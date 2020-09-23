You have permission to edit this article.
OSDH: State tops 80,000 cumulative COVID-19 cases; 8 more deaths announced Wednesday

COVID-19 daily 9.23.20
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health | The Associated Press

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma topped 80,000 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and eight more deaths were attributed to the virus, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The state gained 1,089 new cases, a 1.4% increase, bringing the total number of active cases to 12,412, a single-day decrease of 216. There have been 66,779, or just more than 83%, who have recovered, including 1,297 since Tuesday's OSDH daily report.

Though Garfield County still has the most cases in Northwest Oklahoma, Woodward County was the leader in new cases on Wednesday, with 31 additional taking the overall cases of the virus past 1,000. An outbreak at William S. Key Correctional Center, located in Fort Supply, saw Woodward County's total rise from 178 on Friday to 1,001 on Wednesday, according to OSDH data.

Inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Northwest Oklahoma prisons include 787 at William S. Key, with one death, four hospitalized, 27 recovered, 193 quarantines and 783 in isolation; 51 at Bill Johnson Correctional Center in Alva, with four recovered, 11 in quarantine and 51 and isolation; 15 at Enid Community Correction Center, with 23 recovered, 42 in quarantine and 15 in isolation; and three recovered cases at James Crabtree Correctional Center. There have been 11 staff members at William Key who have tested positive, with five recovered, and five who have tested positive at Bill Johnson, according to the DOC website on Wednesday.

Garfield County saw an increase of 26 cases on Wednesday, with 324 active and 1,210 recovered. Enid gained 19 cases for 1,455 overall, with 298 of those active and 1,139 recovered, according to OSDH. There have been 18 deaths in Garfield County, all Enid residents.

Statewide there have been 970 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributor, according to OSDH. Deaths announced Wednesday were six in the 65 and older age group — a man and woman in Tulsa County, men in Cherokee, Delaware, Oklahoma and Pottawatomie counties — and two in the 50-64 age group — a Creek County woman and McIntosh County man.

The overall number of hospitalizations in the state topped 6,000 statewide, with 6,057 reported on Wednesday, a single-day increase of 61. Of those, 612 were hospitalized, with 226 in intensive care, as of Tuesday evening's OSDH Executive Report. There were 39 Oklahomans who had tested positive for COVID-19 hospitalized in the Northwest region of Oklahoma, according to the same report.

In Enid, the number of hospitalizations of COVID-19-positive decreased by six at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, going from 10 on Tuesday to four on Wednesday. However, the hospital also reported the death of a patient who had tested positive for the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had eight COVID-19-positive patients as of Tuesday.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Wednesday were two each in Blaine and Kingfisher and one each in Alfalfa and Grant. Major County saw a case reduction of two, and Noble County saw a reduction of one case. Case increases in cities and towns included 12 in Woodward, three in Fort Supply and one each in Canton, Cherokee, Hennessey, Kremlin, Lahoma, Medford, Mooreland, Okarche, Watonga and Waukomis. Ames, Fairmont and Fairview each saw a reduction of one case.

State numbers

The 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase in cases, with 370 on Wednesday, according to the OSDH website. The age group made up 36.6% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. Other new case gains were 229 in the 36-49 age group, 185 in the 50-64 age group, 153 in the 65 and older age group, 134 in the 5-17 age group and 16 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 1,615 in the 0-4 age group, 7,481 in the 5-17 age group, 29,342 in the 18-35 age group, 17,083 in the 36-49 age group, 13,895 in the 50-64 age group and 10,733 in the 65 and older age group. There were 12 listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.1. 

Of those Oklahomans testing positive, 41,767 have been women and 38,319 have been men. There were 75 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Wednesday.

Of the overall 970 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 777 have been 65 and older and 152 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.8% of the total. There have been 30 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 531, than women, 439, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.

