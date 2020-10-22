ENID, Okla. — Another record day was set Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, for the number of COVID-19 case increases in the state, and the deaths of 11 more Oklahomans were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
In an emailed update, OSDH reported a single-day increase of 1,628 new COVID-19 cases, for a cumulative total of 112,483, a 1.47% rise, since the virus was confirmed in Oklahoma March 6, 2020.
The single-day increase in cases was topped only by 1,714 cases, designated by OSDH due to a backlog of cases added to the total, on July 21. October has been a month of records in case single-day increases, with 1,524 on Oct. 9 and 1,533 recorded Oct. 10, according to Saxum, the public relations firm hired to represent the Health Department.
There have been a total of 1,221 deaths in which the virus was the cause or a contributor as of Thursday, OSDH data shows.
Deaths reported Thursday were nine in the 65 and older age group: two men and one woman in Oklahoma County; men in Caddo, Jackson and Roger Mills counties; and women in Lincoln, Pottawatomie and Wagoner counties. The deaths of a McCurtain County woman and Tulsa County man in the 50-64 age range also were reported. Three of the deaths were identified in the last 24 hours, according to OSDH.
Cumulative hospitalizations rose by 93 on Thursday to top out at 8,170, according to OSDH. Of those, 910 were in hospitals, with 297 in intensive care, as of the OSDH Executive Report Wednesday evening. There were 87 of 1,010, or 9%, of ICU beds available statewide, based on hospitals surveyed, with a 96% reporting compliance. Medical surgery beds were down to 15% availability, according to OSDH.
That same report shows the Northwest region for OSDH with 48 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported Thursday it had seven inpatients testing positive for the virus and one new death. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 11 COVID-19-positive inpatients on Thursday and recorded a death on Wednesday.
Garfield County saw an increase of 38 COVID-19 cases on Thursday for a total of 2,310, with 334 of those active, a single-day decrease of six, and 1,951 recovered. Enid saw an increase of 30 cases for a total of 2,118, with 292 active and 1,801 recovered.
OSDH reports 1,504,068 cumulative specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,378,605, or 91.7% of those negative as of Thursday. Those testing positive represent 2.84% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Thursday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 2,310 cases, 1,951 recovered, 334 active and 25 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 20, Oct. 13, Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,219 cases, 1,160 recovered, 54 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;
• Kingfisher with 522 cases, 442 recovered, 78 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;
• Blaine with 197 cases, 161 recovered, 35 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;
• Noble with 172 cases, 157 recovered, 12 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;
• Woods with 167 cases, 130 recovered and 37 active;
• Major with 160 cases, 130 recovered, 36 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Alfalfa with 115 cases, 91 recovered and 24 active;
• Grant with 84 cases, 64 recovered, 19 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,118 in Enid (292 active); 892 Fort Supply (10 active); 252 in Woodward (36 active); 202 in Kingfisher (38 active); 188 in Hennessey (14 active); 142 in Alva (30 active); 92 in Fairview (30 active); 70 in Watonga (15 active); 61 in Helena (eight active); 60 in Okarche (14 active); 41 in Mooreland (four active); 40 in Waukomis (14 active); 39 in Cashion (10 active); 35 in Garber (two active); 34 each in Dover (11 active) and Lahoma (12 active); 31 in Okeene (seven active); 28 each in Canton (three active) and Pond Creek (nine active); 27 in Cherokee (six active); 25 in Medford (five active); 22 in Seiling (four active); 21 in Ringwood (one active); 17 in Fairmont; 13 each in Billings and Longdale (two active); 12 each in Ames, Covington (two active) and Waynoka (two active); 11 each in Cleo Springs and Kremlin (two active); 10 each in Burlington (four active), Meno (two active) and Nash (two active); nine in Lamont; eight in Orlando (one active); seven each in Sharon (four active) and Wakita (three active); six each in Hunter and Mullhall; five each in Carmen (three active), Drummond (one active), Freedom (one active), Hitchcock and Marshall (one active); four in Goltry; three in Hillsdale; two in Deer Creek; and one in Aline, according to data released by OSDH on Thursday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 1,093 cases, with 938 recovered and 15 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,007 cases, with 849 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. For the first time in months, there was an increase of one case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/, on Thursday for a total of 2 cases with one recovered.
Long-term care cases
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 36 with 30 recovered at The Commons; 27 with 21 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village; 22 with 14 recovered and two deaths at The Living Center; 18 with 16 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; six with five recovered each at The Arbors Assisted Living Center and Greenbrier Nursing Home; one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and two with one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to Wednesday’s Executive Report.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include four with three recovered at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; five with one recovered at Community Health Center in Grant County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, two recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 73 with 71 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 31 with 28 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.