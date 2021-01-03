covid daily 1.3.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma topped 300,000 cases of COVID-19, while a Watonga man in the 50-64 age group was among 20 new virus-related deaths reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health for the weekend on Sunday.

OSDH reported 5,002 new cases of the virus on Saturday and 3,015 on Sunday while catching up from the New Year’s Day holiday.

Sunday’s 1% increase in cases brought the cumulative total to 304,072, with 36,232 active, an increase of 995, and 265,293 recovered. Of the 77 Oklahoma counties, 76 remained in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level while Harmon County in far southwestern Oklahoma was in low, or “yellow” risk. Harmon County also is the only one without a reported COVID-19-related death in the state

There have been 2,547 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.

Of the deaths reported Sunday, 16 were in the 65 or older age group: three men and a woman from Tulsa County; a man and woman from Cleveland County; two men each from Comanche and Oklahoma counties; men from Cherokee, Garvin, Okmulgee and Pottawatomie counties; and women from Kay and Wagoner counties.

In addition to the Blaine County death, there were two deaths in the 50-64 age range, an Oklahoma County man and a Seminole County woman, and the death of an Oklahoma County woman in the 36-49 age range also was reported by the OSDH.

COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 78 over the weekend for an overall total of 5,578, with 470 of those active, an increase of 12, and 5,065, or 90.8%, recovered, according to the OSDH. Forty-three people have died in the county.

Of the Garfield County cases, 4,927, or 88%, have been in Enid, with 377 active, according to OSDH on Sunday. There have been 4,499 in the city who have recovered and 41 who have died.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases over the weekend included 32 in Noble, 23 in Woodward, 20 in Kingfisher, 18 in Alfalfa, 17 in Woods, 16 in Grant, 12 in Blaine and 11 in Major, according to OSDH.

State update

There have been 160,454 Oklahoma women and 143,267 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Sunday. There were 351 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 5,524 in the 0-4 age group, 32,310 in the 5-17 age group, 96,681 in the 18-35 age group, 66,422 in the 36-49 age group, 58,777 in the 50-64 age group and 44,309 in the 65 and older age group. There were 49 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,547 deaths in the state, 2,038 have been 65 and older and 395 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 90 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 23 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,433, than women, 1,114, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday.

Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 448 in Oklahoma; 415 in Tulsa; 166 in Cleveland; 85 in Rogers; 66 in Creek; 62 in Comanche; 60 in Washington; 53 in Muskogee; 52 each in Canadian and McCurtain; 47 in Wagoner; 44 in Delaware; 43 in Garfield; 41 in Caddo; 38 in Pottawotomie; 37 each in Grady and Jackson; 34 in Kay; 33 each in Bryan and Lincoln; 31 in Custer; 30 each in Le Flore and Payne; 29 in Okmulgee; 28 each in McClain and Ottawa; 27 in Osage; 25 each in Mayes, Pittsburg and Pontotoc; 23 in Stephens; 22 in Beckham; 21 in Seminole; 19 in Garvin; 18 each in Carter, Cherokee and McIntosh; 17 each in Sequoyah and Texas; 15 in Okfuskee; 14 in Adair; 13 in Pawnee; 12 in Kingfisher; 11 in Kiowa; 10 each in Cotton, Johnston and Woodward; nine each in Greer, Hughes, Murray, Nowata and Tillman; eight in Logan; seven each in Craig, Haskell, Love and Noble; six each in Choctaw, Marshall, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant, Latimer and Woods; four each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Coal and Major; three each in Atoka, Dewey, Harper, Jefferson and Washita; two in Beaver; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Sunday for the weekend by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,496 cases, 2,348 recovered, 138 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,454 cases, 1,319 recovered, 123 active and 12 deaths, four from Okarche, three each from Hennessey and Kingfisher and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,034 cases, 886 recovered, 141 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.

• Woods with 1,019 cases, 817 recovered, 197 active and five deaths from Alva.

• Alfalfa with 954 cases, 870 recovered, 80 active and four deaths, one each from Aline, Cherokee and Helena and an inmate from James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena.

