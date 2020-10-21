COVID daily 10.21.20
ENID, Okla. — Health Department officials reported 19 more deaths in the state in which COVID-19 was a cause or contributor, while the number of cases in Oklahoma rose 1,307 on Wednesday.

The 1.2% increase in cases took the cumulative total to 110,855, with 14,666 of those active, a single-day increase of seven, and 94,979, or 85.7%, who have recovered, including 1,281 since Tuesday's Oklahoma State Department of Health report. There have been 1,210 COVID-19-related deaths, OSDH reports.

Deaths reported were 16 in the 65 and older range: three women and one man in Lincoln County; three men from Tulsa County; women from Caddo, Mayes, Oklahoma, Ottawa, Pushmataha counties; and men from Beaver, Cleveland, Pottawatomie and Rogers counties. There were three in the 50-64 range: three men in Carter, Payne and Tulsa counties, according to OSDH.

One of the reported deaths occurred in the 24 hours since the report was released Wednesday morning, the OSDH reported.

Overall hospitalizations involving COVID-19 rose by 133 for a total of 8,077. Of those, 870 were in hospitals, with 317 in intensive care, according to the OSDH Executive Report Tuesday evening. There were 100 of 1,027 ICU beds available statewide, based on hospitals surveyed, with a 95% reporting compliance.

That same report shows the Northwest region for OSDH with 41 hospitalizations on Tuesday.

In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported on Wednesday there were six inpatients who had tested positive for the virus and two deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 14 COVID-19-positive inpatients as of Tuesday afternoon.

Garfield County saw an increase of six COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for a total of 2,272, with 340 of those active, a single-day decrease of 14, and 1,907 recovered. Enid also saw a gain of six cases for a total of 2,088, with 305 active and 1,758 recovered.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Wednesday were 13 in Kingfisher, nine in Woods, eight in Woodward, seven in Major, three in Alfalfa and one each in Grant and Noble. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included nine in Alva, six in Woodward, five each in Fairview and Okarche, four in Kingfisher, three in Helena, two in Hennessey and one each in Cherokee, Dover, Fort Supply, Meno, Nash and Orlando.

State numbers

OSDH reports 1,491,841 cumulative specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,367,370, or 91.7% of those negative as of Wednesday. Those testing positive represent 2.8% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.

There have been 57,776 Oklahoma women and 52,998 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Wednesday morning. There were 81 listed as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 387 new cases confirmed Wednesday, made up just under 35% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 290 in the 36-49 age group, 272 in the 50-64 age group, 199 in the 65 and older age group, 131 in the 5-17 age group and 26 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 2,097 in the 0-4 age group, 10,628 in the 5-17 age group, 38,725 in the 18-35 age group, 23,660 in the 36-49 age group, 20,165 in the 50-64 age group and 15,567 in the 65 and older age group. There were 13 listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.7.

Of the overall 1,210 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 973 have been 65 and older and 185 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 37 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 14 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 674, than women, 536, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.

OSDH reports 73.9% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 451, or 37.87%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 3,361 cases among long-term care residents and 1,918 cases among staff, according to Tuesday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 69 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 219 in Oklahoma County; 194 in Tulsa County; 87 in Cleveland County; 54 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 37 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 28 in Muskogee County; 27 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 25 each in Caddo and Garfield counties; 22 in LeFlore County; 21 in Canadian County; 20 in Pittsburg County; 19 in Lincoln County; 17 in Comanche County; 16 each in Grady and Kay counties; 13 each in Osage and Sequoyah counties; 12 each in Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 11 each in Adair, Bryan, Jackson and Payne counties; 10 each in Beckham, Carter and Texas counties; nine each in McClain, McIntosh and Ottawa counties; eight each in Cherokee, Greer, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; six each in Garvin, Okfuskee and Seminole counties; five each in Haskell, Pawnee, Pushmataha and Woodward counties; four each in Hughes, Johnston, Nowata and Pontotoc counties; three each in Cotton, Custer, Noble, Tillman and Roger Mills counties; two each in Choctaw, Craig, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall and Murray; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey, Grant, Harper and Love counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 2,272 cases, 1,907 recovered, 340 active and 25 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 20Oct. 13Oct. 3Sept. 302524171211104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10;

