ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw an increase of 774 COVID-19 cases, with two new deaths reported Monday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The .7% increase in cases took the cumulative total to 108,073, with 14,533 of those active, a single-day increase of 48, and 92,367 recovered, including 724 since Sunday's OSDH report. There have been a cumulative 1,173 deaths in the state.

Deaths reported Monday were two men in the 65 and older age group from Tillman and Tulsa counties, according to the OSDH.

Cumulative hospitalizations involving COVID-19 were at 7,815 on Monday, a gain of 136 since Friday's report. OSDH releases those currently hospitalized in its Executive Report released in the evening.

In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported 11 inpatients who had tested positive for the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had not provided an updated report yet on Monday. The hospital reported 13 COVID-19-related inpatients on Friday.

Garfield County saw an increase of 18 COVID-19 cases on Monday for a total of 2,236, with 360 of those active and 1,853 recovered. Enid saw a gain of 13 cases for a total of 2,056, with 323 active and 1,710 recovered.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday were eight in Major, five in Blaine, four each in Grant and Kingfisher, three each in Woods and Woodward and two in Alfalfa. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included nine in Fairview, three each in Alva, Kingfisher, Wakita, Watonga and Woodward, two each in Lahoma and Okeene and one each in Cashion, Fort Supply, Hennessey, Longdale and Pond Creek. Dover and Mooreland each saw a reduction of one case.

State numbers

There have been 56,274 Oklahoma women and 51,702 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Monday morning. There were 97 listed as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 230 new cases confirmed Monday, made up 35.1% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 186 in the 36-49 age group, 174 in the 50-64 age group, 101 in the 65 and older age group, 75 in the 5-17 age group and 12 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 2,048 in the 0-4 age group, 10,363 in the 5-17 age group, 37,894 in the 18-35 age group, 23,060 in the 36-49 age group, 19,580 in the 50-64 age group and 15,117 in the 65 and older age group. There were 11 listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.7.

Of the overall 1,173 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 943 have been 65 and older and 178 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 37 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 14 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 655, than women, 518, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.

Data shows deaths in 68 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 216 in Oklahoma County; 186 in Tulsa County; 85 in Cleveland County; 53 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 37 in McCurtain County; 36 in Creek County; 28 in Muskogee County; 27 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 24 in Caddo County; 23 in Garfield County; 21 each in Canadian and LeFlore counties; 20 in Pittsburg County; 16 in Comanche County; 15 in Kay County; 14 in Grady County; 13 each in Lincoln, Osage and Sequoyah counties; 12 in Pottawatomie; 11 each in Adair, Bryan, Jackson and Mayes counties; 10 each in Beckham, Payne and Texas counties; nine each in Carter, McClain and McIntosh counties; eight each in Cherokee, Greer, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Stephens counties; six each in Garvin, Okfuskee and Seminole counties; five each in Haskell, Pawnee and Woodward counties; four each in Hughes, Johnston, Nowata, Pontotoc and Pushmataha counties; three each in Cotton, Custer, Noble and Tillman counties; two each in Choctaw, Craig, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall, Murray and Roger Mills counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Grant, Harper and Love counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Monday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 2,236 cases, 1,853 recovered, 360 active and 23 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 13Oct. 3Sept. 302524171211104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10;

• Woodward with 1,192 cases, 1,133 recovered, 54 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;

• Kingfisher with 492 cases, 423 recovered, 67 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;

• Blaine with 185 cases, 151 recovered, 33 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;

• Noble with 170 cases, 154 recovered, 13 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;

• Woods with 150 cases, 123 recovered and 24 active;

• Major with 143 cases, 113 recovered, 28 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;

Alfalfa with 112 cases, 85 recovered and 27 active;

