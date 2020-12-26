ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw 2,631 additional cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, with most recorded Saturday, as the Oklahoma State Department of Health caught up from the Christmas holiday.
OSDH reported Sunday there were 2,458 additional cases of the virus Saturday and 173 on Sunday, with no new death reports on Saturday and 13 on Sunday, none of which were in the Enid area.
The increase in cases takes the overall total to 179,139, with a seven-day rolling average of new cases reported at 2,614. There were 33,751 active cases, a decrease of 1,777, and 243,018 recovered, including 1,937 since Christmas Day, according to OSDH.
There have been 2,370 Oklahomans who have died either due to COVID-19 or complications from the virus as of Christmas, according to OSDH data on Sunday. All counties but Harmon in far southwest Oklahoma has had at least one death attributed to COVID-19
Deaths reported Sunday were nine in the 65 and older age range, a man and woman from Oklahoma County, men from Ellis, Kiowa, Lincoln and Pawnee counties and women from Love and Seminole counties; three in the 36-49 age range, men from Oklahoma, Rogers and Tulsa counties; and an Oklahoma County man in the 50-64 age range.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed by 167 to 16,289, according to the OSDH on Sunday.
Garfield County has seen 5,278 cases of the virus, an increase of 44, with 519 active, a decrease of 24, and 4,717 recovered, according to the OSDH. Of the total cases, 4,678 have been in Enid, with 415 active and 4,221 recovered.
Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Sunday also included 23 in Kingfisher, 22 in Woods, 18 in Blaine, 13 in Alfalfa, nine in Major, six in Grant, three in Noble and two in Woodward, according to OSDH.
State update
There have been 147,076 Oklahoma women and 131,877 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH Sunday. There were 186 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 5,063 in the 0-4 age group, 29,806 in the 5-17 age group, 89,195 in the 18-35 age group, 60,943 in the 36-49 age group, 53,650 in the 50-64 age group and 40,440 in the 65 and older age group. There were 42 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,370 deaths in the state, 1,897 have been 65 and older and 372 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 79 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 21 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,329, than women, 1,041, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday.
Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 423 in Oklahoma; 375 in Tulsa; 150 in Cleveland; 83 in Rogers; 63 in Creek; 57 in Washington; 55 in Comanche; 50 in McCurtain; 49 in Canadian; 48 in Muskogee; 44 each in Delaware and Wagoner; 42 in Garfield; 39 in Caddo; 36 each in Grady and Jackson; 32 each in Bryan, Lincoln and Pottawatomie; 31 in Custer; 30 each in Kay and Le FLore; 28 in Ottawa; 27 in Payne; 26 in Okmulgee; 25 in Osage; 24 in McClain; 23 each in Mayes, Pittsburg and Stephens; 22 in Pontotoc; 21 in Beckham; 18 each in Garvin and Seminole; 17 each in Carter and Cherokee; 16 each in Sequoyah and Texas; 15 each in McIntosh and Okfuskee; 13 in Adair; 11 in Kiowa; 10 each in Cotton, Kingfisher, Pawnee and Woodward; nine each in Greer and Johnston; eight each in Hughes, Murray, Nowata and Tillman; seven each in Haskell and Logan; six each in Choctaw, Marshall, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Craig, Grant, Latimer, Love and Noble; four each in Alfalfa, Coal, Major and Woods; three each in Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Harper, Jefferson and Washita; two in Beaver; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Sunday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,387 cases, 2,216 recovered, 161 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,322 cases, 1,147 recovered, 155 active and 10 deaths, four from Okarche, two each from Hennessey, Dover and Kingfisher.
• Noble with 936 cases, 786 recovered, 145 active and five deaths, including a Billings man.
• Alfalfa with 899 cases, 804 recovered, 91 active and four deaths, one each from Aline, Cherokee and Helena and an inmate from James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena.
• Woods with 909 cases, 709 recovered, 196 active and four deaths from Alva.
• Major with 702 cases, 633 recovered, 65 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 633 cases, 547 recovered, 83 active and three deaths, two from Canton and one not listed by town.
• Grant with 369 cases, 317 recovered, 47 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 2,160 cases, with 1,960 recovered and 25 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,459 cases, with 2,207 recovered and 14 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.