• Woodward with 1,206 cases, 1,143 recovered, 58 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;

• Kingfisher with 508 cases, 437 recovered, 69 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;

• Blaine with 194 cases, 156 recovered, 37 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;

• Noble with 171 cases, 155 recovered, 13 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;

• Woods with 163 cases, 126 recovered and 37 active;

• Major with 153 cases, 119 recovered, 32 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;

• Alfalfa with 115 cases, 89 recovered and 26 active;

• Grant with 80 cases, 62 recovered, 17 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,088 in Enid (305 active); 889 Fort Supply (19 active); 245 in Woodward (33 active); 191 in Kingfisher (30 active); 188 in Hennessey (14 active); 139 in Alva (30 active); 87 in Fairview (27 active); 68 in Watonga (15 active); 62 in Helena (10 active); 59 in Okarche (13 active); 41 in Mooreland (four active); 40 in Waukomis (14 active); 37 in Cashion (11 active); 34 each in Garber (one active) and Dover (nine active); 33 in Lahoma (11 active); 29 in Okeene (six active); 28 in Canton (three active); 27 in Cherokee (six active); 26 in Pond Creek (seven active); 23 in Medford (three active); 21 each in Ringwood (one active) and Seiling (three active); 17 in Fairmont; 13 each in Billings (two active) and Longdale (two active); 12 each in Ames (one active) and Waynoka (three active); 11 each in Cleo Springs, Covington (one active) and Kremlin (two active); 10 in Nash (four active); nine each in Burlington (three active), Lamont and Meno (one active); eight in Orlando (one active); seven in Wakita (three active); six each in Hunter and Mullhall; five each in Carmen (three active), Drummond (one active), Freedom (one active), Hitchcock, Jet (one active) and Sharon (two active); four each in Goltry (one active) and Marshall; three in Hillsdale; two in Deer Creek; and one in Aline, according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other." 

In Enid, there have been 1,084 cases, with 923 recovered and 15 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 986 cases, with 823 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 10.21.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 22422 219 19434 2020-10-21
TULSA 20805 193 18304 2020-10-21
CLEVELAND 7843 87 6780 2020-10-21
CANADIAN 3607 21 2888 2020-10-21
PAYNE 2718 11 2498 2020-10-21
ROGERS 2330 54 1997 2020-10-21
GARFIELD 2272 25 1907 2020-10-21
MUSKOGEE 2224 28 1921 2020-10-21
COMANCHE 2201 17 1874 2020-10-21
POTTAWATOMIE 1965 13 1656 2020-10-21
WAGONER 1804 27 1600 2020-10-21
TEXAS 1741 10 1641 2020-10-21
LE FLORE 1593 22 1382 2020-10-21
MCCURTAIN 1557 37 1317 2020-10-21
GRADY 1521 16 1311 2020-10-21
CREEK 1495 38 1292 2020-10-21
BRYAN 1415 11 1138 2020-10-21
OSAGE 1343 13 1195 2020-10-21
CHEROKEE 1324 8 1140 2020-10-21
WASHINGTON 1235 41 1058 2020-10-21
MCCLAIN 1231 9 1005 2020-10-21
WOODWARD 1206 5 1143 2020-10-21
PITTSBURG 1202 20 1004 2020-10-21
SEQUOYAH 1181 13 976 2020-10-21
DELAWARE 1170 27 935 2020-10-21
OTTAWA 1167 9 1008 2020-10-21
OKMULGEE 1140 8 908 2020-10-21
CADDO 1097 25 919 2020-10-21
JACKSON 1069 11 914 2020-10-21
CUSTER 1011 3 894 2020-10-21
MAYES 908 12 742 2020-10-21
BECKHAM 848 10 666 2020-10-21
KAY 822 16 721 2020-10-21
LOGAN 791 2 636 2020-10-21
CARTER 779 10 640 2020-10-21
ADAIR 740 11 594 2020-10-21
LINCOLN 737 19 566 2020-10-21
SEMINOLE 723 6 575 2020-10-21
PONTOTOC 674 4 527 2020-10-21
STEPHENS 640 8 498 2020-10-21
CRAIG 601 2 544 2020-10-21
GARVIN 597 6 479 2020-10-21
KINGFISHER 508 2 437 2020-10-21
MCINTOSH 480 9 375 2020-10-21
ATOKA 414 1 353 2020-10-21
CHOCTAW 412 2 359 2020-10-21
HUGHES 374 4 304 2020-10-21
HASKELL 363 5 309 2020-10-21
OKFUSKEE 323 6 185 2020-10-21
PAWNEE 322 5 273 2020-10-21
MURRAY 273 2 222 2020-10-21
JOHNSTON 272 4 230 2020-10-21
MARSHALL 264 2 211 2020-10-21
PUSHMATAHA 260 5 216 2020-10-21
LOVE 259 1 232 2020-10-21
NOWATA 226 4 166 2020-10-21
BLAINE 194 1 156 2020-10-21
LATIMER 189 2 154 2020-10-21
NOBLE 171 3 155 2020-10-21
WASHITA 167 0 121 2020-10-21
WOODS 163 0 126 2020-10-21
KIOWA 158 2 116 2020-10-21
MAJOR 153 2 119 2020-10-21
GREER 144 8 112 2020-10-21
TILLMAN 137 3 120 2020-10-21
ALFALFA 115 0 89 2020-10-21
COTTON 90 3 69 2020-10-21
ROGER MILLS 87 3 68 2020-10-21
COAL 86 0 75 2020-10-21
DEWEY 83 1 71 2020-10-21
BEAVER 82 1 70 2020-10-21
GRANT 80 1 62 2020-10-21
JEFFERSON 74 0 54 2020-10-21
HARMON 63 0 58 2020-10-21
HARPER 57 1 36 2020-10-21
CIMARRON 36 0 32 2020-10-21
ELLIS 19 0 14 2020-10-21
8 0 3 2020-10-21

