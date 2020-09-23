OSDH: State tops 80,000 cumulative COVID-19 cases; 8 more deaths announced Wednesday

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma topped 80,000 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and eight more deaths were attributed to the virus, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The state gained 1,089 new cases, a 1.4% increase, bringing the total number of active cases to 12,412, a single-day decrease of 216. There have been 66,779, or just more than 83%, who have recovered, including 1,297 since Tuesday's OSDH daily report.
Though Garfield County still has the most cases in Northwest Oklahoma, Woodward County was the leader in new cases on Wednesday, with 31 additional taking the overall cases of the virus past 1,000. An outbreak at William S. Key Correctional Center, located in Fort Supply, saw Woodward County's total rise from 178 on Friday to 1,001 on Wednesday, according to OSDH data.
Inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Northwest Oklahoma prisons include 787 at William S. Key, with one death, four hospitalized, 27 recovered, 193 quarantines and 783 in isolation; 51 at Bill Johnson Correctional Center in Alva, with four recovered, 11 in quarantine and 51 and isolation; 15 at Enid Community Correction Center, with 23 recovered, 42 in quarantine and 15 in isolation; and three recovered cases at James Crabtree Correctional Center. There have been 11 staff members at William Key who have tested positive, with five recovered, and five who have tested positive at Bill Johnson, according to the DOC website on Wednesday.
Garfield County saw an increase of 26 cases on Wednesday, with 324 active and 1,210 recovered. Enid gained 19 cases for 1,455 overall, with 298 of those active and 1,139 recovered, according to OSDH. There have been 18 deaths in Garfield County, all Enid residents.
Statewide there have been 970 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributor, according to OSDH. Deaths announced Wednesday were six in the 65 and older age group — a man and woman in Tulsa County, men in Cherokee, Delaware, Oklahoma and Pottawatomie counties — and two in the 50-64 age group — a Creek County woman and McIntosh County man.
The overall number of hospitalizations in the state topped 6,000 statewide, with 6,057 reported on Wednesday, a single-day increase of 61. Of those, 612 were hospitalized, with 226 in intensive care, as of Tuesday evening's OSDH Executive Report. There were 39 Oklahomans who had tested positive for COVID-19 hospitalized in the Northwest region of Oklahoma, according to the same report.
In Enid, the number of hospitalizations of COVID-19-positive decreased by six at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, going from 10 on Tuesday to four on Wednesday. However, the hospital also reported the death of a patient who had tested positive for the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had eight COVID-19-positive patients as of Tuesday.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Wednesday were two each in Blaine and Kingfisher and one each in Alfalfa and Grant. Major County saw a case reduction of two, and Noble County saw a reduction of one case. Case increases in cities and towns included 12 in Woodward, three in Fort Supply and one each in Canton, Cherokee, Hennessey, Kremlin, Lahoma, Medford, Mooreland, Okarche, Watonga and Waukomis. Ames, Fairmont and Fairview each saw a reduction of one case.
State numbers
The 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase in cases, with 370 on Wednesday, according to the OSDH website. The age group made up 36.6% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. Other new case gains were 229 in the 36-49 age group, 185 in the 50-64 age group, 153 in the 65 and older age group, 134 in the 5-17 age group and 16 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 1,615 in the 0-4 age group, 7,481 in the 5-17 age group, 29,342 in the 18-35 age group, 17,083 in the 36-49 age group, 13,895 in the 50-64 age group and 10,733 in the 65 and older age group. There were 12 listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.1.
Of those Oklahomans testing positive, 41,767 have been women and 38,319 have been men. There were 75 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Wednesday.
Of the overall 970 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 777 have been 65 and older and 152 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.8% of the total. There have been 30 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 531, than women, 439, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.
