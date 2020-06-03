ENID, Okla. — Enid’s two splash pads likely will open Monday, while Champlin Pool is expected to open June 16, following delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Limited hours for the free splash pads, expected to stay open every day, will be decided by Friday, City Manger Jerald Gilbert said. The two pads are located at Hoover Park, 3000 W. Oklahoma, and Champion Park, 725 N. 9th.
The pool, at 400 W. Cherokee, will open June 16 with limited hours, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday. The first hour will be reserved for lap swimmers and water-walkers. The children’s area of the pool also will be open, Gilbert said.
To reduce the time cleaning the pool area, deck chairs will be removed and the concession stand will be closed, he said.
Eleven lifeguards have been hired so far and will be responsible for cleaning the pool area, Gilbert said. More cleaning protocols and safety details will be announced in the next several days, he said.
Gilbert previously had been unsure whether to open the pool this summer when the city was in the middle of phase one of its pandemic reopening plan. One of the hesitations to reopen the pool was due to lack of staffing, as well as the sheer amount of necessary cleaning precautions.
As of Wednesday, Enid is now operating in phase three of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reopening plan. Part of phase three includes allowing public swimming pools to reopen.
After several commissioners reported receiving numerous email complaints, the commission two weeks ago encouraged Gilbert and city staff to reopen both the pool and splash pads if staffing and health safety protocols were possible.
