ENID, Okla. — An additional 129 Oklahomans, 3.07%, have tested positive for COVID-19, in the past 24 hours, and seven more deaths were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, May 7, 2020.
There were no new cases nor deaths reported in Northwest Oklahoma Thursday by the OSDH, although Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning, said when businesses started to reopen in Enid that officials expect numbers to increase. She said between testing and education the OSDH is better equipped to handle a surge.
Two of the newly reported deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while five others died between April 20 and Tuesday, May 5, according to OSDH. Five were older than 65 — two men in Washington County, two men in Cleveland and Delaware counties and a woman in Wagoner County — and two were in the 50-64 age group — two women from Wagoner and Washington counties.
State numbers
There have been 4,330 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the state and 260 deaths since the first official case was identified by OSDH on March 6.
The Health Department reported Wednesday that 2,909 Oklahomans, just more than 67%, have recovered from the virus, with 76 of those in the past 24 hours. There have been more than 87,000 tests given, with 82,557 of those negative, according to OSDH.
OSDH reported Wednesday afternoon that there have been 805 cumulative hospitalizations of those testing positive for COVID-19, and 223 with cases or suspected cases of the virus currently are in facilities across the state, with 97 of those in intensive care.
Of the 260 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 who have died, 208, or 80%, have been 65 and older; 41, or 15.77%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 6, or 2.31%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 5, or 1.92%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 129 or 51%, than women, 124 or 49%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH. More than 70% have been diagnosed with an underlying condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory diseases, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure. The average age of those who have died is 74.6, OSDH reports.
Deaths recorded per county in the state are 40 in Oklahoma County; 36 in Tulsa County; 33 in Cleveland County; 26 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 15 in Delaware County; eight each in Caddo and Osage counties; seven each in Creek and Kay counties; six in Greer County; five in Muskogee County; four each in Mayes, Pottawatomie, Rogers counties; three each in Adair, Canadian, Sequoyah and Texas counties; two each in Comanche, Grady, Lincoln, McClain, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties; and one each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Cotton, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Logan, Major, Ottawa, Payne and Stephens counties, according to OSDH data released Thursday morning.
Those testing positive are 47 in the 0-4 age range, 150 in the 5-17 age range, 914 in the 18-35 age range, 945 in the 36-49 age range, 1,011 in the 50-64 age range and 1,260 in the 65 and older age range, according to OSDH on Thursday. Three ages were listed as "unknown." The average age of those with COVID-19 is 51.6, according to OSDH. Of those testing positive, 2,433, or 56.19%, have been female, 1,886, or 43.56%, have been male and 11 have been reported as unknown gender.
Northwest Oklahoma numbers
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town include 19 in Enid; four in Kingfisher; three in Alva; two each in Fairview, Okarche and Seiling; and one each in Dover, Garber, Hennessey, Jet, Lahoma, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Okeene, Ringwood and Woodward. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other," according to OSDH.
In Northwest Oklahoma, Garfield County has recorded 21 cases, with eight recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has recorded eight cases, with all recovered; Major county has recorded four cases, with one recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods County has recorded three cases, with two recovered; Blaine County has recorded two cases; Grant County has recorded two cases, with both recovered; and Alfalfa and Woodward counties have recorded one case each, with both recovered.
Long-term care facilities
The virus has hit Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard, with 734, or 17.5%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving a resident or staff member, and 111 of the deaths have been longterm care/nursing home cases, according to the state's executive report on Wednesday afternoon.
Two of the Enid cases are an employee and a resident with The Commons, a retirement and assisted living facility in Enid, who were confirmed positive for COVID-19 on April 30 while undergoing health care for unrelated issues, according to officials with the facility.
There have been one resident and two staff members, including a caregiver from Major County who died, testing positive for COVID-19 at Seiling Nursing Center, and a resident at First Shamrock Care Center in Kingfisher testing positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH.
State officials are hoping to get ahead of the virus by testing every resident and employee at Oklahoma’s long-term care facilities and nursing homes using a newly developed saliva method. More than 42,000 mandatory tests are expected to be completed by the end of May, according to OSDH.
Northwest Oklahoma testing
Drive-through testing is being conducted by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
CDC information
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new COVID-19 symptoms to its list that people should be aware: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus. The main symptoms of COVID-19 remain coughing and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