• Grant with 79 cases, 57 recovered, 20 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,056 in Enid (323 active); 886 Fort Supply (17 active); 237 in Woodward (32 active); 186 in Hennessey (14 active); 185 in Kingfisher (32 active); 127 in Alva (21 active); 80 in Fairview (25 active); 66 in Watonga (13 active); 59 in Helena (seven active); 54 in Okarche (nine active); 40 in Mooreland (three active); 38 in Waukomis (15 active); 36 in Cashion (12 active); 34 in Garber (two active); 32 in Dover (nine active); 30 in Lahoma (nine active); 28 in Canton (four active); 27 in Okeene (four active); 26 in Cherokee (five active); 25 in Pond Creek (nine active); 23 in Medford (four active); 21 each in Ringwood (one active) and Seiling (four active); 17 in Fairmont; 13 each in Billings (one active) and Longdale (two active); 12 each in Ames (one active) and Waynoka (four active); 11 each in Cleo Springs (one active), Covington (one active) and Kremlin (two active); nine each in Burlington (five active), Lamont and Nash (three active); eight in Meno; seven each in Orlando and Wakita (three active); six each in Hunter (one active) and Mullhall (one active); five each in Drummond (one active), Freedom (one active), Hitchcock, Jet (one active) and Sharon (two active); four each in Carmen (two active), Goltry (one active) and Marshall; three in Hillsdale (one active); two in Deer Creek; and one in Aline (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other." 

In Enid, there have been 1,062 cases, with 905 recovered and 13 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 977 cases, with 794recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 22008 216 19064 2020-10-19
TULSA 20448 186 17894 2020-10-19
CLEVELAND 7625 85 6571 2020-10-19
CANADIAN 3386 21 2701 2020-10-19
PAYNE 2695 10 2460 2020-10-19
ROGERS 2267 53 1951 2020-10-19
GARFIELD 2236 23 1853 2020-10-19
MUSKOGEE 2185 28 1887 2020-10-19
COMANCHE 2116 16 1824 2020-10-19
POTTAWATOMIE 1904 12 1600 2020-10-19
WAGONER 1755 27 1566 2020-10-19
TEXAS 1726 10 1623 2020-10-19
LE FLORE 1544 21 1334 2020-10-19
MCCURTAIN 1534 37 1303 2020-10-19
CREEK 1467 36 1259 2020-10-19
GRADY 1467 14 1251 2020-10-19
BRYAN 1383 11 1108 2020-10-19
OSAGE 1322 13 1166 2020-10-19
CHEROKEE 1307 8 1118 2020-10-19
WASHINGTON 1209 41 1030 2020-10-19
WOODWARD 1192 5 1133 2020-10-19
PITTSBURG 1184 20 987 2020-10-19
MCCLAIN 1180 9 974 2020-10-19
SEQUOYAH 1144 13 951 2020-10-19
DELAWARE 1138 27 861 2020-10-19
OTTAWA 1134 8 983 2020-10-19
OKMULGEE 1090 8 884 2020-10-19
CADDO 1059 24 886 2020-10-19
JACKSON 1019 11 874 2020-10-19
CUSTER 991 3 846 2020-10-19
MAYES 881 11 719 2020-10-19
BECKHAM 834 10 640 2020-10-19
KAY 796 15 697 2020-10-19
LOGAN 745 2 608 2020-10-19
CARTER 731 9 613 2020-10-19
ADAIR 722 11 586 2020-10-19
LINCOLN 714 13 550 2020-10-19
SEMINOLE 684 6 538 2020-10-19
PONTOTOC 645 4 498 2020-10-19
STEPHENS 604 8 474 2020-10-19
CRAIG 592 2 524 2020-10-19
GARVIN 574 6 447 2020-10-19
KINGFISHER 492 2 423 2020-10-19
MCINTOSH 448 9 361 2020-10-19
CHOCTAW 411 2 354 2020-10-19
ATOKA 400 1 347 2020-10-19
HUGHES 362 4 296 2020-10-19
HASKELL 356 5 303 2020-10-19
PAWNEE 312 5 269 2020-10-19
OKFUSKEE 300 6 178 2020-10-19
JOHNSTON 263 4 217 2020-10-19
MURRAY 258 2 197 2020-10-19
MARSHALL 253 2 203 2020-10-19
PUSHMATAHA 252 4 206 2020-10-19
LOVE 250 1 223 2020-10-19
NOWATA 225 4 156 2020-10-19
BLAINE 185 1 151 2020-10-19
LATIMER 179 2 152 2020-10-19
NOBLE 170 3 154 2020-10-19
WASHITA 154 0 109 2020-10-19
KIOWA 151 2 99 2020-10-19
WOODS 150 0 123 2020-10-19
MAJOR 143 2 113 2020-10-19
GREER 133 8 107 2020-10-19
TILLMAN 133 3 116 2020-10-19
ALFALFA 112 0 85 2020-10-19
COTTON 88 3 67 2020-10-19
ROGER MILLS 85 2 65 2020-10-19
COAL 82 0 74 2020-10-19
BEAVER 80 0 68 2020-10-19
DEWEY 79 1 70 2020-10-19
GRANT 78 1 57 2020-10-19
JEFFERSON 67 0 49 2020-10-19
HARMON 62 0 54 2020-10-19
HARPER 49 1 32 2020-10-19
CIMARRON 34 0 32 2020-10-19
21 0 7 2020-10-19
ELLIS 19 0 14 2020-10-19

