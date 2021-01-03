ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma topped 300,000 cases of COVID-19, while a Watonga man in the 50-64 age group was among 20 new virus-related deaths reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health for the weekend on Sunday.
OSDH reported 5,002 new cases of the virus on Saturday and 3,015 on Sunday while catching up from the New Year’s Day holiday.
Sunday’s 1% increase in cases brought the cumulative total to 304,072, with 36,232 active, an increase of 995, and 265,293 recovered. Of the 77 Oklahoma counties, 76 remained in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level while Harmon County in far southwestern Oklahoma was in low, or “yellow” risk. Harmon County also is the only one without a reported COVID-19-related death in the state
There have been 2,547 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.
Of the deaths reported Sunday, 16 were in the 65 or older age group: three men and a woman from Tulsa County; a man and woman from Cleveland County; two men each from Comanche and Oklahoma counties; men from Cherokee, Garvin, Okmulgee and Pottawatomie counties; and women from Kay and Wagoner counties.
In addition to the Blaine County death, there were two deaths in the 50-64 age range, an Oklahoma County man and a Seminole County woman, and the death of an Oklahoma County woman in the 36-49 age range also was reported by the OSDH.
COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 78 over the weekend for an overall total of 5,578, with 470 of those active, an increase of 12, and 5,065, or 90.8%, recovered, according to the OSDH. Forty-three people have died in the county.
Of the Garfield County cases, 4,927, or 88%, have been in Enid, with 377 active, according to OSDH on Sunday. There have been 4,499 in the city who have recovered and 41 who have died.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases over the weekend included 32 in Noble, 23 in Woodward, 20 in Kingfisher, 18 in Alfalfa, 17 in Woods, 16 in Grant, 12 in Blaine and 11 in Major, according to OSDH.
State update
There have been 160,454 Oklahoma women and 143,267 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Sunday. There were 351 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 5,524 in the 0-4 age group, 32,310 in the 5-17 age group, 96,681 in the 18-35 age group, 66,422 in the 36-49 age group, 58,777 in the 50-64 age group and 44,309 in the 65 and older age group. There were 49 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,547 deaths in the state, 2,038 have been 65 and older and 395 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 90 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 23 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,433, than women, 1,114, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday.
Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 448 in Oklahoma; 415 in Tulsa; 166 in Cleveland; 85 in Rogers; 66 in Creek; 62 in Comanche; 60 in Washington; 53 in Muskogee; 52 each in Canadian and McCurtain; 47 in Wagoner; 44 in Delaware; 43 in Garfield; 41 in Caddo; 38 in Pottawotomie; 37 each in Grady and Jackson; 34 in Kay; 33 each in Bryan and Lincoln; 31 in Custer; 30 each in Le Flore and Payne; 29 in Okmulgee; 28 each in McClain and Ottawa; 27 in Osage; 25 each in Mayes, Pittsburg and Pontotoc; 23 in Stephens; 22 in Beckham; 21 in Seminole; 19 in Garvin; 18 each in Carter, Cherokee and McIntosh; 17 each in Sequoyah and Texas; 15 in Okfuskee; 14 in Adair; 13 in Pawnee; 12 in Kingfisher; 11 in Kiowa; 10 each in Cotton, Johnston and Woodward; nine each in Greer, Hughes, Murray, Nowata and Tillman; eight in Logan; seven each in Craig, Haskell, Love and Noble; six each in Choctaw, Marshall, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant, Latimer and Woods; four each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Coal and Major; three each in Atoka, Dewey, Harper, Jefferson and Washita; two in Beaver; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Sunday for the weekend by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,496 cases, 2,348 recovered, 138 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,454 cases, 1,319 recovered, 123 active and 12 deaths, four from Okarche, three each from Hennessey and Kingfisher and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,034 cases, 886 recovered, 141 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.
• Woods with 1,019 cases, 817 recovered, 197 active and five deaths from Alva.
• Alfalfa with 954 cases, 870 recovered, 80 active and four deaths, one each from Aline, Cherokee and Helena and an inmate from James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena.
• Major with 732 cases, 669 recovered, 59 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 682 cases, 617 recovered, 61 active and three deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.
• Grant with 402 cases, 348 recovered, 49 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 2,260 cases, with 2,068 recovered and 26 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,605 cases, with 2,376 recovered and 14 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.united stateszipcodes.org/.