OSDH reports 75.2% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 394 or just less than 41%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,601 cases among long-term care residents and 1,480 cases among staff, according to Tuesday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 66 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 186 in Oklahoma County; 155 in Tulsa County; 68 in Cleveland County; 49 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 34 in McCurtain County; 31 in Creek County; 26 in Wagoner County; 24 in Delaware County; 21 in Muskogee; 20 in Caddo County; 19 in Pittsburg County; 18 in Garfield County; 17 each in Canadian and LeFlore counties; 13 each in Kay and Osage counties; 12 in Comanche County; 11 in Grady, Mayes and Sequoyah counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Carter, Cherokee, Greer and Texas counties; six each in McClain, Payne and Seminole counties; five each in Garvin, McIntosh, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; four each in Bryan, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, Okfuskee and Ottawa counties; three each in Cotton, Nowata, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Noble and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Harper, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Woodward counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Wednesday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,552 cases, 1,210 recovered, 324 active and 18 deaths, all in Enid, reported Sept. 17, Sept. 12, Sept. 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Woodward with 1,001 cases, 155 recovered and 845 active; Kingfisher with 330 cases, 297 recovered, 31 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 142 cases, 121 recovered, 19 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 117 cases, 93 recovered, 23 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Woods with 99 cases, 34 recovered and 65 active; Major with 78 cases, 63 recovered, 14 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 62 cases, 38 recovered and 24 active; Grant with 41 cases, 31 recovered and 10 active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,455 in Enid (298 active); Fort Supply 833 (807 active); 152 in Woodward (56 active); 150 in Hennessey (13 active); 112 in Kingfisher (six active); 87 in Alva (58 active); 54 in Watonga (10 active); 44 in Helena (14 active); 39 in Okarche (three active); 36 in Fairview (four active); 32 in Mooreland (two active); 24 in Garber (five active), 23 in Canton (five active); 21 in Cashion (six active); 17 in Ringwood (three active); 16 in Waukomis (five active); 15 in Dover (four active); 14 in Seiling (two active); 13 in Medford (two active); 12 each in Cherokee (eight active) and Lahoma (one active); nine each in Billings (two active), Okeene (three active) and Pond Creek (three active); eight in Longdale (two active); seven each in Fairmont (two active), Kremlin (two active), Lamont, Meno (four active) and Orlando (one active); six each in Ames (one active) and Nash (three active); five in Covington; four each in Drummond (one active), Freedom, Hitchcock, Marshall (one active) and Mulhall; three each in Cleo Springs, Hunter (three active), Jet, Wakita and Waynoka (three active); two each in Deer Creek (one active), Goltry (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Burlington (one active) and Carmen (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 789 cases, with 611 recovered and nine deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 658 cases, with 521 recovered and nine deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 9.23.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|17135
|186
|14622
|2020-09-23
|TULSA
|16363
|155
|14761
|2020-09-23