• Major with 732 cases, 669 recovered, 59 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 682 cases, 617 recovered, 61 active and three deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.

• Grant with 402 cases, 348 recovered, 49 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

In Enid, there have been 2,260 cases, with 2,068 recovered and 26 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,605 cases, with 2,376 recovered and 14 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.united stateszipcodes.org/.

There have been 43 deaths in Garfield County, with 41 from Enid and three from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

Oklahoma per county 01.03.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 60103 448 53124 2021-01-03
TULSA 50050 415 44354 2021-01-03
CLEVELAND 20209 166 17307 2021-01-03
CANADIAN 11246 52 10135 2021-01-03
COMANCHE 7269 62 6330 2021-01-03
ROGERS 6919 85 5865 2021-01-03
MUSKOGEE 6802 53 5847 2021-01-03
PAYNE 6184 30 5450 2021-01-03
POTTAWATOMIE 5802 38 5046 2021-01-03
GARFIELD 5578 43 5065 2021-01-03
WAGONER 4954 47 4105 2021-01-03
CREEK 4276 66 3714 2021-01-03
BRYAN 4153 33 3556 2021-01-03
GRADY 4114 37 3665 2021-01-03
CHEROKEE 3856 18 3229 2021-01-03
MCCLAIN 3749 28 3244 2021-01-03
LE FLORE 3742 30 3245 2021-01-03
KAY 3509 34 2940 2021-01-03
WASHINGTON 3277 60 2867 2021-01-03
PONTOTOC 3261 25 2767 2021-01-03
STEPHENS 3201 23 2617 2021-01-03
PITTSBURG 3184 25 2668 2021-01-03
OSAGE 3175 27 2739 2021-01-03
CUSTER 3156 31 2765 2021-01-03
DELAWARE 3080 44 2634 2021-01-03
CARTER 3040 18 2432 2021-01-03
MCCURTAIN 3008 52 2604 2021-01-03
TEXAS 2983 17 2842 2021-01-03
CADDO 2904 41 2569 2021-01-03
OTTAWA 2816 28 2493 2021-01-03
OKMULGEE 2724 29 2324 2021-01-03
MAYES 2671 25 2221 2021-01-03
LOGAN 2666 8 2303 2021-01-03
SEQUOYAH 2587 17 2215 2021-01-03
WOODWARD 2496 10 2348 2021-01-03
GARVIN 2430 19 2089 2021-01-03
JACKSON 2379 37 2183 2021-01-03
LINCOLN 2217 33 1909 2021-01-03
BECKHAM 2026 22 1787 2021-01-03
ADAIR 1962 14 1609 2021-01-03
SEMINOLE 1910 21 1610 2021-01-03
CRAIG 1506 7 1334 2021-01-03
OKFUSKEE 1456 15 1290 2021-01-03
KINGFISHER 1454 12 1319 2021-01-03
MCINTOSH 1371 18 1134 2021-01-03
ATOKA 1344 3 1191 2021-01-03
MURRAY 1254 9 1006 2021-01-03
MARSHALL 1199 6 1045 2021-01-03
PAWNEE 1115 13 937 2021-01-03
CHOCTAW 1102 6 965 2021-01-03
NOBLE 1034 7 886 2021-01-03
WOODS 1019 5 817 2021-01-03
ALFALFA 954 4 870 2021-01-03
LOVE 953 7 816 2021-01-03
HASKELL 903 7 762 2021-01-03
JOHNSTON 892 10 742 2021-01-03
HUGHES 860 9 735 2021-01-03
WASHITA 804 3 687 2021-01-03
MAJOR 732 4 669 2021-01-03
NOWATA 726 9 612 2021-01-03
BLAINE 682 4 617 2021-01-03
PUSHMATAHA 670 6 533 2021-01-03
KIOWA 588 11 514 2021-01-03
LATIMER 567 5 465 2021-01-03
TILLMAN 564 9 504 2021-01-03
COAL 519 4 421 2021-01-03
JEFFERSON 468 3 378 2021-01-03
460 0 342 2021-01-03
COTTON 441 10 369 2021-01-03
DEWEY 430 3 388 2021-01-03
GRANT 402 5 348 2021-01-03
GREER 389 9 349 2021-01-03
HARPER 350 3 330 2021-01-03
BEAVER 316 2 298 2021-01-03
ELLIS 311 1 288 2021-01-03
ROGER MILLS 260 6 227 2021-01-03
HARMON 201 0 187 2021-01-03
CIMARRON 108 1 102 2021-01-03