There have been 43 deaths in Garfield County, with 41 from Enid and three from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
Oklahoma per county 01.03.21
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|60103
|448
|53124
|2021-01-03
|TULSA
|50050
|415
|44354
|2021-01-03
|CLEVELAND
|20209
|166
|17307
|2021-01-03
|CANADIAN
|11246
|52
|10135
|2021-01-03
|COMANCHE
|7269
|62
|6330
|2021-01-03
|ROGERS
|6919
|85
|5865
|2021-01-03
|MUSKOGEE
|6802
|53
|5847
|2021-01-03
|PAYNE
|6184
|30
|5450
|2021-01-03
|POTTAWATOMIE
|5802
|38
|5046
|2021-01-03
|GARFIELD
|5578
|43
|5065
|2021-01-03
|WAGONER
|4954
|47
|4105
|2021-01-03
|CREEK
|4276
|66
|3714
|2021-01-03
|BRYAN
|4153
|33
|3556
|2021-01-03
|GRADY
|4114
|37
|3665
|2021-01-03
|CHEROKEE
|3856
|18
|3229
|2021-01-03
|MCCLAIN
|3749
|28
|3244
|2021-01-03
|LE FLORE
|3742
|30
|3245
|2021-01-03
|KAY
|3509
|34
|2940
|2021-01-03
|WASHINGTON
|3277
|60
|2867
|2021-01-03
|PONTOTOC
|3261
|25
|2767
|2021-01-03
|STEPHENS
|3201
|23
|2617
|2021-01-03
|PITTSBURG
|3184
|25
|2668
|2021-01-03
|OSAGE
|3175
|27
|2739
|2021-01-03
|CUSTER
|3156
|31
|2765
|2021-01-03
|DELAWARE
|3080
|44
|2634
|2021-01-03
|CARTER
|3040
|18
|2432
|2021-01-03
|MCCURTAIN
|3008
|52
|2604
|2021-01-03
|TEXAS
|2983
|17
|2842
|2021-01-03
|CADDO
|2904
|41
|2569
|2021-01-03
|OTTAWA
|2816
|28
|2493
|2021-01-03
|OKMULGEE
|2724
|29
|2324
|2021-01-03
|MAYES
|2671
|25
|2221
|2021-01-03
|LOGAN
|2666
|8
|2303
|2021-01-03
|SEQUOYAH
|2587
|17
|2215
|2021-01-03
|WOODWARD
|2496
|10
|2348
|2021-01-03
|GARVIN
|2430
|19
|2089
|2021-01-03
|JACKSON
|2379
|37
|2183
|2021-01-03
|LINCOLN
|2217
|33
|1909
|2021-01-03
|BECKHAM
|2026
|22
|1787
|2021-01-03
|ADAIR
|1962
|14
|1609
|2021-01-03
|SEMINOLE
|1910
|21
|1610
|2021-01-03
|CRAIG
|1506
|7
|1334
|2021-01-03
|OKFUSKEE
|1456
|15
|1290
|2021-01-03
|KINGFISHER
|1454
|12
|1319
|2021-01-03
|MCINTOSH
|1371
|18
|1134
|2021-01-03
|ATOKA
|1344
|3
|1191
|2021-01-03
|MURRAY
|1254
|9
|1006
|2021-01-03
|MARSHALL
|1199
|6
|1045
|2021-01-03
|PAWNEE
|1115
|13
|937
|2021-01-03
|CHOCTAW
|1102
|6
|965
|2021-01-03
|NOBLE
|1034
|7
|886
|2021-01-03
|WOODS
|1019
|5
|817
|2021-01-03
|ALFALFA
|954
|4
|870
|2021-01-03
|LOVE
|953
|7
|816
|2021-01-03
|HASKELL
|903
|7
|762
|2021-01-03
|JOHNSTON
|892
|10
|742
|2021-01-03
|HUGHES
|860
|9
|735
|2021-01-03
|WASHITA
|804
|3
|687
|2021-01-03
|MAJOR
|732
|4
|669
|2021-01-03
|NOWATA
|726
|9
|612
|2021-01-03
|BLAINE
|682
|4
|617
|2021-01-03
|PUSHMATAHA
|670
|6
|533
|2021-01-03
|KIOWA
|588
|11
|514
|2021-01-03
|LATIMER
|567
|5
|465
|2021-01-03
|TILLMAN
|564
|9
|504
|2021-01-03
|COAL
|519
|4
|421
|2021-01-03
|JEFFERSON
|468
|3
|378
|2021-01-03
|460
|0
|342
|2021-01-03
|COTTON
|441
|10
|369
|2021-01-03
|DEWEY
|430
|3
|388
|2021-01-03
|GRANT
|402
|5
|348
|2021-01-03
|GREER
|389
|9
|349
|2021-01-03
|HARPER
|350
|3
|330
|2021-01-03
|BEAVER
|316
|2
|298
|2021-01-03
|ELLIS
|311
|1
|288
|2021-01-03
