15
|2020-10-19
|SEILING
|21
|0
|17
|2020-10-19
|RINGWOOD
|21
|0
|20
|2020-10-19
|WAURIKA
|21
|0
|19
|2020-10-19
|LANGLEY
|21
|0
|18
|2020-10-19
|TERLTON
|21
|0
|20
|2020-10-19
|KINTA
|21
|0
|13
|2020-10-19
|OILTON
|21
|1
|15
|2020-10-19
|UNION CITY
|20
|0
|19
|2020-10-19
|KAW CITY
|19
|1
|18
|2020-10-19
|HAILEYVILLE
|19
|0
|17
|2020-10-19
|RATTAN
|19
|0
|13
|2020-10-19
|MANNSVILLE
|18
|0
|14
|2020-10-19
|OAKS
|18
|1
|16
|2020-10-19
|ERICK
|18
|0
|13
|2020-10-19
|SPRINGER
|18
|1
|13
|2020-10-19
|POCASSET
|18
|0
|15
|2020-10-19
|SNYDER
|17
|0
|15
|2020-10-19
|CANEY
|17
|0
|15
|2020-10-19
|FAIRMONT
|17
|0
|17
|2020-10-19
|AGRA
|17
|1
|14
|2020-10-19
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|17
|1
|12
|2020-10-19
|CANADIAN
|17
|0
|14
|2020-10-19
|RIPLEY
|17
|0
|14
|2020-10-19
|HANNA
|17
|0
|13
|2020-10-19
|OPTIMA
|17
|0
|17
|2020-10-19
|SAVANNA
|16
|0
|15
|2020-10-19
|SENTINEL
|16
|0
|16
|2020-10-19
|TEMPLE
|16
|2
|12
|2020-10-19
|LEHIGH
|16
|0
|14
|2020-10-19
|RAVIA
|16
|0
|14
|2020-10-19
|STUART
|16
|0
|12
|2020-10-19
|WHITEFIELD
|15
|0
|11
|2020-10-19
|KETCHUM
|15
|0
|14
|2020-10-19
|LENAPAH
|15
|0
|8
|2020-10-19
|VELMA
|15
|1
|12
|2020-10-19
|MILL CREEK
|15
|0
|12
|2020-10-19
|CORN
|15
|0
|15
|2020-10-19
|LANGSTON
|14
|0
|14
|2020-10-19
|COUNCIL HILL
|14
|0
|9
|2020-10-19
|TIPTON
|14
|0
|13
|2020-10-19
|THACKERVILLE
|14
|0
|14
|2020-10-19
|BILLINGS
|13
|1
|10
|2020-10-19
|NORTH MIAMI
|13
|0
|10
|2020-10-19
|HEALDTON
|13
|0
|8
|2020-10-19
|MARBLE CITY
|13
|0
|11
|2020-10-19
|PRUE
|13
|0
|8
|2020-10-19
|LONGDALE
|13
|0
|11
|2020-10-19
|RYAN
|13
|0
|10
|2020-10-19
|WAYNOKA
|12
|0
|8
|2020-10-19
|FOSS
|12
|0
|8
|2020-10-19
|KENEFIC
|12
|0
|12
|2020-10-19
|CROWDER
|12
|0
|12
|2020-10-19
|HARDESTY
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-19
|SCHULTER
|12
|0
|10
|2020-10-19
|TRYON
|12
|0
|9
|2020-10-19
|AMES
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-19
|BRAGGS
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-19
|COVINGTON
|11
|0
|10
|2020-10-19
|BRADLEY
|11
|0
|10
|2020-10-19
|VICI
|11
|0
|10
|2020-10-19
|KREMLIN
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-19
|PITTSBURG
|11
|0
|6
|2020-10-19
|CASTLE
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-19
|CLEO SPRINGS
|11
|0
|10
|2020-10-19
|WANN
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-19
|STRINGTOWN
|10
|1
|7
|2020-10-19
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-19
|ROOSEVELT
|10
|0
|7
|2020-10-19
|DISNEY
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-19
|BUTLER
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-19
|NASH
|9
|0
|6
|2020-10-19
|DUSTIN
|9
|0
|7
|2020-10-19
|LAMONT
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-19
|REYDON
|9
|0
|5
|2020-10-19
|DILL CITY
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-19
|COYLE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-19
|SPARKS
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-19
|ROCKY
|9
|0
|2
|2020-10-19
|BURLINGTON
|9
|0
|4
|2020-10-19
|CALVIN
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-19
|ELDORADO
|9
|0
|7
|2020-10-19
|AVANT
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-19
|SAWYER
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-19
|BYARS
|9
|0
|3
|2020-10-19
|BOYNTON
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-19
|GRANDFIELD
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-19
|DIBBLE
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-19
|MENO
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-19
|WAPANUCKA
|8
|0
|5
|2020-10-19
|FARGO
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-19
|GOTEBO
|8
|0
|4
|2020-10-19
|STERLING
|8
|0
|4
|2020-10-19
|SHIDLER
|8
|0
|5
|2020-10-19
|FOSTER
|8
|0
|4
|2020-10-19
|SHATTUCK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-19
|CARTER
|7
|0
|4
|2020-10-19
|WAKITA
|7
|0
|4
|2020-10-19
|BERNICE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-19
|RATLIFF CITY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-19
|ALDERSON
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-19
|ORLANDO
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-19
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-19
|LONE WOLF
|6
|0
|4
|2020-10-19
|BOWLEGS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-19
|CUSTER CITY
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-19
|RALSTON
|6
|0
|3
|2020-10-19
|FITZHUGH
|6
|0
|3
|2020-10-19
|OKAY
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-19
|MARTHA
|6
|0
|3
|2020-10-19
|HUNTER
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-19
|MULHALL
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-19
|INDIANOLA
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-19
|MILLERTON
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-19
|GOULD
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-19
|JET
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-19
|HITCHCOCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-19
|DRUMMOND
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-19
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-19
|LAMAR
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-19
|GOLDSBY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-19
|SHARON
|5
|0
|3
|2020-10-19
|FREEDOM
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-19
|BESSIE
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-19
|FORGAN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-19
|WYNONA
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-19
|CHATTANOOGA
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-19
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-19
|GOLTRY
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-19
|MARSHALL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-19
|FAXON
|4
|0
|1
|2020-10-19
|TUPELO
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-19
|MARLAND
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-19
|GAGE
|4
|0
|1
|2020-10-19
|CARMEN
|4
|0
|2
|2020-10-19
|LOCO
|4
|0
|1
|2020-10-19
|FOYIL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-19
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-19
|HILLSDALE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-19
|PEORIA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-19
|VERA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-19
|THE VILLAGE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-19
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-19
|FRANCIS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-19
|RANDLETT
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-19
|HASTINGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-19
|DOUGHERTY
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-19
|MEDICINE PARK
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-19
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-19
|KEYES
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-19
|ARNETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-19
|REDBIRD
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-19
|CAMARGO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-19
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-19
|DEER CREEK
|2
|1
|1
|2020-10-19
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-19
|BYNG
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-19
|WILLOW
|2
|0
|0
|2020-10-19
|BROMIDE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-19
|COLONY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-19
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-19
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-19
|TALOGA
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-19
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-19
|DEVOL
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-19
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-19
|NICOMA PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-19
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-19
|CROMWELL
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-19
|KEMP
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-19
|TERRAL
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-19
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-19
|KENDRICK
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-19
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-19
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-19
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-19
|FANSHAWE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-19
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-19
|ALINE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-19
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
