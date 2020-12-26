daily covid 12.27.20

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw 2,631 additional cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, with most recorded Saturday, as the Oklahoma State Department of Health caught up from the Christmas holiday.

OSDH reported Sunday there were 2,458 additional cases of the virus Saturday and 173 on Sunday, with no new death reports on Saturday and 13 on Sunday, none of which were in the Enid area.

The increase in cases takes the overall total to 179,139, with a seven-day rolling average of new cases reported at 2,614. There were 33,751 active cases, a decrease of 1,777, and 243,018 recovered, including 1,937 since Christmas Day, according to OSDH.

There have been 2,370 Oklahomans who have died either due to COVID-19 or complications from the virus as of Christmas, according to OSDH data on Sunday. All counties but Harmon in far southwest Oklahoma has had at least one death attributed to COVID-19

Deaths reported Sunday were nine in the 65 and older age range, a man and woman from Oklahoma County, men from Ellis, Kiowa, Lincoln and Pawnee counties and women from Love and Seminole counties; three in the 36-49 age range, men from Oklahoma, Rogers and Tulsa counties; and an Oklahoma County man in the 50-64 age range.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed by 167 to 16,289, according to the OSDH on Sunday.

Garfield County has seen 5,278 cases of the virus, an increase of 44, with 519 active, a decrease of 24, and 4,717 recovered, according to the OSDH. Of the total cases, 4,678 have been in Enid, with 415 active and 4,221 recovered.

Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Sunday also included 23 in Kingfisher, 22 in Woods, 18 in Blaine, 13 in Alfalfa, nine in Major, six in Grant, three in Noble and two in Woodward, according to OSDH.

State update

There have been 147,076 Oklahoma women and 131,877 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH Sunday. There were 186 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 5,063 in the 0-4 age group, 29,806 in the 5-17 age group, 89,195 in the 18-35 age group, 60,943 in the 36-49 age group, 53,650 in the 50-64 age group and 40,440 in the 65 and older age group. There were 42 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,370 deaths in the state, 1,897 have been 65 and older and 372 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 79 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 21 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,329, than women, 1,041, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday.

Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 423 in Oklahoma; 375 in Tulsa; 150 in Cleveland; 83 in Rogers; 63 in Creek; 57 in Washington; 55 in Comanche; 50 in McCurtain; 49 in Canadian; 48 in Muskogee; 44 each in Delaware and Wagoner; 42 in Garfield; 39 in Caddo; 36 each in Grady and Jackson; 32 each in Bryan, Lincoln and Pottawatomie; 31 in Custer; 30 each in Kay and Le FLore; 28 in Ottawa; 27 in Payne; 26 in Okmulgee; 25 in Osage; 24 in McClain; 23 each in Mayes, Pittsburg and Stephens; 22 in Pontotoc; 21 in Beckham; 18 each in Garvin and Seminole; 17 each in Carter and Cherokee; 16 each in Sequoyah and Texas; 15 each in McIntosh and Okfuskee; 13 in Adair; 11 in Kiowa; 10 each in Cotton, Kingfisher, Pawnee and Woodward; nine each in Greer and Johnston; eight each in Hughes, Murray, Nowata and Tillman; seven each in Haskell and Logan; six each in Choctaw, Marshall, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Craig, Grant, Latimer, Love and Noble; four each in Alfalfa, Coal, Major and Woods; three each in Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Harper, Jefferson and Washita; two in Beaver; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Sunday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,387 cases, 2,216 recovered, 161 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,322 cases, 1,147 recovered, 155 active and 10 deaths, four from Okarche, two each from Hennessey, Dover and Kingfisher.

• Noble with 936 cases, 786 recovered, 145 active and five deaths, including a Billings man.

• Alfalfa with 899 cases, 804 recovered, 91 active and four deaths, one each from Aline, Cherokee and Helena and an inmate from James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena.

• Woods with 909 cases, 709 recovered, 196 active and four deaths from Alva.

• Major with 702 cases, 633 recovered, 65 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 633 cases, 547 recovered, 83 active and three deaths, two from Canton and one not listed by town.