OSDH reports 75.2% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 394 or just less than 41%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,601 cases among long-term care residents and 1,480 cases among staff, according to Tuesday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 66 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 186 in Oklahoma County; 155 in Tulsa County; 68 in Cleveland County; 49 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 34 in McCurtain County; 31 in Creek County; 26 in Wagoner County; 24 in Delaware County; 21 in Muskogee; 20 in Caddo County; 19 in Pittsburg County; 18 in Garfield County; 17 each in Canadian and LeFlore counties; 13 each in Kay and Osage counties; 12 in Comanche County; 11 in Grady, Mayes and Sequoyah counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Carter, Cherokee, Greer and Texas counties; six each in McClain, Payne and Seminole counties; five each in Garvin, McIntosh, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; four each in Bryan, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, Okfuskee and Ottawa counties; three each in Cotton, Nowata, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Noble and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Harper, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Woodward counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Wednesday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,552 cases, 1,210 recovered, 324 active and 18 deaths, all in Enid, reported Sept. 17Sept. 12Sept. 11104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10; Woodward with 1,001 cases, 155 recovered and 845 active; Kingfisher with 330 cases, 297 recovered, 31 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 142 cases, 121 recovered, 19 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 117 cases, 93 recovered, 23 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Woods with 99 cases, 34 recovered and 65 active; Major with 78 cases, 63 recovered, 14 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 62 cases, 38 recovered and 24 active; Grant with 41 cases, 31 recovered and 10 active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,455 in Enid (298 active); Fort Supply 833 (807 active); 152 in Woodward (56 active); 150 in Hennessey (13 active); 112 in Kingfisher (six active); 87 in Alva (58 active); 54 in Watonga (10 active); 44 in Helena (14 active); 39 in Okarche (three active); 36 in Fairview (four active); 32 in Mooreland (two active); 24 in Garber (five active), 23 in Canton (five active); 21 in Cashion (six active); 17 in Ringwood (three active); 16 in Waukomis (five active); 15 in Dover (four active); 14 in Seiling (two active); 13 in Medford (two active); 12 each in Cherokee (eight active) and Lahoma (one active); nine each in Billings (two active), Okeene (three active) and Pond Creek (three active); eight in Longdale (two active); seven each in Fairmont (two active), Kremlin (two