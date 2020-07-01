Over half of Oklahoma's COVID-19 cases confirmed in June, according to OSDH data

ENID, Okla. — More than half the overall COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma were recorded in the month of June, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The state saw 52.22% of its total positive tests in the 30 days after the state endorsed re-opening businesses, organizations and activities on June 1 that had been shuttered since mid-March when the number of cases began to increase following the first confirmed case earlier that month. June started out with 6,573 overall cases of COVID-19 and ended with 13,757 on Tuesday, a 209% increase, based on data from OSDH.
“When people are more socially engaged and gathering in public spaces, we expect to see increases in the number of positive cases,” Rob Crissinger, OSDH communications and media relations manager, said Wednesday afternoon.
Crissinger said more than 40 percent of the cases since June 1 have been among younger adults in the 18-35 age range.
“Personal responsibility is key to protecting both public health and our economy. There are three easy steps we urge all Oklahomans to consider: wear a mask in public spaces, wash hands frequently, and get tested,” he said.
He said Oklahomans need to get tested, even those without symptoms, to allow officials to identify active cases and work to minimize community spread. There are free COVID-19 testing at locations throughout the state at nearly 80 locations, Crissinger said, and OSDH and its health partners will continue to set up more testing sites.
Despite increasing numbers, he said the Oklahoma State Department of Health is positioned to address the virus.
The state’s hospital surge plan allows for continued expansion of bed capacity by as much as 40%, which means the state plan provides for “adequate medical evaluation and care during events that exceed the limits of the normal medical infrastructure of an affected community.” In the Oklahoma plan, the definition of surge is 40% over 100% capacity of normal.
The state has not reached those numbers yet, according to information provided daily by the Health Department, but numbers have climbed steadily throughout the month of June.
On June 30, the cumulative number of Oklahomans hospitalized was 1,520, which was 534 more than the 986 on June 1. Those currently hospitalized on June 1 were 124, with 60 in intensive care, which compared to 374, with 159 in ICU, on June 30, according to OSDH data.
Crissinger maintains the state’s emergency supply of personal protective equipment is well-stocked, free testing remains available statewide through Health Department facilities and a “strong contact tracing team in place,” with nearly 700 trained contract tracers, Crissinger said. He said the state Health Department has the ability to deploy “strike teams” across the state to assist when a hotspot has been identified.
“Oklahoma’s healthcare infrastructure to address the presence of COVID-19 remains strong,” Crissinger said.
In Garfield County, the number of overall COVID-19 cases rose from 28 to 67 from June 1 to June 30, a 239% increase, according to OSDH data. Case growth in other Northwest Oklahoma counties were 15 in Kingfisher, eight in Woodward, seven in Blaine, four in Woods and two in Major. Alfalfa started and ended the month with one case, according to OSDH. There have been three deaths overall in Northwest Oklahoma associated with the virus: one in Enid in June and one each in Enid and Major County in April.
“We kind of had a spike in the middle of the month,” said Maggie Jackson, Oklahoma State Department of Health regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2, which covers Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.
Garfield County saw its number of COVID-19 cases rise by 14 on June 12 from what Jackson called a “pocket of transmission.”
"Several of these were found as contacts of a previous found positive,” she said at the time.
On Wednesday, she said other than that spike her region has been seeing 2-3 cases a day, which is about average for regions dealing with the pandemic.
During the month of June, testing was a factor in the increasing numbers as well, Jackson said.
“We have done so much more testing,” she said.
At the Garfield County Health Department, there were 441 tests in June compared to around 200 in May. More testing means more cases are being discovered, she said.
Contact tracing efforts are playing a role in the growth of cases, as well, as the Health Department is able to determine who was in contact with a person testing positive or at a place where someone who had tested positive was present. Health care officials then can provide testing.
“We did find a group of five or six who would not normally get tested (because they were not displaying symptoms),” she said.
With than information and adequate use of quarantine, the spread of the virus can be limited, she said.