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 17469 184 15276 2020-10-19
TULSA 13526 130 11936 2020-10-19
NORMAN 3971 42 3477 2020-10-19
BROKEN ARROW 3852 37 3354 2020-10-19
EDMOND 3646 25 3039 2020-10-19
OTHER*** 2412 16 2042 2020-10-19
STILLWATER 2218 7 2054 2020-10-19
ENID 2056 23 1710 2020-10-19
YUKON 1651 7 1372 2020-10-19
GUYMON 1372 10 1293 2020-10-19
MOORE 1356 15 1141 2020-10-19
LAWTON 1347 13 1143 2020-10-19
CLAREMORE 1321 49 1127 2020-10-19
SHAWNEE 1090 11 897 2020-10-19
OWASSO 1089 3 934 2020-10-19
BARTLESVILLE 999 38 843 2020-10-19
MUSKOGEE 992 21 800 2020-10-19
TAHLEQUAH 971 4 825 2020-10-19
JENKS 928 6 843 2020-10-19
MCALESTER 905 18 748 2020-10-19
ALTUS 900 11 781 2020-10-19
FORT SUPPLY 886 2 867 2020-10-19
DURANT 852 8 686 2020-10-19
BIXBY 829 5 714 2020-10-19
TAFT 746 2 734 2020-10-19
CHICKASHA 734 9 648 2020-10-19
EL RENO 722 8 463 2020-10-19
MIAMI 692 6 599 2020-10-19
SAPULPA 657 12 560 2020-10-19
PONCA CITY 625 12 552 2020-10-19
SAND SPRINGS 610 5 531 2020-10-19
BROKEN BOW 600 22 525 2020-10-19
ARDMORE 596 7 504 2020-10-19
MUSTANG 558 4 475 2020-10-19
ADA 532 1 412 2020-10-19
CHOCTAW 515 4 434 2020-10-19
VINITA 511 1 454 2020-10-19
BETHANY 507 5 440 2020-10-19
BLANCHARD 497 1 388 2020-10-19
HOMINY 494 2 464 2020-10-19
IDABEL 492 8 428 2020-10-19
STILWELL 488 9 373 2020-10-19
GLENPOOL 482 5 409 2020-10-19
CLINTON 482 0 405 2020-10-19
LEXINGTON 473 5 381 2020-10-19
SALLISAW 448 4 360 2020-10-19
GROVE 440 19 338 2020-10-19
ELK CITY 431 5 359 2020-10-19
POTEAU 431 5 353 2020-10-19
GUTHRIE 425 0 340 2020-10-19
OKMULGEE 424 5 349 2020-10-19
COLLINSVILLE 424 1 367 2020-10-19
WEATHERFORD 420 3 359 2020-10-19
ANADARKO 416 7 352 2020-10-19
SKIATOOK 401 8 346 2020-10-19
DUNCAN 396 4 310 2020-10-19
MCLOUD 386 1 355 2020-10-19
COWETA 385 14 337 2020-10-19
SAYRE 371 5 259 2020-10-19
SEMINOLE 357 4 279 2020-10-19
PURCELL 342 4 290 2020-10-19
ATOKA 340 0 291 2020-10-19
HENRYETTA 328 3 253 2020-10-19
NEWCASTLE 323 3 273 2020-10-19
TUTTLE 290 4 248 2020-10-19
WAGONER 286 6 238 2020-10-19
PRYOR CREEK 283 4 235 2020-10-19
HUGO 278 2 247 2020-10-19
JAY 276 1 197 2020-10-19
TECUMSEH 273 0 226 2020-10-19
MULDROW 270 3 236 2020-10-19
NOBLE 264 3 227 2020-10-19
CUSHING 261 2 223 2020-10-19
HOLDENVILLE 254 3 208 2020-10-19
HEAVENER 254 6 225 2020-10-19