|ROGER MILLS
|260
|6
|227
|2021-01-03
|HARMON
|201
|0
|187
|2021-01-03
|CIMARRON
|108
|1
|102
|2021-01-03
Oklahoma per city 01.03.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|45817
|353
|40259
|2021-01-03
|TULSA
|30105
|273
|26846
|2021-01-03
|EDMOND
|11603
|64
|10235
|2021-01-03
|BROKEN ARROW
|10810
|85
|9347
|2021-01-03
|NORMAN
|9780
|89
|8585
|2021-01-03
|OTHER***
|6576
|35
|5675
|2021-01-03
|YUKON
|6066
|18
|5433
|2021-01-03
|LAWTON
|4940
|48
|4267
|2021-01-03
|ENID
|4927
|41
|4499
|2021-01-03
|STILLWATER
|4617
|14
|4107
|2021-01-03
|MOORE
|4332
|27
|3736
|2021-01-03
|CLAREMORE
|4145
|68
|3498
|2021-01-03
|SHAWNEE
|3592
|28
|3128
|2021-01-03
|OWASSO
|3551
|14
|3030
|2021-01-03
|MUSKOGEE
|3543
|42
|2882
|2021-01-03
|TAHLEQUAH
|2775
|11
|2340
|2021-01-03
|ADA
|2671
|20
|2268
|2021-01-03
|PONCA CITY
|2597
|17
|2171
|2021-01-03
|BARTLESVILLE
|2597
|50
|2293
|2021-01-03
|DURANT
|2485
|20
|2118
|2021-01-03
|ARDMORE
|2309
|13
|1865
|2021-01-03
|BIXBY
|2273
|15
|2026
|2021-01-03
|MCALESTER
|2269
|22
|1899
|2021-01-03
|GUYMON
|2234
|17
|2130
|2021-01-03
|SAND SPRINGS
|2105
|20
|1832
|2021-01-03
|ALTUS
|1996
|34
|1848
|2021-01-03
|DUNCAN
|1992
|14
|1636
|2021-01-03
|JENKS
|1984
|14
|1758
|2021-01-03
|EL RENO
|1941
|13
|1810
|2021-01-03
|SAPULPA
|1930
|29
|1725
|2021-01-03
|MUSTANG
|1831
|15
|1660
|2021-01-03
|CHICKASHA
|1697
|22
|1529
|2021-01-03
|GUTHRIE
|1622
|4
|1404
|2021-01-03
|MIAMI
|1589
|19
|1427
|2021-01-03
|CHOCTAW
|1576
|10
|1337
|2021-01-03
|TAFT
|1561
|2
|1545
|2021-01-03
|COLLINSVILLE
|1561
|6
|1358
|2021-01-03
|BLANCHARD
|1549
|8
|1341
|2021-01-03
|BETHANY
|1446
|13
|1298
|2021-01-03
|CLINTON
|1402
|15
|1237
|2021-01-03
|WEATHERFORD
|1361
|12
|1203
|2021-01-03
|STILWELL
|1343
|12
|1089
|2021-01-03
|WOODWARD
|1325
|7
|1207
|2021-01-03
|COWETA
|1268
|17
|1078
|2021-01-03
|ELK CITY
|1217
|11
|1060
|2021-01-03
|VINITA
|1171
|6
|1048
|2021-01-03
|SKIATOOK
|1160
|8
|1010
|2021-01-03
|POTEAU
|1098
|8
|966
|2021-01-03
|OKMULGEE
|1098
|14
|923
|2021-01-03
|GROVE
|1087
|30
|945
|2021-01-03
|GLENPOOL
|1065
|9
|920
|2021-01-03
|TUTTLE
|1064
|6
|949
|2021-01-03
|BROKEN BOW
|1058
|28
|914
|2021-01-03
|PURCELL
|1054
|11
|886
|2021-01-03
|SALLISAW
|1045
|7
|920
|2021-01-03
|ATOKA
|1036
|2
|916
|2021-01-03
|IDABEL
|1010
|14
|889
|2021-01-03
|PRYOR CREEK
|995
|12
|838
|2021-01-03
|ANADARKO
|992
|16
|859
|2021-01-03
|LEXINGTON
|972
|10
|812
|2021-01-03
|SEMINOLE
|972
|11
|844
|2021-01-03
|FORT SUPPLY
|919
|2
|912
|2021-01-03
|NEWCASTLE
|896
|6
|794
|2021-01-03
|WAGONER
|896
|9
|717
|2021-01-03
|ALVA
|863
|5
|721
|2021-01-03
|NOBLE
|861
|11
|715
|2021-01-03
|CUSHING
|855
|8
|724
|2021-01-03
|TECUMSEH
|853
|5
|749
|2021-01-03
|PAULS VALLEY
|840
|5
|745
|2021-01-03
|MCLOUD
|809
|3
|712
|2021-01-03
|SULPHUR
|796
|7
|631
|2021-01-03
|PIEDMONT
|782
|5
|683
|2021-01-03
|HARRAH
|777
|5
|666
|2021-01-03
|MARLOW
|731
|4
|612
|2021-01-03
|MADILL
|714