There have been 42 deaths in Garfield County, with 40 from Enid and three from Lahoma, according to the OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
Oklahoma per county 12.27.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|56086
|423
|49530
|2020-12-27
|TULSA
|46367
|375
|40966
|2020-12-27
|CLEVELAND
|18364
|150
|15762
|2020-12-27
|CANADIAN
|10225
|49
|9194
|2020-12-27
|COMANCHE
|6694
|55
|5953
|2020-12-27
|MUSKOGEE
|6287
|48
|5388
|2020-12-27
|ROGERS
|6259
|83
|5307
|2020-12-27
|PAYNE
|5610
|27
|5080
|2020-12-27
|POTTAWATOMIE
|5298
|32
|4559
|2020-12-27
|GARFIELD
|5278
|42
|4717
|2020-12-27
|WAGONER
|4368
|44
|3579
|2020-12-27
|CREEK
|3934
|63
|3400
|2020-12-27
|BRYAN
|3779
|32
|3240
|2020-12-27
|GRADY
|3717
|36
|3336
|2020-12-27
|CHEROKEE
|3485
|17
|2876
|2020-12-27
|MCCLAIN
|3434
|24
|2964
|2020-12-27
|LE FLORE
|3393
|30
|2987
|2020-12-27
|KAY
|3125
|30
|2555
|2020-12-27
|WASHINGTON
|3032
|57
|2634
|2020-12-27
|PONTOTOC
|2945
|22
|2485
|2020-12-27
|TEXAS
|2916
|16
|2741
|2020-12-27
|CUSTER
|2875
|31
|2522
|2020-12-27
|OSAGE
|2860
|25
|2495
|2020-12-27
|STEPHENS
|2833
|23
|2329
|2020-12-27
|PITTSBURG
|2829
|23
|2355
|2020-12-27
|MCCURTAIN
|2822
|50
|2431
|2020-12-27
|DELAWARE
|2775
|44
|2368
|2020-12-27
|CADDO
|2696
|39
|2367
|2020-12-27
|OTTAWA
|2607
|28
|2221
|2020-12-27
|CARTER
|2579
|17
|2180
|2020-12-27
|OKMULGEE
|2480
|26
|2097
|2020-12-27
|LOGAN
|2448
|7
|2064
|2020-12-27
|MAYES
|2407
|23
|2009
|2020-12-27
|WOODWARD
|2387
|10
|2216
|2020-12-27
|SEQUOYAH
|2359
|16
|2055
|2020-12-27
|JACKSON
|2307
|36
|2108
|2020-12-27
|GARVIN
|2215
|18
|1868
|2020-12-27
|LINCOLN
|2024
|32
|1745
|2020-12-27
|BECKHAM
|1858
|21
|1649
|2020-12-27
|ADAIR
|1761
|13
|1419
|2020-12-27
|SEMINOLE
|1752
|18
|1453
|2020-12-27
|CRAIG
|1401
|5
|1219
|2020-12-27
|OKFUSKEE
|1364
|15
|1186
|2020-12-27
|KINGFISHER
|1322
|10
|1157
|2020-12-27
|ATOKA
|1255
|3
|1080
|2020-12-27
|MCINTOSH
|1254
|15
|1016
|2020-12-27
|MARSHALL
|1083
|6
|964
|2020-12-27
|MURRAY
|1076
|8
|886
|2020-12-27
|CHOCTAW
|1032
|6
|857
|2020-12-27
|PAWNEE
|977
|10
|801
|2020-12-27
|NOBLE
|936
|5
|786
|2020-12-27
|WOODS
|909
|4
|709
|2020-12-27
|ALFALFA
|899
|4
|804
|2020-12-27
|LOVE
|860
|5
|761
|2020-12-27
|HASKELL
|822
|7
|701
|2020-12-27
|JOHNSTON
|803
|9
|659
|2020-12-27
|HUGHES
|785
|8
|666
|2020-12-27
|WASHITA
|731
|3
|601
|2020-12-27
|MAJOR
|702
|4
|633
|2020-12-27
|NOWATA
|648
|8
|531
|2020-12-27
|BLAINE
|633
|3
|547
|2020-12-27
|PUSHMATAHA
|587
|6
|478
|2020-12-27
|TILLMAN
|530
|8
|465
|2020-12-27
|KIOWA
|521
|11
|464
|2020-12-27
|LATIMER
|492
|5
|378
|2020-12-27
|COAL
|457
|4
|377
|2020-12-27
|JEFFERSON
|411
|3
|329
|2020-12-27
|COTTON
|409
|10
|342
|2020-12-27
|DEWEY
|401
|3
|351
|2020-12-27
|GRANT
|369
|5
|317
|2020-12-27
|GREER
|366
|9
|328
|2020-12-27
|HARPER
|338
|3
|319
|2020-12-27
|ELLIS
|300
|1
|277
|2020-12-27
|BEAVER
|295
|2
|276
|2020-12-27
|ROGER MILLS
|248
|6
|224
|2020-12-27
