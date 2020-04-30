Personal care industry works to embrace new normal

ENID, Okla. — Beginning Friday, personal care businesses such as hair and nail salons and barbershops can reopen while maintaining a safe distance between customers.
On Monday, Enid Mayor George Pankonin announced these businesses may open Friday by appointment only, and must follow sanitation protocols and require social distancing for customers.
One of the establishments preparing to reopen is The Salon at C.M. Miller, 128 W. Randolph. Salon owner Debbie Wilczek said she is working to embrace the new normal by creating a place for technicians to store personal belongings as well as change clothes before going home.
Wilczek said the staff is working to implement the safest and cleanest system in accordance with the safety guidelines of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma State Board of Cosmetology and Barbering and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Client precautions also will be taken going forward, as many already have begun to book appointments.
“Clients will be required to wear a mask, answer required health questions, and we will take their temperature before entering the salon,” Wilczek said. “If they’re not already wearing a mask, there will be a paper mask hanging outside.”
In compliance with Cosmetology Board guidelines, cloth furniture and area rugs have been removed to ensure proper sanitation of all surfaces and all trashcans will have closing lids, she said.
“Once everyone is gone, everything will be wiped down and mopped with our approved disinfecting solution,” Wilczek said. “What we were doing before, we’re just doing more often.”
All sanitization supplies will be confined to one closet to avoid cross-contamination. Cosmetology Board guidelines are being followed in conjunction with guidance from CDC.
“We just want everyone to feel safe and that we’re properly cleaned,” she said. “It’s not lost on us that, even among the technicians, we all have a different level of comfort with the virus and so do all the clients,” Wilczek said. “It is being prepared for that client who may not necessarily be concerned but also being ready for the client who may be immunocompromised or have other risk factors. We want them to feel just as comfortable sitting down at any of the chairs, knowing that it’s clean and we’ve done it to the best of our ability.”
BlueJay’s Barber Shop, 107 S. Grand St., announced online appointments are available at www.bluejaysbarbershop.com.
“We will be asking people to stay in their vehicles upon arrival at the shop,” the shop posted on Facebook. “Your barber or stylist will come get you when they are ready for your appointment. Of course, we will be taking every precaution to make sure everyone is safe during this time.”
Star Nails, 2200 W. Willow Road, also is implementing new protocols beyond the nail salon’s usual sanitation and sterilizations. Table shields are being installed between nail artists and clients and schedules are changing to keep capacity low, according to the store’s Facebook post.
Stylist and cosmetology master instructor Lanna Thrower operates her own business in the CM Miller building. Thrower said she also is working to educate clients on the new set of guidelines, including which way to enter the salon and sanitation and garment procedures for both customers and technicians. Payment will be required by credit card or through hands-off methods like Venmo or PayPal.
“I just hope that the powers that be have made good decisions for us,” Thrower said. “They’re implementing these things; we just have to figure out how to piece them together in our own atmospheres.”
The mapping out of salons also will change, as guidelines are in place regarding how many square feet are allowed per stylist. Stations will be sanitized between clients and appointments will remain by appointment only.
“We’re not done with this yet,” Thrower said. “If everybody doesn’t follow the safety precautions, we might see the numbers of infected people rise again and we might be back in quarantine.”
COVID-19 also could affect current cosmetology students, as changes might be made to education protocol concerning cleanliness, she said.
“We do a lot of that already in cosmetology school, but they might do something a little bit more,” Thrower said. “I think this is going to change the industry.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.