|3
|656
|2021-01-03
|HENRYETTA
|710
|11
|612
|2021-01-03
|JAY
|707
|4
|610
|2021-01-03
|HUGO
|698
|5
|612
|2021-01-03
|FORT GIBSON
|684
|7
|548
|2021-01-03
|SAYRE
|679
|10
|614
|2021-01-03
|CHECOTAH
|678
|8
|561
|2021-01-03
|HOMINY
|677
|2
|635
|2021-01-03
|HELENA
|658
|2
|624
|2021-01-03
|MARIETTA
|654
|5
|565
|2021-01-03
|EUFAULA
|628
|11
|509
|2021-01-03
|BRISTOW
|626
|13
|527
|2021-01-03
|STIGLER
|572
|6
|471
|2021-01-03
|KINGFISHER
|568
|3
|511
|2021-01-03
|MULDROW
|567
|3
|469
|2021-01-03
|BOLEY
|555
|7
|539
|2021-01-03
|OKEMAH
|552
|5
|472
|2021-01-03
|HOLDENVILLE
|537
|4
|464
|2021-01-03
|LINDSAY
|528
|5
|454
|2021-01-03
|HEAVENER
|516
|8
|451
|2021-01-03
|CHANDLER
|513
|12
|430
|2021-01-03
|CATOOSA
|509
|8
|445
|2021-01-03
|CALERA
|502
|1
|438
|2021-01-03
|CLEVELAND
|491
|5
|425
|2021-01-03
|HENNESSEY
|488
|3
|455
|2021-01-03
|PERRY
|488
|3
|418
|2021-01-03
|ELGIN
|487
|4
|413
|2021-01-03
|WEWOKA
|486
|6
|400
|2021-01-03
|LOCUST GROVE
|475
|0
|391
|2021-01-03
|AFTON
|475
|2
|409
|2021-01-03
|KINGSTON
|475
|3
|379
|2021-01-03
|SPIRO
|467
|1
|431
|2021-01-03
|MOUNDS
|446
|6
|381
|2021-01-03
|SPENCER
|440
|7
|389
|2021-01-03
|INOLA
|440
|3
|372
|2021-01-03
|WARR ACRES
|438
|1
|409
|2021-01-03
|FAIRVIEW
|426
|2
|393
|2021-01-03
|CHELSEA
|425
|6
|351
|2021-01-03
|TISHOMINGO
|425
|4
|355
|2021-01-03
|PRAGUE
|422
|3
|385
|2021-01-03
|JONES
|420
|3
|362
|2021-01-03
|BLACKWELL
|417
|7
|340
|2021-01-03
|SPERRY
|416
|2
|359
|2021-01-03
|CACHE
|411
|3
|362
|2021-01-03
|DAVIS
|411
|1
|339
|2021-01-03
|NOWATA
|410
|6
|341
|2021-01-03
|MANNFORD
|408
|6
|357
|2021-01-03
|MIDWEST CITY
|408
|10
|362
|2021-01-03
|HINTON
|392
|0
|378
|2021-01-03
|SALINA
|387
|2
|323
|2021-01-03
|COALGATE
|381
|4
|311
|2021-01-03
|PAWNEE
|378
|5
|310
|2021-01-03
|VIAN
|377
|3
|308
|2021-01-03
|PERKINS
|374
|3
|320
|2021-01-03
|DEL CITY
|365
|1
|312
|2021-01-03
|MEEKER
|364
|13
|330
|2021-01-03
|ANTLERS
|363
|6
|290
|2021-01-03
|PAWHUSKA
|356
|5
|292
|2021-01-03
|FREDERICK
|353
|8
|320
|2021-01-03
|WYNNEWOOD
|352
|2
|298
|2021-01-03
|COMANCHE
|346
|4
|269
|2021-01-03
|CHOUTEAU
|345
|8
|285
|2021-01-03
|HULBERT
|344
|3
|285
|2021-01-03
|APACHE
|343
|3
|298
|2021-01-03
|WESTVILLE
|343
|2
|280
|2021-01-03
|HASKELL
|341
|1
|290
|2021-01-03
|OOLOGAH
|340
|2
|303
|2021-01-03
|CARNEGIE
|332
|6
|284
|2021-01-03
|DEWEY
|327
|4
|288
|2021-01-03
|COLCORD
|325
|1
|271
|2021-01-03
|STRATFORD
|320
|0
|277
|2021-01-03
|WILBURTON
|319
|3
|257
|2021-01-03
|TALIHINA
|311
|6
|227
|2021-01-03
|WASHINGTON
|310
|2
|282
|2021-01-03
|WISTER
|302
|1
|239
|2021-01-03
|NEWKIRK
|299
|2
|256
|2021-01-03
|BEGGS
|286
|4
|243
|2021-01-03
|VALLIANT
|280
|3
|238
|2021-01-03
|KONAWA
|280
|3
|225
|2021-01-03
|KANSAS
|279
|6
|237
|2021-01-03
|NICHOLS HILLS
|274
|0
|247
|2021-01-03
|STROUD
|273
|2
|238
|2021-01-03
|MORRIS
|271
|0
|242
|2021-01-03
|WALTERS
|270
|3
|224
|2021-01-03
|HOOKER
|269
|0