|HARMON
|199
|0
|176
|2020-12-27
|153
|0
|53
|2020-12-27
|CIMARRON
|101
|1
|96
|2020-12-27
Oklahoma per city 12.27.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|42594
|335
|37445
|2020-12-27
|TULSA
|28027
|248
|24903
|2020-12-27
|EDMOND
|10728
|60
|9450
|2020-12-27
|BROKEN ARROW
|9857
|77
|8501
|2020-12-27
|NORMAN
|9031
|82
|7947
|2020-12-27
|OTHER***
|5757
|33
|4906
|2020-12-27
|YUKON
|5526
|17
|4921
|2020-12-27
|ENID
|4678
|40
|4221
|2020-12-27
|LAWTON
|4557
|43
|4014
|2020-12-27
|STILLWATER
|4224
|13
|3867
|2020-12-27
|MOORE
|3974
|23
|3439
|2020-12-27
|CLAREMORE
|3765
|67
|3210
|2020-12-27
|SHAWNEE
|3278
|25
|2816
|2020-12-27
|MUSKOGEE
|3201
|37
|2613
|2020-12-27
|OWASSO
|3198
|12
|2708
|2020-12-27
|TAHLEQUAH
|2517
|10
|2081
|2020-12-27
|BARTLESVILLE
|2421
|47
|2122
|2020-12-27
|ADA
|2415
|17
|2049
|2020-12-27
|PONCA CITY
|2302
|16
|1883
|2020-12-27
|DURANT
|2267
|19
|1923
|2020-12-27
|GUYMON
|2188
|16
|2054
|2020-12-27
|BIXBY
|2064
|11
|1824
|2020-12-27
|MCALESTER
|2016
|21
|1675
|2020-12-27
|ARDMORE
|1967
|12
|1691
|2020-12-27
|ALTUS
|1943
|34
|1788
|2020-12-27
|SAND SPRINGS
|1912
|18
|1694
|2020-12-27
|JENKS
|1826
|14
|1644
|2020-12-27
|SAPULPA
|1803
|26
|1604
|2020-12-27
|DUNCAN
|1759
|14
|1461
|2020-12-27
|EL RENO
|1734
|13
|1607
|2020-12-27
|MUSTANG
|1695
|14
|1551
|2020-12-27
|CHICKASHA
|1612
|21
|1461
|2020-12-27
|TAFT
|1559
|2
|1541
|2020-12-27
|GUTHRIE
|1502
|3
|1280
|2020-12-27
|MIAMI
|1486
|19
|1261
|2020-12-27
|COLLINSVILLE
|1443
|6
|1187
|2020-12-27
|CHOCTAW
|1413
|9
|1209
|2020-12-27
|BLANCHARD
|1392
|7
|1198
|2020-12-27
|BETHANY
|1365
|12
|1212
|2020-12-27
|CLINTON
|1323
|15
|1157
|2020-12-27
|WOODWARD
|1237
|7
|1094
|2020-12-27
|STILWELL
|1216
|11
|957
|2020-12-27
|WEATHERFORD
|1209
|12
|1079
|2020-12-27
|COWETA
|1144
|16
|955
|2020-12-27
|ELK CITY
|1109
|10
|956
|2020-12-27
|VINITA
|1102
|4
|976
|2020-12-27
|SKIATOOK
|1063
|8
|909
|2020-12-27
|POTEAU
|1013
|8
|880
|2020-12-27
|GROVE
|1006
|30
|880
|2020-12-27
|OKMULGEE
|1004
|14
|833
|2020-12-27
|BROKEN BOW
|996
|27
|866
|2020-12-27
|GLENPOOL
|979
|9
|861
|2020-12-27
|SALLISAW
|974
|6
|849
|2020-12-27
|PURCELL
|966
|9
|830
|2020-12-27
|ATOKA
|963
|2
|838
|2020-12-27
|IDABEL
|958
|14
|847
|2020-12-27
|ANADARKO
|923
|15
|810
|2020-12-27
|FORT SUPPLY
|917
|2
|912
|2020-12-27
|TUTTLE
|904
|6
|810
|2020-12-27
|SEMINOLE
|896
|10
|763
|2020-12-27
|LEXINGTON
|889
|10
|759
|2020-12-27
|PRYOR CREEK
|888
|11
|750
|2020-12-27
|NEWCASTLE
|831
|5
|731
|2020-12-27
|TECUMSEH
|792
|2
|678
|2020-12-27
|ALVA
|787
|4
|639
|2020-12-27
|PAULS VALLEY
|785
|5
|646
|2020-12-27
|NOBLE
|780
|7
|645
|2020-12-27
|WAGONER
|766
|9
|621
|2020-12-27
|MCLOUD
|744
|3
|668
|2020-12-27
|CUSHING
|742
|6
|642
|2020-12-27
|PIEDMONT
|718
|5
|634
|2020-12-27
|HARRAH
|702
|5
|577
|2020-12-27
|SULPHUR
|681
|7
|572
|2020-12-27
|MADILL
|667
|3
|613
|2020-12-27
|MARLOW
|667
|4
|559
|2020-12-27
|HENRYETTA
|660
|9
|569
|2020-12-27