PIEDMONT 253 2 214 2020-10-19
WOODWARD 237 2 203 2020-10-19
HARRAH 226 1 185 2020-10-19
SPIRO 224 1 209 2020-10-19
BRISTOW 222 9 191 2020-10-19
CHECOTAH 218 3 175 2020-10-19
WEWOKA 211 1 180 2020-10-19
PAULS VALLEY 208 2 169 2020-10-19
STIGLER 208 4 173 2020-10-19
EUFAULA 205 6 169 2020-10-19
MIDWEST CITY 204 8 173 2020-10-19
WARR ACRES 197 0 178 2020-10-19
HINTON 195 0 174 2020-10-19
LOCUST GROVE 195 0 142 2020-10-19
HENNESSEY 186 2 170 2020-10-19
KINGFISHER 185 0 153 2020-10-19
FORT GIBSON 176 4 137 2020-10-19
CHANDLER 174 9 138 2020-10-19
CALERA 170 1 142 2020-10-19
MARIETTA 168 0 148 2020-10-19
VIAN 168 3 138 2020-10-19
SULPHUR 167 2 131 2020-10-19
SPENCER 163 2 139 2020-10-19
MADILL 160 1 126 2020-10-19
CATOOSA 152 2 134 2020-10-19
CHELSEA 152 1 125 2020-10-19
AFTON 150 1 128 2020-10-19
SALINA 150 1 116 2020-10-19
CLEVELAND 150 3 139 2020-10-19
MOUNDS 143 3 122 2020-10-19
TISHOMINGO 143 3 116 2020-10-19
DEL CITY 142 0 122 2020-10-19
NOWATA 141 3 96 2020-10-19
ANTLERS 141 4 109 2020-10-19
INOLA 141 3 117 2020-10-19
MEEKER 138 2 97 2020-10-19
SPERRY 136 2 119 2020-10-19
ROLAND 136 0 114 2020-10-19
MANNFORD 135 4 116 2020-10-19
ALVA 127 0 106 2020-10-19
HOOKER 124 0 116 2020-10-19
POCOLA 124 3 106 2020-10-19
WESTVILLE 120 2 108 2020-10-19
LINDSAY 119 2 99 2020-10-19
VALLIANT 117 3 94 2020-10-19
DEWEY 117 1 101 2020-10-19
PERKINS 116 1 98 2020-10-19
NICHOLS HILLS 115 0 106 2020-10-19
HASKELL 114 1 101 2020-10-19
JONES 114 2 94 2020-10-19
TALIHINA 113 3 88 2020-10-19
CHOUTEAU 113 6 98 2020-10-19
OOLOGAH 111 0 95 2020-10-19
WASHINGTON 110 0 87 2020-10-19
PAWHUSKA 110 0 78 2020-10-19
MORRIS 110 0 88 2020-10-19
PRAGUE 110 0 98 2020-10-19
WISTER 108 1 97 2020-10-19
FREDERICK 108 3 94 2020-10-19
OKEMAH 108 3 82 2020-10-19
HOWE 108 0 97 2020-10-19
MANGUM 106 8 86 2020-10-19
COMMERCE 106 1 94 2020-10-19
HULBERT 103 2 91 2020-10-19
BEGGS 103 0 85 2020-10-19
WRIGHT CITY 100 0 81 2020-10-19
WYANDOTTE 99 1 85 2020-10-19
MARLOW 97 1 80 2020-10-19
PAWNEE 96 1 78 2020-10-19
STROUD 94 0 65 2020-10-19
GORE 92 3 79 2020-10-19
COMANCHE 91 2 74 2020-10-19
KINGSTON 89 1 75 2020-10-19
HAWORTH 89 2 70 2020-10-19
BOLEY 88 2 34 2020-10-19
KANSAS 86 3 74 2020-10-19
COLCORD 86 1 69 2020-10-19
WILBURTON 84 1 73 2020-10-19
HOBART 81 1 48 2020-10-19
TEXHOMA 80 0 76 2020-10-19
FAIRVIEW 80 0 55 2020-10-19