|250
|2021-01-03
|ROLAND
|267
|1
|245
|2021-01-03
|MANGUM
|261
|9
|231
|2021-01-03
|MINCO
|260
|0
|229
|2021-01-03
|POCOLA
|259
|3
|233
|2021-01-03
|COMMERCE
|258
|2
|238
|2021-01-03
|GORE
|254
|3
|206
|2021-01-03
|WATONGA
|254
|1
|229
|2021-01-03
|LUTHER
|241
|4
|221
|2021-01-03
|LONE GROVE
|239
|1
|197
|2021-01-03
|HOBART
|237
|6
|208
|2021-01-03
|TONKAWA
|234
|7
|196
|2021-01-03
|QUAPAW
|233
|2
|178
|2021-01-03
|NEW CORDELL
|233
|0
|198
|2021-01-03
|WYANDOTTE
|232
|2
|203
|2021-01-03
|MEAD
|230
|2
|203
|2021-01-03
|WELLSTON
|226
|0
|184
|2021-01-03
|HARTSHORNE
|225
|0
|183
|2021-01-03
|COLBERT
|225
|7
|185
|2021-01-03
|WARNER
|224
|0
|189
|2021-01-03
|CADDO
|224
|1
|192
|2021-01-03
|PORUM
|222
|2
|197
|2021-01-03
|FAIRLAND
|220
|1
|196
|2021-01-03
|HOWE
|209
|0
|190
|2021-01-03
|ELMORE CITY
|208
|3
|169
|2021-01-03
|FLETCHER
|202
|2
|171
|2021-01-03
|WAURIKA
|201
|1
|168
|2021-01-03
|PORTER
|200
|1
|168
|2021-01-03
|KIEFER
|196
|1
|173
|2021-01-03
|WILSON
|196
|1
|163
|2021-01-03
|PADEN
|195
|0
|159
|2021-01-03
|ARCADIA
|194
|0
|185
|2021-01-03
|BOKCHITO
|193
|1
|169
|2021-01-03
|ADAIR
|191
|1
|159
|2021-01-03
|DRUMRIGHT
|190
|2
|152
|2021-01-03
|WAYNE
|188
|1
|153
|2021-01-03
|STONEWALL
|187
|1
|165
|2021-01-03
|BILLINGS
|185
|1
|178
|2021-01-03
|OKARCHE
|184
|4
|170
|2021-01-03
|KELLYVILLE
|183
|2
|156
|2021-01-03
|CASHION
|183
|0
|157
|2021-01-03
|LAVERNE
|183
|1
|172
|2021-01-03
|MAYSVILLE
|179
|4
|151
|2021-01-03
|BLAIR
|178
|1
|152
|2021-01-03
|EARLSBORO
|176
|0
|146
|2021-01-03
|TALALA
|176
|1
|160
|2021-01-03
|HOLLIS
|175
|0
|161
|2021-01-03
|CRESCENT
|173
|1
|139
|2021-01-03
|HYDRO
|172
|2
|154
|2021-01-03
|ALLEN
|170
|2
|142
|2021-01-03
|WRIGHT CITY
|168
|0
|132
|2021-01-03
|BARNSDALL
|165
|4
|143
|2021-01-03
|BEAVER
|165
|1
|155
|2021-01-03
|HAWORTH
|165
|3
|150
|2021-01-03
|KEOTA
|163
|0
|149
|2021-01-03
|RUSH SPRINGS
|163
|1
|136
|2021-01-03
|BINGER
|160
|10
|133
|2021-01-03
|TEXHOMA
|156
|0
|150
|2021-01-03
|WAUKOMIS
|155
|0
|131
|2021-01-03
|SHATTUCK
|155
|1
|140
|2021-01-03
|CAMERON
|154
|0
|135
|2021-01-03
|HEALDTON
|153
|2
|110
|2021-01-03
|CEMENT
|152
|0
|123
|2021-01-03
|CHEROKEE
|150
|1
|114
|2021-01-03
|CYRIL
|148
|2
|124
|2021-01-03
|YALE
|147
|3
|121
|2021-01-03
|ROFF
|146
|1
|117
|2021-01-03
|PAOLI
|145
|1
|119
|2021-01-03
|BOSWELL
|144
|1
|127
|2021-01-03
|WELCH
|144
|1
|122
|2021-01-03
|FORT COBB
|143
|0
|137
|2021-01-03
|RINGLING
|141
|1
|108
|2021-01-03
|BIG CABIN
|141
|2
|111
|2021-01-03
|MOORELAND
|140
|1
|127
|2021-01-03
|THOMAS
|140
|0
|119
|2021-01-03
|GOODWELL
|139
|0
|135
|2021-01-03
|SEILING
|137
|1
|122
|2021-01-03
|GERONIMO
|136
|1
|110
|2021-01-03
|RED ROCK
|135
|2
|119
|2021-01-03
|MORRISON
|134
|1
|102
|2021-01-03
|GLENCOE
|134
|2
|103
|2021-01-03
|ARAPAHO
|132
|4
|114
|2021-01-03
|BUFFALO
|132
|2
|124
|2021-01-03
|FAIRFAX
|131
|1
|99
|2021-01-03
|WATTS
|131
|0
|111
|2021-01-03
|OKEENE