active), Lamont, Meno (four active) and Orlando (one active); six each in Ames (one active) and Nash (three active); five in Covington; four each in Drummond (one active), Freedom, Hitchcock, Marshall (one active) and Mulhall; three each in Cleo Springs, Hunter (three active), Jet, Wakita and Waynoka (three active); two each in Deer Creek (one active), Goltry (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Burlington (one active) and Carmen (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 789 cases, with 611 recovered and nine deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 658 cases, with 521 recovered and nine deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 9.23.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 17135 186 14622 2020-09-23
TULSA 16363 155 14761 2020-09-23
CLEVELAND 5782 68 4827 2020-09-23
PAYNE 2101 6 1745 2020-09-23
CANADIAN 2087 17 1714 2020-09-23
ROGERS 1757 49 1430 2020-09-23
MUSKOGEE 1731 21 1479 2020-09-23
GARFIELD 1552 18 1210 2020-09-23
COMANCHE 1531 12 1341 2020-09-23
TEXAS 1455 8 1311 2020-09-23
WAGONER 1430 26 1265 2020-09-23
POTTAWATOMIE 1256 10 1015 2020-09-23
MCCURTAIN 1247 34 1063 2020-09-23
CREEK 1095 33 922 2020-09-23
LE FLORE 1046 17 836 2020-09-23
CHEROKEE 1042 8 791 2020-09-23
WOODWARD 1001 1 155 2020-09-23
GRADY 972 11 654 2020-09-23
WASHINGTON 967 40 868 2020-09-23
PITTSBURG 901 19 670 2020-09-23
BRYAN 890 4 708 2020-09-23
SEQUOYAH 826 11 655 2020-09-23
OTTAWA 819 4 696 2020-09-23
MCCLAIN 809 7 671 2020-09-23
OSAGE 804 13 714 2020-09-23
OKMULGEE 795 5 686 2020-09-23
JACKSON 729 10 649 2020-09-23
CADDO 727 20 599 2020-09-23
DELAWARE 705 24 591 2020-09-23
ADAIR 599 10 457 2020-09-23
CUSTER 583 0 406 2020-09-23
MAYES 565 11 454 2020-09-23
KAY 544 13 404 2020-09-23
CARTER 528 8 454 2020-09-23
CRAIG 494 1 182 2020-09-23
LOGAN 433 1 352 2020-09-23
SEMINOLE 423 6 347 2020-09-23
LINCOLN 408 10 335 2020-09-23
STEPHENS 393 5 296 2020-09-23
PONTOTOC 370 3 288 2020-09-23
BECKHAM 349 1 161 2020-09-23
GARVIN 349 4 298 2020-09-23
KINGFISHER 330 2 297 2020-09-23
CHOCTAW 304 2 263 2020-09-23
MCINTOSH 298 5 252 2020-09-23
ATOKA 289 1 247 2020-09-23
HUGHES 289 4 245 2020-09-23
HASKELL 270 4 199 2020-09-23
PAWNEE 247 3 224 2020-09-23
MARSHALL 178 1 152 2020-09-23
LOVE 169 1 142 2020-09-23
JOHNSTON 153 4 122 2020-09-23
PUSHMATAHA 149 1 130 2020-09-23
NOBLE 142 2 121 2020-09-23
NOWATA 135 3 118 2020-09-23
LATIMER 133 2 119 2020-09-23
OKFUSKEE 133 4 105 2020-09-23
MURRAY 127 1 103 2020-09-23
BLAINE 117 1 93 2020-09-23
GREER 106 8 83 2020-09-23
WOODS 99 0 34 2020-09-23
TILLMAN 87 2 75 2020-09-23
MAJOR 78 1 63 2020-09-23
COAL 71 0 62 2020-09-23
KIOWA 71 2 56 2020-09-23
WASHITA 68 0 43 2020-09-23
COTTON 67 3 57 2020-09-23
DEWEY 63 1 34 2020-09-23
ALFALFA 62 0 38 2020-09-23
54 0 6 2020-09-23
BEAVER 50 0 45 2020-09-23
HARMON 43 0 37 2020-09-23
JEFFERSON 42 0 37 2020-09-23
ROGER MILLS 42 1 16 2020-09-23
GRANT 41 0 31 2020-09-23
HARPER 27 1 24 2020-09-23
CIMARRON 24 0 18 2020-09-23
ELLIS 10 0 6 2020-09-23

