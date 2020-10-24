ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma set a new record for the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in a 24-hour period Saturday, as 1,829 new tests positive for the virus were recorded, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
In addition, there were 11 more deaths reported by the OSDH, including an Enid resident, to bring the overall total to 1,245 since the virus was detected in the state in March.
Newly reported deaths were six men and five women, with six in the 65 and older, three in the 50-64 and two in the 36-49 age groups, according to OSDH, which does not assign gender and age per county on the weekends. In addition to Garfield County, deaths were three in Tulsa County and one each in Canadian, Custer, Lincoln, Oklahoma, McCurtain, McIntosh and Wagoner.
The 1.6% increase in cases statewide took the cumulative number to 115,635, with 15,740 of those active, a single-day gain of 608, and 98,700, or 85.3%, recovered, including 1,210 since Friday's OSDH report.
Garfield County saw a gain of 50 COVID-19 cases on Saturday for a total of 2,389, with 349 of those active, a single-day increase of 13, and 2,014 recovered. Enid saw an increase of 41 cases for a total of 2,185, with 301 active and 1,858 recovered.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday were 15 in Woodward, 11 in Grant, eight each in Blaine and Kingfisher, five in Woods, four in Major and two each in Alfalfa and Noble. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included 13 in Woodward, seven in Wakita; six in Kingfisher; five in Alva; four in Pond Creek; three each in Canton and Fairview; two each in Covington, Okarche, Okeene and Watonga; and one each in Cashion, Cherokee, Cleo Springs, Garber, Hennessey, Hillsdale, Jet, Lahoma, Meno, Mooreland, Seiling and Waukomis. Medford saw a reduction of one case.
State numbers
There have been 69,228 Oklahoma women and 55,320 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Saturday morning. There were 137 listed as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 591 new cases confirmed Saturday, made up 34.7% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 390 in the 36-49 age group, 363 in the 50-64 age group, 313 in the 65 and older age group, 152 in the 5-17 age group and 17 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 2,154 in the 0-4 age group, 11,056 in the 5-17 age group, 40,144 in the 18-35 age group, 24,729 in the 36-49 age group, 21,203 in the 50-64 age group and 16,388 in the 65 and older age group. There were 11 listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.8.
Of the overall 1,245 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 999 have been 65 and older and 191 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 40 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 14 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 694, than women, 551, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday.
Data shows deaths in 69 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 226 in Oklahoma County; 200 in Tulsa County; 89 in Cleveland County; 54 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 39 in McCurtain County; 37 in Creek County; 29 in Wagoner County; 28 in Muskogee County; 27 in Delaware County; 26 each in Caddo and Garfield counties; 23 in Canadian County; 22 in LeFlore County; 21 in Lincoln County; 20 in Pittsburg counties; 17 in Comanche County; 16 each in Grady and Kay counties; 14 in Pottawatomie County; 13 each in Jackson, Mayes, Osage and Sequoyah counties; 12 in Payne County; 11 each in Adair, Beckham and Bryan counties; 10 each in Carter, McClain, McIntosh and Texas counties; nine in Ottawa County; eight each in Cherokee, Greer, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; six each in Garvin, Okfuskee and Seminole counties; five each in Haskell, Pawnee, Pushmataha and Woodward counties; four each in Custer, Hughes, Johnston, Nowata, Pontotoc and Roger Mills counties; three each in Cotton, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Noble, and Tillman counties; two each in Choctaw, Craig, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall and Murray; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey, Grant, Harper and Love counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Saturday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 2,389 cases, 2,014 recovered, 349 active and 26 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 24, Oct. 20, Oct. 13, Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,236 cases, 1,168 recovered, 63 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;
• Kingfisher with 540 cases, 456 recovered, 81 active and three deaths, one in Kingfisher reported Oct. 23 and two in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;
• Blaine with 209 cases, 164 recovered, 44 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;
• Noble with 175 cases, 158 recovered, 14 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;
• Woods with 174 cases, 135 recovered and 39 active;
• Major with 168 cases, 127 recovered, 39 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Alfalfa with 117 cases, 98 recovered and 19 active;
• Grant with 99 cases, 70 recovered, 28 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,185 in Enid (301 active); 892 Fort Supply (nine active); 267 in Woodward (45 active); 215 in Kingfisher (43 active); 190 in Hennessey (13 active); 149 in Alva (35 active); 95 in Fairview (29 active); 73 in Watonga (15 active); 62 in Okarche (17 active); 61 in Helena (four active); 44 in Mooreland (five active); 42 in Waukomis (15 active); 40 in Cashion (nine active); 35 each in Garber (three active) and Lahoma (11 active); 34 each in Dover (seven active) and Pond Creek (12 active); 33 in Okeene (nine active); 32 in Canton (30 in Pond Creek (10 active); 32 in Canton (seven active); 28 each in Cherokee (six active); 27 in Medford (four active); 23 each in Ringwood (three active) and Seiling (four active); 17 in Fairmont; 14 each in Covington (four active) and Wakita (10 active); 13 each in Ames (one active), Billings and Longdale (two active); 12 each in Cleo Springs (one active) and Waynoka (one active); 11 each in Kremlin (two active) and Meno (three active); 10 each in Burlington (three active) and Nash (two active); nine in Lamont; eight in Orlando (one active); seven in Jet (two active); six each in Drummond (two active), Hunter, Mullhall and Sharon (three active); five each in Carmen (three active), Freedom, Hitchcock and Marshall (one active); four each in Goltry and Hillsdale (one active); two in Deer Creek; and one in Aline, according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 1,117 cases, with 968 recovered and 16 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,050 cases, with 875 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There were two cases with one recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