Oklahoma per city 01.03.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 45817 353 40259 2021-01-03
TULSA 30105 273 26846 2021-01-03
EDMOND 11603 64 10235 2021-01-03
BROKEN ARROW 10810 85 9347 2021-01-03
NORMAN 9780 89 8585 2021-01-03
OTHER*** 6576 35 5675 2021-01-03
YUKON 6066 18 5433 2021-01-03
LAWTON 4940 48 4267 2021-01-03
ENID 4927 41 4499 2021-01-03
STILLWATER 4617 14 4107 2021-01-03
MOORE 4332 27 3736 2021-01-03
CLAREMORE 4145 68 3498 2021-01-03
SHAWNEE 3592 28 3128 2021-01-03
OWASSO 3551 14 3030 2021-01-03
MUSKOGEE 3543 42 2882 2021-01-03
TAHLEQUAH 2775 11 2340 2021-01-03
ADA 2671 20 2268 2021-01-03
PONCA CITY 2597 17 2171 2021-01-03
BARTLESVILLE 2597 50 2293 2021-01-03
DURANT 2485 20 2118 2021-01-03
ARDMORE 2309 13 1865 2021-01-03
BIXBY 2273 15 2026 2021-01-03
MCALESTER 2269 22 1899 2021-01-03
GUYMON 2234 17 2130 2021-01-03
SAND SPRINGS 2105 20 1832 2021-01-03
ALTUS 1996 34 1848 2021-01-03
DUNCAN 1992 14 1636 2021-01-03
JENKS 1984 14 1758 2021-01-03
EL RENO 1941 13 1810 2021-01-03
SAPULPA 1930 29 1725 2021-01-03
MUSTANG 1831 15 1660 2021-01-03
CHICKASHA 1697 22 1529 2021-01-03
GUTHRIE 1622 4 1404 2021-01-03
MIAMI 1589 19 1427 2021-01-03
CHOCTAW 1576 10 1337 2021-01-03
TAFT 1561 2 1545 2021-01-03
COLLINSVILLE 1561 6 1358 2021-01-03
BLANCHARD 1549 8 1341 2021-01-03
BETHANY 1446 13 1298 2021-01-03
CLINTON 1402 15 1237 2021-01-03
WEATHERFORD 1361 12 1203 2021-01-03
STILWELL 1343 12 1089 2021-01-03
WOODWARD 1325 7 1207 2021-01-03
COWETA 1268 17 1078 2021-01-03
ELK CITY 1217 11 1060 2021-01-03
VINITA 1171 6 1048 2021-01-03
SKIATOOK 1160 8 1010 2021-01-03
POTEAU 1098 8 966 2021-01-03
OKMULGEE 1098 14 923 2021-01-03
GROVE 1087 30 945 2021-01-03
GLENPOOL 1065 9 920 2021-01-03
TUTTLE 1064 6 949 2021-01-03
BROKEN BOW 1058 28 914 2021-01-03
PURCELL 1054 11 886 2021-01-03
SALLISAW 1045 7 920 2021-01-03
ATOKA 1036 2 916 2021-01-03
IDABEL 1010 14 889 2021-01-03
PRYOR CREEK 995 12 838 2021-01-03
ANADARKO 992 16 859 2021-01-03
LEXINGTON 972 10 812 2021-01-03
SEMINOLE 972 11 844 2021-01-03
FORT SUPPLY 919 2 912 2021-01-03
NEWCASTLE 896 6 794 2021-01-03
WAGONER 896 9 717 2021-01-03
ALVA 863 5 721 2021-01-03
NOBLE 861 11 715 2021-01-03
CUSHING 855 8 724 2021-01-03
TECUMSEH 853 5 749 2021-01-03
PAULS VALLEY 840 5 745 2021-01-03
MCLOUD 809 3 712 2021-01-03
SULPHUR 796 7 631 2021-01-03
PIEDMONT 782 5 683 2021-01-03
HARRAH 777 5 666 2021-01-03
MARLOW 731 4 612 2021-01-03
MADILL 714 3 656 2021-01-03