Oklahoma per city 9.23.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 13927 155 11880 2020-09-23
TULSA 11009 109 10013 2020-09-23
NORMAN 3116 35 2614 2020-09-23
BROKEN ARROW 3022 33 2701 2020-09-23
EDMOND 2510 22 2125 2020-09-23
OTHER*** 1855 13 1573 2020-09-23
STILLWATER 1756 4 1441 2020-09-23
ENID 1455 18 1139 2020-09-23
GUYMON 1159 8 1034 2020-09-23
CLAREMORE 1074 46 847 2020-09-23
YUKON 1024 6 869 2020-09-23
MOORE 974 13 822 2020-09-23
LAWTON 928 11 788 2020-09-23
FORT SUPPLY 833 1 25 2020-09-23
BARTLESVILLE 803 37 716 2020-09-23
OWASSO 801 2 707 2020-09-23
JENKS 778 3 718 2020-09-23
TAHLEQUAH 761 4 587 2020-09-23
TAFT 745 2 732 2020-09-23
SHAWNEE 681 9 533 2020-09-23
MCALESTER 680 17 477 2020-09-23
MUSKOGEE 672 14 493 2020-09-23
ALTUS 652 10 590 2020-09-23
BIXBY 628 5 558 2020-09-23
DURANT 564 1 441 2020-09-23
BROKEN BOW 516 22 432 2020-09-23
CHICKASHA 509 6 343 2020-09-23
MIAMI 483 3 413 2020-09-23
SAPULPA 480 11 416 2020-09-23
SAND SPRINGS 445 5 380 2020-09-23
ARDMORE 438 6 382 2020-09-23
VINITA 430 1 127 2020-09-23
PONCA CITY 423 10 305 2020-09-23
EL RENO 406 8 319 2020-09-23
STILWELL 403 8 290 2020-09-23
IDABEL 395 6 352 2020-09-23
BETHANY 386 5 325 2020-09-23
LEXINGTON 382 4 329 2020-09-23
GLENPOOL 377 4 335 2020-09-23
MUSTANG 357 2 285 2020-09-23
CHOCTAW 327 3 250 2020-09-23
ANADARKO 321 5 272 2020-09-23
COWETA 321 13 277 2020-09-23
COLLINSVILLE 320 1 271 2020-09-23
MCLOUD 319 1 294 2020-09-23
SALLISAW 316 4 247 2020-09-23
OKMULGEE 315 3 274 2020-09-23
SKIATOOK 315 8 276 2020-09-23
ADA 299 1 233 2020-09-23
CLINTON 294 0 222 2020-09-23
BLANCHARD 290 1 218 2020-09-23
GROVE 286 18 238 2020-09-23
PURCELL 265 3 235 2020-09-23
DUNCAN 263 3 195 2020-09-23
ATOKA 242 0 206 2020-09-23
HENRYETTA 233 2 200 2020-09-23
ELK CITY 232 1 102 2020-09-23
POTEAU 231 3 193 2020-09-23
WEATHERFORD 227 0 135 2020-09-23
HUGO 226 2 196 2020-09-23
WAGONER 224 6 190 2020-09-23
GUTHRIE 211 0 173 2020-09-23
HEAVENER 207 6 182 2020-09-23
HOMINY 206 2 184 2020-09-23
NOBLE 204 2 178 2020-09-23
TUTTLE 203 4 151 2020-09-23
HOLDENVILLE 200 3 171 2020-09-23
NEWCASTLE 200 3 159 2020-09-23
CUSHING 199 2 183 2020-09-23
SEMINOLE 188 4 149 2020-09-23
MULDROW 188 3 158 2020-09-23
SPIRO 179 1 140 2020-09-23
MIDWEST CITY 179 7 146 2020-09-23
BRISTOW 178 9 148 2020-09-23
PRYOR CREEK 173 4 141 2020-09-23
WEWOKA 171 1 144 2020-09-23
WARR ACRES 167 0 150 2020-09-23
TECUMSEH 163 0 117 2020-09-23
PIEDMONT 153 1 118 2020-09-23
WOODWARD 152 0 96 2020-09-23
STIGLER 150 3 115 2020-09-23
HENNESSEY 150 2 135 2020-09-23
EUFAULA 148 2 122 2020-09-23
PAULS VALLEY 141 1 127 2020-09-23
HINTON 140 0 124 2020-09-23
VIAN 139 3 116 2020-09-23
CHECOTAH 138 3 121 2020-09-23
JAY 135 1 121 2020-09-23
CLEVELAND 135 3 123 2020-09-23
HARRAH 130 0 94 2020-09-23
SPENCER 129 2 107 2020-09-23
CATOOSA 125 1 110 2020-09-23
LOCUST GROVE 121 0 102 2020-09-23
CHANDLER 117 9 94 2020-09-23
MADILL 115 1 100 2020-09-23
DEL CITY 113 0 88 2020-09-23
KINGFISHER 112 0 106 2020-09-23
