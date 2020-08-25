WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Public Schools high school and junior high students began virtual-only learning Tuesday after its superintendent and principal are both home for the next two weeks due to COVID-19.
Principal Tom Betchan developed symptoms and is now home self-isolating, Superintendent Brett Kootnz said in a letter to parents and guardians Monday. The letter did not say if Betchan had tested positive for COVID-19.
Koontz also now will quarantine for two weeks, per CDC guidelines, as Koontz and Betchan had attended a football game together in Okeene on Friday before Betchan started showing symptoms.
A support employee also tested positive this weekend for COVID-19, the district previously announced Sunday.
Both the employee and Betchan have been in contact with the district and Garfield County Health Department about contact tracing, Koontz said, and anyone they may have been in close contact with will be contacted immediately.
Teachers on Monday reviewed how to access virtual information and assignments with students, who were issued district-owned Chromebooks upon returning signed agreements. Those agreements can be accessed online at www.ppv.k12.ok.us, and Chromebooks will be delivered to central drop-off sites in Shortstop/Brookside and exchanged for agreements.
School meals are being determined, Koontz said.
Autry Tech and Northern Oklahoma College students will continue following respective campus guidelines.
High school athletics will continue as scheduled, though junior high athletics will be altered to some degree, Koontz said.
The high school and junior high will reopen Sept. 8 after Labor Day.
