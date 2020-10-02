You have permission to edit this article.
OSDH: State stays mostly in the orange for COVID-19 risk; local schools to stay in-person

ENID, Okla. — Most of the state's 77 counties remained at moderate risk for COVID-19 this past week, according to new daily case numbers released Friday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

OSDH reports 62 counties are seeing increases of more than 14.39 cases of COVID-19 per day per 100,000 population. The remaining 15 counties are at low risk, with between 1.43 and 14.39 cases per day per 100,000, according to the OSDH alert map, which is released every Friday.

Garfield County has been in the orange, or moderate risk, designation for months, with 41.9 cases per day per 100,000 reported Friday. That number was lower than last week, which was reported at 43.5, according to OSDH.

The designation means Enid and Chisholm public schools will continue to meet in-person in the traditional classroom setting, as agreed upon by their respective districts.

"The EPS plan states that if our county moves to 50 or more positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, as indicated by the OSDH, the entire district will move to distance/virtual learning," according to a release from the district Friday, which also states parents and guardians should prepare for distance learning in the future should the state average above 50 daily cases per 100,000 population or enter the high risk, color-coded red, for COVID-19.

OSDH reported Friday it now is calculating the alert system by the date the COVID-19 positive result was reported, rather than date of symptom onset, as previously done.

"This improves transparency, as the calculations can be performed with publicly available data," the OSDH release states.

OSDH: NW Oklahoman 1 of 9 new deaths

OSDH confirmed 1,190 new cases of the virus and nine more deaths, including a Fort Supply man in the 65 and older age group, on Friday.

The 1.3% increase in cases brought the total to 89,559 since the virus was confirmed in Oklahoma in March. Of those cases, 12,762 were active, a single-day decrease of 89, and 75,753, or 84.6%, have recovered, including 1,270 since Thursday's report. There have been 1,044 deaths in which COVID-19 was determined the cause or a contributing factor, according to the OSDH.

In addition to the Woodward County death, OSDH confirmed seven others in the 65 and older age group: women in Delaware, Logan, Oklahoma, Ottawa, Tulsa and Washington counties and a Cleveland County man. The death of a Cleveland County man in the 18-35 age group also was reported Friday by OSDH.

Garfield County gained 31 cases on Friday, according to OSDH, with 348 of those active and 1,429 recovered. Enid saw a single-day increase of 30 cases, with 312 active and 1,345 recovered, OSDH data shows.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Friday were 12 in Kingfisher, two in Blaine and one in Woods. Alfalfa and Woodward each saw a reduction of one case. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns include six in Kingfisher, five in Hennessey and one each in Alva, Hitchcock, Kremlin and Woodward. Cherokee and Fort Supply each saw a reduction of one case.

State numbers

Statewide there have been 6,569 Oklahomans test positive for COVID-19 in hospitals, a single-day increase of 59, OSDH reported Friday morning. Of those, 623 were hospitalized, with 234 in intensive care, as of Thursday evening's OSDH Executive Report.

There were 37 Oklahomans hospitalized who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Northwest region of the state, according to Thursday’s Executive Report.

There have been 1,244,650 cumulative specimens tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,140,601, or 91.6% of those negative as of Friday, according to OSDH data. Those testing positive represent 2.26% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.

The 18-35 age group continued to lead the increase in cases, with 360 on Friday, according to the OSDH website. The age group made up 36.1% of cases in the state, according to OSDH data. Other new case gains were 256 in the 36-49 age group, 228 in the 50-64 age group, 215 in the 65 and older age group, 127 in the 5-17 age group and one in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Friday were 1,729 in the 0-4 age group, 8,506 in the 5-17 age group, 32,329 in the 18-35 age group, 19,049 in the 36-49 age group, 15,800 in the 50-64 age group and 12,138 in the 65 and older age group. There were eight listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.2. 

There have been 46,612 Oklahoma women and 42,886 men who have tested positive for COVID-19. There were 61 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Friday.

Of the overall 1,044 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 839 have been 65 and older and 159 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 32 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 13 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 573, than women, 471, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.

OSDH reports 74.7% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 412, or 39.8%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,807 cases among long-term care residents and 1,610 cases among staff, according to Thursday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 67 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 197 in Oklahoma County; 167 in Tulsa County; 74 in Cleveland County; 52 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 34 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 26 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 24 in Muskogee County; 21 each in Caddo and Garfield counties; 20 in Pittsburg County; 19 in LeFlore County; 17 in Canadian County; 13 each in Comanche, Kay and Osage counties; 11 each in Grady, Mayes and Sequoyah counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie and Texas counties; nine in Carter County; eight each in Cherokee, Greer and Okmulgee counties; seven each in McClain, Payne and Ottawa counties; six each in McIntosh and Seminole counties; five each in Bryan, Garvin, Okfuskee, Stephens and Woodward counties; four each in Beckham, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston and Nowata counties; three each in Cotton, Noble, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Marshall, Pushmataha and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Grant, Harper, Love, Major, Murray and Roger Mills counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Friday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 1,798 cases, 1,429 recovered, 348 active and 21 deaths, all in Enid, reported Sept. 302524171211104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10;

• Woodward with 1,107 cases, 687 recovered, 415 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;

Kingfisher with 385 cases, 324 recovered, 59 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;

Noble with 162 cases, 138 recovered, 21 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;

• Blaine with 140 cases, 113 recovered, 26 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;

Woods with 114 cases, 96 recovered and 18 active;

• Major with 96 cases, 80 recovered, 15 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April;

Alfalfa with 74 cases, 59 recovered and 15 active;

• Grant with 53 cases, 38 recovered, 14 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,678 in Enid (312 active); Fort Supply 868 (353 active); 182 in Woodward (42 active); 165 in Hennessey (17 active); 135 in Kingfisher (24 active); 99 in Alva (15 active); 57 in Watonga (six active); 51 in Helena (seven active); 44 in Fairview (six active); 41 in Okarche (three active); 33 in Mooreland (three active); 29 in Garber (eight active); 25 in Canton (three active); 22 in Cashion (two active); 22 in Waukomis (nine active); 20 in Dover (six active); 18 each in Okeene (nine active) and Ringwood (two active); 17 in Medford (five active); 16 in Seiling (two active); 15 each Cherokee (five active) and Lahoma (four active); 13 in Pond Creek (five active); 12 in Fairmont (five active); 11 in Billings; 10 each in Lamont (three active) and Longdale (two active); eight each in Cleo Springs (five active), Kremlin (two active) and Meno (one active); seven each in Ames and Orlando; six each in Nash and Waynoka (three active); five each in Covington, Hitchcock (one active) and Mulhall (one active); four each in Drummond, Freedom, Jet (one active), Marshall and Wakita (one active); three in Hunter (three active); two each in Burlington (one active), Deer Creek, Goltry (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Carmen and Sharon (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Friday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 901 cases, with 727 recovered and 11 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 768 cases, with 611 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 10.2.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

Oklahoma per city 10.2.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

Long-term care cases

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 25 cases with 19 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village; 17 cases with 13 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 11 cases with eight recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors Assisted Living Center; six cases with five recovered at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; nine cases with five recovered at The Commons; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Thursday evening.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include three cases with one recovered at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, two recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 71 cases with 68 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 cases with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 30 cases with 23 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

