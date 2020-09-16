ENID, Okla. — Though she’s quick to describe her process as “completing the assignment,” Oklahoma Bible Academy’s newly elected class president Sydney Winter will say her biggest artistic strength comes from observing patterns.
The 17-year-old senior will watch a “really satisfying” YouTube video of an artist paint in a straight line for two hours — observing how they move the pencil, how they make the shadow, how they shape the highlight and so on — and then redo it.
Charcoal is her go-to method, Sydney said, but she also enjoys photography and mixed media. This year, she is taking photography, studying for the AP Studio Art exam, to better observe what’s already there, she said.
“That’s my little tic when it comes to making art,” Sydney said. “My process (is), I’m better at seeing something and recreating it than pulling a picture out of my brain.”
A volleyball player on OBA’s varsity team, she also notices patterns in competitors during warm-ups.
“(If) I see a girl who is also bad at her timing — like I am — I’m like, ‘Oh, so you have to make the block a little bit slower,’” she said. “If you’re on a court and you’re seeing a pattern, and you can react to it quicker, then you can win.”
The latest pattern Sydney’s noticed over the past year is the ripple effect of COVID-19 on her life.
In early March, Sydney, then a junior taking AP Drawing, received the State Superintendent Awards for Arts Excellence, along with 45 other students in the visual arts category.
Co-hosted by Oklahoma Alliance for Arts Education, the annual arts excellence awards are given to high school juniors and seniors throughout Oklahoma. It is the highest honor in the state for arts-based students, said Layce Russell, OBA’s art and photography teacher.
With many students from Edmond, Tulsa and Oklahoma City school districts, Sydney was the only student from Garfield County to receive the award this year and the first of Russell’s students to apply.
She submitted three pieces for consideration: an ink drawing over a childhood photo, a gelli-print transfer of a Kate Moss cover photo and a distorted charcoal sketch of a self-portrait photograph.
She learned she’d won in early March and was to be recognized along with the other 156 students at a banquet in Guthrie in late-April. She also would have had her own small art exhibit in the Scottish Rite Temple.
But the ceremony never happened, with state- and citywide quarantines shutting down any non-essential events in Oklahoma for several months, which Russell said was disappointing to find out.
“I was hoping to bring some other art students with me, so that way some of the freshmen and sophomores have a goal,” Russell said. “It is such an amazing experience at this ceremony, just because you see Oklahoma’s best.”
In the meantime, Sydney had gone to distance learning at OBA, along with all other students in Enid — not an experience she said she exactly hoped to repeat this year.
“I hated online learning. I’ve never not learned anything more,” she said.
While in quarantine, Sydney still had to complete her AP Drawing portfolio, supplies for which her teacher had to drop off at the back of the school for Sydney to pick up. The two kept in close contact through the rest of the semester and into the summer, emailing several times a day about Sydney’s pieces and the superintendent’s award.
So instead, by early June, Sydney and her fellow awardees were mailed packets with their medals, certificate, letter of commendation and 2020 program.
Sydney couldn’t help but notice the difference from the last time she won a major award, as an eighth-grader at OBA when she won a silver medal from the National Scholastic Art Awards — her first competition.
She had submitted two pieces: a charcoal drawing of her dog, Shadow, and a mixed media drawing of two animal skulls with a flower on top. At the statewide competition, the charcoal drawing received an honorable mention, while the mixed media piece won her the gold key and carried her to the national competition, where she placed in the top 1% of entries.
She was one of the few eighth-graders recognized at that year’s state ceremony at Tulsa Community College’s Metro Campus. Russell, then in her first year teaching, said Sydney was her first student to submit anything for that competition, too.
Sydney counts the Scholastic Art silver medal as her “big, big award,” the first she’d ever applied for after just two years of art classes. It was one she got to receive in person, wearing a fancy dress to the applause of her family and peers.
“It’s just imagining that this one would be like that — where I walk on stage and shake someone’s hand,” she said. “(This year’s) was pretty formal, even though I was in my kitchen.”
Russell said she has two more students qualified to submit for the superintendent’s award, adding Sydney has proven to be an inspirational figure for her OBA student body.
“Sydney’s award to me is special because I taught her in her first class. That’s full circle. That makes me … super proud,” Russell said. “When a little small school can win a huge award … there’s no way you can’t be proud.”