• Grant with 369 cases, 317 recovered, 47 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

In Enid, there have been 2,160 cases, with 1,960 recovered and 25 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,459 cases, with 2,207 recovered and 14 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.

There have been 42 deaths in Garfield County, with 40 from Enid and three from Lahoma, according to the OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

Oklahoma per county 12.27.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 56086 423 49530 2020-12-27
TULSA 46367 375 40966 2020-12-27
CLEVELAND 18364 150 15762 2020-12-27
CANADIAN 10225 49 9194 2020-12-27
COMANCHE 6694 55 5953 2020-12-27
MUSKOGEE 6287 48 5388 2020-12-27
ROGERS 6259 83 5307 2020-12-27
PAYNE 5610 27 5080 2020-12-27
POTTAWATOMIE 5298 32 4559 2020-12-27
GARFIELD 5278 42 4717 2020-12-27
WAGONER 4368 44 3579 2020-12-27
CREEK 3934 63 3400 2020-12-27
BRYAN 3779 32 3240 2020-12-27
GRADY 3717 36 3336 2020-12-27
CHEROKEE 3485 17 2876 2020-12-27
MCCLAIN 3434 24 2964 2020-12-27
LE FLORE 3393 30 2987 2020-12-27
KAY 3125 30 2555 2020-12-27
WASHINGTON 3032 57 2634 2020-12-27
PONTOTOC 2945 22 2485 2020-12-27
TEXAS 2916 16 2741 2020-12-27
CUSTER 2875 31 2522 2020-12-27
OSAGE 2860 25 2495 2020-12-27
STEPHENS 2833 23 2329 2020-12-27
PITTSBURG 2829 23 2355 2020-12-27
MCCURTAIN 2822 50 2431 2020-12-27
DELAWARE 2775 44 2368 2020-12-27
CADDO 2696 39 2367 2020-12-27
OTTAWA 2607 28 2221 2020-12-27
CARTER 2579 17 2180 2020-12-27
OKMULGEE 2480 26 2097 2020-12-27
LOGAN 2448 7 2064 2020-12-27
MAYES 2407 23 2009 2020-12-27
WOODWARD 2387 10 2216 2020-12-27
SEQUOYAH 2359 16 2055 2020-12-27
JACKSON 2307 36 2108 2020-12-27
GARVIN 2215 18 1868 2020-12-27
LINCOLN 2024 32 1745 2020-12-27
BECKHAM 1858 21 1649 2020-12-27
ADAIR 1761 13 1419 2020-12-27
SEMINOLE 1752 18 1453 2020-12-27
CRAIG 1401 5 1219 2020-12-27
OKFUSKEE 1364 15 1186 2020-12-27
KINGFISHER 1322 10 1157 2020-12-27
ATOKA 1255 3 1080 2020-12-27
MCINTOSH 1254 15 1016 2020-12-27
MARSHALL 1083 6 964 2020-12-27
MURRAY 1076 8 886 2020-12-27
CHOCTAW 1032 6 857 2020-12-27
PAWNEE 977 10 801 2020-12-27
NOBLE 936 5 786 2020-12-27
WOODS 909 4 709 2020-12-27
ALFALFA 899 4 804 2020-12-27
LOVE 860 5 761 2020-12-27
HASKELL 822 7 701 2020-12-27
JOHNSTON 803 9 659 2020-12-27
HUGHES 785 8 666 2020-12-27
WASHITA 731 3 601 2020-12-27
MAJOR 702 4 633 2020-12-27
NOWATA 648 8 531 2020-12-27
BLAINE 633 3 547 2020-12-27
PUSHMATAHA 587 6 478 2020-12-27
TILLMAN 530 8 465 2020-12-27
KIOWA 521 11 464 2020-12-27
LATIMER 492 5 378 2020-12-27
COAL 457 4 377 2020-12-27
JEFFERSON 411 3 329 2020-12-27
COTTON 409 10 342 2020-12-27
DEWEY 401 3 351 2020-12-27
GRANT 369 5 317 2020-12-27
GREER 366 9 328 2020-12-27
HARPER 338 3 319 2020-12-27
ELLIS 300 1 277 2020-12-27
BEAVER 295 2 276 2020-12-27
ROGER MILLS 248 6 224 2020-12-27
HARMON 199 0 176 2020-12-27
153 0 53 2020-12-27
CIMARRON 101 1 96 2020-12-27