Oklahoma per city 10.21.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 17778 186 15551 2020-10-21
TULSA 13763 135 12213 2020-10-21
NORMAN 4082 44 3584 2020-10-21
BROKEN ARROW 3935 40 3421 2020-10-21
EDMOND 3749 25 3127 2020-10-21
OTHER*** 2455 17 2110 2020-10-21
STILLWATER 2235 8 2084 2020-10-21
ENID 2088 25 1758 2020-10-21
YUKON 1762 7 1479 2020-10-21
LAWTON 1404 14 1176 2020-10-21
MOORE 1392 15 1182 2020-10-21
GUYMON 1379 10 1309 2020-10-21
CLAREMORE 1357 49 1151 2020-10-21
SHAWNEE 1133 12 927 2020-10-21
OWASSO 1114 3 957 2020-10-21
BARTLESVILLE 1014 38 867 2020-10-21
MUSKOGEE 1014 21 819 2020-10-21
TAHLEQUAH 982 4 843 2020-10-21
ALTUS 944 11 812 2020-10-21
JENKS 941 6 859 2020-10-21
MCALESTER 917 18 758 2020-10-21
FORT SUPPLY 889 2 868 2020-10-21
DURANT 874 8 703 2020-10-21
BIXBY 839 5 729 2020-10-21
EL RENO 759 8 481 2020-10-21
CHICKASHA 753 10 664 2020-10-21
TAFT 746 2 734 2020-10-21
MIAMI 708 7 611 2020-10-21
SAPULPA 668 13 573 2020-10-21
PONCA CITY 641 13 571 2020-10-21
ARDMORE 634 8 525 2020-10-21
SAND SPRINGS 620 5 549 2020-10-21
MUSTANG 611 4 521 2020-10-21
BROKEN BOW 605 22 529 2020-10-21
ADA 553 1 435 2020-10-21
BETHANY 527 6 459 2020-10-21
CHOCTAW 527 4 443 2020-10-21
VINITA 517 1 470 2020-10-21
BLANCHARD 512 1 414 2020-10-21
STILWELL 499 9 378 2020-10-21
LEXINGTON 499 5 388 2020-10-21
IDABEL 497 8 434 2020-10-21
CLINTON 496 0 431 2020-10-21
HOMINY 496 2 469 2020-10-21
GLENPOOL 486 5 421 2020-10-21
SALLISAW 467 4 372 2020-10-21
GROVE 448 19 366 2020-10-21
OKMULGEE 448 5 352 2020-10-21
POTEAU 445 5 372 2020-10-21
ELK CITY 444 5 376 2020-10-21
GUTHRIE 438 0 355 2020-10-21
COLLINSVILLE 438 1 377 2020-10-21
ANADARKO 425 8 363 2020-10-21
DUNCAN 424 4 327 2020-10-21
WEATHERFORD 423 3 380 2020-10-21
SKIATOOK 406 8 352 2020-10-21
COWETA 392 14 347 2020-10-21
MCLOUD 392 1 360 2020-10-21
SEMINOLE 385 4 311 2020-10-21
SAYRE 372 5 264 2020-10-21
PURCELL 351 4 298 2020-10-21
ATOKA 343 0 295 2020-10-21
NEWCASTLE 341 3 281 2020-10-21
HENRYETTA 337 3 264 2020-10-21
TUTTLE 308 5 260 2020-10-21
PRYOR CREEK 294 5 242 2020-10-21
WAGONER 290 6 242 2020-10-21
HUGO 284 2 249 2020-10-21
JAY 282 1 225 2020-10-21
TECUMSEH 278 0 239 2020-10-21
MULDROW 278 3 239 2020-10-21
