ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw a 3% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, with 37 additional positive tests recorded in the past 24 hours, none of which were in Northwest Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
There were six additional deaths, two of whom died in the past 24 hours and the others between April 5-20, associated with the virus reported by OSDH. All of those who died — three women in Caddo, Cotton and Pittsburg counties and three men in Cleveland, Rogers and Washington counties — were older than 65, according to OSDH. There have been 170 deaths total since the first known COVID-19 case was reported in Oklahoma March 6, 2020.
Of the 2,894 positive tests reported Wednesday, 952, or 34%, remain active while 1,772, or 63.3%, have recovered, according to OSDH. There have been more than 43,000 negative tests reported, according to the state Health Department.
Northwestern Oklahoma numbers
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town include nine in Enid; three in Alva; two each in Kingfisher and Seiling; and one each in Dover, Fairview, Garber, Hennessey, Jet, Lahoma, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Okarche and Woodward. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other," according to OSDH.
Garfield County has recorded 11 cases, with seven recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has recorded six cases, with all six recovered; Woods County has recorded 3 cases; Grant County has recorded 2 cases, with both recovered; Major county has recorded 2 cases, with 1 recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; and Alfalfa and Woodward counties have recorded one case each, with both recovered. There have been no positive tests in Blaine County, according to OSDH as of Wednesday morning.
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center had one COVID-19 patient as of Wednesday morning, according to a spokeswoman. There have been no new admissions. There were no COVID-19 patients in Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid as of Wednesday morning.
Enid city commissioners found themselves at odds Tuesday night, April 22, 2020, discussing how much to relax Mayor George Pankonin’s emergency declaration made March 27, 2020, over the COVID-19 pandemic. However, all said more information, guidelines and resources would be needed to make any changes.
State numbers
There was a 15.7% drop in patients hospitalized in Oklahoma with cases or suspected cases of COVID-19 — from 345 on Monday's OSDH executive report to 298 on Tuesday's report — with 147 in intensive care, down from 164, according to OSDH data. Availability of ICU beds rose to 40% in the state, and 78% of ventilators are available, according to hospitals reporting inventory to the OSDH as of Tuesday afternoon.
Ages of Oklahomans with COVID-19 have ranged from 0 to 102 years old, with an average age of 53.5, according to OSDH. There have been 27 cases in the 0-4 range, 64 in the 5-17 range, 552 in the 18-35 range, 600 in the 36-49 range, 708 in the 50-64 range and 943 in the 65 and older range, according to OSDH on Wednesday. Of those testing positive, 1,629 have been female, 1,261 have been male and 4 have been reported as unknown gender.
There were 489, or 17.4%, who reported working in or having direct patient care in a health care or long-term care setting, according to the OSDH executive report filed Tuesday.
Of the 170 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 who have died, 136, or 80%, have been 65 and older; 25, or 14.7%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 4, or 2.4%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 5, or 2.9%, have been in the 18-35 age group. The average age of those who have died is 73.6. More men, 52.9%, than women, 47.1%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH.
More than 65% of those who died had at least one underlying condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease, or renal failure. Sixty-one of those who died were long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH on Tuesday afternoon.
Deaths recorded per county in the state are 25 in Tulsa County; 24 each in Cleveland and Oklahoma counties; 12 in Wagoner County; 11 in Washington County; 9 in Delaware County; 8 in Osage County; 6 each in Greer and Kay counties; 4 each in Caddo, Creek and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Adair, Canadian, Mayes, Muskogee and Rogers counties; 2 each in Pawnee, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Grady, Latimer, Major, Stephens, Pontotoc, Seminole and Texas counties, according to OSDH data released Wednesday morning.
Positive tests recorded per county in the state are 607 in Oklahoma County; 437 in Tulsa County; 372 in Cleveland County; 201 in Washington County, 112 in Wagoner County; 88 in Delaware County; 82 in Canadian County; 71 in Comanche County; 70 in Creek County; 65 in Osage County; 61 in Greer County; 53 in Caddo County; 49 in Adair County; 46 in Kay County; 42 in Rogers County; 40 in Payne County; 37 in Pottawatomie County; 34 in Texas County; 28 each in Ottawa and Pawnee counties; 26 in Muskogee County; 25 in Cherokee Grady and McClain counties; 20 in Pittsburg County; 19 each in Mayes and Stephens counties; 16 in Okmulgee County; 14 in Nowata County; 12 in Garvin County; 11 in Garfield County; 10 each in Custer, Lincoln, Logan, Pontotoc and Sequoyah counties; 9 in Seminole County; 8 each in Craig, Jackson, LeFlore and McCurtain counties; 6 each in, Bryan, Kingfisher and Noble counties; 5 in Cotton County; 4 in Latimer County; 3 each in Choctaw, Haskell, Johnston, Kiowa and Woods counties; 2 each in Beckham, Dewey, Grant, Jefferson, Love, Major, Marshall and McIntosh counties; and 1 each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Beaver, Carter, Cimarron, Harper, Murray, Okfuskee, Tillman and Woodward counties, according to OSDH information released Wednesday morning.