Oklahoma per city 12.27.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 42594 335 37445 2020-12-27
TULSA 28027 248 24903 2020-12-27
EDMOND 10728 60 9450 2020-12-27
BROKEN ARROW 9857 77 8501 2020-12-27
NORMAN 9031 82 7947 2020-12-27
OTHER*** 5757 33 4906 2020-12-27
YUKON 5526 17 4921 2020-12-27
ENID 4678 40 4221 2020-12-27
LAWTON 4557 43 4014 2020-12-27
STILLWATER 4224 13 3867 2020-12-27
MOORE 3974 23 3439 2020-12-27
CLAREMORE 3765 67 3210 2020-12-27
SHAWNEE 3278 25 2816 2020-12-27
MUSKOGEE 3201 37 2613 2020-12-27
OWASSO 3198 12 2708 2020-12-27
TAHLEQUAH 2517 10 2081 2020-12-27
BARTLESVILLE 2421 47 2122 2020-12-27
ADA 2415 17 2049 2020-12-27
PONCA CITY 2302 16 1883 2020-12-27
DURANT 2267 19 1923 2020-12-27
GUYMON 2188 16 2054 2020-12-27
BIXBY 2064 11 1824 2020-12-27
MCALESTER 2016 21 1675 2020-12-27
ARDMORE 1967 12 1691 2020-12-27
ALTUS 1943 34 1788 2020-12-27
SAND SPRINGS 1912 18 1694 2020-12-27
JENKS 1826 14 1644 2020-12-27
SAPULPA 1803 26 1604 2020-12-27
DUNCAN 1759 14 1461 2020-12-27
EL RENO 1734 13 1607 2020-12-27
MUSTANG 1695 14 1551 2020-12-27
CHICKASHA 1612 21 1461 2020-12-27
TAFT 1559 2 1541 2020-12-27
GUTHRIE 1502 3 1280 2020-12-27
MIAMI 1486 19 1261 2020-12-27
COLLINSVILLE 1443 6 1187 2020-12-27
CHOCTAW 1413 9 1209 2020-12-27
BLANCHARD 1392 7 1198 2020-12-27
BETHANY 1365 12 1212 2020-12-27
CLINTON 1323 15 1157 2020-12-27
WOODWARD 1237 7 1094 2020-12-27
STILWELL 1216 11 957 2020-12-27
WEATHERFORD 1209 12 1079 2020-12-27
COWETA 1144 16 955 2020-12-27
ELK CITY 1109 10 956 2020-12-27
VINITA 1102 4 976 2020-12-27
SKIATOOK 1063 8 909 2020-12-27
POTEAU 1013 8 880 2020-12-27
GROVE 1006 30 880 2020-12-27
OKMULGEE 1004 14 833 2020-12-27
BROKEN BOW 996 27 866 2020-12-27
GLENPOOL 979 9 861 2020-12-27
SALLISAW 974 6 849 2020-12-27
PURCELL 966 9 830 2020-12-27
ATOKA 963 2 838 2020-12-27
IDABEL 958 14 847 2020-12-27
ANADARKO 923 15 810 2020-12-27
FORT SUPPLY 917 2 912 2020-12-27
TUTTLE 904 6 810 2020-12-27
SEMINOLE 896 10 763 2020-12-27
LEXINGTON 889 10 759 2020-12-27
PRYOR CREEK 888 11 750 2020-12-27
NEWCASTLE 831 5 731 2020-12-27
TECUMSEH 792 2 678 2020-12-27
ALVA 787 4 639 2020-12-27
PAULS VALLEY 785 5 646 2020-12-27
NOBLE 780 7 645 2020-12-27
WAGONER 766 9 621 2020-12-27
MCLOUD 744 3 668 2020-12-27
CUSHING 742 6 642 2020-12-27
PIEDMONT 718 5 634 2020-12-27
HARRAH 702 5 577 2020-12-27
SULPHUR 681 7 572 2020-12-27
MADILL 667 3 613 2020-12-27
MARLOW 667 4 559 2020-12-27
HENRYETTA 660 9 569 2020-12-27