|HUGO
|659
|5
|551
|2020-12-27
|HOMINY
|647
|2
|610
|2020-12-27
|JAY
|645
|4
|540
|2020-12-27
|HELENA
|638
|2
|606
|2020-12-27
|SAYRE
|629
|10
|585
|2020-12-27
|CHECOTAH
|615
|7
|493
|2020-12-27
|MARIETTA
|600
|4
|531
|2020-12-27
|FORT GIBSON
|599
|7
|475
|2020-12-27
|BRISTOW
|573
|13
|481
|2020-12-27
|EUFAULA
|567
|9
|469
|2020-12-27
|BOLEY
|553
|7
|535
|2020-12-27
|KINGFISHER
|520
|2
|458
|2020-12-27
|STIGLER
|510
|6
|433
|2020-12-27
|OKEMAH
|506
|5
|406
|2020-12-27
|MULDROW
|502
|3
|434
|2020-12-27
|HOLDENVILLE
|491
|4
|423
|2020-12-27
|LINDSAY
|480
|4
|418
|2020-12-27
|CATOOSA
|471
|7
|420
|2020-12-27
|HEAVENER
|470
|8
|418
|2020-12-27
|CHANDLER
|459
|12
|403
|2020-12-27
|HENNESSEY
|457
|2
|402
|2020-12-27
|WEWOKA
|455
|4
|361
|2020-12-27
|CALERA
|453
|1
|404
|2020-12-27
|PERRY
|446
|3
|359
|2020-12-27
|SPIRO
|434
|1
|404
|2020-12-27
|ELGIN
|432
|4
|370
|2020-12-27
|AFTON
|432
|2
|369
|2020-12-27
|LOCUST GROVE
|425
|0
|361
|2020-12-27
|WARR ACRES
|425
|1
|383
|2020-12-27
|CLEVELAND
|425
|5
|362
|2020-12-27
|SPENCER
|419
|7
|358
|2020-12-27
|FAIRVIEW
|414
|2
|384
|2020-12-27
|MOUNDS
|406
|6
|329
|2020-12-27
|KINGSTON
|406
|3
|341
|2020-12-27
|PRAGUE
|401
|2
|341
|2020-12-27
|MIDWEST CITY
|393
|10
|335
|2020-12-27
|INOLA
|389
|3
|323
|2020-12-27
|CACHE
|384
|2
|349
|2020-12-27
|TISHOMINGO
|383
|4
|313
|2020-12-27
|JONES
|383
|3
|331
|2020-12-27
|SPERRY
|379
|2
|322
|2020-12-27
|MANNFORD
|379
|6
|326
|2020-12-27
|CHELSEA
|373
|5
|321
|2020-12-27
|BLACKWELL
|367
|6
|299
|2020-12-27
|HINTON
|363
|0
|346
|2020-12-27
|NOWATA
|360
|6
|306
|2020-12-27
|DAVIS
|358
|0
|286
|2020-12-27
|SALINA
|353
|2
|296
|2020-12-27
|MEEKER
|349
|13
|308
|2020-12-27
|DEL CITY
|342
|1
|298
|2020-12-27
|FREDERICK
|339
|7
|298
|2020-12-27
|COALGATE
|336
|4
|285
|2020-12-27
|PAWNEE
|336
|2
|259
|2020-12-27
|PERKINS
|335
|3
|289
|2020-12-27
|VIAN
|334
|3
|292
|2020-12-27
|CHOUTEAU
|322
|7
|263
|2020-12-27
|ANTLERS
|319
|6
|259
|2020-12-27
|WYNNEWOOD
|318
|2
|272
|2020-12-27
|OOLOGAH
|316
|2
|264
|2020-12-27
|APACHE
|315
|2
|258
|2020-12-27
|PAWHUSKA
|310
|3
|270
|2020-12-27
|HULBERT
|309
|3
|263
|2020-12-27
|CARNEGIE
|308
|5
|258
|2020-12-27
|HASKELL
|305
|1
|255
|2020-12-27
|DEWEY
|299
|4
|258
|2020-12-27
|COMANCHE
|295
|4
|227
|2020-12-27
|WASHINGTON
|294
|2
|261
|2020-12-27
|WESTVILLE
|291
|2
|241
|2020-12-27
|STRATFORD
|287
|0
|245
|2020-12-27
|COLCORD
|277
|1
|227
|2020-12-27
|WILBURTON
|269
|3
|189
|2020-12-27
|NEWKIRK
|267
|1
|217
|2020-12-27
|TALIHINA
|260
|6
|209
|2020-12-27
|HOOKER
|258
|0
|243
|2020-12-27
|WISTER
|254
|1
|217
|2020-12-27
|VALLIANT
|254
|3
|204
|2020-12-27
|NICHOLS HILLS
|253
|0
|231
|2020-12-27
|ROLAND
|251
|1
|235
|2020-12-27
|BEGGS
|251
|3
|219
|2020-12-27
|STROUD
|249
|2
|215
|2020-12-27
|KONAWA
|249
|3
|201
|2020-12-27
|MANGUM
|246
|9
|220
|2020-12-27
|WALTERS
|246
|3
|199
|2020-12-27
|KANSAS
|245
|6
|202
|2020-12-27
|COMMERCE
|245
|2
|217
|2020-12-27