|130
|0
|116
|2021-01-03
|WETUMKA
|130
|2
|108
|2021-01-03
|MEDFORD
|129
|1
|114
|2021-01-03
|QUINTON
|125
|0
|101
|2021-01-03
|MAUD
|125
|0
|110
|2021-01-03
|BOKOSHE
|123
|0
|116
|2021-01-03
|RINGWOOD
|122
|0
|112
|2021-01-03
|OCHELATA
|122
|2
|99
|2021-01-03
|JENNINGS
|122
|1
|105
|2021-01-03
|NINNEKAH
|121
|1
|107
|2021-01-03
|SHADY POINT
|120
|0
|101
|2021-01-03
|GEARY
|117
|0
|115
|2021-01-03
|WELEETKA
|116
|3
|92
|2021-01-03
|SNYDER
|116
|4
|102
|2021-01-03
|FORT TOWSON
|116
|0
|102
|2021-01-03
|BLUEJACKET
|115
|1
|99
|2021-01-03
|BURNS FLAT
|113
|1
|93
|2021-01-03
|POND CREEK
|111
|0
|100
|2021-01-03
|GARBER
|110
|0
|100
|2021-01-03
|CANTON
|109
|2
|96
|2021-01-03
|CALUMET
|108
|0
|98
|2021-01-03
|INDIAHOMA
|107
|1
|97
|2021-01-03
|OKTAHA
|107
|0
|94
|2021-01-03
|COPAN
|107
|1
|84
|2021-01-03
|WEBBERS FALLS
|107
|0
|91
|2021-01-03
|UNION CITY
|107
|1
|86
|2021-01-03
|THACKERVILLE
|106
|1
|90
|2021-01-03
|RAMONA
|106
|3
|90
|2021-01-03
|CANUTE
|105
|0
|95
|2021-01-03
|BENNINGTON
|104
|1
|91
|2021-01-03
|GRACEMONT
|103
|1
|91
|2021-01-03
|LEEDEY
|103
|2
|94
|2021-01-03
|TEMPLE
|102
|6
|81
|2021-01-03
|PANAMA
|101
|1
|86
|2021-01-03
|VICI
|101
|0
|90
|2021-01-03
|DEPEW
|100
|1
|83
|2021-01-03
|ALEX
|100
|2
|90
|2021-01-03
|GRANITE
|99
|0
|93
|2021-01-03
|WANETTE
|98
|0
|73
|2021-01-03
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|97
|1
|84
|2021-01-03
|LAHOMA
|96
|3
|88
|2021-01-03
|HAMMON
|96
|2
|83
|2021-01-03
|KREBS
|96
|1
|76
|2021-01-03
|KIOWA
|95
|2
|73
|2021-01-03
|CHEYENNE
|94
|1
|80
|2021-01-03
|RED OAK
|92
|0
|77
|2021-01-03
|CLAYTON
|89
|0
|66
|2021-01-03
|RYAN
|86
|0
|62
|2021-01-03
|COUNCIL HILL
|86
|1
|70
|2021-01-03
|SENTINEL
|85
|0
|79
|2021-01-03
|SPAVINAW
|85
|0
|67
|2021-01-03
|TYRONE
|85
|0
|77
|2021-01-03
|TIPTON
|83
|0
|78
|2021-01-03
|DELAWARE
|82
|2
|76
|2021-01-03
|VELMA
|81
|1
|65
|2021-01-03
|WAYNOKA
|81
|0
|45
|2021-01-03
|DAVENPORT
|81
|0
|67
|2021-01-03
|ASHER
|81
|0
|72
|2021-01-03
|GRANDFIELD
|81
|1
|67
|2021-01-03
|CANEY
|81
|0
|72
|2021-01-03
|BOISE CITY
|79
|0
|77
|2021-01-03
|BRAGGS
|78
|1
|65
|2021-01-03
|SASAKWA
|77
|0
|66
|2021-01-03
|DOVER
|77
|2
|72
|2021-01-03
|AMBER
|76
|0
|71
|2021-01-03
|GARVIN
|76
|0
|65
|2021-01-03
|MULHALL
|76
|0
|52
|2021-01-03
|SOPER
|75
|0
|65
|2021-01-03
|MANNSVILLE
|75
|0
|66
|2021-01-03
|TERLTON
|74
|1
|65
|2021-01-03
|LOOKEBA
|74
|2
|69
|2021-01-03
|STRINGTOWN
|73
|1
|66
|2021-01-03
|TUPELO
|73
|0
|50
|2021-01-03
|MILBURN
|73
|2
|62
|2021-01-03
|FOSS
|73
|0
|63
|2021-01-03
|MILL CREEK
|72
|0
|58
|2021-01-03
|OAKS
|70
|1
|49
|2021-01-03
|ERICK
|68
|1
|60
|2021-01-03
|DEWAR
|67
|0
|57
|2021-01-03
|ARKOMA
|67
|1
|64
|2021-01-03
|ARNETT
|65
|0
|61
|2021-01-03
|AGRA
|65
|1
|49
|2021-01-03
|MCCURTAIN
|64
|1
|58
|2021-01-03
|VERDEN
|63
|1
|59
|2021-01-03
|CHATTANOOGA
|62
|1
|59
|2021-01-03
|OILTON
|62
|2
|51
|2021-01-03
|FARGO
|62
|0
|61
|2021-01-03
|BYARS