HENRYETTA 710 11 612 2021-01-03
JAY 707 4 610 2021-01-03
HUGO 698 5 612 2021-01-03
FORT GIBSON 684 7 548 2021-01-03
SAYRE 679 10 614 2021-01-03
CHECOTAH 678 8 561 2021-01-03
HOMINY 677 2 635 2021-01-03
HELENA 658 2 624 2021-01-03
MARIETTA 654 5 565 2021-01-03
EUFAULA 628 11 509 2021-01-03
BRISTOW 626 13 527 2021-01-03
STIGLER 572 6 471 2021-01-03
KINGFISHER 568 3 511 2021-01-03
MULDROW 567 3 469 2021-01-03
BOLEY 555 7 539 2021-01-03
OKEMAH 552 5 472 2021-01-03
HOLDENVILLE 537 4 464 2021-01-03
LINDSAY 528 5 454 2021-01-03
HEAVENER 516 8 451 2021-01-03
CHANDLER 513 12 430 2021-01-03
CATOOSA 509 8 445 2021-01-03
CALERA 502 1 438 2021-01-03
CLEVELAND 491 5 425 2021-01-03
HENNESSEY 488 3 455 2021-01-03
PERRY 488 3 418 2021-01-03
ELGIN 487 4 413 2021-01-03
WEWOKA 486 6 400 2021-01-03
LOCUST GROVE 475 0 391 2021-01-03
AFTON 475 2 409 2021-01-03
KINGSTON 475 3 379 2021-01-03
SPIRO 467 1 431 2021-01-03
MOUNDS 446 6 381 2021-01-03
SPENCER 440 7 389 2021-01-03
INOLA 440 3 372 2021-01-03
WARR ACRES 438 1 409 2021-01-03
FAIRVIEW 426 2 393 2021-01-03
CHELSEA 425 6 351 2021-01-03
TISHOMINGO 425 4 355 2021-01-03
PRAGUE 422 3 385 2021-01-03
JONES 420 3 362 2021-01-03
BLACKWELL 417 7 340 2021-01-03
SPERRY 416 2 359 2021-01-03
CACHE 411 3 362 2021-01-03
DAVIS 411 1 339 2021-01-03
NOWATA 410 6 341 2021-01-03
MANNFORD 408 6 357 2021-01-03
MIDWEST CITY 408 10 362 2021-01-03
HINTON 392 0 378 2021-01-03
SALINA 387 2 323 2021-01-03
COALGATE 381 4 311 2021-01-03
PAWNEE 378 5 310 2021-01-03
VIAN 377 3 308 2021-01-03
PERKINS 374 3 320 2021-01-03
DEL CITY 365 1 312 2021-01-03
MEEKER 364 13 330 2021-01-03
ANTLERS 363 6 290 2021-01-03
PAWHUSKA 356 5 292 2021-01-03
FREDERICK 353 8 320 2021-01-03
WYNNEWOOD 352 2 298 2021-01-03
COMANCHE 346 4 269 2021-01-03
CHOUTEAU 345 8 285 2021-01-03
HULBERT 344 3 285 2021-01-03
APACHE 343 3 298 2021-01-03
WESTVILLE 343 2 280 2021-01-03
HASKELL 341 1 290 2021-01-03
OOLOGAH 340 2 303 2021-01-03
CARNEGIE 332 6 284 2021-01-03
DEWEY 327 4 288 2021-01-03
COLCORD 325 1 271 2021-01-03
STRATFORD 320 0 277 2021-01-03
WILBURTON 319 3 257 2021-01-03
TALIHINA 311 6 227 2021-01-03
WASHINGTON 310 2 282 2021-01-03
WISTER 302 1 239 2021-01-03
NEWKIRK 299 2 256 2021-01-03
BEGGS 286 4 243 2021-01-03
VALLIANT 280 3 238 2021-01-03
KONAWA 280 3 225 2021-01-03
KANSAS 279 6 237 2021-01-03
NICHOLS HILLS 274 0 247 2021-01-03
STROUD 273 2 238 2021-01-03
MORRIS 271 0 242 2021-01-03
WALTERS 270 3 224 2021-01-03
HOOKER 269 0 250 2021-01-03