DAVIS 80 0 60 2020-10-19
ELGIN 79 1 62 2020-10-19
BARNSDALL 77 2 63 2020-10-19
FAIRLAND 76 0 64 2020-10-19
LUTHER 75 2 64 2020-10-19
APACHE 75 2 56 2020-10-19
CARNEGIE 75 2 51 2020-10-19
KELLYVILLE 74 2 65 2020-10-19
KEOTA 74 0 70 2020-10-19
GOODWELL 72 0 68 2020-10-19
MEAD 70 1 54 2020-10-19
WYNNEWOOD 70 1 53 2020-10-19
PERRY 69 1 63 2020-10-19
FORT COBB 69 0 63 2020-10-19
WALTERS 68 1 53 2020-10-19
STRATFORD 67 0 45 2020-10-19
BINGER 67 9 54 2020-10-19
CACHE 67 0 62 2020-10-19
COLBERT 66 0 45 2020-10-19
HARTSHORNE 66 0 61 2020-10-19
WATONGA 66 0 53 2020-10-19
QUAPAW 66 0 58 2020-10-19
KIEFER 66 0 59 2020-10-19
NEWKIRK 65 1 54 2020-10-19
CADDO 63 0 57 2020-10-19
DRUMRIGHT 63 1 52 2020-10-19
BLACKWELL 62 1 52 2020-10-19
CAMERON 60 0 53 2020-10-19
HELENA 59 0 52 2020-10-19
COALGATE 59 0 54 2020-10-19
HOLLIS 59 0 51 2020-10-19
PORTER 59 0 52 2020-10-19
TALALA 58 0 52 2020-10-19
BOKOSHE 58 0 52 2020-10-19
MAYSVILLE 58 2 45 2020-10-19
PADEN 58 0 31 2020-10-19
MINCO 57 0 39 2020-10-19
WETUMKA 57 0 50 2020-10-19
KONAWA 57 1 41 2020-10-19
WELLSTON 56 0 35 2020-10-19
ELMORE CITY 56 0 40 2020-10-19
ALEX 55 0 50 2020-10-19
OKARCHE 54 0 45 2020-10-19
CRESCENT 54 1 46 2020-10-19
BOKCHITO 54 1 39 2020-10-19
HYDRO 53 0 43 2020-10-19
LONE GROVE 53 1 43 2020-10-19
WARNER 52 0 41 2020-10-19
WATTS 51 0 47 2020-10-19
BLAIR 50 0 38 2020-10-19
ARCADIA 50 0 39 2020-10-19
EARLSBORO 49 0 43 2020-10-19
YALE 48 1 42 2020-10-19
RED ROCK 47 1 43 2020-10-19
FLETCHER 46 0 34 2020-10-19
PORUM 45 1 35 2020-10-19
CEMENT 45 0 36 2020-10-19
QUINTON 44 0 40 2020-10-19
TONKAWA 44 0 40 2020-10-19
WILSON 43 0 37 2020-10-19
BOSWELL 43 0 37 2020-10-19
NEW CORDELL 42 0 29 2020-10-19
FORT TOWSON 41 0 37 2020-10-19
ADAIR 41 0 36 2020-10-19
WAYNE 41 1 38 2020-10-19
BIG CABIN 40 1 32 2020-10-19
MOORELAND 40 1 36 2020-10-19
NINNEKAH 40 0 34 2020-10-19
WEBBERS FALLS 40 0 28 2020-10-19
CYRIL 38 1 30 2020-10-19
WAUKOMIS 38 0 23 2020-10-19
CHEYENNE 37 1 28 2020-10-19
CASHION 36 0 24 2020-10-19
WELCH 36 0 34 2020-10-19
TYRONE 36 0 31 2020-10-19
THOMAS 36 0 32 2020-10-19
DEWAR 35 0 27 2020-10-19
OCHELATA 35 1 32 2020-10-19
MCCURTAIN 35 1 33 2020-10-19
GEARY 35 0 27 2020-10-19
FAIRFAX 34 0 30 2020-10-19
DAVENPORT 34 0 23 2020-10-19
STONEWALL 34 1 27 2020-10-19
GARBER 34 0 32 2020-10-19
RAMONA 34 1 29 2020-10-19
HAMMON 34 0 30 2020-10-19