HUGO 659 5 551 2020-12-27
HOMINY 647 2 610 2020-12-27
JAY 645 4 540 2020-12-27
HELENA 638 2 606 2020-12-27
SAYRE 629 10 585 2020-12-27
CHECOTAH 615 7 493 2020-12-27
MARIETTA 600 4 531 2020-12-27
FORT GIBSON 599 7 475 2020-12-27
BRISTOW 573 13 481 2020-12-27
EUFAULA 567 9 469 2020-12-27
BOLEY 553 7 535 2020-12-27
KINGFISHER 520 2 458 2020-12-27
STIGLER 510 6 433 2020-12-27
OKEMAH 506 5 406 2020-12-27
MULDROW 502 3 434 2020-12-27
HOLDENVILLE 491 4 423 2020-12-27
LINDSAY 480 4 418 2020-12-27
CATOOSA 471 7 420 2020-12-27
HEAVENER 470 8 418 2020-12-27
CHANDLER 459 12 403 2020-12-27
HENNESSEY 457 2 402 2020-12-27
WEWOKA 455 4 361 2020-12-27
CALERA 453 1 404 2020-12-27
PERRY 446 3 359 2020-12-27
SPIRO 434 1 404 2020-12-27
ELGIN 432 4 370 2020-12-27
AFTON 432 2 369 2020-12-27
LOCUST GROVE 425 0 361 2020-12-27
WARR ACRES 425 1 383 2020-12-27
CLEVELAND 425 5 362 2020-12-27
SPENCER 419 7 358 2020-12-27
FAIRVIEW 414 2 384 2020-12-27
MOUNDS 406 6 329 2020-12-27
KINGSTON 406 3 341 2020-12-27
PRAGUE 401 2 341 2020-12-27
MIDWEST CITY 393 10 335 2020-12-27
INOLA 389 3 323 2020-12-27
CACHE 384 2 349 2020-12-27
TISHOMINGO 383 4 313 2020-12-27
JONES 383 3 331 2020-12-27
SPERRY 379 2 322 2020-12-27
MANNFORD 379 6 326 2020-12-27
CHELSEA 373 5 321 2020-12-27
BLACKWELL 367 6 299 2020-12-27
HINTON 363 0 346 2020-12-27
NOWATA 360 6 306 2020-12-27
DAVIS 358 0 286 2020-12-27
SALINA 353 2 296 2020-12-27
MEEKER 349 13 308 2020-12-27
DEL CITY 342 1 298 2020-12-27
FREDERICK 339 7 298 2020-12-27
COALGATE 336 4 285 2020-12-27
PAWNEE 336 2 259 2020-12-27
PERKINS 335 3 289 2020-12-27
VIAN 334 3 292 2020-12-27
CHOUTEAU 322 7 263 2020-12-27
ANTLERS 319 6 259 2020-12-27
WYNNEWOOD 318 2 272 2020-12-27
OOLOGAH 316 2 264 2020-12-27
APACHE 315 2 258 2020-12-27
PAWHUSKA 310 3 270 2020-12-27
HULBERT 309 3 263 2020-12-27
CARNEGIE 308 5 258 2020-12-27
HASKELL 305 1 255 2020-12-27
DEWEY 299 4 258 2020-12-27
COMANCHE 295 4 227 2020-12-27
WASHINGTON 294 2 261 2020-12-27
WESTVILLE 291 2 241 2020-12-27
STRATFORD 287 0 245 2020-12-27
COLCORD 277 1 227 2020-12-27
WILBURTON 269 3 189 2020-12-27
NEWKIRK 267 1 217 2020-12-27
TALIHINA 260 6 209 2020-12-27
HOOKER 258 0 243 2020-12-27
WISTER 254 1 217 2020-12-27
VALLIANT 254 3 204 2020-12-27
NICHOLS HILLS 253 0 231 2020-12-27
ROLAND 251 1 235 2020-12-27
BEGGS 251 3 219 2020-12-27
STROUD 249 2 215 2020-12-27
KONAWA 249 3 201 2020-12-27
MANGUM 246 9 220 2020-12-27
WALTERS 246 3 199 2020-12-27