ROLAND 267 1 245 2021-01-03
MANGUM 261 9 231 2021-01-03
MINCO 260 0 229 2021-01-03
POCOLA 259 3 233 2021-01-03
COMMERCE 258 2 238 2021-01-03
GORE 254 3 206 2021-01-03
WATONGA 254 1 229 2021-01-03
LUTHER 241 4 221 2021-01-03
LONE GROVE 239 1 197 2021-01-03
HOBART 237 6 208 2021-01-03
TONKAWA 234 7 196 2021-01-03
QUAPAW 233 2 178 2021-01-03
NEW CORDELL 233 0 198 2021-01-03
WYANDOTTE 232 2 203 2021-01-03
MEAD 230 2 203 2021-01-03
WELLSTON 226 0 184 2021-01-03
HARTSHORNE 225 0 183 2021-01-03
COLBERT 225 7 185 2021-01-03
WARNER 224 0 189 2021-01-03
CADDO 224 1 192 2021-01-03
PORUM 222 2 197 2021-01-03
FAIRLAND 220 1 196 2021-01-03
HOWE 209 0 190 2021-01-03
ELMORE CITY 208 3 169 2021-01-03
FLETCHER 202 2 171 2021-01-03
WAURIKA 201 1 168 2021-01-03
PORTER 200 1 168 2021-01-03
KIEFER 196 1 173 2021-01-03
WILSON 196 1 163 2021-01-03
PADEN 195 0 159 2021-01-03
ARCADIA 194 0 185 2021-01-03
BOKCHITO 193 1 169 2021-01-03
ADAIR 191 1 159 2021-01-03
DRUMRIGHT 190 2 152 2021-01-03
WAYNE 188 1 153 2021-01-03
STONEWALL 187 1 165 2021-01-03
BILLINGS 185 1 178 2021-01-03
OKARCHE 184 4 170 2021-01-03
KELLYVILLE 183 2 156 2021-01-03
CASHION 183 0 157 2021-01-03
LAVERNE 183 1 172 2021-01-03
MAYSVILLE 179 4 151 2021-01-03
BLAIR 178 1 152 2021-01-03
EARLSBORO 176 0 146 2021-01-03
TALALA 176 1 160 2021-01-03
HOLLIS 175 0 161 2021-01-03
CRESCENT 173 1 139 2021-01-03
HYDRO 172 2 154 2021-01-03
ALLEN 170 2 142 2021-01-03
WRIGHT CITY 168 0 132 2021-01-03
BARNSDALL 165 4 143 2021-01-03
BEAVER 165 1 155 2021-01-03
HAWORTH 165 3 150 2021-01-03
KEOTA 163 0 149 2021-01-03
RUSH SPRINGS 163 1 136 2021-01-03
BINGER 160 10 133 2021-01-03
TEXHOMA 156 0 150 2021-01-03
WAUKOMIS 155 0 131 2021-01-03
SHATTUCK 155 1 140 2021-01-03
CAMERON 154 0 135 2021-01-03
HEALDTON 153 2 110 2021-01-03
CEMENT 152 0 123 2021-01-03
CHEROKEE 150 1 114 2021-01-03
CYRIL 148 2 124 2021-01-03
YALE 147 3 121 2021-01-03
ROFF 146 1 117 2021-01-03
PAOLI 145 1 119 2021-01-03
BOSWELL 144 1 127 2021-01-03
WELCH 144 1 122 2021-01-03
FORT COBB 143 0 137 2021-01-03
RINGLING 141 1 108 2021-01-03
BIG CABIN 141 2 111 2021-01-03
MOORELAND 140 1 127 2021-01-03
THOMAS 140 0 119 2021-01-03
GOODWELL 139 0 135 2021-01-03
SEILING 137 1 122 2021-01-03
GERONIMO 136 1 110 2021-01-03
RED ROCK 135 2 119 2021-01-03
MORRISON 134 1 102 2021-01-03
GLENCOE 134 2 103 2021-01-03
ARAPAHO 132 4 114 2021-01-03
BUFFALO 132 2 124 2021-01-03
FAIRFAX 131 1 99 2021-01-03
WATTS 131 0 111 2021-01-03