|CLEVELAND
|5782
|68
|4827
|2020-09-23
|PAYNE
|2101
|6
|1745
|2020-09-23
|CANADIAN
|2087
|17
|1714
|2020-09-23
|ROGERS
|1757
|49
|1430
|2020-09-23
|MUSKOGEE
|1731
|21
|1479
|2020-09-23
|GARFIELD
|1552
|18
|1210
|2020-09-23
|COMANCHE
|1531
|12
|1341
|2020-09-23
|TEXAS
|1455
|8
|1311
|2020-09-23
|WAGONER
|1430
|26
|1265
|2020-09-23
|POTTAWATOMIE
|1256
|10
|1015
|2020-09-23
|MCCURTAIN
|1247
|34
|1063
|2020-09-23
|CREEK
|1095
|33
|922
|2020-09-23
|LE FLORE
|1046
|17
|836
|2020-09-23
|CHEROKEE
|1042
|8
|791
|2020-09-23
|WOODWARD
|1001
|1
|155
|2020-09-23
|GRADY
|972
|11
|654
|2020-09-23
|WASHINGTON
|967
|40
|868
|2020-09-23
|PITTSBURG
|901
|19
|670
|2020-09-23
|BRYAN
|890
|4
|708
|2020-09-23
|SEQUOYAH
|826
|11
|655
|2020-09-23
|OTTAWA
|819
|4
|696
|2020-09-23
|MCCLAIN
|809
|7
|671
|2020-09-23
|OSAGE
|804
|13
|714
|2020-09-23
|OKMULGEE
|795
|5
|686
|2020-09-23
|JACKSON
|729
|10
|649
|2020-09-23
|CADDO
|727
|20
|599
|2020-09-23
|DELAWARE
|705
|24
|591
|2020-09-23
|ADAIR
|599
|10
|457
|2020-09-23
|CUSTER
|583
|0
|406
|2020-09-23
|MAYES
|565
|11
|454
|2020-09-23
|KAY
|544
|13
|404
|2020-09-23
|CARTER
|528
|8
|454
|2020-09-23
|CRAIG
|494
|1
|182
|2020-09-23
|LOGAN
|433
|1
|352
|2020-09-23
|SEMINOLE
|423
|6
|347
|2020-09-23
|LINCOLN
|408
|10
|335
|2020-09-23
|STEPHENS
|393
|5
|296
|2020-09-23
|PONTOTOC
|370
|3
|288
|2020-09-23
|BECKHAM
|349
|1
|161
|2020-09-23
|GARVIN
|349
|4
|298
|2020-09-23
|KINGFISHER
|330
|2
|297
|2020-09-23
|CHOCTAW
|304
|2
|263
|2020-09-23
|MCINTOSH
|298
|5
|252
|2020-09-23
|ATOKA
|289
|1
|247
|2020-09-23
|HUGHES
|289
|4
|245
|2020-09-23
|HASKELL
|270
|4
|199
|2020-09-23
|PAWNEE
|247
|3
|224
|2020-09-23
|MARSHALL
|178
|1
|152
|2020-09-23
|LOVE
|169
|1
|142
|2020-09-23
|JOHNSTON
|153
|4
|122
|2020-09-23
|PUSHMATAHA
|149
|1
|130
|2020-09-23
|NOBLE
|142
|2
|121
|2020-09-23
|NOWATA
|135
|3
|118
|2020-09-23
|LATIMER
|133
|2
|119
|2020-09-23
|OKFUSKEE
|133
|4
|105
|2020-09-23
|MURRAY
|127
|1
|103
|2020-09-23
|BLAINE
|117
|1
|93
|2020-09-23
|GREER
|106
|8
|83
|2020-09-23
|WOODS
|99
|0
|34
|2020-09-23
|TILLMAN
|87
|2
|75
|2020-09-23
|MAJOR
|78
|1
|63
|2020-09-23
|COAL
|71
|0
|62
|2020-09-23
|KIOWA
|71
|2
|56
|2020-09-23
|WASHITA
|68
|0
|43
|2020-09-23
|COTTON
|67
|3
|57
|2020-09-23
|DEWEY
|63
|1
|34
|2020-09-23
|ALFALFA
|62
|0
|38
|2020-09-23
|54
|0
|6
|2020-09-23
|BEAVER
|50
|0
|45
|2020-09-23
|HARMON
|43
|0
|37
|2020-09-23
|JEFFERSON
|42
|0
|37
|2020-09-23
|ROGER MILLS
|42
|1
|16
|2020-09-23
|GRANT
|41
|0
|31
|2020-09-23
|HARPER
|27
|1
|24
|2020-09-23
|CIMARRON
|24
|0
|18
|2020-09-23
|ELLIS
|10
|0
|6
|2020-09-23
Oklahoma per city 9.23.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|13927
|155
|11880
|2020-09-23
|TULSA
|11009
|109
|10013
|2020-09-23
|NORMAN
|3116
|35
|2614
|2020-09-23
|BROKEN ARROW
|3022
|33
|2701
|2020-09-23
|EDMOND
|2510
|22
|2125
|2020-09-23
|OTHER***
|1855
|13
|1573
|2020-09-23
|STILLWATER
|1756
|4
|1441
|2020-09-23
|ENID
|1455
|18
|1139
|2020-09-23
|GUYMON
|1159
|8
|1034
|2020-09-23
|CLAREMORE
|1074
|46
|847
|2020-09-23
|YUKON
|1024
|6
|869
|2020-09-23
|MOORE
|974
|13
|822
|2020-09-23
|LAWTON
|928
|11
|788
|2020-09-23
|FORT SUPPLY
|833
|1
|25
|2020-09-23
|BARTLESVILLE
|803
|37
|716
|2020-09-23
|OWASSO
|801
|2
|707
|2020-09-23
|JENKS
|778
|3
|718
|2020-09-23
|TAHLEQUAH
|761
|4
|587
|2020-09-23
|TAFT
|745
|2
|732
|2020-09-23
|SHAWNEE
|681
|9
|533
|2020-09-23
|MCALESTER
|680
|17
|477
|2020-09-23
|MUSKOGEE
|672
|14
|493
|2020-09-23
|ALTUS
|652
|10
|590
|2020-09-23
|BIXBY
|628
|5
|558
|2020-09-23
|DURANT
|564
|1
|441
|2020-09-23
|BROKEN BOW
|516
|22
|432
|2020-09-23
|CHICKASHA
|509
|6
|343
|2020-09-23
|MIAMI
|483
|3
|413
|2020-09-23
|SAPULPA
|480
|11
|416
|2020-09-23
|SAND SPRINGS
|445
|5
|380
|2020-09-23
|ARDMORE
|438
|6
|382
|2020-09-23
|VINITA
|430
|1
|127
|2020-09-23
|PONCA CITY
|423
|10
|305
|2020-09-23
