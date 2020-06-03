ENID, Okla. — Total hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 topped the 1,000 mark Wednesday, as the number of cases in the state rose by 113, including one in Northwest Oklahoma, and two more deaths were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The new deaths occurred between May 28 and 31 — two men 65 and older in Adair and Texas counties — according to OSDH. There have been 341 Oklahomans who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died since the first case was announced in the state March 6.
There have been 1,003 total hospitalizations cross the state, with 136 currently hospitalized and 59 of those in intensive care, OSDH data shows.
State numbers
Cumulative cases were at 6,805 Wednesday, June 3, 2020, a 1.69% increase from Tuesday's 6,692 cases, OSDH data shows. Of those cases, 753 remain active. There have been 5,711, or 83.92%, who have recovered, 112 of those on Tuesday, according to OSDH.
Blaine County gained a new case on Wednesday, according to OSDH, and now has eight cases, with six recovered.
Elsewhere in Northwest Oklahoma, Garfield County has had 27 cases, with 24 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has had 11 cases, with all recovered; Major County has had six cases, with five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woodward County has had five cases, with four recovered; Woods County has had three cases, with all recovered; Grant County has had two cases, with both recovered; and Alfalfa County has had one recovered case, according to OSDH data.
There have now been cases confirmed in 74 of the state's 77 counties, with Ellis, Harmon and Roger Mills counties in western Oklahoma the only counties without confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, according to OSDH.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Wednesday are 99 in the 0-4 age range, 270 in the 5-17 age range, 1,803 in the 18-35 age range, 1,506 in the 36-49 age range, 1,464 in the 50-64 age range and 1,663 in the 65 and older age range. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 48.5, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 3,605 or 52.98%, have been female, and 3,192, or 46.90%, have been male. Eight are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. More than 209,000 total specimens have been drawn in association with COVID-19, and 201,047 have been negative.
The virus has impacted Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard, with 985, or 14.7%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving a resident or staff member, according to the OSDH executive report, which also states there have been 181 deaths involving long-term care centers and nursing homes, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.
Of the overall 341 deaths in the state, 275, or 80.65%, have been 65 and older; 55, or 16.13%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 7, or 2.05%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 4, or 1.17%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 176 or 51.61%, than women, 165 or 48.39%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH.
Of those testing positive who have died, 74.9% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.5, according to OSDH.
Data shows deaths per county are 62 in Oklahoma County; 57 in Tulsa County; 37 in Cleveland County; 36 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer and Kay counties; 6 each in Muskogee and Texas counties; 5 in Rogers County; 4 each in Adair, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Comanche, Grady, Jackson, McClain, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McCurtain, McIntosh, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
In Garfield County, the Health Department is equipped to handle more testing, Jackson said.
"Anecdotally we have had less requests for tests." Jackson said Tuesday, June 2. "We are seeing less calls."
She said there are no plans to hold any community testing because the department is able to handle requests for testing on a daily basis, and there is no waiting list as illness and worry seems to be lessening.
"We want to encourage people to continue to get tested if they are feeling ill or feel they have been exposed," Jackson said.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 contact tracing
OSDH also released an overview of its contact tracing procedure on Monday, June 1, so Oklahomans will know what to do in case they are contacted by the OSDH's team of nearly 600 trained professionals from Oklahoma National Guard, the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University.
Contact tracers will ask questions to determine who has been in contact with a COVID-19 patient in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus, according to OSDH. Most investigations begin with a phone call, and tracers will follow all scripts, polices and procedures provided by OSDH. Text messages, email, social media and in-person contact could be possible if initial calls are unsuccessful.
A contact tracing investigation is conducted with everyone testing positive for COVID-19. He or she will receive a phone call from a county or OSDH representative, usually within 48 hours. The caller ID should read “State of OK” and come from (405) 522-0001.
"The OSDH urges people to be aware that the State's contact tracers will never request personal information, such as a social security number, bank account, or credit card number, nor will they send emails or texts requesting a click on a link or an attachment," according to an OSDH press release.
Those who believe they received fraudulent communication can call OSDH at (405) 271-5600.
Long-term care facilities
The Health Department said Monday, June 1, 2020, it no longer is releasing COVID-19 data from certain demographics, including those in nursing home or long-term care facilities because of the expiration of the state's emergency declaration.
As of the end of May, there were three confirmed positive results associated with long-term care facilities in Enid and one that was being disputed after the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported it May 21. Officials with Garland Road Nursing & Rehabilitation said the person at their facility has since tested negative for the virus. OSDH still had the facility listed on its executive report Friday evening, as the testing was taken by a local hospital.
The Commons was one of the first testing sites in the statewide initiative after an employee and another resident of the retirement and assisted living facility in Enid were confirmed positive for the virus April 30 while undergoing health care for unrelated issues, according to the facility. One other resident of the Commons tested positive for COVID-19, according to an OSDH report on Friday May 15, 2020, and one other test was inconclusive, according to Garfield County Health Department.
In addition to Garfield County facilities, OSDH reported a long-term care facility case involving a Blaine County individual on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
In April, a resident and two staff members, including a caregiver from Major County who died, tested positive for COVID-19 at Seiling Nursing Center, and a resident at First Shamrock Care Center in Kingfisher contracted the virus, according to OSDH.
OSDH also reported a long-term care facility case involving a Blaine County individual on May 19, one at Center of Family Love in Okarche on May 14 and Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, a senior living facility in Kingfisher County on May 12.
CDC information
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new COVID-19 symptoms to its list that people should be aware: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus. The main symptoms of COVID-19 remain coughing and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