KANSAS 245 6 202 2020-12-27
COMMERCE 245 2 217 2020-12-27
MORRIS 245 0 219 2020-12-27
POCOLA 239 3 223 2020-12-27
WATONGA 238 0 210 2020-12-27
LUTHER 234 3 191 2020-12-27
GORE 227 3 183 2020-12-27
MEAD 216 2 185 2020-12-27
TONKAWA 213 6 173 2020-12-27
PORUM 213 2 151 2020-12-27
WYANDOTTE 211 2 183 2020-12-27
NEW CORDELL 211 0 178 2020-12-27
MINCO 208 0 189 2020-12-27
LONE GROVE 208 1 179 2020-12-27
WARNER 206 0 157 2020-12-27
CADDO 203 1 182 2020-12-27
COLBERT 203 7 163 2020-12-27
HOBART 202 6 185 2020-12-27
FAIRLAND 198 1 179 2020-12-27
QUAPAW 198 2 154 2020-12-27
HOWE 196 0 174 2020-12-27
WELLSTON 195 0 176 2020-12-27
HARTSHORNE 193 0 161 2020-12-27
ELMORE CITY 184 3 153 2020-12-27
ARCADIA 183 0 174 2020-12-27
BILLINGS 182 1 167 2020-12-27
FLETCHER 181 2 156 2020-12-27
WAURIKA 181 1 151 2020-12-27
BOKCHITO 177 1 156 2020-12-27
KIEFER 177 1 159 2020-12-27
PORTER 176 1 143 2020-12-27
LAVERNE 176 1 166 2020-12-27
ADAIR 175 1 141 2020-12-27
STONEWALL 175 1 134 2020-12-27
WILSON 174 1 148 2020-12-27
HOLLIS 173 0 151 2020-12-27
DRUMRIGHT 169 2 132 2020-12-27
WAYNE 169 1 129 2020-12-27
PADEN 168 0 138 2020-12-27
MAYSVILLE 167 4 137 2020-12-27
TALALA 165 1 146 2020-12-27
KELLYVILLE 164 2 146 2020-12-27
CASHION 163 0 129 2020-12-27
BLAIR 163 0 150 2020-12-27
HAWORTH 161 3 135 2020-12-27
KEOTA 160 0 139 2020-12-27
EARLSBORO 158 0 129 2020-12-27
HYDRO 156 2 142 2020-12-27
OKARCHE 156 4 140 2020-12-27
WRIGHT CITY 154 0 118 2020-12-27
BEAVER 152 1 143 2020-12-27
TEXHOMA 150 0 144 2020-12-27
BARNSDALL 150 4 134 2020-12-27
ALLEN 149 2 128 2020-12-27
SHATTUCK 148 1 135 2020-12-27
CRESCENT 147 1 121 2020-12-27
BINGER 144 10 125 2020-12-27
RUSH SPRINGS 144 1 121 2020-12-27
WAUKOMIS 141 0 118 2020-12-27
CAMERON 141 0 119 2020-12-27
FORT COBB 140 0 132 2020-12-27
CYRIL 137 2 115 2020-12-27
GOODWELL 136 0 130 2020-12-27
MOORELAND 135 1 120 2020-12-27
BOSWELL 135 1 111 2020-12-27
CEMENT 130 0 113 2020-12-27
YALE 130 3 111 2020-12-27
WELCH 129 1 100 2020-12-27
BUFFALO 127 2 119 2020-12-27
RED ROCK 127 1 112 2020-12-27
ROFF 126 1 101 2020-12-27
SEILING 126 1 114 2020-12-27
PAOLI 124 1 102 2020-12-27
THOMAS 123 0 111 2020-12-27
CHEROKEE 121 1 81 2020-12-27
HEALDTON 121 2 83 2020-12-27
WETUMKA 121 1 96 2020-12-27
ARAPAHO 120 4 98 2020-12-27
RINGLING 120 1 88 2020-12-27
BIG CABIN 119 2 98 2020-12-27
MEDFORD 118 1 106 2020-12-27
GERONIMO 117 1 103 2020-12-27
RINGWOOD 116 0 104 2020-12-27
BOKOSHE 114 0 110 2020-12-27