|EL RENO
|406
|8
|319
|2020-09-23
|STILWELL
|403
|8
|290
|2020-09-23
|IDABEL
|395
|6
|352
|2020-09-23
|BETHANY
|386
|5
|325
|2020-09-23
|LEXINGTON
|382
|4
|329
|2020-09-23
|GLENPOOL
|377
|4
|335
|2020-09-23
|MUSTANG
|357
|2
|285
|2020-09-23
|CHOCTAW
|327
|3
|250
|2020-09-23
|ANADARKO
|321
|5
|272
|2020-09-23
|COWETA
|321
|13
|277
|2020-09-23
|COLLINSVILLE
|320
|1
|271
|2020-09-23
|MCLOUD
|319
|1
|294
|2020-09-23
|SALLISAW
|316
|4
|247
|2020-09-23
|OKMULGEE
|315
|3
|274
|2020-09-23
|SKIATOOK
|315
|8
|276
|2020-09-23
|ADA
|299
|1
|233
|2020-09-23
|CLINTON
|294
|0
|222
|2020-09-23
|BLANCHARD
|290
|1
|218
|2020-09-23
|GROVE
|286
|18
|238
|2020-09-23
|PURCELL
|265
|3
|235
|2020-09-23
|DUNCAN
|263
|3
|195
|2020-09-23
|ATOKA
|242
|0
|206
|2020-09-23
|HENRYETTA
|233
|2
|200
|2020-09-23
|ELK CITY
|232
|1
|102
|2020-09-23
|POTEAU
|231
|3
|193
|2020-09-23
|WEATHERFORD
|227
|0
|135
|2020-09-23
|HUGO
|226
|2
|196
|2020-09-23
|WAGONER
|224
|6
|190
|2020-09-23
|GUTHRIE
|211
|0
|173
|2020-09-23
|HEAVENER
|207
|6
|182
|2020-09-23
|HOMINY
|206
|2
|184
|2020-09-23
|NOBLE
|204
|2
|178
|2020-09-23
|TUTTLE
|203
|4
|151
|2020-09-23
|HOLDENVILLE
|200
|3
|171
|2020-09-23
|NEWCASTLE
|200
|3
|159
|2020-09-23
|CUSHING
|199
|2
|183
|2020-09-23
|SEMINOLE
|188
|4
|149
|2020-09-23
|MULDROW
|188
|3
|158
|2020-09-23
|SPIRO
|179
|1
|140
|2020-09-23
|MIDWEST CITY
|179
|7
|146
|2020-09-23
|BRISTOW
|178
|9
|148
|2020-09-23
|PRYOR CREEK
|173
|4
|141
|2020-09-23
|WEWOKA
|171
|1
|144
|2020-09-23
|WARR ACRES
|167
|0
|150
|2020-09-23
|TECUMSEH
|163
|0
|117
|2020-09-23
|PIEDMONT
|153
|1
|118
|2020-09-23
|WOODWARD
|152
|0
|96
|2020-09-23
|STIGLER
|150
|3
|115
|2020-09-23
|HENNESSEY
|150
|2
|135
|2020-09-23
|EUFAULA
|148
|2
|122
|2020-09-23
|PAULS VALLEY
|141
|1
|127
|2020-09-23
|HINTON
|140
|0
|124
|2020-09-23
|VIAN
|139
|3
|116
|2020-09-23
|CHECOTAH
|138
|3
|121
|2020-09-23
|JAY
|135
|1
|121
|2020-09-23
|CLEVELAND
|135
|3
|123
|2020-09-23
|HARRAH
|130
|0
|94
|2020-09-23
|SPENCER
|129
|2
|107
|2020-09-23
|CATOOSA
|125
|1
|110
|2020-09-23
|LOCUST GROVE
|121
|0
|102
|2020-09-23
|CHANDLER
|117
|9
|94
|2020-09-23
|MADILL
|115
|1
|100
|2020-09-23
|DEL CITY
|113
|0
|88
|2020-09-23
|KINGFISHER
|112
|0
|106
|2020-09-23
|CALERA
|111
|1
|91
|2020-09-23
|AFTON
|110
|0
|102
|2020-09-23
|SPERRY
|110
|2
|95
|2020-09-23
|MOUNDS
|110
|3
|87
|2020-09-23
|FORT GIBSON
|109
|4
|83
|2020-09-23
|SAYRE
|109
|0
|55
|2020-09-23
|HOOKER
|106
|0
|104
|2020-09-23
|MARIETTA
|104
|0
|83
|2020-09-23
|MANNFORD
|103
|3
|80
|2020-09-23
|INOLA
|102
|3
|85
|2020-09-23
|WESTVILLE
|100
|2
|79
|2020-09-23
|CHELSEA
|100
|0
|83
|2020-09-23
|NICHOLS HILLS
|99
|0
|86
|2020-09-23
|HASKELL
|93
|1
|83
|2020-09-23
|SALINA
|91
|1
|66
|2020-09-23
|ROLAND
|91
|0
|76
|2020-09-23
|COMMERCE
|91
|0
|72
|2020-09-23
|CHOUTEAU
|91
|6
|69
|2020-09-23
|WRIGHT CITY
|89
|0
|69
|2020-09-23
|MANGUM
|87
|8
|72
|2020-09-23
|ALVA
|87
|0
|29
|2020-09-23
|PERKINS
|87
|1
|69
|2020-09-23
|NOWATA
|87
|2
|76
|2020-09-23
|HULBERT
|87
|2
|60
|2020-09-23
|DEWEY
|86
|1
|81
|2020-09-23
|LINDSAY
|84
|2
|71
|2020-09-23
|POCOLA
|82
|3
|65
|2020-09-23
|TALIHINA
|81
|3
|71
|2020-09-23
|WYANDOTTE
|81
|1
|68
|2020-09-23
|TISHOMINGO
|80
|3
|63
|2020-09-23
|VALLIANT
|80
|2
|69
|2020-09-23
|JONES
|80
|2
|67
|2020-09-23
|MORRIS
|78
|0
|65
|2020-09-23
|BEGGS
|78
|0
|65
|2020-09-23
|WISTER
|77
|0
|54
|2020-09-23
|SULPHUR
|77
|1
|62
|2020-09-23
|OKEMAH
|76
|2
|58
|2020-09-23
|WASHINGTON
|74
|0
|63
|2020-09-23
|GORE
|72
|1
|43
|2020-09-23
|PRAGUE
|71
|0
|66
|2020-09-23
|OOLOGAH
|70
|0
|55
|2020-09-23
|HOWE
|70
|0
|42
|2020-09-23
|TEXHOMA
|69
|0
|67
|2020-09-23
|COLCORD
|68
|1
|58
|2020-09-23
|PAWNEE
|67
|0
|60
|2020-09-23
|HAWORTH
|66
|2
|52
|2020-09-23
|ANTLERS
|66
|1
|58
|2020-09-23
|FREDERICK
|66
|2
|56
|2020-09-23
|WILBURTON
|64
|1
|57
|2020-09-23
|KANSAS
|63