|MORRIS
|245
|0
|219
|2020-12-27
|POCOLA
|239
|3
|223
|2020-12-27
|WATONGA
|238
|0
|210
|2020-12-27
|LUTHER
|234
|3
|191
|2020-12-27
|GORE
|227
|3
|183
|2020-12-27
|MEAD
|216
|2
|185
|2020-12-27
|TONKAWA
|213
|6
|173
|2020-12-27
|PORUM
|213
|2
|151
|2020-12-27
|WYANDOTTE
|211
|2
|183
|2020-12-27
|NEW CORDELL
|211
|0
|178
|2020-12-27
|MINCO
|208
|0
|189
|2020-12-27
|LONE GROVE
|208
|1
|179
|2020-12-27
|WARNER
|206
|0
|157
|2020-12-27
|CADDO
|203
|1
|182
|2020-12-27
|COLBERT
|203
|7
|163
|2020-12-27
|HOBART
|202
|6
|185
|2020-12-27
|FAIRLAND
|198
|1
|179
|2020-12-27
|QUAPAW
|198
|2
|154
|2020-12-27
|HOWE
|196
|0
|174
|2020-12-27
|WELLSTON
|195
|0
|176
|2020-12-27
|HARTSHORNE
|193
|0
|161
|2020-12-27
|ELMORE CITY
|184
|3
|153
|2020-12-27
|ARCADIA
|183
|0
|174
|2020-12-27
|BILLINGS
|182
|1
|167
|2020-12-27
|FLETCHER
|181
|2
|156
|2020-12-27
|WAURIKA
|181
|1
|151
|2020-12-27
|BOKCHITO
|177
|1
|156
|2020-12-27
|KIEFER
|177
|1
|159
|2020-12-27
|PORTER
|176
|1
|143
|2020-12-27
|LAVERNE
|176
|1
|166
|2020-12-27
|ADAIR
|175
|1
|141
|2020-12-27
|STONEWALL
|175
|1
|134
|2020-12-27
|WILSON
|174
|1
|148
|2020-12-27
|HOLLIS
|173
|0
|151
|2020-12-27
|DRUMRIGHT
|169
|2
|132
|2020-12-27
|WAYNE
|169
|1
|129
|2020-12-27
|PADEN
|168
|0
|138
|2020-12-27
|MAYSVILLE
|167
|4
|137
|2020-12-27
|TALALA
|165
|1
|146
|2020-12-27
|KELLYVILLE
|164
|2
|146
|2020-12-27
|CASHION
|163
|0
|129
|2020-12-27
|BLAIR
|163
|0
|150
|2020-12-27
|HAWORTH
|161
|3
|135
|2020-12-27
|KEOTA
|160
|0
|139
|2020-12-27
|EARLSBORO
|158
|0
|129
|2020-12-27
|HYDRO
|156
|2
|142
|2020-12-27
|OKARCHE
|156
|4
|140
|2020-12-27
|WRIGHT CITY
|154
|0
|118
|2020-12-27
|BEAVER
|152
|1
|143
|2020-12-27
|TEXHOMA
|150
|0
|144
|2020-12-27
|BARNSDALL
|150
|4
|134
|2020-12-27
|ALLEN
|149
|2
|128
|2020-12-27
|SHATTUCK
|148
|1
|135
|2020-12-27
|CRESCENT
|147
|1
|121
|2020-12-27
|BINGER
|144
|10
|125
|2020-12-27
|RUSH SPRINGS
|144
|1
|121
|2020-12-27
|WAUKOMIS
|141
|0
|118
|2020-12-27
|CAMERON
|141
|0
|119
|2020-12-27
|FORT COBB
|140
|0
|132
|2020-12-27
|CYRIL
|137
|2
|115
|2020-12-27
|GOODWELL
|136
|0
|130
|2020-12-27
|MOORELAND
|135
|1
|120
|2020-12-27
|BOSWELL
|135
|1
|111
|2020-12-27
|CEMENT
|130
|0
|113
|2020-12-27
|YALE
|130
|3
|111
|2020-12-27
|WELCH
|129
|1
|100
|2020-12-27
|BUFFALO
|127
|2
|119
|2020-12-27
|RED ROCK
|127
|1
|112
|2020-12-27
|ROFF
|126
|1
|101
|2020-12-27
|SEILING
|126
|1
|114
|2020-12-27
|PAOLI
|124
|1
|102
|2020-12-27
|THOMAS
|123
|0
|111
|2020-12-27
|CHEROKEE
|121
|1
|81
|2020-12-27
|HEALDTON
|121
|2
|83
|2020-12-27
|WETUMKA
|121
|1
|96
|2020-12-27
|ARAPAHO
|120
|4
|98
|2020-12-27
|RINGLING
|120
|1
|88
|2020-12-27
|BIG CABIN
|119
|2
|98
|2020-12-27
|MEDFORD
|118
|1
|106
|2020-12-27
|GERONIMO
|117
|1
|103
|2020-12-27
|RINGWOOD
|116
|0
|104
|2020-12-27
|BOKOSHE
|114
|0
|110
|2020-12-27
|MAUD
|114
|0
|92
|2020-12-27
|WATTS
|114
|0
|99
|2020-12-27
|FAIRFAX
|113
|1
|92
|2020-12-27
|GEARY
|113
|0
|104