MAUD 114 0 92 2020-12-27
WATTS 114 0 99 2020-12-27
FAIRFAX 113 1 92 2020-12-27
GEARY 113 0 104 2020-12-27
NINNEKAH 113 1 101 2020-12-27
JENNINGS 113 1 93 2020-12-27
GLENCOE 113 2 93 2020-12-27
QUINTON 112 0 95 2020-12-27
SNYDER 111 4 99 2020-12-27
FORT TOWSON 109 0 88 2020-12-27
OKEENE 109 0 87 2020-12-27
OCHELATA 107 2 90 2020-12-27
MORRISON 107 0 91 2020-12-27
CANTON 106 2 87 2020-12-27
BLUEJACKET 106 1 88 2020-12-27
POND CREEK 105 0 92 2020-12-27
SHADY POINT 105 0 90 2020-12-27
BURNS FLAT 105 1 77 2020-12-27
INDIAHOMA 104 1 96 2020-12-27
GARBER 102 0 81 2020-12-27
WELEETKA 101 3 83 2020-12-27
WEBBERS FALLS 99 0 85 2020-12-27
LEEDEY 99 2 90 2020-12-27
CANUTE 99 0 85 2020-12-27
ALEX 98 2 87 2020-12-27
RAMONA 98 3 84 2020-12-27
OKTAHA 96 0 89 2020-12-27
BENNINGTON 96 1 85 2020-12-27
GRACEMONT 95 1 82 2020-12-27
LAHOMA 95 3 83 2020-12-27
GRANITE 95 0 87 2020-12-27
TEMPLE 93 6 79 2020-12-27
PANAMA 93 1 82 2020-12-27
UNION CITY 92 0 73 2020-12-27
THACKERVILLE 92 0 84 2020-12-27
COPAN 91 1 75 2020-12-27
VICI 90 0 75 2020-12-27
CALUMET 90 0 88 2020-12-27
HAMMON 90 2 82 2020-12-27
CHEYENNE 87 1 78 2020-12-27
DEPEW 87 1 76 2020-12-27
KREBS 83 1 63 2020-12-27
MOUNTAIN VIEW 83 1 67 2020-12-27
KIOWA 83 1 66 2020-12-27
TYRONE 82 0 76 2020-12-27
TIPTON 81 0 69 2020-12-27
WANETTE 79 0 63 2020-12-27
RED OAK 79 0 65 2020-12-27
DELAWARE 78 1 65 2020-12-27
CLAYTON 77 0 58 2020-12-27
COUNCIL HILL 77 1 62 2020-12-27
SENTINEL 77 0 70 2020-12-27
SPAVINAW 77 0 57 2020-12-27
ASHER 75 0 66 2020-12-27
CANEY 75 0 66 2020-12-27
VELMA 74 1 55 2020-12-27
BOISE CITY 73 0 71 2020-12-27
RYAN 73 0 54 2020-12-27
LOOKEBA 73 2 63 2020-12-27
DOVER 72 2 68 2020-12-27
DAVENPORT 72 0 59 2020-12-27
SOPER 71 0 57 2020-12-27
BRAGGS 71 1 60 2020-12-27
STRINGTOWN 70 1 50 2020-12-27
GARVIN 70 0 59 2020-12-27
GRANDFIELD 70 1 63 2020-12-27
SASAKWA 70 0 59 2020-12-27
AMBER 70 0 67 2020-12-27
MANNSVILLE 67 0 62 2020-12-27
MILBURN 67 2 51 2020-12-27
ARKOMA 66 1 61 2020-12-27
TERLTON 64 1 57 2020-12-27
FOSS 64 0 52 2020-12-27
ERICK 64 1 59 2020-12-27
WAYNOKA 62 0 33 2020-12-27
DEWAR 61 0 51 2020-12-27
FARGO 61 0 58 2020-12-27
MILL CREEK 61 0 52 2020-12-27
ARNETT 61 0 58 2020-12-27
CHATTANOOGA 60 1 57 2020-12-27
MCCURTAIN 60 1 54 2020-12-27
VERDEN 60 1 57 2020-12-27
TUPELO 59 0 39 2020-12-27
OILTON 57 2 50 2020-12-27
BYARS 57 1 49 2020-12-27
OLUSTEE 56 0 51 2020-12-27
SAVANNA 55 0 44 2020-12-27
MULHALL 54 0 45 2020-12-27
OAKS 54 1 37 2020-12-27