|2
|48
|2020-09-23
|COMANCHE
|63
|1
|51
|2020-09-23
|GOODWELL
|63
|0
|54
|2020-09-23
|HARTSHORNE
|61
|0
|54
|2020-09-23
|KINGSTON
|61
|0
|50
|2020-09-23
|KEOTA
|61
|0
|40
|2020-09-23
|KELLYVILLE
|61
|2
|54
|2020-09-23
|MARLOW
|60
|0
|43
|2020-09-23
|STROUD
|60
|0
|51
|2020-09-23
|PERRY
|59
|0
|51
|2020-09-23
|WATONGA
|54
|0
|44
|2020-09-23
|COALGATE
|53
|0
|46
|2020-09-23
|BINGER
|52
|9
|40
|2020-09-23
|CADDO
|50
|0
|45
|2020-09-23
|WALTERS
|50
|1
|44
|2020-09-23
|PAWHUSKA
|50
|0
|46
|2020-09-23
|FAIRLAND
|50
|0
|42
|2020-09-23
|LUTHER
|50
|0
|41
|2020-09-23
|CACHE
|49
|0
|44
|2020-09-23
|WETUMKA
|49
|0
|42
|2020-09-23
|BOKOSHE
|48
|0
|38
|2020-09-23
|MEAD
|47
|1
|38
|2020-09-23
|QUAPAW
|47
|0
|37
|2020-09-23
|MEEKER
|47
|0
|41
|2020-09-23
|ELGIN
|46
|0
|36
|2020-09-23
|BLACKWELL
|46
|1
|38
|2020-09-23
|PORTER
|45
|0
|38
|2020-09-23
|KIEFER
|45
|0
|38
|2020-09-23
|DAVIS
|45
|0
|37
|2020-09-23
|HELENA
|44
|0
|30
|2020-09-23
|APACHE
|42
|1
|38
|2020-09-23
|CRESCENT
|41
|0
|38
|2020-09-23
|WATTS
|41
|0
|36
|2020-09-23
|HOLLIS
|41
|0
|35
|2020-09-23
|NEWKIRK
|40
|1
|31
|2020-09-23
|CARNEGIE
|39
|1
|30
|2020-09-23
|WYNNEWOOD
|39
|1
|30
|2020-09-23
|RED ROCK
|39
|1
|34
|2020-09-23
|QUINTON
|39
|0
|35
|2020-09-23
|DRUMRIGHT
|39
|0
|35
|2020-09-23
|COLBERT
|39
|0
|37
|2020-09-23
|OKARCHE
|39
|0
|36
|2020-09-23
|MAYSVILLE
|38
|1
|29
|2020-09-23
|BARNSDALL
|37
|2
|29
|2020-09-23
|ALEX
|37
|0
|14
|2020-09-23
|WAYNE
|36
|0
|34
|2020-09-23
|WARNER
|36
|0
|26
|2020-09-23
|KONAWA
|36
|1
|31
|2020-09-23
|FAIRVIEW
|36
|0
|32
|2020-09-23
|TALALA
|35
|0
|28
|2020-09-23
|CEMENT
|33
|0
|21
|2020-09-23
|MCCURTAIN
|33
|1
|19
|2020-09-23
|FORT COBB
|32
|0
|25
|2020-09-23
|EARLSBORO
|32
|0
|25
|2020-09-23
|MOORELAND
|32
|0
|30
|2020-09-23
|WILSON
|32
|0
|30
|2020-09-23
|CAMERON
|32
|0
|23
|2020-09-23
|HOBART
|31
|1
|24
|2020-09-23
|PORUM
|31
|1
|28
|2020-09-23
|ELMORE CITY
|31
|0
|24
|2020-09-23
|THOMAS
|31
|0
|21
|2020-09-23
|BIG CABIN
|30
|1
|26
|2020-09-23
|WEBBERS FALLS
|30
|0
|23
|2020-09-23
|ARCADIA
|30
|0
|29
|2020-09-23
|RAMONA
|30
|1
|26
|2020-09-23
|WELCH
|29
|0
|24
|2020-09-23
|BLAIR
|29
|0
|21
|2020-09-23
|FAIRFAX
|29
|0
|27
|2020-09-23
|LONE GROVE
|28
|1
|22
|2020-09-23
|MINCO
|28
|0
|18
|2020-09-23
|OCHELATA
|28
|1
|26
|2020-09-23
|TONKAWA
|28
|0
|22
|2020-09-23
|BOKCHITO
|27
|1
|19
|2020-09-23
|LEEDEY
|27
|1
|8
|2020-09-23
|TYRONE
|27
|0
|23
|2020-09-23
|BOSWELL
|27
|0
|23
|2020-09-23
|NINNEKAH
|25
|0
|11
|2020-09-23
|STRATFORD
|25
|0
|22
|2020-09-23
|MAUD
|25
|0
|18
|2020-09-23
|ADAIR
|25
|0
|21
|2020-09-23
|DEWAR
|25
|0
|22
|2020-09-23
|GARBER
|24
|0
|19
|2020-09-23
|CLAYTON
|24
|0
|23
|2020-09-23
|WELLSTON
|24
|0
|21
|2020-09-23
|YALE
|24
|0
|19
|2020-09-23
|STONEWALL
|24
|1
|18
|2020-09-23
|COPAN
|23
|0
|23
|2020-09-23
|FLETCHER
|23
|0
|18
|2020-09-23
|CANTON
|23
|1
|17
|2020-09-23
|GRACEMONT
|23
|1
|18
|2020-09-23
|GARVIN
|23
|0
|23
|2020-09-23
|PADEN
|23
|0
|22
|2020-09-23
|GERONIMO
|23
|0
|21
|2020-09-23
|FORT TOWSON
|22
|0
|18
|2020-09-23
|BOISE CITY
|22
|0
|17
|2020-09-23
|GLENCOE
|22
|0
|20
|2020-09-23
|SHADY POINT
|22
|0
|14
|2020-09-23
|KREBS
|22
|1
|15
|2020-09-23
|OKTAHA
|22
|0
|19
|2020-09-23
|DEPEW
|22
|1
|20
|2020-09-23
|CASHION
|21
|0
|15
|2020-09-23
|DELAWARE
|21
|1
|20
|2020-09-23
|CYRIL
|21
|1
|14
|2020-09-23
|INDIAHOMA
|20
|0
|17
|2020-09-23
|ASHER
|20
|0
|17
|2020-09-23
|HAMMON
|20
|0
|3
|2020-09-23
|OLUSTEE
|20
|0
|18
|2020-09-23
|RUSH SPRINGS
|20
|0
|16
|2020-09-23
|ALLEN
|19
|1
|13
|2020-09-23
|GEARY
|19
|0
|15
|2020-09-23
|RED OAK
|19
|0
|18
|2020-09-23
|WELEETKA
|19
|1
|12
|2020-09-23
|JENNINGS
|19
|0
|17
|2020-09-23
|GANS
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-23
|PAOLI
|18
|0
|13
|2020-09-23
|ARKOMA
|18
|0
|17
|2020-09-23
|MORRISON
|18
|0
|16
|2020-09-23
|HAILEYVILLE
|18
|0
|16
|2020-09-23
|NEW CORDELL
