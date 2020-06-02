ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma State Department of Health resumed releasing COVID-19 numbers for all counties Tuesday, June 2, 2002, a day after announcing it was unable to release data for counties with a population of less than 20,000.
OSDH reported Monday that due to the expiration of the state's emergency declaration on May 31 it was no longer allowed to report COVID-19 numbers for counties with populations of less than 20,000 or by city, zip code or long-term care and nursing home facilities. OSDH combined those counties into an "other" category, without revealing which of those counties have active or recovered cases.
"The OSDH legal team is continuing to seek legal opinions to improve data reporting since the expiration of the Catastrophic Emergency Delectation, and it was determined last night that the agency could expand its public reporting to all counties without violating current State statute," Donelle Harder, OSDH spokeswoman, said Tuesday afternoon. The agency still is withholding data for cities, zip codes and long-term care facilities, citing federal HIPPA laws.
Monday's scaleback of data had impacted information coming from counties including Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant, Kingfisher, Major and Woods.
All of those counties, with the exception of Woods, are covered by District 2, said Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning for that district, which also includes Garfield, Canadian and Logan counties. She said early Tuesday afternoon there were no changes to her district's overall numbers, with total cases remaining at 206 and deaths at six — three of those in Canadian County and one each in Garfield, Logan and Major counties.
OSDH released information for all counties shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Active COVID-19 numbers
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state rose for a third day, after falling well below 1,000 cases last week, as 119 new positive tests, including in Northwest Oklahoma, and five more deaths were reported Tuesday by OSDH.
Cumulative cases were at 6,692, a 1.81% increase from Monday's 6,573 cases, OSDH data shows. Of those cases, 546 remain active, an increase of 26 compared to 728 reported on Monday. There have been 5,599, or more than 85%, who have recovered, 88 of those on Monday, according to OSDH.
In Northwest Oklahoma, Garfield County totals fell by 1 with OSDH reporting on Tuesday that the county has had 27 cumulative cases, with 24 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman who died in April. Blaine County, however, in the same district as Garfield, gained one, with seven cases and four recovered. Woodward County gained another case and now has five cases, with four recovered; Kingfisher County has 11 cases, with 11 recovered; Major County has six cases, with five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods County has three cases, with all recovered; Grant County has two cases, with both recovered; and Alfalfa County has one recovered case, according to OSDH data.
Of the deaths reported Tuesday, all were between May 11-30 and four of the five were 65 or older — a man in Oklahoma County, two women in Tulsa County and a woman in Washington County. The other was a Tulsa County woman in the 50-64 age group, according to OSDH data.
State numbers
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Tuesday are 93 in the 0-4 age range, 259 in the 5-17 age range, 1,766 in the 18-35 age range, 1,490 in the 36-49 age range, 1,447 in the 50-64 age range and 1,636 in the 65 and older age range. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 48.5, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 3,536 or 52.84%, have been female, and 3,146, or 47.01%, have been male. Ten are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. More than 206,116 total specimens have been drawn in association with COVID-19, and 197,965 have been negative.
There have been 994 total hospitalizations in the state, with 124 Oklahomans confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 60 of those in intensive care, according to an OSDH executive report.
The virus has impacted Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard, with 962, or 14.6%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving a resident or staff member, according to the OSDH executive report, which also states there have been 175 deaths involving long-term care centers and nursing homes, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.
Of the overall 339 deaths in the state, 273, or 80.53%, have been 65 and older; 55, or 16.22%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 7, or 2.07%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 4, or 1.18%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 174 or 51.33%, than women, 165 or 48.67%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH.
Of those testing positive who have died, 74.6% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.3, according to OSDH.
