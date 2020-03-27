OSSAA pulls plug on state tournament

By Dave Ruthenberg
Sports Editor
The proverbial writing was on the wall. In fact, it was in big, bold letters.
To no one’s surprise, Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Assoc-iation voted Thursday in Oklahoma City to cancel the boys and girls Class 2A through 6A basketball tournaments. The vote was 13-0 at OSSAA’s board meeting, which was held via teleconference.
The decision came one day after the state Board of Education voted unanimously to keep schools closed through the end of the school year — May 15 — and to suspend all extracurricular activities due to the coronavirus pandemic. Spring sports and the state basketball tournament had previously been postponed.
Class A and B had previously completed their state basketball tournaments. Two area teams won state championships, Garber boys in Class A and Lomega girls in Class B.
Three other area teams, Alva girls, Cashion boys and Kingfisher boys, were poised to compete in the now-canceled state tournament but never got a chance to take the floor as the state tournament was suspended prior to the quarterfinals.
Alva (26-2) came in ranked No. 5 in Class 3A, Cashion (25-3) No. 2 in 2A, while Kingfisher (26-1) was No. 1 in Class 4A and favored to win its second straight state championship.
Kingfisher head coach Jared Reese said Thursday it was disappointing, but not at all shocking that the tournament was canceled.
“It was no surprise,” he said. “Once school was shut down it didn’t really have a chance of being played. I don’t you think you could finish the high school basketball season in the summer. I really appreciate (OSSAA) held out as long as they could. They obviously wanted to get it played, but they really had no other choice.”
Reese said he not only felt bad for his team but others who didn’t get a chance to play in this year’s state tournament.
“It’s frustrating for everybody,” Reese said.
“It’s really frustrating for teams that have never been there and were looking forward to playing for the first time. For me, it’s frustrating for our seniors who were a big part of what we accomplished.”
At its meeting, OSSAA board member Craig McVay of El Reno brought up the idea of a mid-summer festival for closure for athletes, especially seniors. It was not considered. He later made the motion to cancel the state tournaments.
“I felt like I had to say something for our coaches and kids,” he told the Muskogee Phoenix. “All the fun stuff for seniors happens in the last nine weeks of school and this has taken that from them.
“But please understand, I’m 100 percent in support of the decision we made. If we make mistakes, people will die. We knew this was going to end badly, no way around it, but I felt like at that point it was my role to speak up for those kids and coaches and I’d do it again.”
Also discussed was the possibility of medals for players on teams that qualified for the tournament but were unable to participate in the Class 2A-6A state tournaments.
Oktaha superintendent Jerry Needham, also an OSSAA board member, told the Muskogee Phoenix after Thursday’s meeting that more direction would be forthcoming before May 15.
“I think some of the decisions may fall back on restrictions above the OSSAA and the Department of Education, such as the governor all the way up to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control),” Needham said.
“This is what I think and not what I know, but I would say let’s hope to start with fall activities. That’s what I’m telling my personnel and that’s what I’m telling my coaches. Let’s understand this spring and summer (are) done.”
Muskogee Phoenix sports editor Mike Kays contributed to this report.