|2020-12-27
|NINNEKAH
|113
|1
|101
|2020-12-27
|JENNINGS
|113
|1
|93
|2020-12-27
|GLENCOE
|113
|2
|93
|2020-12-27
|QUINTON
|112
|0
|95
|2020-12-27
|SNYDER
|111
|4
|99
|2020-12-27
|FORT TOWSON
|109
|0
|88
|2020-12-27
|OKEENE
|109
|0
|87
|2020-12-27
|OCHELATA
|107
|2
|90
|2020-12-27
|MORRISON
|107
|0
|91
|2020-12-27
|CANTON
|106
|2
|87
|2020-12-27
|BLUEJACKET
|106
|1
|88
|2020-12-27
|POND CREEK
|105
|0
|92
|2020-12-27
|SHADY POINT
|105
|0
|90
|2020-12-27
|BURNS FLAT
|105
|1
|77
|2020-12-27
|INDIAHOMA
|104
|1
|96
|2020-12-27
|GARBER
|102
|0
|81
|2020-12-27
|WELEETKA
|101
|3
|83
|2020-12-27
|WEBBERS FALLS
|99
|0
|85
|2020-12-27
|LEEDEY
|99
|2
|90
|2020-12-27
|CANUTE
|99
|0
|85
|2020-12-27
|ALEX
|98
|2
|87
|2020-12-27
|RAMONA
|98
|3
|84
|2020-12-27
|OKTAHA
|96
|0
|89
|2020-12-27
|BENNINGTON
|96
|1
|85
|2020-12-27
|GRACEMONT
|95
|1
|82
|2020-12-27
|LAHOMA
|95
|3
|83
|2020-12-27
|GRANITE
|95
|0
|87
|2020-12-27
|TEMPLE
|93
|6
|79
|2020-12-27
|PANAMA
|93
|1
|82
|2020-12-27
|UNION CITY
|92
|0
|73
|2020-12-27
|THACKERVILLE
|92
|0
|84
|2020-12-27
|COPAN
|91
|1
|75
|2020-12-27
|VICI
|90
|0
|75
|2020-12-27
|CALUMET
|90
|0
|88
|2020-12-27
|HAMMON
|90
|2
|82
|2020-12-27
|CHEYENNE
|87
|1
|78
|2020-12-27
|DEPEW
|87
|1
|76
|2020-12-27
|KREBS
|83
|1
|63
|2020-12-27
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|83
|1
|67
|2020-12-27
|KIOWA
|83
|1
|66
|2020-12-27
|TYRONE
|82
|0
|76
|2020-12-27
|TIPTON
|81
|0
|69
|2020-12-27
|WANETTE
|79
|0
|63
|2020-12-27
|RED OAK
|79
|0
|65
|2020-12-27
|DELAWARE
|78
|1
|65
|2020-12-27
|CLAYTON
|77
|0
|58
|2020-12-27
|COUNCIL HILL
|77
|1
|62
|2020-12-27
|SENTINEL
|77
|0
|70
|2020-12-27
|SPAVINAW
|77
|0
|57
|2020-12-27
|ASHER
|75
|0
|66
|2020-12-27
|CANEY
|75
|0
|66
|2020-12-27
|VELMA
|74
|1
|55
|2020-12-27
|BOISE CITY
|73
|0
|71
|2020-12-27
|RYAN
|73
|0
|54
|2020-12-27
|LOOKEBA
|73
|2
|63
|2020-12-27
|DOVER
|72
|2
|68
|2020-12-27
|DAVENPORT
|72
|0
|59
|2020-12-27
|SOPER
|71
|0
|57
|2020-12-27
|BRAGGS
|71
|1
|60
|2020-12-27
|STRINGTOWN
|70
|1
|50
|2020-12-27
|GARVIN
|70
|0
|59
|2020-12-27
|GRANDFIELD
|70
|1
|63
|2020-12-27
|SASAKWA
|70
|0
|59
|2020-12-27
|AMBER
|70
|0
|67
|2020-12-27
|MANNSVILLE
|67
|0
|62
|2020-12-27
|MILBURN
|67
|2
|51
|2020-12-27
|ARKOMA
|66
|1
|61
|2020-12-27
|TERLTON
|64
|1
|57
|2020-12-27
|FOSS
|64
|0
|52
|2020-12-27
|ERICK
|64
|1
|59
|2020-12-27
|WAYNOKA
|62
|0
|33
|2020-12-27
|DEWAR
|61
|0
|51
|2020-12-27
|FARGO
|61
|0
|58
|2020-12-27
|MILL CREEK
|61
|0
|52
|2020-12-27
|ARNETT
|61
|0
|58
|2020-12-27
|CHATTANOOGA
|60
|1
|57
|2020-12-27
|MCCURTAIN
|60
|1
|54
|2020-12-27
|VERDEN
|60
|1
|57
|2020-12-27
|TUPELO
|59
|0
|39
|2020-12-27
|OILTON
|57
|2
|50
|2020-12-27
|BYARS
|57
|1
|49
|2020-12-27
|OLUSTEE
|56
|0
|51
|2020-12-27
|SAVANNA
|55
|0
|44
|2020-12-27
|MULHALL
|54
|0
|45
|2020-12-27
|OAKS
|54
|1
|37
|2020-12-27
|AGRA
|54
|1
|49
|2020-12-27
|GANS
|52
|0
|45
|2020-12-27
|RAVIA
|51
|1
|37
|2020-12-27
|TRYON
|51
|0
|46