CALERA 111 1 91 2020-09-23
AFTON 110 0 102 2020-09-23
SPERRY 110 2 95 2020-09-23
MOUNDS 110 3 87 2020-09-23
FORT GIBSON 109 4 83 2020-09-23
SAYRE 109 0 55 2020-09-23
HOOKER 106 0 104 2020-09-23
MARIETTA 104 0 83 2020-09-23
MANNFORD 103 3 80 2020-09-23
INOLA 102 3 85 2020-09-23
WESTVILLE 100 2 79 2020-09-23
CHELSEA 100 0 83 2020-09-23
NICHOLS HILLS 99 0 86 2020-09-23
HASKELL 93 1 83 2020-09-23
SALINA 91 1 66 2020-09-23
ROLAND 91 0 76 2020-09-23
COMMERCE 91 0 72 2020-09-23
CHOUTEAU 91 6 69 2020-09-23
WRIGHT CITY 89 0 69 2020-09-23
MANGUM 87 8 72 2020-09-23
ALVA 87 0 29 2020-09-23
PERKINS 87 1 69 2020-09-23
NOWATA 87 2 76 2020-09-23
HULBERT 87 2 60 2020-09-23
DEWEY 86 1 81 2020-09-23
LINDSAY 84 2 71 2020-09-23
POCOLA 82 3 65 2020-09-23
TALIHINA 81 3 71 2020-09-23
WYANDOTTE 81 1 68 2020-09-23
TISHOMINGO 80 3 63 2020-09-23
VALLIANT 80 2 69 2020-09-23
JONES 80 2 67 2020-09-23
MORRIS 78 0 65 2020-09-23
BEGGS 78 0 65 2020-09-23
WISTER 77 0 54 2020-09-23
SULPHUR 77 1 62 2020-09-23
OKEMAH 76 2 58 2020-09-23
WASHINGTON 74 0 63 2020-09-23
GORE 72 1 43 2020-09-23
PRAGUE 71 0 66 2020-09-23
OOLOGAH 70 0 55 2020-09-23
HOWE 70 0 42 2020-09-23
TEXHOMA 69 0 67 2020-09-23
COLCORD 68 1 58 2020-09-23
PAWNEE 67 0 60 2020-09-23
HAWORTH 66 2 52 2020-09-23
ANTLERS 66 1 58 2020-09-23
FREDERICK 66 2 56 2020-09-23
WILBURTON 64 1 57 2020-09-23
KANSAS 63 2 48 2020-09-23
COMANCHE 63 1 51 2020-09-23
GOODWELL 63 0 54 2020-09-23
HARTSHORNE 61 0 54 2020-09-23
KINGSTON 61 0 50 2020-09-23
KEOTA 61 0 40 2020-09-23
KELLYVILLE 61 2 54 2020-09-23
MARLOW 60 0 43 2020-09-23
STROUD 60 0 51 2020-09-23
PERRY 59 0 51 2020-09-23
WATONGA 54 0 44 2020-09-23
COALGATE 53 0 46 2020-09-23
BINGER 52 9 40 2020-09-23
CADDO 50 0 45 2020-09-23
WALTERS 50 1 44 2020-09-23
PAWHUSKA 50 0 46 2020-09-23
FAIRLAND 50 0 42 2020-09-23
LUTHER 50 0 41 2020-09-23
CACHE 49 0 44 2020-09-23
WETUMKA 49 0 42 2020-09-23
BOKOSHE 48 0 38 2020-09-23
MEAD 47 1 38 2020-09-23
QUAPAW 47 0 37 2020-09-23
MEEKER 47 0 41 2020-09-23
ELGIN 46 0 36 2020-09-23
BLACKWELL 46 1 38 2020-09-23
PORTER 45 0 38 2020-09-23
KIEFER 45 0 38 2020-09-23
DAVIS 45 0 37 2020-09-23
HELENA 44 0 30 2020-09-23
APACHE 42 1 38 2020-09-23
CRESCENT 41 0 38 2020-09-23
WATTS 41 0 36 2020-09-23
HOLLIS 41 0 35 2020-09-23
NEWKIRK 40 1 31 2020-09-23
CARNEGIE 39 1 30 2020-09-23
WYNNEWOOD 39 1 30 2020-09-23
RED ROCK 39 1 34 2020-09-23
QUINTON 39 0 35 2020-09-23
DRUMRIGHT 39 0 35 2020-09-23
COLBERT 39 0 37 2020-09-23
OKARCHE 39 0 36 2020-09-23
MAYSVILLE 38 1 29 2020-09-23
BARNSDALL 37 2 29 2020-09-23
ALEX 37 0 14 2020-09-23
WAYNE 36 0 34 2020-09-23
WARNER 36 0 26 2020-09-23
KONAWA 36 1 31 2020-09-23
FAIRVIEW 36 0 32 2020-09-23
TALALA 35 0 28 2020-09-23
CEMENT 33 0 21 2020-09-23
MCCURTAIN 33 1 19 2020-09-23
FORT COBB 32 0 25 2020-09-23
EARLSBORO 32 0 25 2020-09-23
MOORELAND 32 0 30 2020-09-23
WILSON 32 0 30 2020-09-23
CAMERON 32 0 23 2020-09-23
HOBART 31 1 24 2020-09-23
PORUM 31 1 28 2020-09-23
ELMORE CITY 31 0 24 2020-09-23