BEAVER 33 0 26 2020-10-19
SHADY POINT 33 0 26 2020-10-19
SASAKWA 32 0 19 2020-10-19
JENNINGS 32 1 24 2020-10-19
KREBS 32 1 23 2020-10-19
MAUD 32 0 27 2020-10-19
DOVER 32 0 23 2020-10-19
INDIAHOMA 31 1 19 2020-10-19
GLENCOE 31 0 27 2020-10-19
WELEETKA 31 1 19 2020-10-19
BLUEJACKET 30 1 23 2020-10-19
RUSH SPRINGS 30 0 21 2020-10-19
SPAVINAW 30 0 23 2020-10-19
DELAWARE 30 1 25 2020-10-19
RINGLING 30 0 19 2020-10-19
LAHOMA 30 0 21 2020-10-19
ALLEN 30 2 24 2020-10-19
CANTON 28 1 23 2020-10-19
GRACEMONT 28 1 26 2020-10-19
KIOWA 28 1 19 2020-10-19
COPAN 28 0 24 2020-10-19
LEEDEY 28 1 26 2020-10-19
GERONIMO 28 0 27 2020-10-19
PANAMA 28 1 25 2020-10-19
GARVIN 28 0 27 2020-10-19
OKEENE 27 0 23 2020-10-19
BENNINGTON 27 0 23 2020-10-19
BOISE CITY 27 0 26 2020-10-19
OKTAHA 27 0 19 2020-10-19
WANETTE 27 0 24 2020-10-19
ASHER 27 0 20 2020-10-19
ARKOMA 27 0 23 2020-10-19
PAOLI 27 0 23 2020-10-19
CLAYTON 26 0 24 2020-10-19
BUFFALO 26 1 16 2020-10-19
CALUMET 26 0 15 2020-10-19
CHEROKEE 26 0 21 2020-10-19
VERDEN 26 0 22 2020-10-19
RED OAK 26 0 24 2020-10-19
GANS 26 0 20 2020-10-19
DEPEW 25 1 23 2020-10-19
OLUSTEE 25 0 22 2020-10-19
MILBURN 25 1 22 2020-10-19
CARNEY 25 0 22 2020-10-19
ROFF 25 0 16 2020-10-19
POND CREEK 25 0 16 2020-10-19
ARAPAHO 25 0 23 2020-10-19
BURNS FLAT 25 0 15 2020-10-19
LOOKEBA 24 2 18 2020-10-19
AMBER 24 0 19 2020-10-19
GRANITE 23 0 19 2020-10-19
MEDFORD 23 0 19 2020-10-19
CANUTE 23 0 14 2020-10-19
MORRISON 22 0 22 2020-10-19
SOPER 22 0 17 2020-10-19
ACHILLE 21 0 18 2020-10-19
LAVERNE 21 0 15 2020-10-19
SEILING 21 0 17 2020-10-19
RINGWOOD 21 0 20 2020-10-19
WAURIKA 21 0 19 2020-10-19
LANGLEY 21 0 18 2020-10-19
TERLTON 21 0 20 2020-10-19
KINTA 21 0 13 2020-10-19
OILTON 21 1 15 2020-10-19
UNION CITY 20 0 19 2020-10-19
KAW CITY 19 1 18 2020-10-19
HAILEYVILLE 19 0 17 2020-10-19
RATTAN 19 0 13 2020-10-19
MANNSVILLE 18 0 14 2020-10-19
OAKS 18 1 16 2020-10-19
ERICK 18 0 13 2020-10-19
SPRINGER 18 1 13 2020-10-19
POCASSET 18 0 15 2020-10-19
SNYDER 17 0 15 2020-10-19
CANEY 17 0 15 2020-10-19
FAIRMONT 17 0 17 2020-10-19
AGRA 17 1 14 2020-10-19
MOUNTAIN VIEW 17 1 12 2020-10-19
CANADIAN 17 0 14 2020-10-19
RIPLEY 17 0 14 2020-10-19
HANNA 17 0 13 2020-10-19
OPTIMA 17 0 17 2020-10-19
SAVANNA 16 0 15 2020-10-19
SENTINEL 16 0 16 2020-10-19
TEMPLE 16 2 12 2020-10-19