NOBLE 275 3 234 2020-10-21
CUSHING 264 2 225 2020-10-21
PIEDMONT 260 2 221 2020-10-21
HOLDENVILLE 258 3 214 2020-10-21
HEAVENER 258 7 231 2020-10-21
WOODWARD 245 2 210 2020-10-21
CHECOTAH 237 3 184 2020-10-21
HARRAH 232 1 190 2020-10-21
SPIRO 228 1 214 2020-10-21
BRISTOW 224 9 191 2020-10-21
EUFAULA 219 6 171 2020-10-21
WEWOKA 215 1 182 2020-10-21
PAULS VALLEY 215 2 177 2020-10-21
STIGLER 212 4 177 2020-10-21
MIDWEST CITY 209 8 176 2020-10-21
LOCUST GROVE 202 0 151 2020-10-21
WARR ACRES 201 0 179 2020-10-21
HINTON 200 0 179 2020-10-21
KINGFISHER 191 0 161 2020-10-21
HENNESSEY 188 2 172 2020-10-21
FORT GIBSON 179 4 144 2020-10-21
SULPHUR 178 2 148 2020-10-21
CHANDLER 177 9 141 2020-10-21
CALERA 175 1 145 2020-10-21
VIAN 173 3 140 2020-10-21
MARIETTA 172 0 152 2020-10-21
SPENCER 169 2 144 2020-10-21
MADILL 167 1 131 2020-10-21
CHELSEA 160 2 129 2020-10-21
CATOOSA 158 2 138 2020-10-21
AFTON 154 1 135 2020-10-21
SALINA 152 1 122 2020-10-21
CLEVELAND 151 3 139 2020-10-21
TISHOMINGO 149 3 123 2020-10-21
INOLA 148 3 122 2020-10-21
DEL CITY 145 0 122 2020-10-21
MOUNDS 145 3 128 2020-10-21
ANTLERS 144 5 114 2020-10-21
NOWATA 143 3 102 2020-10-21
MEEKER 142 8 96 2020-10-21
SPERRY 141 2 122 2020-10-21
ALVA 139 0 109 2020-10-21
ROLAND 139 0 120 2020-10-21
MANNFORD 137 4 117 2020-10-21
LINDSAY 128 2 106 2020-10-21
POCOLA 128 3 112 2020-10-21
HOOKER 126 0 116 2020-10-21
WESTVILLE 125 2 110 2020-10-21
VALLIANT 123 3 94 2020-10-21
DEWEY 122 1 104 2020-10-21
JONES 120 2 99 2020-10-21
MORRIS 119 0 92 2020-10-21
PERKINS 119 1 100 2020-10-21
NICHOLS HILLS 118 0 107 2020-10-21
PAWHUSKA 118 0 87 2020-10-21
OKEMAH 117 3 83 2020-10-21
MANGUM 116 8 89 2020-10-21
PRAGUE 116 0 102 2020-10-21
WASHINGTON 116 0 87 2020-10-21
TALIHINA 115 3 90 2020-10-21
CHOUTEAU 115 6 101 2020-10-21
OOLOGAH 115 0 97 2020-10-21
WISTER 115 1 99 2020-10-21
HASKELL 114 1 101 2020-10-21
HOWE 110 0 98 2020-10-21
FREDERICK 110 3 98 2020-10-21
COMMERCE 108 1 97 2020-10-21
BEGGS 106 0 89 2020-10-21
HULBERT 105 2 92 2020-10-21
WYANDOTTE 103 1 89 2020-10-21
PAWNEE 103 1 82 2020-10-21
WRIGHT CITY 101 0 83 2020-10-21
MARLOW 98 1 82 2020-10-21
STROUD 98 0 66 2020-10-21
COMANCHE 96 2 78 2020-10-21
BOLEY 95 2 35 2020-10-21