THOMAS 31 0 21 2020-09-23
BIG CABIN 30 1 26 2020-09-23
WEBBERS FALLS 30 0 23 2020-09-23
ARCADIA 30 0 29 2020-09-23
RAMONA 30 1 26 2020-09-23
WELCH 29 0 24 2020-09-23
BLAIR 29 0 21 2020-09-23
FAIRFAX 29 0 27 2020-09-23
LONE GROVE 28 1 22 2020-09-23
MINCO 28 0 18 2020-09-23
OCHELATA 28 1 26 2020-09-23
TONKAWA 28 0 22 2020-09-23
BOKCHITO 27 1 19 2020-09-23
LEEDEY 27 1 8 2020-09-23
TYRONE 27 0 23 2020-09-23
BOSWELL 27 0 23 2020-09-23
NINNEKAH 25 0 11 2020-09-23
STRATFORD 25 0 22 2020-09-23
MAUD 25 0 18 2020-09-23
ADAIR 25 0 21 2020-09-23
DEWAR 25 0 22 2020-09-23
GARBER 24 0 19 2020-09-23
CLAYTON 24 0 23 2020-09-23
WELLSTON 24 0 21 2020-09-23
YALE 24 0 19 2020-09-23
STONEWALL 24 1 18 2020-09-23
COPAN 23 0 23 2020-09-23
FLETCHER 23 0 18 2020-09-23
CANTON 23 1 17 2020-09-23
GRACEMONT 23 1 18 2020-09-23
GARVIN 23 0 23 2020-09-23
PADEN 23 0 22 2020-09-23
GERONIMO 23 0 21 2020-09-23
FORT TOWSON 22 0 18 2020-09-23
BOISE CITY 22 0 17 2020-09-23
GLENCOE 22 0 20 2020-09-23
SHADY POINT 22 0 14 2020-09-23
KREBS 22 1 15 2020-09-23
OKTAHA 22 0 19 2020-09-23
DEPEW 22 1 20 2020-09-23
CASHION 21 0 15 2020-09-23
DELAWARE 21 1 20 2020-09-23
CYRIL 21 1 14 2020-09-23
INDIAHOMA 20 0 17 2020-09-23
ASHER 20 0 17 2020-09-23
HAMMON 20 0 3 2020-09-23
OLUSTEE 20 0 18 2020-09-23
RUSH SPRINGS 20 0 16 2020-09-23
ALLEN 19 1 13 2020-09-23
GEARY 19 0 15 2020-09-23
RED OAK 19 0 18 2020-09-23
WELEETKA 19 1 12 2020-09-23
JENNINGS 19 0 17 2020-09-23
GANS 18 0 15 2020-09-23
PAOLI 18 0 13 2020-09-23
ARKOMA 18 0 17 2020-09-23
MORRISON 18 0 16 2020-09-23
HAILEYVILLE 18 0 16 2020-09-23
NEW CORDELL 17 0 11 2020-09-23
VERDEN 17 0 9 2020-09-23
RINGWOOD 17 0 14 2020-09-23
WANETTE 17 0 14 2020-09-23
GRANITE 17 0 9 2020-09-23
RINGLING 16 0 14 2020-09-23
BLUEJACKET 16 0 14 2020-09-23
CANADIAN 16 0 14 2020-09-23
MILBURN 16 1 13 2020-09-23
PANAMA 16 1 13 2020-09-23
TERLTON 16 0 15 2020-09-23
BEAVER 16 0 15 2020-09-23
TEMPLE 16 2 12 2020-09-23
WAUKOMIS 16 0 11 2020-09-23
CARNEY 16 0 11 2020-09-23
CHEYENNE 15 1 11 2020-09-23
HYDRO 15 0 13 2020-09-23
DOVER 15 0 11 2020-09-23
SPAVINAW 15 0 11 2020-09-23
AMBER 15 0 11 2020-09-23
WAURIKA 15 0 14 2020-09-23
KIOWA 15 1 14 2020-09-23
ACHILLE 14 0 12 2020-09-23
SPRINGER 14 1 7 2020-09-23
ARAPAHO 14 0 12 2020-09-23
ROFF 14 0 11 2020-09-23
LOOKEBA 14 2 11 2020-09-23
OPTIMA 14 0 12 2020-09-23
BUFFALO 14 1 12 2020-09-23
SASAKWA 14 0 12 2020-09-23
BENNINGTON 14 0 11 2020-09-23
SEILING 14 0 12 2020-09-23
KAW CITY 13 1 10 2020-09-23
THACKERVILLE 13 0 12 2020-09-23
LAVERNE 13 0 12 2020-09-23
SAVANNA 13 0 11 2020-09-23
KETCHUM 13 0 9 2020-09-23
MEDFORD 13 0 11 2020-09-23
BURNS FLAT 13 0 11 2020-09-23
OILTON 13 1 11 2020-09-23
LANGSTON 13 0 10 2020-09-23
LANGLEY 13 0 12 2020-09-23
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-09-23
SNYDER 12 0 12 2020-09-23
CANEY 12 0 12 2020-09-23
LAHOMA 12 0 11 2020-09-23
CHEROKEE 12 0 4 2020-09-23
KINTA 12 0 12 2020-09-23
STUART 11 0 8 2020-09-23
CROWDER 11 0 9 2020-09-23
LEHIGH 11 0 8 2020-09-23