|17
|0
|11
|2020-09-23
|VERDEN
|17
|0
|9
|2020-09-23
|RINGWOOD
|17
|0
|14
|2020-09-23
|WANETTE
|17
|0
|14
|2020-09-23
|GRANITE
|17
|0
|9
|2020-09-23
|RINGLING
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-23
|BLUEJACKET
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-23
|CANADIAN
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-23
|MILBURN
|16
|1
|13
|2020-09-23
|PANAMA
|16
|1
|13
|2020-09-23
|TERLTON
|16
|0
|15
|2020-09-23
|BEAVER
|16
|0
|15
|2020-09-23
|TEMPLE
|16
|2
|12
|2020-09-23
|WAUKOMIS
|16
|0
|11
|2020-09-23
|CARNEY
|16
|0
|11
|2020-09-23
|CHEYENNE
|15
|1
|11
|2020-09-23
|HYDRO
|15
|0
|13
|2020-09-23
|DOVER
|15
|0
|11
|2020-09-23
|SPAVINAW
|15
|0
|11
|2020-09-23
|AMBER
|15
|0
|11
|2020-09-23
|WAURIKA
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-23
|KIOWA
|15
|1
|14
|2020-09-23
|ACHILLE
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-23
|SPRINGER
|14
|1
|7
|2020-09-23
|ARAPAHO
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-23
|ROFF
|14
|0
|11
|2020-09-23
|LOOKEBA
|14
|2
|11
|2020-09-23
|OPTIMA
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-23
|BUFFALO
|14
|1
|12
|2020-09-23
|SASAKWA
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-23
|BENNINGTON
|14
|0
|11
|2020-09-23
|SEILING
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-23
|KAW CITY
|13
|1
|10
|2020-09-23
|THACKERVILLE
|13
|0
|12
|2020-09-23
|LAVERNE
|13
|0
|12
|2020-09-23
|SAVANNA
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-23
|KETCHUM
|13
|0
|9
|2020-09-23
|MEDFORD
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-23
|BURNS FLAT
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-23
|OILTON
|13
|1
|11
|2020-09-23
|LANGSTON
|13
|0
|10
|2020-09-23
|LANGLEY
|13
|0
|12
|2020-09-23
|TIPTON
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-23
|SNYDER
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-23
|CANEY
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-23
|LAHOMA
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-23
|CHEROKEE
|12
|0
|4
|2020-09-23
|KINTA
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-23
|STUART
|11
|0
|8
|2020-09-23
|CROWDER
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-23
|LEHIGH
|11
|0
|8
|2020-09-23
|RATTAN
|11
|0
|7
|2020-09-23
|RAVIA
|11
|0
|8
|2020-09-23
|AGRA
|11
|1
|7
|2020-09-23
|MANNSVILLE
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-23
|RIPLEY
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-23
|BRAGGS
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-23
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-23
|NORTH MIAMI
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-23
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-23
|RYAN
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-23
|KENEFIC
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-23
|BUTLER
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-23
|SCHULTER
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-23
|POCASSET
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-23
|UNION CITY
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-23
|WHITEFIELD
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-23
|BRADLEY
|9
|0
|3
|2020-09-23
|CANUTE
|9
|0
|2
|2020-09-23
|SOPER
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-23
|BILLINGS
|9
|1
|6
|2020-09-23
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|9
|1
|6
|2020-09-23
|OKEENE
|9
|0
|6
|2020-09-23
|POND CREEK
|9
|0
|6
|2020-09-23
|TRYON
|9
|0
|6
|2020-09-23
|VELMA
|9
|1
|7
|2020-09-23
|CALUMET
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-23
|COYLE
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-23
|LONGDALE
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-23
|WANN
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-23
|BOYNTON
