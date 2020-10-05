The court hearing regarding the recall election of Ward 3 Commissioner Ben Ezzell has been postponed after Garfield County Court Clerk’s Office was closed Monday due to a reported COVID-19 outbreak.
Representing himself as plaintiff, Ezzell was to protest the sufficiency of the petition calling for his recall during a hearing at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The court clerk’s office is closed until further notice, a sign posted on the front courthouse door read Monday, meaning all hearings set for this week have been delayed.
No phone calls were returned immediately from the county commissioners’ office Monday, so it was unclear how many positive cases were reported from the clerk’s office, if any.
Masks are highly recommended but not mandated in the courthouse, according to another notice on the door.
Sarah Hoffman, bailiff for Blaine County Associate Judge Allison Lafferty, the hearing’s presiding judge, said she notified all legal parties the hearing has been stricken and will be rescheduled.
Hoffman said Lafferty will select a date once all parties provide notice of potential conflicts and file a second order for continuance once the court clerk’s office has reopened.
“I hope that whoever is sick at the court clerk’s office gets well soon and would encourage everyone to wear masks, stay socially distanced and wash your hands,” Ezzell said.
In his motion to object filed Aug. 17, Ezzell named City Clerk Alissa Lack and Mayor George Pankonin as defendants, as representatives of the city of Enid. Oklahoma City attorney Tony Puckett will represent them as external counsel; City Attorney Carol Lahman is set to appear as a witness, providing an affidavit as a city exhibit.
Puckett said on Monday he had received an email from Hoffman of the hearing's cancellation and future rescheduling. He also said a pre-hearing brief in support of the petition's sufficiency, with an index of exhibits, was mailed Friday, but was not yet filed in Garfield County District Court.
Ezzell's reasons for protesting the petition's sufficiency include: that the petition does not include on each sheet of signatures the felony warning for initiative and referendum petitions as required by state statute; that circulators did not check photo ID cards when collecting signatures; that circulators did not affirm truthfulness of underlying statements of grounds for recall; and that the seven stated reasons for his recall are inadequate under city charter.
Enid attorney Stephen Jones also is set to represent the petitioning citizens’ group Enid Freedom Fighters, who filed a motion on Sept. 11 to intervene as fellow defendants. Lafferty is set to rule on that motion, which also argues the city has repeatedly acted in ill faith against the recall petition.
In a filed response to the motion, Puckett, the city's attorney, disputed this allegation and said the city can address it during the hearing.
Jones said he was notified that Tuesday's hearing had been canceled and was presented with two rescheduled dates: Oct. 15 and Nov. 18.
Enid Freedom Fighters filed the petition in August, calling for Ezzell’s recall in part due to his proposal of a citywide ordinance that would mandate masks among other COVID-19 precautions, which then failed before city commissioners July 15. Sixty-nine signatures were required for the city clerk to order an election; Lack reported 87 were sufficient on Aug. 7 after initial confusion from her and Lahman over the petitioners’ verification statements.
Other listed reasons for the recall include conduct “unbecoming of an elected official” and disrespecting Enid Police Department (regarding comments made in a public email to other city officials).
The recall election is tentatively set for Feb. 9, 2021, the same day as the regular election for Ezzell’s successor. Whoever wins the recall vote would hold the seat until May 3’s swearing-in.
The filing period for candidates will be in December.