RATTAN 11 0 7 2020-09-23
RAVIA 11 0 8 2020-09-23
AGRA 11 1 7 2020-09-23
MANNSVILLE 11 0 10 2020-09-23
RIPLEY 11 0 10 2020-09-23
BRAGGS 10 0 10 2020-09-23
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-09-23
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 10 2020-09-23
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-09-23
RYAN 10 0 9 2020-09-23
KENEFIC 10 0 9 2020-09-23
BUTLER 10 0 7 2020-09-23
SCHULTER 10 0 9 2020-09-23
POCASSET 10 0 7 2020-09-23
UNION CITY 10 0 8 2020-09-23
WHITEFIELD 10 0 8 2020-09-23
BRADLEY 9 0 3 2020-09-23
CANUTE 9 0 2 2020-09-23
SOPER 9 0 8 2020-09-23
BILLINGS 9 1 6 2020-09-23
MOUNTAIN VIEW 9 1 6 2020-09-23
OKEENE 9 0 6 2020-09-23
POND CREEK 9 0 6 2020-09-23
TRYON 9 0 6 2020-09-23
VELMA 9 1 7 2020-09-23
CALUMET 8 0 7 2020-09-23
COYLE 8 0 6 2020-09-23
LONGDALE 8 0 6 2020-09-23
WANN 8 0 6 2020-09-23
BOYNTON 8 0 8 2020-09-23
DILL CITY 8 0 5 2020-09-23
HARDESTY 8 0 8 2020-09-23
DAVENPORT 8 0 4 2020-09-23
DISNEY 8 0 7 2020-09-23
OAKS 7 1 3 2020-09-23
LAMONT 7 0 7 2020-09-23
COUNCIL HILL 7 0 5 2020-09-23
CALVIN 7 0 7 2020-09-23
ORLANDO 7 0 6 2020-09-23
MENO 7 0 3 2020-09-23
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-09-23
SENTINEL 7 0 4 2020-09-23
CORN 7 0 7 2020-09-23
SAWYER 7 0 4 2020-09-23
KREMLIN 7 0 5 2020-09-23
STRINGTOWN 7 1 5 2020-09-23
RATLIFF CITY 7 0 5 2020-09-23
FAIRMONT 7 0 5 2020-09-23
VICI 7 0 4 2020-09-23
PRUE 7 0 7 2020-09-23
BOLEY 7 1 6 2020-09-23
AMES 6 0 5 2020-09-23
CASTLE 6 0 6 2020-09-23
ELDORADO 6 0 1 2020-09-23
AVANT 6 0 6 2020-09-23
SPARKS 6 0 6 2020-09-23
SHIDLER 6 0 4 2020-09-23
DIBBLE 6 0 2 2020-09-23
FOSS 6 0 3 2020-09-23
NASH 6 0 3 2020-09-23
GRANDFIELD 6 0 6 2020-09-23
DUSTIN 6 0 5 2020-09-23
MARBLE CITY 6 0 3 2020-09-23
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-09-23
MOUNTAIN PARK 5 0 3 2020-09-23
BERNICE 5 0 4 2020-09-23
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-09-23
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-09-23
HANNA 5 0 4 2020-09-23
LENAPAH 5 0 5 2020-09-23
MILLERTON 5 0 5 2020-09-23
PITTSBURG 5 0 5 2020-09-23
ERICK 5 0 3 2020-09-23
WAPANUCKA 5 0 3 2020-09-23
MARSHALL 4 0 3 2020-09-23
INDIANOLA 4 0 4 2020-09-23
ALDERSON 4 0 4 2020-09-23
CUSTER CITY 4 0 4 2020-09-23
MARLAND 4 0 4 2020-09-23
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-09-23
HITCHCOCK 4 0 4 2020-09-23
DRUMMOND 4 0 3 2020-09-23
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-09-23
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-09-23
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-09-23
LONE WOLF 4 0 3 2020-09-23
ROOSEVELT 4 0 3 2020-09-23
MULHALL 4 0 4 2020-09-23
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-09-23
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-09-23
JET 3 0 3 2020-09-23
CHATTANOOGA 3 0 2 2020-09-23
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-09-23
FARGO 3 0 0 2020-09-23
BOWLEGS 3 0 3 2020-09-23
WAYNOKA 3 0 0 2020-09-23
CLEO SPRINGS 3 0 3 2020-09-23
FRANCIS 3 0 2 2020-09-23