Local hospitals
Officials with both Integris Bass and St. Mary's in Enid are urging people to seek emergency room care when needed but to use tele-health resources when possible to limit exposure to COVID-19 or influenza.
Both hospitals stressed extra precautions are being taken during the pandemic to protect patients, and emergency departments remain a safe place to come for emergency medical care.
"If you are having symptoms that could possibly be an indicator of a medical emergency, such as chest pain, difficulty breathing, trouble lifting your arms and weakness, please visit your nearest emergency department," said Dr. Michael Pontious, M.D. "Heart attacks and strokes don’t stop during a pandemic, so if you are experiencing these symptoms, please don’t delay in seeking emergent care — just like you would have done before COVID-19.”
Those developing symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath or cough should contact their medical professionals or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (877) 215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
"Patients are encouraged to consult their physician or public health professional about their symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. Clinicians may recommend testing for other respiratory illnesses, including flu, before recommending a COVID-19 test," according to the OSDH website. Those who are uninsured an call 211 for community resources.
Northwest Oklahoma testing
Drive-through testing is being conducted by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, shortness of breath and coughing, should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Recruiting volunteers
The Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps (OKMRC) is recruiting volunteers to serve in medical and non-medical positions, in anticipation of a medical surge and prolonged response to the coronavirus pandemic.
OKMRC volunteer services focus on medical services and healthcare, but you "do not need to be trained in a healthcare field to contribute to the mission,” according to the OKMRC website.
OKMRC utilizes volunteer team members with expertise in areas including:
• Practicing and retired medical professionals, such as doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, pharmacists, hospital-based workers, nurses' assistants, veterinarians, dentists, and others with health/medical training.
• Retired and working professionals in the fields of public health.
• Community citizens without medical training who can assist the primary health teams with administrative services, communications, record-keeping, and many other essential support functions.
"As an MRC volunteer, you'll become informed about and oriented to your community's emergency procedures, trauma response techniques, use of specialized equipment, and other information that increases your effectiveness as a member of the team,” according to the website.
Training is provided for all volunteers, and volunteers must submit to a background check.
For more information on OKMRC volunteering, go to https://www.okmrc.org/volunteering. The application to volunteer is available at https://www.okmrc.org/application.
State and local emergency orders
All 77 of Oklahoma's counties fall under Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" order until April 30 that bans gatherings in groups larger than 10 and calls for people older than 65 and those with a compromised immune system stay home. Individuals who need to undertake essential errands, such as grocery shopping and picking up medication, may do so.
Facing growing pressure to jump-start the state’s economy, Oklahoma’s governor said he’s working on a plan to slowly reopen the state’s shuttered businesses and get people back to work.
Law enforcement in some cities, including Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman, have been asked to enforce the governor's order and shelter-in-place policies, according to OSDH.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
On March 27, Enid Mayor George Pankonin signed an amended emergency declaration that took effect the night of March 28, including a stay-at-home order, closure of non-essential businesses and closure of city of Enid facilities. The next day the first positive test was reported in Garfield County.
"I anticipated that a positive test result was imminent, so I upgraded our Emergency Declaration on Friday," Pankonin said March 29 after being notified about the Garfield County case. “Now that we have in fact had a positive test result, I will review our current declaration to determine if more should be done to proactively protect the public and amend the proclamation as necessary. I will meet with health care experts, city staff and other leaders (Monday) and make changes as necessary.”
In a March 28 Facebook post, Enid Police Department said citizens will benefit from voluntarily complying with the rules set out by the city’s emergency declaration, the governor’s executive orders and the president’s coronavirus guidelines for America.
“While it is true that the Enid Police Department has the authority to enforce these rules, we are asking for everyone to pull together and take the necessary precautions,” EPD posted. “We all, every citizen in Enid and Garfield County, want the same thing and it can only happen if we work together.”
A local bar owner recently was fined for violating the city of Enid's emergency management plan in response to the COVID-19 health emergency. Enid police say they are asking businesses and residents to abide by the declaration. An EPD spokesman said Monday, April 13, that incident there have been no issues with city residents following the proclamation.
Law enforcement with Garfield County and North Enid also reported they had seen no issues.
On March 19, Garfield County commissioners passed an emergency declaration for public access to the Garfield County Court House and all other Garfield County facilities.
“We have taken precautions at the jail by limiting public access and screening the jailers and new arrestees,” Sheriff Jody Helm said Sunday. “Luckily, we don’t have any sickness at the jail as of right now. The jail has K95 masks and surgical masks and are disinfecting routinely. The Sheriff’s Office has done the same as far as limiting access along with disinfecting, we are still answering calls but are following social distancing when possible while using masks.
“It was inevitable that Garfield County would get COVID-19 at some point, and It seems Garfield County Is doing a good job taking this seriously. Keep all first responders and medical staff in your thoughts and prayers because they are the heroes in this difficult time.”
