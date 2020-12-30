Recall petitioners are disputing Ben Ezzell’s assertions that prior state rulings could be applied to his appeals case and argue that the Enid city commissioner is using legal tactics to thwart his recall.
In an answer brief filed Tuesday in both district court and Oklahoma Supreme Court, the petitioners argue they have both followed all Enid City Charter requirements and that cited state statutes and rulings do not extend to recall elections.
“This appeal is not about ensuring that the State’s interest in municipal elections is upheld. It is about stopping an election,” the filing states. “If his efforts were to succeed, this would be mean that his obstructionism and linguistic belligerence will be rewarded.”
The five of the nine petition circulators, listed as intervenors in Ezzell’s initial case against the city and subsequent appeal, are all residents of Ezzell’s Ward 3: Keith Siragusa, Heather White, Ty Atkinson, Brian Henry and Jennifer Henry, also identified as members of the Enid Freedom Fighters.
Siragusa also is running against Ezzell in the recall election and the regular ward election. Both races will be held Feb. 9. Whoever receives the most votes wins the recall and will immediately take office for the remainder of Ezzell’s term through May.
Represented by Oklahoma City attorney Tony Puckett, the city of Enid also filed its own answer to Ezzell's brief in chief Wednesday, yet to be published on the Oklahoma State Courts Network website.
The intervenors are listed as represented by Enid attorney Stephen Jones, as well as associates Gabriel Dunbar and William Jewell.
In their first argument, intervenors stated City Clerk Alissa Lack perceived both notarizations and circulator signatures as the “common-sense” interpretation of statements of implied “truthfulness,” which Ezzell had argued must, yet don’t, appear on the petition sheets.
The intervenors also agreed with Ezzell that the question of law in the case of Clapsaddle v. Blevins should be reviewed, but that the holding doesn’t extend beyond the Oklahoma statutes at issue in Clapsaddle.
District Judge Allison Lafferty initially ruled against Ezzell and declined to further interpret Clapsaddle’s “procedural rubric” language for state statutes on referendum and initiative petitions to include recall elections held under municipal charter.
This question of law regarding recalls compelled Ezzell to file his appeal last month, he has previously said.
The intervenors also stated Ezzell has mischaracterized the reason for his recall being his support for a mask mandate and painted himself as a “political martyr who is being punished by voters who are acting irrationally, during a pandemic, to avoid a mandatory mask mandate,” the filing reads.
Ezzell also is not the only city official who has pursued a mask mandate — Mayor George Pankonin also proposed several, with no recall efforts against him, according to the intervenors.
Instead, only one of the seven listed “general statement” reasons on the disputed recall petition relates to the pursuit of a mask mandate.
“This mandate has become more of a political statement and less of a public health action,” the intervenors state.
If the appeal is granted, the intervenors have requested the court only grant prospective applications of the ruling, not on the current recall election because the petitioners and the city clerk were not aware Title 34 requirements would have applied at the time of circulation.
Ezzell also has requested state court stay the election, which has not yet been granted.
