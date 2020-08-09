This weekend saw an extended family getting back together, as the annual Hanor Smokin’ Red Dirt BBQ saw hundreds descend on Enid to cook, judge and eat barbecue just like old times.
Set initially for April, the 15th annual cook-off had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with many other barbecue competitions throughout the region.
But 57 Kansas City Barbeque Society and 67 Steak Cookoff Association cooks turned out to compete Friday and Saturday at the Stride Bank Center. SCA cooks competed Friday.
Judges scored entries in five individual KCBS categories on Saturday: chicken, brisket, pork ribs and butt, and dessert.
Event coordinator Lynne Berkendorf said despite the struggles, it meant a lot to her to pull off the cook-off because all the competitors and workers know how much work it takes to put the event together.
“This group is like family to me,” Berkendorf said.
She said she also owed a lot to the event’s financial backer, Chisholm Trail Broadcasting, and to Enid Noon AMBUCS, whose members hosted the barbecue lunch on the first floor of the event center as a fundraiser for their AmTrykes giveaway program.
Boom Chicka Cow Cow BBQ won 2020’s Grand Champion prize. This year was the second time cooking partners Justin McCabe and John Hogs competed in Enid. They also placed second for brisket and chicken.
The two Kansas City, Mo., neighbors started cooking in 2018 and won the runner-up Reserve Champion prize at last year’s Red Dirt BBQ. The duo cook in 12 to 13 competitions a year.
“Oklahoma by far hosts the best competitions,” McCabe said, holding his trophy.
Their secret to making a good barbecue — not just in a cook-off, but at home, as well?
“Better to be overdone than underdone,” McCabe said. “And don’t kill your family, friends and neighbors.”
Bill Purvis, with Chicken Fried BBQ, came up in a caravan of half a dozen other competitors from Texas for his first time competing in Enid.
Texas, where Purvis placed third last year, wasn’t holding any competitions this year because of the pandemic, so the Houston native decided to try his hand at the speed barbecue competitions in Oklahoma.
Purvis, who has been cooking for a year and a half, placed first in the ribs category and seventh in chicken, as well as sixth overall.
Still, he thought his brisket could’ve been better, since Texas cook-offs judge entries on a 1-10 scale, rather than KCBS’ three criteria of taste, tenderness and appearance
“Being this is my first time, I don’t think I have the code cracked,” Purvis said.
Along with all the other judges who used the three criteria to sample the hundreds of meats Saturday afternoon, Bryant Kelley, also known as “Big Kahuna,” made sure to wear his face mask between categories.
Kelley, of Ada, has come to the annual Red Dirt BBQ for the last 14 years. He said he was glad he finally got to see everyone again after months of staying quarantined.
“You see the same people, so it’s like an extended family,” Kelley said of his fellow judges.
He has judged 165 barbecue competitions since he started at a Stillwater competition, also 14 years ago.
“Even after judging all that, I still get excited opening that box,” Kelley said. “It’s an art form.”
Overall winners were:
1. Boom Chicka Cow Cow
2. Dad’s Grillin Crew
3. Team GMG
4. Boomerang BBQ
5. Rio Valley Meat
6. Chicken Fried BBQ
7. Big Butts Need RubbinToo
8. La Pasadita
9. Butcher BBQ
10. 4 Legs Up BBQ
Top five chicken series winners were:
1. Buffalo’s BBQ
2. Boom Chicka Cow Cow BBQ
3. Dad’s Grillin Crew
4. Rio Valley Meat
5. White Moose BBQ
Pork ribs winners were:
1. Chicken Fried BBQ
2. Crossed Rifles BBQ
3. Texas Oil Dust
4. Rio Valley Meat
5. Big Butts Need RubbinToo
Pork butt winners were:
1. Last Call Heroes BBQ
2. Crossed Rifles BBQ
3. Barry & Erica
4. La Pasadita
5. Tiny E BBQ
Brisket winners were:
1. Butcher BBQ
2. Boom Chicka Cow Cow BBQ
3. B-S BBQ Outlaws
4. The American Dream BBQ
5. Big Butts Need RubbinToo
Dessert winners were:
1. Mary Smith
2. Sugar & Spice
3. Unfamous Daves BBQ/KC
4. Straight Up BBQ
5. Evil Monkey BBQ
All other winners can be viewed at https://mms.kcbs.us/members/evr/view_scores.php?org_id=KCBA&evid=42670697.