OKEENE 130 0 116 2021-01-03
WETUMKA 130 2 108 2021-01-03
MEDFORD 129 1 114 2021-01-03
QUINTON 125 0 101 2021-01-03
MAUD 125 0 110 2021-01-03
BOKOSHE 123 0 116 2021-01-03
RINGWOOD 122 0 112 2021-01-03
OCHELATA 122 2 99 2021-01-03
JENNINGS 122 1 105 2021-01-03
NINNEKAH 121 1 107 2021-01-03
SHADY POINT 120 0 101 2021-01-03
GEARY 117 0 115 2021-01-03
WELEETKA 116 3 92 2021-01-03
SNYDER 116 4 102 2021-01-03
FORT TOWSON 116 0 102 2021-01-03
BLUEJACKET 115 1 99 2021-01-03
BURNS FLAT 113 1 93 2021-01-03
POND CREEK 111 0 100 2021-01-03
GARBER 110 0 100 2021-01-03
CANTON 109 2 96 2021-01-03
CALUMET 108 0 98 2021-01-03
INDIAHOMA 107 1 97 2021-01-03
OKTAHA 107 0 94 2021-01-03
COPAN 107 1 84 2021-01-03
WEBBERS FALLS 107 0 91 2021-01-03
UNION CITY 107 1 86 2021-01-03
THACKERVILLE 106 1 90 2021-01-03
RAMONA 106 3 90 2021-01-03
CANUTE 105 0 95 2021-01-03
BENNINGTON 104 1 91 2021-01-03
GRACEMONT 103 1 91 2021-01-03
LEEDEY 103 2 94 2021-01-03
TEMPLE 102 6 81 2021-01-03
PANAMA 101 1 86 2021-01-03
VICI 101 0 90 2021-01-03
DEPEW 100 1 83 2021-01-03
ALEX 100 2 90 2021-01-03
GRANITE 99 0 93 2021-01-03
WANETTE 98 0 73 2021-01-03
MOUNTAIN VIEW 97 1 84 2021-01-03
LAHOMA 96 3 88 2021-01-03
HAMMON 96 2 83 2021-01-03
KREBS 96 1 76 2021-01-03
KIOWA 95 2 73 2021-01-03
CHEYENNE 94 1 80 2021-01-03
RED OAK 92 0 77 2021-01-03
CLAYTON 89 0 66 2021-01-03
RYAN 86 0 62 2021-01-03
COUNCIL HILL 86 1 70 2021-01-03
SENTINEL 85 0 79 2021-01-03
SPAVINAW 85 0 67 2021-01-03
TYRONE 85 0 77 2021-01-03
TIPTON 83 0 78 2021-01-03
DELAWARE 82 2 76 2021-01-03
VELMA 81 1 65 2021-01-03
WAYNOKA 81 0 45 2021-01-03
DAVENPORT 81 0 67 2021-01-03
ASHER 81 0 72 2021-01-03
GRANDFIELD 81 1 67 2021-01-03
CANEY 81 0 72 2021-01-03
BOISE CITY 79 0 77 2021-01-03
BRAGGS 78 1 65 2021-01-03
SASAKWA 77 0 66 2021-01-03
DOVER 77 2 72 2021-01-03
AMBER 76 0 71 2021-01-03
GARVIN 76 0 65 2021-01-03
MULHALL 76 0 52 2021-01-03
SOPER 75 0 65 2021-01-03
MANNSVILLE 75 0 66 2021-01-03
TERLTON 74 1 65 2021-01-03
LOOKEBA 74 2 69 2021-01-03
STRINGTOWN 73 1 66 2021-01-03
TUPELO 73 0 50 2021-01-03
MILBURN 73 2 62 2021-01-03
FOSS 73 0 63 2021-01-03
MILL CREEK 72 0 58 2021-01-03
OAKS 70 1 49 2021-01-03
ERICK 68 1 60 2021-01-03
DEWAR 67 0 57 2021-01-03
ARKOMA 67 1 64 2021-01-03
ARNETT 65 0 61 2021-01-03
AGRA 65 1 49 2021-01-03
MCCURTAIN 64 1 58 2021-01-03
VERDEN 63 1 59 2021-01-03
CHATTANOOGA 62 1 59 2021-01-03
OILTON 62 2 51 2021-01-03
FARGO 62 0 61 2021-01-03
BYARS 62 1 55 2021-01-03
RAVIA 57 1 46 2021-01-03