Latest information
Oklahoma topped 14,000 cases of COVID-19 as another month of coping with the virus started with 355 new positive tests and two more deaths announced Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Cases in the state increased by 2.6% for a total of 14,112 since the virus began in early March, according to OSDH data.
The number of active cases in the state fell by 167 on Wednesday to 3,118, down from 3,285 on Tuesday, according to OSDH data.
One new case was confirmed in the 73703 ZIP code of Enid in Garfield County, bringing the total for the county to 68 cases, OSDH data shows.
New deaths reported were two Tulsa county men in the 65 and older age group. Neither death occurred in the past 24 hours, but OSDH did not specify when they did occur.
OSDH did announce Wednesday morning it is providing grants to the state’s longterm career facilities to help cope with additional costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit longterm care facilities particularly hard, with 1,297, or 9.2%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving someone who has worked in or was responsible for direct patient care in a health care setting, according to an OSDH executive report Wednesday evening. There have been 1,053 cases among long-term care and nursing home residents and 634 among staff, according to the report, which also shows 203 deaths in that setting, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.
State numbers
There have been 10,605 Oklahomans who have recovered from the virus, with 520 since Tuesday's OSDH report. Of the 348,350 specimens tested for the virus, 332,201, or more than 95%, have been negative.
The number of Oklahomans testing positive who have been hospitalized reached 1,553 on Wednesday, a single-day increase of 33, according to OSDH. Of those, 368 who have tested positive or are suspected of having the virus are in hospitals currently, a decrease of six from Tuesday's report, with 163, a single-day increase of four, in intensive care, according to OSDH data Wednesday evening.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Tuesday were 256 in the 0-4 age range, 855 in the 5-17 age range, 4,911 in the 18-35 age range, 3,186 in the 36-49 age range, 2,566 in the 50-64 age range and 2,337 in the 65 and older age range. There was one case marked "age unknown."
The 18-36 age group continues to see the largest growth in cases, with 147, or 41.4%, reported on Wednesday, according to OSDH. Other single-day case increases per age group were 10 in 0-4, 37 in 5-17, 73 in 36-49, 53 in 50-64 and 36 in 65 and older.
Of those testing positive, 7145, or 50.63%, have been female, and 6,953 or 49.27%, have been male. Fourteen are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 42.5, according to OSDH data.