LEHIGH 16 0 14 2020-10-19
RAVIA 16 0 14 2020-10-19
STUART 16 0 12 2020-10-19
WHITEFIELD 15 0 11 2020-10-19
KETCHUM 15 0 14 2020-10-19
LENAPAH 15 0 8 2020-10-19
VELMA 15 1 12 2020-10-19
MILL CREEK 15 0 12 2020-10-19
CORN 15 0 15 2020-10-19
LANGSTON 14 0 14 2020-10-19
COUNCIL HILL 14 0 9 2020-10-19
TIPTON 14 0 13 2020-10-19
THACKERVILLE 14 0 14 2020-10-19
BILLINGS 13 1 10 2020-10-19
NORTH MIAMI 13 0 10 2020-10-19
HEALDTON 13 0 8 2020-10-19
MARBLE CITY 13 0 11 2020-10-19
PRUE 13 0 8 2020-10-19
LONGDALE 13 0 11 2020-10-19
RYAN 13 0 10 2020-10-19
WAYNOKA 12 0 8 2020-10-19
FOSS 12 0 8 2020-10-19
KENEFIC 12 0 12 2020-10-19
CROWDER 12 0 12 2020-10-19
HARDESTY 12 0 11 2020-10-19
SCHULTER 12 0 10 2020-10-19
TRYON 12 0 9 2020-10-19
AMES 12 0 11 2020-10-19
BRAGGS 12 0 11 2020-10-19
COVINGTON 11 0 10 2020-10-19
BRADLEY 11 0 10 2020-10-19
VICI 11 0 10 2020-10-19
KREMLIN 11 0 9 2020-10-19
PITTSBURG 11 0 6 2020-10-19
CASTLE 11 0 9 2020-10-19
CLEO SPRINGS 11 0 10 2020-10-19
WANN 10 0 8 2020-10-19
STRINGTOWN 10 1 7 2020-10-19
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-10-19
ROOSEVELT 10 0 7 2020-10-19
DISNEY 10 0 9 2020-10-19
BUTLER 10 0 10 2020-10-19
NASH 9 0 6 2020-10-19
DUSTIN 9 0 7 2020-10-19
LAMONT 9 0 9 2020-10-19
REYDON 9 0 5 2020-10-19
DILL CITY 9 0 9 2020-10-19
COYLE 9 0 9 2020-10-19
SPARKS 9 0 8 2020-10-19
ROCKY 9 0 2 2020-10-19
BURLINGTON 9 0 4 2020-10-19
CALVIN 9 0 8 2020-10-19
ELDORADO 9 0 7 2020-10-19
AVANT 9 0 8 2020-10-19
SAWYER 9 0 8 2020-10-19
BYARS 9 0 3 2020-10-19
BOYNTON 8 0 7 2020-10-19
GRANDFIELD 8 0 6 2020-10-19
DIBBLE 8 0 8 2020-10-19
MENO 8 0 8 2020-10-19
WAPANUCKA 8 0 5 2020-10-19
FARGO 8 0 7 2020-10-19
GOTEBO 8 0 4 2020-10-19
STERLING 8 0 4 2020-10-19
SHIDLER 8 0 5 2020-10-19
FOSTER 8 0 4 2020-10-19
SHATTUCK 7 0 6 2020-10-19
CARTER 7 0 4 2020-10-19
WAKITA 7 0 4 2020-10-19
BERNICE 7 0 7 2020-10-19
RATLIFF CITY 7 0 7 2020-10-19
ALDERSON 7 0 6 2020-10-19
ORLANDO 7 0 7 2020-10-19
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-10-19
LONE WOLF 6 0 4 2020-10-19
BOWLEGS 6 0 6 2020-10-19
CUSTER CITY 6 0 5 2020-10-19
RALSTON 6 0 3 2020-10-19
FITZHUGH 6 0 3 2020-10-19
OKAY 6 0 6 2020-10-19
MARTHA 6 0 3 2020-10-19
HUNTER 6 0 5 2020-10-19
MULHALL 6 0 5 2020-10-19
INDIANOLA 6 0 6 2020-10-19
MILLERTON 6 0 5 2020-10-19
GOULD 5 0 4 2020-10-19
JET 5 0 4 2020-10-19