|2020-12-27
|CLEO SPRINGS
|50
|0
|41
|2020-12-27
|CARNEY
|49
|0
|41
|2020-12-27
|RATTAN
|49
|0
|42
|2020-12-27
|CORN
|49
|1
|41
|2020-12-27
|WANN
|49
|1
|39
|2020-12-27
|DUSTIN
|48
|1
|41
|2020-12-27
|CANADIAN
|48
|0
|40
|2020-12-27
|PITTSBURG
|47
|0
|42
|2020-12-27
|COVINGTON
|47
|0
|32
|2020-12-27
|POCASSET
|47
|1
|43
|2020-12-27
|DILL CITY
|46
|0
|29
|2020-12-27
|CUSTER CITY
|46
|0
|30
|2020-12-27
|REYDON
|45
|0
|42
|2020-12-27
|SHIDLER
|45
|0
|37
|2020-12-27
|STERLING
|45
|0
|37
|2020-12-27
|KINTA
|45
|0
|33
|2020-12-27
|KREMLIN
|44
|0
|38
|2020-12-27
|COYLE
|44
|0
|36
|2020-12-27
|LAMONT
|43
|1
|32
|2020-12-27
|KETCHUM
|43
|1
|35
|2020-12-27
|HAILEYVILLE
|43
|0
|35
|2020-12-27
|BOYNTON
|42
|0
|35
|2020-12-27
|RIPLEY
|42
|1
|38
|2020-12-27
|RATLIFF CITY
|42
|0
|27
|2020-12-27
|LENAPAH
|42
|0
|31
|2020-12-27
|RANDLETT
|42
|1
|38
|2020-12-27
|LEHIGH
|42
|0
|41
|2020-12-27
|KAW CITY
|41
|1
|34
|2020-12-27
|LONGDALE
|41
|0
|35
|2020-12-27
|GAGE
|41
|0
|37
|2020-12-27
|INDIANOLA
|41
|0
|33
|2020-12-27
|STUART
|40
|0
|36
|2020-12-27
|MENO
|40
|0
|37
|2020-12-27
|SPRINGER
|40
|1
|31
|2020-12-27
|AMES
|39
|0
|33
|2020-12-27
|CROWDER
|39
|0
|32
|2020-12-27
|LANGLEY
|38
|0
|32
|2020-12-27
|CASTLE
|38
|0
|28
|2020-12-27
|NASH
|38
|0
|33
|2020-12-27
|WHITEFIELD
|37
|0
|34
|2020-12-27
|ALINE
|37
|1
|33
|2020-12-27
|ORLANDO
|37
|0
|33
|2020-12-27
|WAPANUCKA
|36
|1
|28
|2020-12-27
|MARBLE CITY
|36
|0
|32
|2020-12-27
|WYNONA
|36
|1
|27
|2020-12-27
|CALVIN
|35
|1
|30
|2020-12-27
|KENEFIC
|35
|0
|34
|2020-12-27
|SPARKS
|34
|1
|29
|2020-12-27
|SAWYER
|34
|0
|28
|2020-12-27
|LONE WOLF
|34
|0
|31
|2020-12-27
|DRUMMOND
|33
|0
|30
|2020-12-27
|WAKITA
|33
|2
|24
|2020-12-27
|ACHILLE
|33
|0
|27
|2020-12-27
|BUTLER
|32
|0
|30
|2020-12-27
|TALOGA
|32
|0
|31
|2020-12-27
|LOCO
|32
|0
|27
|2020-12-27
|SCHULTER
|32
|0
|28
|2020-12-27
|RALSTON
|32
|1
|27
|2020-12-27
|BURBANK
|32
|0
|28
|2020-12-27
|CARMEN
|31
|0
|17
|2020-12-27
|HARDESTY
|31
|0
|29
|2020-12-27
|TERRAL
|31
|1
|23
|2020-12-27
|ELDORADO
|30
|0
|26
|2020-12-27
|FORGAN
|30
|0
|28
|2020-12-27
|MARLAND
|30
|0
|29
|2020-12-27
|LANGSTON
|29
|1
|23
|2020-12-27
|GOLDSBY
|28
|0
|27
|2020-12-27
|FOSTER
|28
|0
|23
|2020-12-27
|OKAY
|28
|0
|18
|2020-12-27
|JET
|28
|0
|23
|2020-12-27
|CARTER
|27
|0
|25
|2020-12-27
|ROOSEVELT
|27
|0
|24
|2020-12-27
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|27
|0
|25
|2020-12-27
|FAIRMONT
|27
|0
|22
|2020-12-27
|FAXON
|27
|0
|25
|2020-12-27
|HANNA
|26
|0
|21
|2020-12-27
|GOULD
|26
|0
|24
|2020-12-27
|SHARON
|26
|0
|22
|2020-12-27
|BERNICE
|26
|0
|22
|2020-12-27
|FREEDOM
|25
|0
|15
|2020-12-27
|MARSHALL
|24
|0
|19
|2020-12-27
|DEER CREEK
|24
|1
|22
|2020-12-27
|HASTINGS
|24
|0
|20
|2020-12-27
|OPTIMA
|24
|0
|24
|2020-12-27
|ROCKY
|24
|0
|22
|2020-12-27
|DEVOL
|23
|0
|22
|2020-12-27
|GOLTRY
|23
|0
|20
|2020-12-27
|AVANT
|23
|0
|21
|2020-12-27
|PRUE
|22
|0
|21
|2020-12-27
|BURLINGTON
|22
|0
|21