Of the overall 389 deaths in the state, 311, or 79.95%, have been 65 and older; 62, or 15.94%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 10, or 2.57%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.54%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 200 or 51.41%, than women, 189 or 48.59%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednedday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75, according to OSDH.
Data shows deaths in 47 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 70 in Oklahoma County; 69 in Tulsa County; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 11 each in Caddo and Muskogee counties; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 each in Rogers and Texas counties; 5 in Comanche, Grady and Mayes counties; 4 each in Adair, McClain, McCurtain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garvin, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Oklahoma per county 7.1.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|TULSA
|3544
|69
|2509
|OKLAHOMA
|3029
|70
|2146
|TEXAS
|986
|6
|973
|CLEVELAND
|911
|40
|685
|MCCURTAIN
|483
|4
|294
|COMANCHE
|408
|5
|366
|WASHINGTON
|400
|39
|343
|PAYNE
|387
|1
|254
|CANADIAN
|289
|3
|215
|WAGONER
|269
|19
|193
|CADDO
|189
|11
|167
|ROGERS
|186
|6
|129
|OSAGE
|168
|8
|138
|MCCLAIN
|167
|4
|135
|DELAWARE
|153
|16
|108
|CREEK
|147
|7
|118
|GRADY
|139
|5
|116
|MUSKOGEE
|123
|11
|80
|ADAIR
|115
|4
|105
|CHOCTAW
|112
|1
|104
|POTTAWATOMIE
|105
|4
|81
|BRYAN
|100
|1
|70
|KAY
|98
|7
|70
|CARTER
|95
|1
|72
|MAYES
|82
|5
|61
|CHEROKEE
|79
|1
|61
|GARVIN
|73
|1
|52
|OTTAWA
|73
|2
|42
|GARFIELD
|68
|2
|55
|GREER
|66
|7
|57
|STEPHENS
|63
|1
|50
|OKMULGEE
|62
|0
|43
|MCINTOSH
|59
|1
|40
|PITTSBURG
|58
|3
|46
|PAWNEE
|57
|2
|44
|CUSTER
|54
|0
|52
|LOGAN
|49
|1
|28
|PONTOTOC
|42
|2
|24
|SEMINOLE
|41
|3
|32
|SEQUOYAH
|40
|3
|23
|NOBLE
|39
|0
|29
|JACKSON
|38
|3
|26
|NOWATA
|34
|1
|29
|LE FLORE
|33
|1
|25
|MARSHALL
|32
|0
|24
|LINCOLN
|30
|2
|25
|BEAVER
|30
|0
|30
|LOVE
|30
|0
|28
|KINGFISHER
|26
|0
|20
|TILLMAN
|23
|1
|22
|CRAIG
|22
|0
|19
|ATOKA
|20
|0
|13
|MURRAY
|18
|0
|13
|BLAINE
|14
|0
|11
|OKFUSKEE
|14
|0
|8
|PUSHMATAHA
|13
|0
|10
|JOHNSTON
|13
|0
|9
|WOODWARD
|12
|0
|11
|BECKHAM
|11
|0
|8
|LATIMER
|11
|1
|7
|HUGHES
|11
|0
|7
|KIOWA
|10
|1
|6
|HASKELL
|9
|0
|7
|COAL
|8
|0
|6
|JEFFERSON
|8
|0
|4
|MAJOR
|8
|1
|7
|WOODS
|7
|0
|5
|COTTON
|5
|2
|3
|DEWEY
|4
|0
|4
|WASHITA
|3
|0
|2
|GRANT
|2
|0
|2
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
|HARPER
|1
|0
|1
|ELLIS
|1
|0
|1
|HARMON
|1
|0
|0
Oklahoma per city 7.1.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|TULSA
|2429
|54
|1708
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|2415