|62
|1
|55
|2021-01-03
|RAVIA
|57
|1
|46
|2021-01-03
|OLUSTEE
|56
|0
|54
|2021-01-03
|WANN
|56
|1
|45
|2021-01-03
|SAVANNA
|56
|0
|55
|2021-01-03
|CANADIAN
|56
|0
|47
|2021-01-03
|CUSTER CITY
|56
|0
|38
|2021-01-03
|COVINGTON
|55
|0
|44
|2021-01-03
|TRYON
|55
|0
|48
|2021-01-03
|GANS
|55
|0
|48
|2021-01-03
|CARNEY
|54
|0
|46
|2021-01-03
|RATTAN
|53
|0
|46
|2021-01-03
|KINTA
|53
|0
|39
|2021-01-03
|DILL CITY
|53
|0
|38
|2021-01-03
|CORN
|53
|1
|47
|2021-01-03
|PITTSBURG
|52
|0
|49
|2021-01-03
|RATLIFF CITY
|52
|0
|35
|2021-01-03
|CLEO SPRINGS
|52
|0
|47
|2021-01-03
|STERLING
|51
|0
|43
|2021-01-03
|KREMLIN
|51
|0
|41
|2021-01-03
|LAMONT
|50
|1
|39
|2021-01-03
|SPRINGER
|49
|1
|37
|2021-01-03
|POCASSET
|48
|1
|46
|2021-01-03
|DUSTIN
|48
|1
|43
|2021-01-03
|NASH
|47
|0
|36
|2021-01-03
|SHIDLER
|47
|0
|43
|2021-01-03
|KETCHUM
|47
|1
|41
|2021-01-03
|STUART
|47
|0
|41
|2021-01-03
|KAW CITY
|46
|1
|40
|2021-01-03
|LENAPAH
|46
|0
|36
|2021-01-03
|COYLE
|46
|0
|42
|2021-01-03
|REYDON
|46
|0
|42
|2021-01-03
|HAILEYVILLE
|45
|0
|39
|2021-01-03
|RIPLEY
|45
|1
|40
|2021-01-03
|LEHIGH
|44
|0
|41
|2021-01-03
|BOYNTON
|44
|0
|40
|2021-01-03
|MARBLE CITY
|44
|0
|33
|2021-01-03
|LONGDALE
|44
|0
|37
|2021-01-03
|WAPANUCKA
|43
|1
|30
|2021-01-03
|INDIANOLA
|43
|0
|36
|2021-01-03
|WHITEFIELD
|42
|0
|36
|2021-01-03
|LANGLEY
|42
|0
|35
|2021-01-03
|LONE WOLF
|42
|0
|36
|2021-01-03
|AMES
|42
|0
|37
|2021-01-03
|RANDLETT
|42
|1
|38
|2021-01-03
|MENO
|41
|0
|40
|2021-01-03
|GAGE
|41
|0
|38
|2021-01-03
|KENEFIC
|41
|0
|34
|2021-01-03
|WYNONA
|41
|1
|35
|2021-01-03
|CASTLE
|40
|0
|32
|2021-01-03
|ALINE
|39
|1
|34
|2021-01-03
|CROWDER
|39
|0
|34
|2021-01-03
|ORLANDO
|39
|0
|37
|2021-01-03
|LOCO
|39
|0
|32
|2021-01-03
|DRUMMOND
|38
|0
|32
|2021-01-03
|CALVIN
|38
|1
|33
|2021-01-03
|MARLAND
|37
|0
|31
|2021-01-03
|SCHULTER
|36
|0
|30
|2021-01-03
|SAWYER
|36
|0
|30
|2021-01-03
|TERRAL
|36
|1
|28
|2021-01-03
|ACHILLE
|36
|0
|29
|2021-01-03
|SPARKS
|35
|1
|31
|2021-01-03
|FOSTER
|34
|0
|28
|2021-01-03
|FORGAN
|34
|0
|32
|2021-01-03
|RALSTON
|34
|1
|30
|2021-01-03
|BUTLER
|34
|0
|32
|2021-01-03
|CARMEN
|33
|0
|28
|2021-01-03
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|27
|2021-01-03
|TALOGA
|33
|0
|32
|2021-01-03
|WAKITA
|33
|2
|28
|2021-01-03
|BURBANK
|33
|0
|29
|2021-01-03
|FAIRMONT
|32
|0
|24
|2021-01-03
|OKAY
|31
|0
|27
|2021-01-03
|CARTER
|31
|0
|26
|2021-01-03
|HARDESTY
|31
|0
|31
|2021-01-03
|LANGSTON
|30
|1
|26
|2021-01-03
|ROOSEVELT
|30
|0
|25
|2021-01-03
|GOLDSBY
|30
|0
|28
|2021-01-03
|FREEDOM
|29
|0
|20
|2021-01-03
|FAXON
|29
|0
|26
|2021-01-03
|JET
|29
|0
|25
|2021-01-03
|BERNICE
|29
|0
|25
|2021-01-03
|MARSHALL
|28
|0
|23
|2021-01-03
|COLONY
|28
|0
|21
|2021-01-03
|SHARON
|28
|0
|25
|2021-01-03
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|28
|0
|25
|2021-01-03
|DAVIDSON
|27
|0
|23
|2021-01-03
|HANNA
|26
|0
|23
|2021-01-03
|GOULD
|26