OLUSTEE 56 0 54 2021-01-03
WANN 56 1 45 2021-01-03
SAVANNA 56 0 55 2021-01-03
CANADIAN 56 0 47 2021-01-03
CUSTER CITY 56 0 38 2021-01-03
COVINGTON 55 0 44 2021-01-03
TRYON 55 0 48 2021-01-03
GANS 55 0 48 2021-01-03
CARNEY 54 0 46 2021-01-03
RATTAN 53 0 46 2021-01-03
KINTA 53 0 39 2021-01-03
DILL CITY 53 0 38 2021-01-03
CORN 53 1 47 2021-01-03
PITTSBURG 52 0 49 2021-01-03
RATLIFF CITY 52 0 35 2021-01-03
CLEO SPRINGS 52 0 47 2021-01-03
STERLING 51 0 43 2021-01-03
KREMLIN 51 0 41 2021-01-03
LAMONT 50 1 39 2021-01-03
SPRINGER 49 1 37 2021-01-03
POCASSET 48 1 46 2021-01-03
DUSTIN 48 1 43 2021-01-03
NASH 47 0 36 2021-01-03
SHIDLER 47 0 43 2021-01-03
KETCHUM 47 1 41 2021-01-03
STUART 47 0 41 2021-01-03
KAW CITY 46 1 40 2021-01-03
LENAPAH 46 0 36 2021-01-03
COYLE 46 0 42 2021-01-03
REYDON 46 0 42 2021-01-03
HAILEYVILLE 45 0 39 2021-01-03
RIPLEY 45 1 40 2021-01-03
LEHIGH 44 0 41 2021-01-03
BOYNTON 44 0 40 2021-01-03
MARBLE CITY 44 0 33 2021-01-03
LONGDALE 44 0 37 2021-01-03
WAPANUCKA 43 1 30 2021-01-03
INDIANOLA 43 0 36 2021-01-03
WHITEFIELD 42 0 36 2021-01-03
LANGLEY 42 0 35 2021-01-03
LONE WOLF 42 0 36 2021-01-03
AMES 42 0 37 2021-01-03
RANDLETT 42 1 38 2021-01-03
MENO 41 0 40 2021-01-03
GAGE 41 0 38 2021-01-03
KENEFIC 41 0 34 2021-01-03
WYNONA 41 1 35 2021-01-03
CASTLE 40 0 32 2021-01-03
ALINE 39 1 34 2021-01-03
CROWDER 39 0 34 2021-01-03
ORLANDO 39 0 37 2021-01-03
LOCO 39 0 32 2021-01-03
DRUMMOND 38 0 32 2021-01-03
CALVIN 38 1 33 2021-01-03
MARLAND 37 0 31 2021-01-03
SCHULTER 36 0 30 2021-01-03
SAWYER 36 0 30 2021-01-03
TERRAL 36 1 28 2021-01-03
ACHILLE 36 0 29 2021-01-03
SPARKS 35 1 31 2021-01-03
FOSTER 34 0 28 2021-01-03
FORGAN 34 0 32 2021-01-03
RALSTON 34 1 30 2021-01-03
BUTLER 34 0 32 2021-01-03
CARMEN 33 0 28 2021-01-03
ELDORADO 33 0 27 2021-01-03
TALOGA 33 0 32 2021-01-03
WAKITA 33 2 28 2021-01-03
BURBANK 33 0 29 2021-01-03
FAIRMONT 32 0 24 2021-01-03
OKAY 31 0 27 2021-01-03
CARTER 31 0 26 2021-01-03
HARDESTY 31 0 31 2021-01-03
LANGSTON 30 1 26 2021-01-03
ROOSEVELT 30 0 25 2021-01-03
GOLDSBY 30 0 28 2021-01-03
FREEDOM 29 0 20 2021-01-03
FAXON 29 0 26 2021-01-03
JET 29 0 25 2021-01-03
BERNICE 29 0 25 2021-01-03
MARSHALL 28 0 23 2021-01-03
COLONY 28 0 21 2021-01-03
SHARON 28 0 25 2021-01-03
MOUNTAIN PARK 28 0 25 2021-01-03
DAVIDSON 27 0 23 2021-01-03
HANNA 26 0 23 2021-01-03
GOULD 26 0 25 2021-01-03
ROCKY 25 0 23 2021-01-03
GOLTRY 25 0 23 2021-01-03
HASTINGS 25 0 23 2021-01-03
OSAGE 25 0 22 2021-01-03