COLCORD 92 1 71 2020-10-21
KINGSTON 92 1 78 2020-10-21
GORE 92 3 81 2020-10-21
WILBURTON 91 1 74 2020-10-21
HAWORTH 89 2 70 2020-10-21
KANSAS 89 3 76 2020-10-21
APACHE 88 2 62 2020-10-21
FAIRVIEW 87 0 60 2020-10-21
ELGIN 84 1 65 2020-10-21
TEXHOMA 84 0 77 2020-10-21
HOBART 82 1 60 2020-10-21
DAVIS 82 0 67 2020-10-21
CARNEGIE 81 2 57 2020-10-21
FAIRLAND 79 0 66 2020-10-21
BARNSDALL 78 2 66 2020-10-21
LUTHER 76 2 65 2020-10-21
WYNNEWOOD 76 1 58 2020-10-21
KEOTA 75 0 72 2020-10-21
KELLYVILLE 75 2 67 2020-10-21
CACHE 73 0 62 2020-10-21
MEAD 72 1 59 2020-10-21
GOODWELL 72 0 68 2020-10-21
STRATFORD 70 0 50 2020-10-21
WALTERS 70 1 54 2020-10-21
PERRY 69 1 63 2020-10-21
QUAPAW 69 0 60 2020-10-21
FORT COBB 69 0 66 2020-10-21
BINGER 68 9 55 2020-10-21
WATONGA 68 0 53 2020-10-21
KIEFER 68 0 61 2020-10-21
HARTSHORNE 68 0 61 2020-10-21
COLBERT 68 0 46 2020-10-21
CAMERON 67 0 53 2020-10-21
CADDO 66 0 58 2020-10-21
BLACKWELL 66 1 53 2020-10-21
NEWKIRK 65 1 56 2020-10-21
DRUMRIGHT 64 1 58 2020-10-21
COALGATE 62 0 54 2020-10-21
HELENA 62 0 52 2020-10-21
LONE GROVE 61 1 46 2020-10-21
PADEN 61 0 33 2020-10-21
WETUMKA 61 0 50 2020-10-21
KONAWA 61 1 42 2020-10-21
HOLLIS 60 0 55 2020-10-21
PORTER 60 0 52 2020-10-21
BOKOSHE 59 0 54 2020-10-21
OKARCHE 59 0 46 2020-10-21
WELLSTON 59 0 40 2020-10-21
TALALA 58 0 54 2020-10-21
MAYSVILLE 58 2 48 2020-10-21
MINCO 57 0 43 2020-10-21
ELMORE CITY 57 0 42 2020-10-21
CRESCENT 57 1 46 2020-10-21
ALEX 56 0 50 2020-10-21
HYDRO 54 0 44 2020-10-21
BOKCHITO 54 1 40 2020-10-21
CEMENT 54 0 40 2020-10-21
WARNER 53 0 42 2020-10-21
EARLSBORO 53 0 44 2020-10-21
WATTS 53 0 49 2020-10-21
FLETCHER 52 0 36 2020-10-21
BLAIR 52 0 43 2020-10-21
TONKAWA 51 0 42 2020-10-21
ARCADIA 51 0 41 2020-10-21
YALE 49 1 43 2020-10-21
RED ROCK 48 1 43 2020-10-21
WAYNE 48 1 38 2020-10-21
PORUM 47 1 37 2020-10-21
WILSON 45 0 39 2020-10-21
QUINTON 45 0 41 2020-10-21
NEW CORDELL 44 0 32 2020-10-21
ADAIR 43 0 36 2020-10-21
BOSWELL 43 0 37 2020-10-21
FORT TOWSON 42 0 37 2020-10-21
WEBBERS FALLS 41 0 32 2020-10-21
MOORELAND 41 1 36 2020-10-21
BIG CABIN 40 1 34 2020-10-21
WAUKOMIS 40 0 26 2020-10-21
NINNEKAH 40 0 34 2020-10-21
CYRIL 38 1 32 2020-10-21
OCHELATA 38 1 32 2020-10-21
CHEYENNE 38 1 30 2020-10-21