Data shows deaths per county are 62 in Oklahoma County; 57 in Tulsa County; 37 in Cleveland County; 36 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer and Kay counties; 6 in Muskogee County; 5 each in Rogers and Texas counties; 4 each in Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Adair, Canadian, Comanche, Grady, Jackson, McClain, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McCurtain, McIntosh, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Oklahoma per county 6.2.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA
|1294
|62
|1127
|TULSA
|1057
|57
|839
|TEXAS
|934
|5
|867
|CLEVELAND
|506
|37
|448
|WASHINGTON
|327
|36
|275
|COMANCHE
|285
|3
|234
|CADDO
|164
|10
|124
|WAGONER
|150
|17
|127
|CANADIAN
|133
|3
|120
|MCCLAIN
|106
|3
|95
|DELAWARE
|100
|16
|82
|GRADY
|99
|3
|71
|CREEK
|96
|7
|84
|OSAGE
|95
|8
|86
|ADAIR
|91
|3
|78
|ROGERS
|82
|5
|72
|CHOCTAW
|76
|1
|20
|MCCURTAIN
|71
|1
|19
|GREER
|66
|7
|59
|POTTAWATOMIE
|63
|4
|52
|KAY
|56
|7
|45
|MUSKOGEE
|49
|6
|29
|PAYNE
|46
|1
|44
|CARTER
|45
|1
|23
|PITTSBURG
|41
|3
|37
|STEPHENS
|38
|1
|36
|OTTAWA
|35
|2
|33
|BRYAN
|31
|1
|19
|PAWNEE
|31
|2
|27
|MAYES
|30
|4
|26
|CHEROKEE
|30
|1
|27
|GARFIELD
|27
|1
|24
|JACKSON
|27
|3
|20
|CUSTER
|26
|0
|12
|SEMINOLE
|26
|2
|21
|OKMULGEE
|25
|0
|20
|BEAVER
|24
|0
|24
|NOWATA
|23
|0
|22
|TILLMAN
|23
|1
|21
|LINCOLN
|22
|2
|19
|LOGAN
|19
|1
|17
|GARVIN
|18
|1
|14
|LOVE
|16
|0
|14
|SEQUOYAH
|15
|3
|11
|PONTOTOC
|15
|2
|8
|CRAIG
|15
|0
|15
|LE FLORE
|14
|1
|11
|MCINTOSH
|12
|1
|10
|KINGFISHER
|11
|0
|11
|BECKHAM
|10
|0
|6
|MARSHALL
|8
|0
|7
|BLAINE
|7
|0
|4
|NOBLE
|7
|0
|7
|HASKELL
|6
|0
|6
|MAJOR
|6
|1
|5
|KIOWA
|6
|0
|4
|OKFUSKEE
|5
|0
|3
|WOODWARD
|5
|0
|4
|LATIMER
|5
|1
|4
|COTTON
|5
|2
|3
|ATOKA
|4
|0
|2
|MURRAY
|4
|0
|3
|JEFFERSON
|4
|0
|4
|DEWEY
|3
|0
|2
|PUSHMATAHA
|3
|0
|2
|WOODS
|3
|0
|3
|HUGHES
|3
|0
|0
|JOHNSTON
|3
|0
|3
|COAL
|3
|0
|1
|GRANT
|2
|0
|2
|WASHITA
|2
|0
|2
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
|HARPER
|1
|0
|1
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
In Garfield County, the Health Department is equipped to handle more testing, Jackson said.
"Anecdotally we have had less requests for tests." Jackson said. "We are seeing less calls."
She said there are no plans to hold any community testing because the department is able to handle requests for testing on a daily basis, and there is no waiting list as illness and worry seems to be lessening.
"We want to encourage people to continue to get tested if they are feeling ill or feel they have been exposed," Jackson said.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 contact tracing
OSDH also released an overview of its contact tracing procedure on Monday, June 1, so Oklahomans will know what to do in case they are contacted by the OSDH's team of nearly 600 trained professionals from Oklahoma National Guard, the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University.
Contact tracers will ask questions to determine who has been in contact with a COVID-19 patient in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus, according to OSDH. Most investigations begin with a phone call, and tracers will follow all scripts, polices and procedures provided by OSDH. Text messages, email, social media and in-person contact could be possible if initial calls are unsuccessful.
A contact tracing investigation is conducted with everyone testing positive for COVID-19. He or she will receive a phone call from a county or OSDH representative, usually within 48 hours. The caller ID should read “State of OK” and come from (405) 522-0001.
"The OSDH urges people to be aware that the State's contact tracers will never request personal information, such as a social security number, bank account, or credit card number, nor will they send emails or texts requesting a click on a link or an attachment," according to an OSDH press release.
Those who believe they received fraudulent communication can call OSDH at (405) 271-5600.
Long-term care facilities
The Health Department said Monday, June 1, 2020, it no longer is releasing COVID-19 data from certain demographics, including those in nursing home or long-term care facilities because of the expiration of the state's emergency declaration.
As of the end of May, there were three confirmed positive results associated with long-term care facilities in Enid and one that was being disputed after the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported it May 21. Officials with Garland Road Nursing & Rehabilitation said the person at their facility has since tested negative for the virus. OSDH still had the facility listed on its executive report Friday evening, as the testing was taken by a local hospital.
The Commons was one of the first testing sites in the statewide initiative after an employee and another resident of the retirement and assisted living facility in Enid were confirmed positive for the virus April 30 while undergoing health care for unrelated issues, according to the facility. One other resident of the Commons tested positive for COVID-19, according to an OSDH report on Friday May 15, 2020, and one other test was inconclusive, according to Garfield County Health Department.
In addition to Garfield County facilities, OSDH reported a long-term care facility case involving a Blaine County individual on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
In April, a resident and two staff members, including a caregiver from Major County who died, tested positive for COVID-19 at Seiling Nursing Center, and a resident at First Shamrock Care Center in Kingfisher contracted the virus, according to OSDH.
OSDH also reported a long-term care facility case involving a Blaine County individual on May 19, one at Center of Family Love in Okarche on May 14 and Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, a senior living facility in Kingfisher County on May 12.
CDC information
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new COVID-19 symptoms to its list that people should be aware: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus. The main symptoms of COVID-19 remain coughing and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