|63
|1697
|GUYMON
|820
|6
|809
|EDMOND
|475
|10
|362
|BROKEN ARROW
|458
|14
|313
|NORMAN
|445
|23
|327
|JENKS
|362
|0
|286
|STILLWATER
|343
|0
|223
|LAWTON
|325
|5
|298
|BARTLESVILLE
|323
|37
|276
|OTHER***
|247
|3
|190
|MOORE
|224
|9
|174
|BROKEN BOW
|216
|2
|124
|YUKON
|157
|1
|126
|IDABEL
|154
|1
|91
|GLENPOOL
|118
|0
|88
|OWASSO
|113
|1
|73
|CLAREMORE
|105
|5
|76
|SKIATOOK
|102
|7
|84
|PURCELL
|101
|3
|88
|HUGO
|98
|1
|92
|PONCA CITY
|93
|5
|69
|MUSKOGEE
|92
|8
|55
|GROVE
|91
|16
|68
|COWETA
|91
|12
|62
|HOOKER
|90
|0
|90
|HINTON
|89
|0
|87
|BIXBY
|86
|0
|50
|ARDMORE
|82
|1
|62
|CHICKASHA
|74
|4
|60
|SHAWNEE
|73
|4
|53
|SAND SPRINGS
|72
|2
|57
|MANGUM
|66
|7
|57
|ENID
|65
|2
|52
|BETHANY
|65
|1
|34
|SAPULPA
|62
|3
|51
|STILWELL
|60
|4
|53
|WAGONER
|57
|4
|46
|TAHLEQUAH
|56
|1
|48
|COLLINSVILLE
|56
|1
|37
|DURANT
|53
|0
|38
|MIAMI
|50
|2
|23
|EL RENO
|47
|1
|24
|MUSTANG
|45
|1
|32
|DUNCAN
|43
|0
|32
|CHOCTAW
|41
|1
|24
|BINGER
|41
|9
|32
|BLANCHARD
|41
|0
|30
|MCALESTER
|40
|3
|31
|MIDWEST CITY
|38
|2
|25
|WEATHERFORD
|38
|0
|37
|ALTUS
|36
|3
|24
|PAULS VALLEY
|35
|0
|28
|WESTVILLE
|35
|0
|33
|WRIGHT CITY
|34
|0
|23
|CLEVELAND
|34
|2
|25
|DEWEY
|34
|1
|33
|GUTHRIE
|33
|0
|22
|NICHOLS HILLS
|33
|0
|28
|ADA
|32
|0
|20
|TUTTLE
|31
|1
|23
|OKMULGEE
|31
|0
|18
|ANADARKO
|30
|1
|25
|CHECOTAH
|30
|1
|21
|NOBLE
|29
|1
|24
|KELLYVILLE
|29
|2
|26
|WARR ACRES
|28
|0
|19
|VALLIANT
|27
|0
|23
|TEXHOMA
|27
|0
|27
|PIEDMONT
|25
|0
|22
|PRYOR CREEK
|24
|1
|19
|NEWCASTLE
|24
|1
|17
|EUFAULA
|24
|0
|14
|CUSHING
|24
|1
|20
|HOMINY
|24
|0
|21
|JAY
|24
|0
|16
|FREDERICK
|23
|1
|22
|LEXINGTON
|22
|0
|17
|OCHELATA
|22
|1
|17
|HAWORTH
|21
|0
|11
|RED ROCK
|21
|0
|17
|INOLA
|20
|0
|11
|VINITA
|20
|0
|18
|LINDSAY
|20
|0
|14
|CHOUTEAU
|19
|3
|11
|SALLISAW
|19
|0
|9
|SEMINOLE
|18
|2
|14
|MARIETTA
|18
|0
|16
|LOCUST GROVE
|18
|0
|13
|DEL CITY
|18
|0
|14
|SPENCER
|18
|0
|13
|NOWATA
|18
|1
|14
|SPERRY
|17
|0
|14
|KINGSTON
|17
|0
|14
|WEWOKA
|17
|0
|14
|TYRONE
|17
|0
|15
|HARRAH
|16
|0
|11
|SULPHUR
|16
|0
|13
|ATOKA
|16
|0
|11
|PAWNEE
|15
|0
|11
|MADILL
|15
|0
|10
|AFTON
|15
|0
|14
|WATTS
|14
|0
|14
|PAWHUSKA
|14
|0
|13
|PERKINS
|14
|0
|7
|COLCORD
|13
|0
|8
|CATOOSA
|13
|0
|11
|CLINTON
|13
|0
|12
|MCLOUD
|13
|0
|11
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|MOUNDS
|13
|0
|11
|JONES
|13
|0
|12
|BEGGS
|12
|0
|12
|OOLOGAH
|12
|0
|9
|FORT GIBSON
|12
|2
|9
|COMANCHE
|12
|1
|11
|CALERA
|11
|0
|7
|PERRY
|11
|0
|6
|HASKELL
|11
|0
|9
|WAYNE
|10
|0
|9
|WOODWARD
|10
|0
|9
|HULBERT
|10
|0
|6
|BARNSDALL
|10
|2
|8
|SALINA
|10
|0
|6
|TECUMSEH
|10
|0
|9
|ARCADIA
|9
|0
|8
|HENRYETTA
|9
|0
|6
|ELK CITY
|9
|0
|6
|KIEFER
|9
|0
|6
|ELGIN
|9
|0
|8
|WILBURTON
|9
|1
|5
|RAMONA
|9
|0
|7
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|GORE
|9