AGRA 54 1 49 2020-12-27
GANS 52 0 45 2020-12-27
RAVIA 51 1 37 2020-12-27
TRYON 51 0 46 2020-12-27
CLEO SPRINGS 50 0 41 2020-12-27
CARNEY 49 0 41 2020-12-27
RATTAN 49 0 42 2020-12-27
CORN 49 1 41 2020-12-27
WANN 49 1 39 2020-12-27
DUSTIN 48 1 41 2020-12-27
CANADIAN 48 0 40 2020-12-27
PITTSBURG 47 0 42 2020-12-27
COVINGTON 47 0 32 2020-12-27
POCASSET 47 1 43 2020-12-27
DILL CITY 46 0 29 2020-12-27
CUSTER CITY 46 0 30 2020-12-27
REYDON 45 0 42 2020-12-27
SHIDLER 45 0 37 2020-12-27
STERLING 45 0 37 2020-12-27
KINTA 45 0 33 2020-12-27
KREMLIN 44 0 38 2020-12-27
COYLE 44 0 36 2020-12-27
LAMONT 43 1 32 2020-12-27
KETCHUM 43 1 35 2020-12-27
HAILEYVILLE 43 0 35 2020-12-27
BOYNTON 42 0 35 2020-12-27
RIPLEY 42 1 38 2020-12-27
RATLIFF CITY 42 0 27 2020-12-27
LENAPAH 42 0 31 2020-12-27
RANDLETT 42 1 38 2020-12-27
LEHIGH 42 0 41 2020-12-27
KAW CITY 41 1 34 2020-12-27
LONGDALE 41 0 35 2020-12-27
GAGE 41 0 37 2020-12-27
INDIANOLA 41 0 33 2020-12-27
STUART 40 0 36 2020-12-27
MENO 40 0 37 2020-12-27
SPRINGER 40 1 31 2020-12-27
AMES 39 0 33 2020-12-27
CROWDER 39 0 32 2020-12-27
LANGLEY 38 0 32 2020-12-27
CASTLE 38 0 28 2020-12-27
NASH 38 0 33 2020-12-27
WHITEFIELD 37 0 34 2020-12-27
ALINE 37 1 33 2020-12-27
ORLANDO 37 0 33 2020-12-27
WAPANUCKA 36 1 28 2020-12-27
MARBLE CITY 36 0 32 2020-12-27
WYNONA 36 1 27 2020-12-27
CALVIN 35 1 30 2020-12-27
KENEFIC 35 0 34 2020-12-27
SPARKS 34 1 29 2020-12-27
SAWYER 34 0 28 2020-12-27
LONE WOLF 34 0 31 2020-12-27
DRUMMOND 33 0 30 2020-12-27
WAKITA 33 2 24 2020-12-27
ACHILLE 33 0 27 2020-12-27
BUTLER 32 0 30 2020-12-27
TALOGA 32 0 31 2020-12-27
LOCO 32 0 27 2020-12-27
SCHULTER 32 0 28 2020-12-27
RALSTON 32 1 27 2020-12-27
BURBANK 32 0 28 2020-12-27
CARMEN 31 0 17 2020-12-27
HARDESTY 31 0 29 2020-12-27
TERRAL 31 1 23 2020-12-27
ELDORADO 30 0 26 2020-12-27
FORGAN 30 0 28 2020-12-27
MARLAND 30 0 29 2020-12-27
LANGSTON 29 1 23 2020-12-27
GOLDSBY 28 0 27 2020-12-27
FOSTER 28 0 23 2020-12-27
OKAY 28 0 18 2020-12-27
JET 28 0 23 2020-12-27
CARTER 27 0 25 2020-12-27
ROOSEVELT 27 0 24 2020-12-27
MOUNTAIN PARK 27 0 25 2020-12-27
FAIRMONT 27 0 22 2020-12-27
FAXON 27 0 25 2020-12-27
HANNA 26 0 21 2020-12-27
GOULD 26 0 24 2020-12-27
SHARON 26 0 22 2020-12-27
BERNICE 26 0 22 2020-12-27
FREEDOM 25 0 15 2020-12-27
MARSHALL 24 0 19 2020-12-27
DEER CREEK 24 1 22 2020-12-27
HASTINGS 24 0 20 2020-12-27
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2020-12-27
ROCKY 24 0 22 2020-12-27
