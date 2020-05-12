Park Board: Keep Champlin Pool, splash pads closed for summer

Enid Park and Recreation Board is recommending the city keep Champlin Pool and its two splash pads closed for the summer because of excessive maintenance needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Should the pool, at 400 W. Cherokee, reopen as scheduled for the season, it would be limited to a fourth of the pool's total capacity, or 100 people, pool manager Kim Haley told the board at an in-person special meeting Tuesday at the city administration building. The board’s meeting was its first since Mayor George Pankonin’s March COVID-19 declaration limited city meetings to essential ones only. Temperatures were taken at the door prior to the meeting.
Swimmers would have to exit the pool every 30 minutes, then staff would clean and reopen the pool area — meaning the pool would be open for five and a half hours, with visitors able to swim for three, Haley said.
Face masks would be mandatory for anyone not in the water, including lifeguards, she said, adhering to guidelines from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Chairs also would be need to be cleaned every time someone got up to go into the pool or restrooms.
Twenty-two lifeguards would be needed for the season, as well as two bathroom attendants, Haley said. So far, two lifeguards have been hired.
“I don’t see why we would struggle through all that. Why dangle the carrot?” said city commission representative Jerry Allen, who motioned to recommend that the city not open the pool for the season. The board then approved the recommendation.
The city offers pool season passes at $30 for singles and $30 for a family's first pass, then $20 after. Ages 7 and up are $7, and 3 and under are free.
Allen then asked about the city’s two splash pads, located at Champion Park, 725 N. 9th, and Hoover Park, 3000 W. Oklahoma. Haley said CDC recommends those remain closed, as areas with more than 10 people should be avoided per social distancing guidelines.
She also said CDC reported that while there is no evidence suggesting coronavirus spreads through pools, the splash pads, however, are not chlorinated with bromine. They also are used by some people for cleaning and showering, several members said.
The board then passed a motion to keep the splash pads closed, as well.
Under the mayor’s phased plan, city parks and Meadowlake Golf Course currently remain open, as does the city’s skate park. Playground equipment may be used but must be personally sanitized between uses, and social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Champion Gym remains closed.
Kiwanis Club-operated facilities at Meadowlake — the Ferris wheel, Kiwanitrain and carousel rides — are expected to open in June once phase two begins, City Manager Jerald Gilbert told the park board. Facilities passed state inspections, he said.
Gilbert said Kiwanis needs certified trainers to run the facilities. Its next training date is May 23.
New skate park update
City planning administrator Chris Bauer presented three site design options for a new skate park submitted by a design firm in Los Angeles.
Board members will pick elements from the three designs for a final plan on the skate park, construction of which the city has budgeted $300,000. Bauer said the firm incorporated input on design elements from local skaters, who met previously with Parks and Recreation Supervisor Cory Buller.
Construction on the park, to be located at Randolph and 5th, would take about 12 weeks later this fall, Bauer said. The new site will replace the city’s current skate park, at 400 W. State, which Enid Police Department intends to turn into a 3,900-square-foot shooting simulation training facility next door to its station.
After hearing a more definite construction timeline at a regular meeting next Tuesday, the city commission will vote to hire the firm next month, following board approval. The firm then will travel to Enid to meet with the board and city planners before construction begins this fall.