|1
|7
|APACHE
|8
|0
|4
|OKEMAH
|8
|0
|3
|MULDROW
|8
|1
|5
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|8
|BRISTOW
|8
|0
|8
|ALEX
|8
|0
|8
|KINGFISHER
|8
|0
|6
|HENNESSEY
|8
|0
|8
|COALGATE
|7
|0
|5
|COLBERT
|7
|0
|6
|CHANDLER
|7
|1
|5
|ALVA
|7
|0
|5
|OKARCHE
|7
|0
|5
|WASHINGTON
|7
|0
|5
|WATONGA
|7
|0
|5
|WYNNEWOOD
|7
|1
|2
|MANNFORD
|7
|0
|6
|MARLOW
|7
|0
|6
|GARVIN
|7
|0
|4
|PRAGUE
|6
|0
|5
|MEAD
|6
|1
|4
|GRACEMONT
|6
|0
|6
|WISTER
|6
|0
|6
|FORT COBB
|6
|0
|6
|CADDO
|6
|0
|2
|ADAIR
|6
|0
|6
|COPAN
|6
|0
|6
|DELAWARE
|6
|0
|5
|HOLDENVILLE
|6
|0
|3
|BENNINGTON
|6
|0
|6
|LOOKEBA
|5
|1
|3
|ANTLERS
|5
|0
|3
|PORUM
|5
|1
|2
|FORT TOWSON
|5
|0
|5
|STIGLER
|5
|0
|4
|BOKCHITO
|5
|0
|5
|JENNINGS
|5
|0
|5
|MAYSVILLE
|5
|0
|3
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|HARTSHORNE
|5
|0
|5
|CACHE
|5
|0
|5
|CHELSEA
|5
|0
|2
|FAIRFAX
|5
|0
|3
|STROUD
|5
|0
|4
|HEAVENER
|5
|0
|5
|COMMERCE
|5
|0
|4
|WILSON
|4
|0
|3
|GEARY
|4
|0
|3
|VIAN
|4
|1
|3
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|BOSWELL
|4
|0
|3
|KONAWA
|4
|1
|2
|FLETCHER
|4
|0
|3
|BOKOSHE
|4
|0
|2
|RINGLING
|4
|0
|2
|FAIRVIEW
|4
|0
|4
|WARNER
|4
|0
|4
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|LONE GROVE
|4
|0
|3
|SPIRO
|4
|0
|1
|TALIHINA
|4
|1
|2
|CANADIAN
|4
|0
|3
|RUSH SPRINGS
|4
|0
|4
|WETUMKA
|4
|0
|3
|PRUE
|4
|0
|3
|TISHOMINGO
|4
|0
|4
|TONKAWA
|4
|0
|2
|MEEKER
|4
|0
|4
|TALALA
|4
|0
|2
|CALUMET
|3
|0
|3
|SHADY POINT
|3
|0
|3
|WANETTE
|3
|0
|3
|WANN
|3
|0
|3
|NORTH MIAMI
|3
|0
|3
|LENAPAH
|3
|0
|3
|LUTHER
|3
|0
|3
|BLACKWELL
|3
|0
|3
|STONEWALL
|3
|1
|1
|AGRA
|3
|1
|1
|NEWKIRK
|3
|1
|1
|POTEAU
|3
|0
|3
|YALE
|3
|0
|3
|HOBART
|3
|0
|2
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|3
|1
|2
|MORRISON
|3
|0
|2
|WEBBERS FALLS
|3
|0
|2
|DEPEW
|3
|1
|2
|MCCURTAIN
|3
|0
|2
|PORTER
|3
|0
|3
|ALLEN
|3
|1
|2
|WELLSTON
|3
|0
|3
|SAYRE
|3
|0
|3
|WELEETKA
|3
|0
|3
|CYRIL
|3
|0
|3
|QUINTON
|3
|0
|2
|CASHION
|3
|0
|1
|WYANDOTTE
|3
|0
|1
|ASHER
|3
|0
|3
|LONGDALE
|2
|0
|2
|PAOLI
|2
|0
|2
|STRATFORD
|2
|0
|2
|WAPANUCKA
|2
|0
|2
|MILLERTON
|2
|0
|1
|FAIRLAND
|2
|0
|2
|THOMAS
|2
|0
|2
|DAVIS
|2
|0
|0
|TERLTON
|2
|0
|2
|CROWDER
|2
|0
|2
|LAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|ACHILLE
|2
|0
|2
|MORRIS
|2
|0
|0
|RINGWOOD
|2
|0
|2
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|KINTA
|2
|0
|2
|ROFF
|2
|0
|0
|CLAYTON
|2
|0
|2
|MINCO
|2
|0
|1
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|0
|GLENCOE
|2
|0
|1
|HEALDTON
|2
|0
|2
|KANSAS
|2
|0
|1
|MANNSVILLE
|2
|0
|1
|EARLSBORO
|2
|0
|2
|AMBER
|2
|0
|2
|MULHALL
|2
|0
|1
|CANEY
|2
|0
|0
|ELMORE CITY
|2
|0
|2
|QUAPAW
|2
|0
|1
|ORLANDO
|2
|0
|0
|CARNEGIE
|2
|0
|1
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|RYAN
|2
|0
|0
|POCOLA
|2
|0
|1
|LANGSTON