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-23
|DILL CITY
|8
|0
|5
|2020-09-23
|HARDESTY
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-23
|DAVENPORT
|8
|0
|4
|2020-09-23
|DISNEY
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-23
|OAKS
|7
|1
|3
|2020-09-23
|LAMONT
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-23
|COUNCIL HILL
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-23
|CALVIN
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-23
|ORLANDO
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-23
|MENO
|7
|0
|3
|2020-09-23
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-23
|SENTINEL
|7
|0
|4
|2020-09-23
|CORN
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-23
|SAWYER
|7
|0
|4
|2020-09-23
|KREMLIN
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-23
|STRINGTOWN
|7
|1
|5
|2020-09-23
|RATLIFF CITY
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-23
|FAIRMONT
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-23
|VICI
|7
|0
|4
|2020-09-23
|PRUE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-23
|BOLEY
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-23
|AMES
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-23
|CASTLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-23
|ELDORADO
|6
|0
|1
|2020-09-23
|AVANT
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-23
|SPARKS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-23
|SHIDLER
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-23
|DIBBLE
|6
|0
|2
|2020-09-23
|FOSS
|6
|0
|3
|2020-09-23
|NASH
|6
|0
|3
|2020-09-23
|GRANDFIELD
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-23
|DUSTIN
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-23
|MARBLE CITY
|6
|0
|3
|2020-09-23
|SHATTUCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-23
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-23
|BERNICE
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-23
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-23
|COVINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-23
|HANNA
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-23
|LENAPAH
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-23
|MILLERTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-23
|PITTSBURG
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-23
|ERICK
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-23
|WAPANUCKA
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-23
|MARSHALL
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-23
|INDIANOLA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-23
|ALDERSON
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-23
|CUSTER CITY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-23
|MARLAND
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-23
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-23
|HITCHCOCK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-23
|DRUMMOND
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-23
|GOULD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-23
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-23
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-23
|LONE WOLF
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-23
|ROOSEVELT
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-23
|MULHALL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-23
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-23
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-23
|JET
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-23
|CHATTANOOGA
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-23
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-23
|FARGO
|3
|0
|0
|2020-09-23
|BOWLEGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-23
|WAYNOKA
|3
|0
|0
|2020-09-23
|CLEO SPRINGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-23
