JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AFNS) — The 747th Cyberspace Squadron, the Air Force’s first cyberspace squadron, now is performing operations with the 535th Airlift Squadron with its Mission Defense Team aboard the C-17 Globemaster III.
The MDT is made up of a team of cyber and communication professionals designated to defend a specific aircraft, preventing adversaries from invading the airspace and manipulating aircraft data.
“The MDT actually stood up in 2017, and has been designated as the lead MDT team for the C-17 platform for the entire Air Force,” said Master Sgt. Justin Young, 747th CYS cyber transport technician. “We have a crew of three and we do mission planning and mission briefs, we sit crew for a set number of hours, and then we do a debrief just like the pilots do.”
The MDT is constantly monitoring the airspace to defend critical assets across the Air Force from adversary cyber attacks.
Cyberspace airmen monitor cyberspace for abnormalities such as data manipulation and false information readings to prevent interference and jamming.
The 747th CYS is building up its mission set around Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam by partnering with the 19th Fighter Squadron and Navy facilities to protect the industrial control systems, paving a way for the rest of the Air Force to follow suit.