|2
|0
|1
|SASAKWA
|2
|0
|2
|CRESCENT
|2
|0
|2
|INDIAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|BLAIR
|2
|0
|2
|VERDEN
|2
|0
|2
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|HASTINGS
|1
|0
|1
|DISNEY
|1
|0
|1
|DILL CITY
|1
|0
|1
|RED OAK
|1
|0
|1
|SPAVINAW
|1
|0
|1
|MAUD
|1
|0
|1
|SOPER
|1
|0
|1
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|1
|0
|1
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|SPRINGER
|1
|0
|1
|OILTON
|1
|1
|0
|WYNONA
|1
|0
|1
|LEHIGH
|1
|0
|1
|PADEN
|1
|0
|1
|ROLAND
|1
|0
|1
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|1
|TRYON
|1
|0
|1
|BOLEY
|1
|0
|0
|GARBER
|1
|0
|1
|SAWYER
|1
|0
|1
|KENEFIC
|1
|0
|0
|LAVERNE
|1
|0
|1
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|RAVIA
|1
|0
|0
|THE VILLAGE
|1
|0
|0
|DOVER
|1
|0
|1
|CAMERON
|1
|0
|1
|HYDRO
|1
|0
|1
|ARAPAHO
|1
|0
|1
|SAVANNA
|1
|0
|1
|DEWAR
|1
|0
|1
|SHATTUCK
|1
|0
|1
|BRAGGS
|1
|0
|0
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|CALVIN
|1
|0
|1
|SENTINEL
|1
|0
|1
|SNYDER
|1
|0
|1
|KIOWA
|1
|0
|1
|RIPLEY
|1
|0
|0
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|KAW CITY
|1
|1
|0
|FRANCIS
|1
|0
|0
|HOLLIS
|1
|0
|0
|NINNEKAH
|1
|0
|1
|GERONIMO
|1
|0
|1
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|PITTSBURG
|1
|0
|1
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|STERLING
|1
|0
|0
|BERNICE
|1
|0
|0
|MARSHALL
|1
|0
|0
|COUNCIL HILL
|1
|0
|1
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|1
|MARBLE CITY
|1
|0
|0
|WAURIKA
|1
|0
|1
|STRINGTOWN
|1
|0
|1
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|BIG CABIN
|1
|1
|0
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|1
|OKEENE
|1
|0
|1
|VICI
|1
|0
|1
|FOSS
|1
|0
|0
|RATTAN
|1
|0
|1
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Monday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 68 cases, 55 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Noble with 39 cases, 29 recovered; Kingfisher with 26 cases, 20 recovered; Blaine with 14 cases, 11 recovered; Woodward with 12 cases, 11 recovered; Major with eight cases, seven recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with seven cases, five recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 65 in Enid (13 active); 10 in Woodward (one active); eight each in Hennessey and Kingfisher (two active); seven each in Alva (two active), Okarche (two active) and Watonga (two active); four each in Fairview and Geary (one active); three in Cashion (two active); two each in Lahoma, Longdale and Ringwood; and one each in Dover, Fort Supply, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 42 cases with 34 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 23 cases with 18 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
