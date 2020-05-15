ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma topped the 5,000 mark with 124 new cases of COVID-19, including one each in Garfield and Blaine counties, and one new death reported on Friday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Garfield County Health Department officials have received results from 1,209 tests — many of those coming on Thursday — that were part of a statewide initiative to test residents and staff of nursing home residents. There was one positive of the results received Thursday, which also included general public testing at the Health Department, Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2, said on Thursday afternoon.
She said Garfield County still is waiting on results from more than 450 tests taken in the past few weeks. Any positive results would be announced by OSDH.
Statewide, the number of new cases topped out at 5,086, representing a 2.5% increase compared to 4,962 total cases reported Thursday. The death of a Washington County female older than 65 on Thursday brings the total deaths to 285, according to OSDH data. That is 5.6% of those officially identified as COVID-19 positive in the state.
Of the new cases, only the two in Garfield and Blaine counties were from Northwest Oklahoma, according to the OSDH. More than half, 65, of the new cases were reported in Texas County, which has seen its numbers grow substantially from 6 on April 14, 2020, as OSDH works with major employer Seaboard Foods to continue testing its workers.
State numbers
There have been 3,801 Oklahomans, 74.7%, who have recovered from the virus, with 141 of those reported on Thursday. There have been more than 118,700 tests administered, with 112,755 of those negative, according to OSDH. There have been 863 total hospitalizations of those testing positive for COVID-19, with 215 who have or are suspected of having the virus currently in hospitals, 98 of those in intensive care.
Those testing positive include 55 in the 0-4 age range, 168 in the 5-17 age range, 1,217 in the 18-35 age range, 1,114 in the 36-49 age range, 1,176 in the 50-64 age range and 1,353 in the 65 and older age range, according to OSDH on Friday. Three ages were listed as "unknown." Of those testing positive, 2,747, or 54.01%, have been female, and 2,312, or 45.46%, have been male. Twenty-seven are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data.
Oklahomans in 72 of Oklahoma's 77 counties have reported cases of COVID-19. Positive tests recorded per county in the state are 1,035 in Oklahoma County; 752 in Tulsa County; 606 in Texas County; 459 in Cleveland County; 301 in Washington County; 205 in Comanche County; 133 in Wagoner County; 116 in Canadian County; 111 in Caddo County; 93 in Delaware County; 91 in Osage County; 86 in McClain County; 83 in Creek County; 74 in Adair County; 72 in Rogers County; 66 in Greer County; 60 in Grady County; 55 in Pottawatomie County; 49 in Kay County; 44 in Payne County; 39 in Pittsburg County; 35 in Ottawa County; 29 each in Cherokee, Muskogee and Pawnee counties; 27 in Mayes County; 23 each in Garfield, Nowata and Stephens counties; 22 in Beaver County; 21 each in Jackson, Seminole and Tillman counties; 18 in Logan County; 17 in Lincoln County; 16 each in Garvin and Okmulgee counties; 14 in Sequoyah County; 13 each in Craig and LeFlore counties; 12 each in Bryan and Custer counties; 10 each in Kingfisher and Pontotoc counties; 9 in McCurtain County; 8 each in Carter and McIntosh counties; 7 each in Kiowa and Noble counties; 6 each in Beckham and Major counties; 5 each in Cotton, Haskell and Latimer counties; 4 in Marshall County; 3 each in Choctaw, Jefferson, Johnston, Love and Woods counties; 2 each in Blaine, Dewey, Grant, Murray and Okfuskee counties; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Cimarron, Harper, Pushmataha, Washita and Woodward counties, according to OSDH data released Friday.
Of the 285 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 who have died, 226, or 79.3%, have been 65 and older; 49, or 17.19%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 6, or 2.11%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 4, or 1.40%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 148 or 51.93%, than women, 137 or 48.07%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH. More than 72% of those testing positive for COVID-19 who have died had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure, according to the OSDH.
Data shows deaths per county are 45 in Oklahoma County; 37 in Tulsa County; 35 in Cleveland County; 30 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 9 in Caddo County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer and Kay counties; 6 in Muskogee County; 5 in Rogers County; 4 each in Mayes, Pottawatomie and Texas counties; 3 each in Adair, Canadian, Comanche, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Grady, Lincoln, McClain, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Garfield, Garvin, Jackson, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
In Northwest Oklahoma, Garfield County has 23 cases, with 14 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has 10 cases, with all recovered; Major County has 6 cases, with 3 recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods County has 3 cases, with 2 recovered; Grant County has 2 cases, with both recovered; Blaine County has 2 cases; and Alfalfa and Woodward counties have 1 case each, with each recovered.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Oklahoma include 21 in Enid, 4 in Kingfisher; 3 each in Alva, Fairview, Hennessey and Okarche; 2 each in Lahoma and Seiling; and 1 each in Dover, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Okeene, Ringwood, Watonga and Woodward. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other," according to OSDH on Friday.
Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
Long-term care facilities
The virus has impacted Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard, with 828, or 16.7%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving a resident or staff member, according to the OSDH executive report Thursday evening, which also states there have been 137 deaths at long-term care centers and nursing homes.
Center of Family Love has experienced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on its main campus in Okarche, according to a press release from the facility Wednesday, May 14. CFL has established a separate unit with amenities, a nursing center and air ventilation apart from the remaining intellectually and physically disabled residents housed at the facility.
An OSDH executive report earlier this week shows a resident tested positive for COVID-19 at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, a senior living facility in Kingfisher County. Last month, a resident and two staff members, including a caregiver from Major County who died, tested positive for COVID-19 at Seiling Nursing Center, and a resident at First Shamrock Care Center in Kingfisher contracted the virus, according to OSDH.
Two of the 19 Enid COVID-19 cases involve an employee and a resident with The Commons, a retirement and assisted living facility in Enid, who were confirmed positive for the virus April 30 while undergoing health care for unrelated issues, according to the facility. At the same time, the state announced the priority on testing care facilities in the state, and staff and residents at The Commons became a priority, Jackson said.
Jackson said swab testing will continue into next week to reach all long-term care facilities in her district, which includes Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.
CDC information
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new COVID-19 symptoms to its list that people should be aware: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus. The main symptoms of COVID-19 remain coughing and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.