|0
|25
|2021-01-03
|ROCKY
|25
|0
|23
|2021-01-03
|GOLTRY
|25
|0
|23
|2021-01-03
|HASTINGS
|25
|0
|23
|2021-01-03
|OSAGE
|25
|0
|22
|2021-01-03
|DEER CREEK
|24
|1
|23
|2021-01-03
|OPTIMA
|24
|0
|24
|2021-01-03
|AVANT
|24
|0
|22
|2021-01-03
|PRUE
|24
|0
|22
|2021-01-03
|BURLINGTON
|23
|0
|23
|2021-01-03
|DEVOL
|23
|0
|23
|2021-01-03
|FRANCIS
|23
|1
|18
|2021-01-03
|WILLOW
|23
|0
|19
|2021-01-03
|CAMARGO
|23
|0
|21
|2021-01-03
|BESSIE
|22
|1
|16
|2021-01-03
|DACOMA
|21
|0
|13
|2021-01-03
|HUNTER
|20
|0
|18
|2021-01-03
|FOYIL
|19
|0
|18
|2021-01-03
|NICOMA PARK
|19
|0
|14
|2021-01-03
|FITZHUGH
|19
|0
|12
|2021-01-03
|NORTH MIAMI
|18
|0
|17
|2021-01-03
|EAKLY
|18
|0
|15
|2021-01-03
|GOTEBO
|18
|0
|18
|2021-01-03
|DISNEY
|17
|0
|14
|2021-01-03
|BRAMAN
|17
|0
|13
|2021-01-03
|MILLERTON
|17
|1
|16
|2021-01-03
|DIBBLE
|17
|0
|16
|2021-01-03
|MARTHA
|16
|1
|14
|2021-01-03
|LAMAR
|16
|0
|15
|2021-01-03
|ALDERSON
|15
|0
|15
|2021-01-03
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|11
|2021-01-03
|MEDICINE PARK
|14
|0
|12
|2021-01-03
|KEYES
|14
|0
|14
|2021-01-03
|WAINWRIGHT
|14
|0
|10
|2021-01-03
|BRADLEY
|13
|0
|12
|2021-01-03
|BROMIDE
|13
|1
|9
|2021-01-03
|HILLSDALE
|13
|0
|12
|2021-01-03
|HITCHCOCK
|13
|0
|12
|2021-01-03
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|12
|0
|11
|2021-01-03
|CROMWELL
|11
|0
|5
|2021-01-03
|DOUGHERTY
|11
|0
|5
|2021-01-03
|PEORIA
|7
|0
|6
|2021-01-03
|MANITOU
|7
|0
|4
|2021-01-03
|ALBION
|7
|0
|6
|2021-01-03
|FANSHAWE
|6
|0
|3
|2021-01-03
|THE VILLAGE
|6
|0
|6
|2021-01-03
|ADDINGTON
|6
|0
|5
|2021-01-03
|HALLETT
|5
|0
|4
|2021-01-03
|VERA
|5
|0
|4
|2021-01-03
|GENE AUTRY
|4
|0
|2
|2021-01-03
|SLICK
|4
|0
|3
|2021-01-03
|REDBIRD
|3
|0
|3
|2021-01-03
|BYNG
|3
|0
|3
|2021-01-03
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-03
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-03
|TATUMS
|2
|0
|1
|2021-01-03
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-03
|MOFFETT
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-03
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-03
|TULLAHASSEE
|2
|0
|1
|2021-01-03
|KEMP
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-03
|BLACKBURN
|2
|0
|1
|2021-01-03
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-03
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-03
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-03
|BRAY
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-03
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-03
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-03
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-03
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-03
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-03
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-03
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-03
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-03
