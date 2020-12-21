OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are facing some strong headwinds as they attempt to convince a large majority of Oklahomans that the COVID-19 vaccines rolling into the state are both safe and effective long term.
As officials crisscross the state holding public vaccine clinics meant to boost confidence and buy in in the unprecedented vaccination effort, they acknowledge lingering public skepticism remains as Oklahomans grapple with an unknown question — the long-term efficacy and safety of the injections.
But in order to stop the deadly pandemic, state and health officials agree that they’ll likely need buy in from the vast majority of Oklahomans.
Skepticism, though, remains high among some frontline workers, who are supposed to be up first to receive the vaccine.
Among hospital employees, who are first in the line for the vaccine, informal polling shows expected uptake rates of 35% to 40%, said LaWanna Halstead, Oklahoma Hospital Association’s vice president for quality and clinical initiatives.
Halstead said that uptake statistic was as low as 24% about six to eight weeks ago prior to the final results of the clinical trials.
“I think as the vaccine sort of normalizes that we will see that uptake continue to increase,” she said.
Alicia Priest, president of Oklahoma Education Association, said informal polling by her group indicates only about 60% of educators will take the vaccine once its available. The remaining 40% either plan to hold off or wait until there’s more data about the vaccine’s effectiveness, Priest said.
Teachers currently are in the state’s second phase vaccination group, and could be eligible to receive their first shot in early 2021.
“This is going to help,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said when asked about lingering skepticism about the vaccine. He has said he’ll get vaccinated when it’s his turn.
State leaders also are included the second phase.
Last week, both of Oklahoma’s U.S. Republican senators received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I am fully confident in its safety and efficacy, and I urge all Oklahomans and Americans to get the vaccine when it is available to them,” U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said in a statement.
Liza Greve, executive director of the nonprofit advocacy group Oklahomans for Health and Parental Rights, said Oklahomans just want to have a choice on getting vaccinated. Her group advocates for immunization parental choice.
“Everybody who wants to take it, they want to do it because it’s their choice not, because it’s going to be forced,” she said.
While Greve said a lot of people want to get vaccinated, she said at least an equal number — if not more — plan to wait.
“The other half of us are going to wait and see how it goes with the first round,” Greve said.
She said some people remain concerned about potential side effects including a reported case of an Alaska nurse who was hospitalized after suffering an allergic reaction.
Keith Reed, the state’s deputy commissioner of health, said last week that the only reported side effects of the Pfizer vaccine in Oklahoma had been sore arms and some “mild” side effects that indicate the vaccine is working and immune response kicking in.
“I think that any time there’s a newer product, there’s going to be skepticism whether it’s a vaccine or a medical procedure,” Greve said. “I think that’s just a normal response.”
She said it’s a good thing to weigh the risks versus benefits and noted that Oklahomans still don’t know the long-term effects of the vaccine with it being so new.
In addition, there are a growing number of alternative COVID-19 treatments emerging, she said.
“It may not necessarily be skepticism, but you can have other options where you don’t necessarily have the fear of dying, if you’re healthy and younger and don’t have comorbidities,” she said.
Dr. Douglas Drevets, OU Health chief of infectious diseases, said it’s a “tough nut to crack” to convince Oklahomans who remain skeptical about the safety of the vaccines.
Drevets said he’s looked through clinical trial protocols, documentation and listened to hours of testimony. He’s reached the conclusion that the COVID-19 vaccines are as safe as any other vaccine that is out there.
The COVID vaccine also appears to be more effective than most other vaccines, which is “a wonderful thing,” he said.
“When people ask me how badly should we want to take the vaccine, my question is always back: How badly do you want to get back to what you remember as a normal life?” he said.
He said it doesn’t take too many times walking through the ICU to see that the beds are indeed filled with people lying on their bellies on a ventilator. The patients have been there for days or weeks and may never leave.
“One of the terrible things about this disease is people don’t just die,” Drevets said. “Often they die alone. For these reasons and many, many others, I think this is an absolutely wonderful time to take a vaccine. If somebody doesn’t want it, please don’t stand in the way of somebody else who needs it.”