HITCHCOCK 5 0 5 2020-10-19
DRUMMOND 5 0 4 2020-10-19
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-10-19
LAMAR 5 0 4 2020-10-19
GOLDSBY 5 0 4 2020-10-19
SHARON 5 0 3 2020-10-19
FREEDOM 5 0 4 2020-10-19
BESSIE 5 0 4 2020-10-19
FORGAN 5 0 5 2020-10-19
WYNONA 5 0 4 2020-10-19
CHATTANOOGA 5 0 5 2020-10-19
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 4 0 3 2020-10-19
GOLTRY 4 0 3 2020-10-19
MARSHALL 4 0 4 2020-10-19
FAXON 4 0 1 2020-10-19
TUPELO 4 0 3 2020-10-19
MARLAND 4 0 4 2020-10-19
GAGE 4 0 1 2020-10-19
CARMEN 4 0 2 2020-10-19
LOCO 4 0 1 2020-10-19
FOYIL 4 0 4 2020-10-19
MOUNTAIN PARK 4 0 4 2020-10-19
HILLSDALE 3 0 3 2020-10-19
PEORIA 3 0 3 2020-10-19
VERA 3 0 3 2020-10-19
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-10-19
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-10-19
FRANCIS 3 0 3 2020-10-19
RANDLETT 3 0 2 2020-10-19
HASTINGS 3 0 3 2020-10-19
DOUGHERTY 2 0 1 2020-10-19
MEDICINE PARK 2 0 1 2020-10-19
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-10-19
KEYES 2 0 1 2020-10-19
ARNETT 2 0 2 2020-10-19
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-10-19
CAMARGO 2 0 2 2020-10-19
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 1 2020-10-19
DEER CREEK 2 1 1 2020-10-19
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-10-19
BYNG 2 0 2 2020-10-19
WILLOW 2 0 0 2020-10-19
BROMIDE 1 0 0 2020-10-19
COLONY 1 0 1 2020-10-19
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-10-19
PINK 1 0 1 2020-10-19
TALOGA 1 0 1 2020-10-19
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-10-19
DEVOL 1 0 0 2020-10-19
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-10-19
NICOMA PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-19
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-10-19
CROMWELL 1 0 1 2020-10-19
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-10-19
TERRAL 1 0 0 2020-10-19
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-10-19
KENDRICK 1 0 0 2020-10-19
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-19
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-10-19
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-10-19
FANSHAWE 1 0 0 2020-10-19
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-10-19
ALINE 1 0 0 2020-10-19

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

