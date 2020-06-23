ENID, Okla. — Northwest Oklahoma saw an increase of six new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the state recorded 295 more positive tests, bringing the cumulative total to more than 11,000 since early March, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Five of the new cases were in Garfield County, all in Enid, and one was in Kingfisher County, according to OSDH data. Locally, three of the Enid cases were in the 73701 Zip Code area, primarily eastern Enid, and two were in the 73703 area, the western half.
Statewide, there were two deaths — a Kiowa County man in the 50-64 age group and a Wagoner County man 65 or older — reported by OSDH Tuesday.
State numbers
Overall, there have been 11,028 Oklahomans who have tested positive for the virus, with 2,769, or 25.11%, of those active, and 7,888, or 71.53%, recovered, 240 of those since Monday's OSDH report.
Overall, there have been 1,288 Oklahomans who have tested positive for the virus who have been hospitalized — a single-day increase of 20. Of those, 265 who have tested positive or are suspected of having the virus are in hospitals currently, according to OSDH data Monday evening, with 111 in intensive care.
Of the 296,988 total specimens collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, 12,295, or 4.1%, have been positive and 284,029, or 95.64%, have been negative.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Monday were 194 in the 0-4 age range, 616 in the 5-17 age range, 3,628 in the 18-35 age range, 2,464 in the 36-49 age range, 2,097 in the 50-64 age range and 2,029 in the 65 and older age range.
Growth in cases per age group were 119 in the 18-36 age group, 74 in the 36-49 age group, 44 in the 50-64 age group, 28 in the 5-17 age group, 22 in the 65 and older age group and 8 in the 0-4 age group.
Of those testing positive, 5,600, or 50.78%, have been female, and 5,372 or 48.71%, have been male. Fifty-six are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 44.1, according to OSDH data.
The virus has impacted health care and long-term care, with 1,178, or 11%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving someone who has worked in or was responsible for direct patient care in that setting, according to an OSDH executive report Monday evening. There have been 1,009 cases among long-term care and nursing home residents, according to the report, which also shows 199 deaths in that setting, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.
Of those deaths associated with long-term care, 80% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.
Of the overall 371 deaths in the state, 298, or 80.32%, have been 65 and older; 59, or 15.90%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.16%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.62%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 190 or 51.21%, than women, 181 or 48.79%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.1, according to OSDH.
Data shows deaths in 47 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 66 in Tulsa County; 65 in Oklahoma County; 40 in Cleveland County; 38 in Washington County; 18 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 9 in Muskogee County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Comanche, Grady and Rogers counties; 4 each in Adair, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, McCurtain, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Tuesday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 60 cases, 47 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April; Kingfisher with 20 cases, 12 recovered; Blaine with 14 cases, 11 recovered; Woodward with 12 cases, eight recovered; Major with eight cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods with five recovered cases; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 57 in Enid (13 active); 10 in Woodward (three active); nine in Hennessey (six active); six each in Kingfisher and Watonga (one active); five each in Alva and Okarche (one active); four each in Fairview (one active) and Geary (one active); two each in Lahoma, Longdale and Ringwood (one active); and one each in Cashion (1 active) Dover, Fort Supply (one active), Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene, according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