TYRONE 37 0 31 2020-10-21
CASHION 37 0 26 2020-10-21
WELCH 36 0 35 2020-10-21
RAMONA 36 1 30 2020-10-21
GEARY 36 0 28 2020-10-21
THOMAS 36 0 32 2020-10-21
DEWAR 36 0 28 2020-10-21
DAVENPORT 35 0 26 2020-10-21
HAMMON 35 1 30 2020-10-21
SHADY POINT 35 0 27 2020-10-21
MCCURTAIN 35 1 33 2020-10-21
STONEWALL 34 1 29 2020-10-21
BEAVER 34 0 27 2020-10-21
RUSH SPRINGS 34 0 23 2020-10-21
DOVER 34 0 23 2020-10-21
SASAKWA 34 0 19 2020-10-21
GARBER 34 0 33 2020-10-21
FAIRFAX 34 0 31 2020-10-21
LAHOMA 33 0 22 2020-10-21
WELEETKA 33 1 20 2020-10-21
MAUD 33 0 28 2020-10-21
KREBS 33 1 25 2020-10-21
ALLEN 33 2 25 2020-10-21
BLUEJACKET 33 1 23 2020-10-21
RINGLING 32 0 21 2020-10-21
INDIAHOMA 32 1 22 2020-10-21
JENNINGS 32 1 24 2020-10-21
SPAVINAW 31 0 23 2020-10-21
GLENCOE 31 0 28 2020-10-21
DELAWARE 30 1 26 2020-10-21
OKTAHA 30 0 20 2020-10-21
GERONIMO 30 0 27 2020-10-21
LEEDEY 29 1 26 2020-10-21
OKEENE 29 0 23 2020-10-21
BURNS FLAT 29 0 19 2020-10-21
KIOWA 28 1 20 2020-10-21
BOISE CITY 28 0 26 2020-10-21
PANAMA 28 1 26 2020-10-21
CANTON 28 1 24 2020-10-21
BUFFALO 28 1 19 2020-10-21
GRACEMONT 28 1 26 2020-10-21
RED OAK 28 0 24 2020-10-21
CARNEY 28 0 23 2020-10-21
GARVIN 28 0 27 2020-10-21
COPAN 28 0 25 2020-10-21
PAOLI 27 0 24 2020-10-21
BENNINGTON 27 0 23 2020-10-21
CALUMET 27 0 18 2020-10-21
VERDEN 27 0 24 2020-10-21
MILBURN 27 1 23 2020-10-21
ARKOMA 27 0 26 2020-10-21
WANETTE 27 0 24 2020-10-21
ASHER 27 0 22 2020-10-21
CHEROKEE 27 0 21 2020-10-21
ARAPAHO 26 0 23 2020-10-21
POND CREEK 26 0 19 2020-10-21
ROFF 26 0 17 2020-10-21
CLAYTON 26 0 25 2020-10-21
CANUTE 26 0 16 2020-10-21
GANS 26 0 20 2020-10-21
OLUSTEE 26 0 23 2020-10-21
DEPEW 25 1 23 2020-10-21
LOOKEBA 24 2 18 2020-10-21
LAVERNE 24 0 16 2020-10-21
AMBER 24 0 23 2020-10-21
WAURIKA 24 0 20 2020-10-21
GRANITE 24 0 19 2020-10-21
OILTON 23 1 15 2020-10-21
RATTAN 23 0 16 2020-10-21
SOPER 23 0 18 2020-10-21
UNION CITY 23 0 20 2020-10-21
MEDFORD 23 0 20 2020-10-21
MORRISON 22 0 22 2020-10-21
TERLTON 22 0 20 2020-10-21
ACHILLE 21 0 18 2020-10-21
SEILING 21 0 18 2020-10-21
LANGLEY 21 0 18 2020-10-21
KINTA 21 0 14 2020-10-21
RINGWOOD 21 0 20 2020-10-21
SNYDER 19 0 16 2020-10-21
HAILEYVILLE 19 0 17 2020-10-21
ERICK 19 0 16 2020-10-21