|FRANCIS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-23
|FOSTER
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-23
|HUNTER
|3
|0
|0
|2020-09-23
|WAKITA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-23
|BESSIE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-23
|GOLDSBY
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-23
|REYDON
|2
|0
|0
|2020-09-23
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-23
|THE VILLAGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-23
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-23
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-23
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-23
|DEER CREEK
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-23
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-23
|GOLTRY
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-23
|CAMARGO
|2
|0
|0
|2020-09-23
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-23
|FOYIL
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-23
|RALSTON
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-23
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-23
|MILL CREEK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-23
|STERLING
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-23
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-23
|CARTER
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-23
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-23
|BURLINGTON
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-23
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-23
|TALOGA
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-23
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-23
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-23
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-23
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-23
|PEORIA
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-23
|KEMP
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-23
|NICOMA PARK
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-23
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-23
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-23
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-23
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-23
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-23
|CARMEN
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-23
|ARNETT
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-23
|BYARS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-23
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-23
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-23
|PINK
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-23
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-23
Long-term care cases
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 24 cases with 18 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks; 15 cases with 13 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 11 cases with eight recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors; five recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; two recovered cases each at Enid Senior Care and The Commons; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Tuesday evening.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one recovered case at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; two recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care and Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 70 cases with 65 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 20 cases with 18 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 25 cases with 17 recovered at Woodward Skilled Nursing in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