DEER CREEK 24 1 23 2021-01-03
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2021-01-03
AVANT 24 0 22 2021-01-03
PRUE 24 0 22 2021-01-03
BURLINGTON 23 0 23 2021-01-03
DEVOL 23 0 23 2021-01-03
FRANCIS 23 1 18 2021-01-03
WILLOW 23 0 19 2021-01-03
CAMARGO 23 0 21 2021-01-03
BESSIE 22 1 16 2021-01-03
DACOMA 21 0 13 2021-01-03
HUNTER 20 0 18 2021-01-03
FOYIL 19 0 18 2021-01-03
NICOMA PARK 19 0 14 2021-01-03
FITZHUGH 19 0 12 2021-01-03
NORTH MIAMI 18 0 17 2021-01-03
EAKLY 18 0 15 2021-01-03
GOTEBO 18 0 18 2021-01-03
DISNEY 17 0 14 2021-01-03
BRAMAN 17 0 13 2021-01-03
MILLERTON 17 1 16 2021-01-03
DIBBLE 17 0 16 2021-01-03
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-01-03
LAMAR 16 0 15 2021-01-03
ALDERSON 15 0 15 2021-01-03
BOWLEGS 15 0 11 2021-01-03
MEDICINE PARK 14 0 12 2021-01-03
KEYES 14 0 14 2021-01-03
WAINWRIGHT 14 0 10 2021-01-03
BRADLEY 13 0 12 2021-01-03
BROMIDE 13 1 9 2021-01-03
HILLSDALE 13 0 12 2021-01-03
HITCHCOCK 13 0 12 2021-01-03
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 12 0 11 2021-01-03
CROMWELL 11 0 5 2021-01-03
DOUGHERTY 11 0 5 2021-01-03
PEORIA 7 0 6 2021-01-03
MANITOU 7 0 4 2021-01-03
ALBION 7 0 6 2021-01-03
FANSHAWE 6 0 3 2021-01-03
THE VILLAGE 6 0 6 2021-01-03
ADDINGTON 6 0 5 2021-01-03
HALLETT 5 0 4 2021-01-03
VERA 5 0 4 2021-01-03
GENE AUTRY 4 0 2 2021-01-03
SLICK 4 0 3 2021-01-03
REDBIRD 3 0 3 2021-01-03
BYNG 3 0 3 2021-01-03
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-03
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-01-03
TATUMS 2 0 1 2021-01-03
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-01-03
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2021-01-03
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-03
TULLAHASSEE 2 0 1 2021-01-03
KEMP 2 0 2 2021-01-03
BLACKBURN 2 0 1 2021-01-03
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-01-03
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-03
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-01-03
BRAY 1 0 1 2021-01-03
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-01-03
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-01-03
PINK 1 0 1 2021-01-03
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-01-03
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-01-03
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-03
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-01-03
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-03