FOSTER 3 0 3 2020-09-23
HUNTER 3 0 0 2020-09-23
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-09-23
BESSIE 3 0 2 2020-09-23
GOLDSBY 3 0 3 2020-09-23
REYDON 2 0 0 2020-09-23
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-09-23
THE VILLAGE 2 0 2 2020-09-23
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-09-23
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-09-23
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-09-23
DEER CREEK 2 0 1 2020-09-23
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-09-23
GOLTRY 2 0 1 2020-09-23
CAMARGO 2 0 0 2020-09-23
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-09-23
FOYIL 2 0 2 2020-09-23
RALSTON 2 0 1 2020-09-23
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-09-23
MILL CREEK 2 0 2 2020-09-23
STERLING 2 0 1 2020-09-23
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-09-23
CARTER 1 0 1 2020-09-23
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-09-23
BURLINGTON 1 0 0 2020-09-23
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-09-23
TALOGA 1 0 0 2020-09-23
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-09-23
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-09-23
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-09-23
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-09-23
PEORIA 1 0 1 2020-09-23
KEMP 1 0 0 2020-09-23
NICOMA PARK 1 0 0 2020-09-23
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-09-23
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-09-23
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-09-23
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-23
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-09-23
CARMEN 1 0 0 2020-09-23
ARNETT 1 0 0 2020-09-23
BYARS 1 0 1 2020-09-23
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-09-23
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-09-23
PINK 1 0 0 2020-09-23
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-09-23

Long-term care cases

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 24 cases with 18 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks; 15 cases with 13 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 11 cases with eight recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors; five recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; two recovered cases each at Enid Senior Care and The Commons; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Tuesday evening.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one recovered case at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; two recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care and Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 70 cases with 65 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 20 cases with 18 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 25 cases with 17 recovered at Woodward Skilled Nursing in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

