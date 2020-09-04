ENID, Okla. — Our Daily Bread is closing for two weeks due to an exposure to COVID-19, according to Val Ross, director of the soup kitchen at 616 W. Randolph.
The closure was effective immediately on Friday, Ross said.
"We are heartbroken for those who rely on Our Daily Bread for their meals," he said in an email release Friday morning. "It is our hope that the community will rally in this time of need and provide for those who will go without food. May God be with us all and with His abundance of grace and mercy, see us through this pandemic."
Ross said it is the first time in history the facility has closed this long. All those affected will be under quarantine until Friday, Sept. 18, when the facility will resume its normal routine of serving the public.
"This is a precautionary measure as a part of our safety protocols protecting our staff and our patrons," he said.
This story is developing and will be updated.
