OKLAHOMA CITY — As COVID-19 numbers pushed up again, federal and state health officials say vaccination campaigns in Oklahoma and other southern states are complicated by a partisan divide and differing local philosophies.
With 1,504 new cases reported June 20-26, Oklahoma COVID-19 cases were up 36.5% compared to the week prior, state epidemiologists said. Hospitalizations increased by 5.9%. The rate of Oklahomans getting vaccinated, meanwhile, has been declining, from a peak of about 28,000 shots a day to about 3,700, said Keith Reed, Oklahoma’s deputy commissioner of health.
About 57% of Oklahoma adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Wednesday, and Reed said he expects about 66% of residents ultimately will choose to get vaccinated, despite efforts by state and local health departments to make it more convenient and messaging campaigns aimed at the vaccine hesitant.
Despite evidence that vaccines are the best method to avoid contracting any strain of the virus, including the new Delta variant, Reed said Oklahoma health officials continue to encounter “a political divide” when it comes to the “very polarizing issue” of COVID-19. Oklahomans seem to be falling on at least two sides of the issue with their personal beliefs sometimes closely tied to their political ones, he said.
“Those individual beliefs are what drive people to make their decisions about whether they’re going to get vaccinated or not,” Reed said. “I think it drives a lot of the perception about whether people see risk in COVID. I think there is a lot of distrust out there because of the messaging, and I think sometimes that distrust is exacerbated by political views.”
Dr. Cameron Webb, senior adviser for equity on President Joe Biden’s White House COVID Task Force, said it would be “naïve to suspect or suggest that politics aren’t playing a role in anything or everything with regard to this pandemic.
“They’ve been part of this since the beginning, unfortunately,” said Webb, who spent time in June promoting vaccines as part of the White House’s push to increase vaccination uptake and prevent new vaccine-resistant variants from spreading.
“The virus doesn’t care your partisan affiliation, and really that’s the reason why we lean so heavily into the science on this, and we say, no matter your politics, the science is just the facts, and that's what we need to look to,” said Webb, an internal medicine doctor. “Yes, the politics and people’s partisan beliefs sometimes get in the way of how much they trust the messenger, but here if the message is science, then I think that people see things a little differently.”
Webb said the virus has killed more than 600,000 Americans.
Webb also said it’s great news that Oklahoma’s case rates, hospitalizations and deaths were down from their peaks, but likened the situation to a University of Oklahoma football game.
“If the Oklahoma Sooners were playing, if they were up by 4 points before the end of the game, they’re not going to spike the football at the 10 yard line, they’re going to finish the job,” he said. “They’re going to make sure they score that last touchdown. That’s the key to making sure you win. And we want to win against this pandemic.”
Liza Greve, executive director of Oklahomans for Health and Parental Rights, said recently it was no surprise that Oklahoma continues to be in the bottom 15 states for COVID vaccine uptake. Greve’s group advocates for immunization parental choice.
She said while she hadn’t closely analyzed vaccine uptake by state, she said there has been a “political nature” to the pandemic. She said conservatives were more likely to question not just the vaccine, but COVID-19 public health policies in general, including lockdowns and mask mandates.
“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with citizens questioning public health policy or any policy for that matter because it’s through the citizens (and) their questions that changes for the better can take place,” Greve said.
In Oklahoma, state vaccination maps also show a growing divide between rural and urban vaccine uptake, with those in more populated areas more willing to get vaccinated. There also is a statewide age divide, with more than 84% of Oklahomans over the age of 65 having received at least one dose of the vaccine, Reed said.
State Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, who is an operations manager for three nursing and assisted living facilities in Stephens County, said resident uptake at her locations ranges in the low- to mid-80% range, and about 70% for staff. The vaccine is optional at her facilities. That rate is considerably higher than the rest of Stephens County. State health officials said only 39.3% of residents over the age of 12 were fully vaccinated. A little less than half of all residents have received at least one dose.
Garvin said there was high turnover during the pandemic and a lot of new employees said they either haven’t had the opportunity to make an appointment to get vaccinated yet or are opting out because they’re either pregnant, thinking about getting pregnant or breastfeeding. Garvin said in some cases their doctors advised against vaccinations.
Garvin, who has gotten vaccinated, said people who live in more rural areas tend to be more conservative in their beliefs as opposed to their urban counterparts.
“I think that we believe in personal choice, rather than doing what you know is kind of the in-thing to do or the popular thing to do,” she said. “I think that in urban areas, people may be pushing more of wearing masks and getting vaccinated. Whereas in rural areas, we’re pushing more to just educate yourself and make whatever decision you think is best for you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.