DEVOL 23 0 22 2020-12-27
GOLTRY 23 0 20 2020-12-27
AVANT 23 0 21 2020-12-27
PRUE 22 0 21 2020-12-27
BURLINGTON 22 0 21 2020-12-27
CAMARGO 22 0 14 2020-12-27
DAVIDSON 22 0 19 2020-12-27
OSAGE 21 0 21 2020-12-27
BESSIE 21 1 16 2020-12-27
COLONY 20 0 18 2020-12-27
HUNTER 20 0 15 2020-12-27
FRANCIS 19 1 18 2020-12-27
WILLOW 19 0 16 2020-12-27
GOTEBO 18 0 17 2020-12-27
NORTH MIAMI 18 0 16 2020-12-27
FOYIL 18 0 18 2020-12-27
MILLERTON 17 0 16 2020-12-27
MARTHA 16 1 12 2020-12-27
NICOMA PARK 16 0 14 2020-12-27
DACOMA 16 0 11 2020-12-27
DIBBLE 16 0 15 2020-12-27
DISNEY 16 0 13 2020-12-27
LAMAR 16 0 11 2020-12-27
ALDERSON 15 0 12 2020-12-27
EAKLY 15 0 11 2020-12-27
KEYES 14 0 14 2020-12-27
MEDICINE PARK 13 0 10 2020-12-27
BRAMAN 13 0 9 2020-12-27
FITZHUGH 13 0 12 2020-12-27
HILLSDALE 13 0 9 2020-12-27
BRADLEY 12 0 12 2020-12-27
HITCHCOCK 12 0 10 2020-12-27
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 11 0 10 2020-12-27
BOWLEGS 11 0 9 2020-12-27
BROMIDE 11 1 8 2020-12-27
WAINWRIGHT 11 0 10 2020-12-27
CROMWELL 10 0 4 2020-12-27
PEORIA 6 0 6 2020-12-27
THE VILLAGE 6 0 4 2020-12-27
ALBION 6 0 6 2020-12-27
MANITOU 5 0 4 2020-12-27
ADDINGTON 5 0 5 2020-12-27
VERA 4 0 3 2020-12-27
DOUGHERTY 4 0 4 2020-12-27
FANSHAWE 3 0 3 2020-12-27
HALLETT 3 0 3 2020-12-27
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-12-27
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-12-27
REDBIRD 3 0 3 2020-12-27
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-12-27
KEMP 2 0 2 2020-12-27
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-12-27
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2020-12-27
TULLAHASSEE 2 0 0 2020-12-27
GENE AUTRY 2 0 2 2020-12-27
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-27
BLACKBURN 2 0 1 2020-12-27
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-27
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2020-12-27
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-12-27
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2020-12-27
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-12-27
TATUMS 1 0 1 2020-12-27
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-12-27
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2020-12-27
BRAY 1 0 1 2020-12-27
PINK 1 0 1 2020-12-27
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2020-12-27
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2020-12-27
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-12-27