|2020-12-27
|CAMARGO
|22
|0
|14
|2020-12-27
|DAVIDSON
|22
|0
|19
|2020-12-27
|OSAGE
|21
|0
|21
|2020-12-27
|BESSIE
|21
|1
|16
|2020-12-27
|COLONY
|20
|0
|18
|2020-12-27
|HUNTER
|20
|0
|15
|2020-12-27
|FRANCIS
|19
|1
|18
|2020-12-27
|WILLOW
|19
|0
|16
|2020-12-27
|GOTEBO
|18
|0
|17
|2020-12-27
|NORTH MIAMI
|18
|0
|16
|2020-12-27
|FOYIL
|18
|0
|18
|2020-12-27
|MILLERTON
|17
|0
|16
|2020-12-27
|MARTHA
|16
|1
|12
|2020-12-27
|NICOMA PARK
|16
|0
|14
|2020-12-27
|DACOMA
|16
|0
|11
|2020-12-27
|DIBBLE
|16
|0
|15
|2020-12-27
|DISNEY
|16
|0
|13
|2020-12-27
|LAMAR
|16
|0
|11
|2020-12-27
|ALDERSON
|15
|0
|12
|2020-12-27
|EAKLY
|15
|0
|11
|2020-12-27
|KEYES
|14
|0
|14
|2020-12-27
|MEDICINE PARK
|13
|0
|10
|2020-12-27
|BRAMAN
|13
|0
|9
|2020-12-27
|FITZHUGH
|13
|0
|12
|2020-12-27
|HILLSDALE
|13
|0
|9
|2020-12-27
|BRADLEY
|12
|0
|12
|2020-12-27
|HITCHCOCK
|12
|0
|10
|2020-12-27
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|11
|0
|10
|2020-12-27
|BOWLEGS
|11
|0
|9
|2020-12-27
|BROMIDE
|11
|1
|8
|2020-12-27
|WAINWRIGHT
|11
|0
|10
|2020-12-27
|CROMWELL
|10
|0
|4
|2020-12-27
|PEORIA
|6
|0
|6
|2020-12-27
|THE VILLAGE
|6
|0
|4
|2020-12-27
|ALBION
|6
|0
|6
|2020-12-27
|MANITOU
|5
|0
|4
|2020-12-27
|ADDINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-12-27
|VERA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-12-27
|DOUGHERTY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-12-27
|FANSHAWE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-27
|HALLETT
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-27
|BYNG
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-27
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-27
|REDBIRD
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-27
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-27
|KEMP
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-27
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-27
|MOFFETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-27
|TULLAHASSEE
|2
|0
|0
|2020-12-27
|GENE AUTRY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-27
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-27
|BLACKBURN
|2
|0
|1
|2020-12-27
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-27
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-27
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-27
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-27
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-27
|TATUMS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-27
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-27
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-27
|BRAY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-27
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-27
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-27
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-27
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-27