KAW CITY 19 1 18 2020-10-21
CANEY 18 0 16 2020-10-21
OAKS 18 1 16 2020-10-21
MANNSVILLE 18 0 17 2020-10-21
POCASSET 18 0 16 2020-10-21
RAVIA 18 0 14 2020-10-21
MOUNTAIN VIEW 18 1 12 2020-10-21
THACKERVILLE 18 0 15 2020-10-21
SPRINGER 18 1 13 2020-10-21
RIPLEY 17 0 14 2020-10-21
OPTIMA 17 0 17 2020-10-21
HANNA 17 0 14 2020-10-21
CANADIAN 17 0 14 2020-10-21
AGRA 17 1 14 2020-10-21
SAVANNA 17 0 15 2020-10-21
FAIRMONT 17 0 17 2020-10-21
SENTINEL 16 0 16 2020-10-21
STUART 16 0 13 2020-10-21
WHITEFIELD 16 0 12 2020-10-21
BRAGGS 16 0 11 2020-10-21
TEMPLE 16 2 12 2020-10-21
VELMA 16 1 13 2020-10-21
LEHIGH 16 0 15 2020-10-21
LANGSTON 15 0 14 2020-10-21
KETCHUM 15 0 14 2020-10-21
TIPTON 15 0 13 2020-10-21
COUNCIL HILL 15 0 10 2020-10-21
CORN 15 0 15 2020-10-21
LENAPAH 15 0 11 2020-10-21
MARBLE CITY 15 0 11 2020-10-21
RYAN 14 0 12 2020-10-21
MILL CREEK 14 0 12 2020-10-21
NORTH MIAMI 13 0 10 2020-10-21
HEALDTON 13 0 8 2020-10-21
LONGDALE 13 0 11 2020-10-21
BILLINGS 13 1 10 2020-10-21
VICI 13 0 10 2020-10-21
FOSS 13 0 8 2020-10-21
CASTLE 13 0 10 2020-10-21
PITTSBURG 13 0 7 2020-10-21
SCHULTER 12 0 10 2020-10-21
CROWDER 12 0 12 2020-10-21
KENEFIC 12 0 12 2020-10-21
HARDESTY 12 0 12 2020-10-21
PRUE 12 0 10 2020-10-21
TRYON 12 0 9 2020-10-21
STERLING 12 0 4 2020-10-21
WAYNOKA 12 0 9 2020-10-21
AMES 12 0 11 2020-10-21
BRADLEY 11 0 11 2020-10-21
ROCKY 11 0 4 2020-10-21
COVINGTON 11 0 10 2020-10-21
CLEO SPRINGS 11 0 11 2020-10-21
BYARS 11 0 5 2020-10-21
KREMLIN 11 0 9 2020-10-21
BUTLER 10 0 10 2020-10-21
DISNEY 10 0 9 2020-10-21
ROOSEVELT 10 0 8 2020-10-21
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-10-21
STRINGTOWN 10 1 7 2020-10-21
WANN 10 0 8 2020-10-21
CALVIN 10 0 8 2020-10-21
AVANT 10 0 8 2020-10-21
NASH 10 0 6 2020-10-21
ELDORADO 10 0 7 2020-10-21
LAMONT 9 0 9 2020-10-21
REYDON 9 0 6 2020-10-21
DIBBLE 9 0 8 2020-10-21
SHIDLER 9 0 5 2020-10-21
SPARKS 9 0 8 2020-10-21
GRANDFIELD 9 0 6 2020-10-21
DILL CITY 9 0 9 2020-10-21
BURLINGTON 9 0 6 2020-10-21
SAWYER 9 0 8 2020-10-21
LONE WOLF 9 0 4 2020-10-21
COYLE 9 0 9 2020-10-21
MENO 9 0 8 2020-10-21
BURBANK 9 0 6 2020-10-21
DUSTIN 9 0 7 2020-10-21
MARTHA 8 0 4 2020-10-21
WAPANUCKA 8 0 6 2020-10-21
FARGO 8 0 7 2020-10-21
ORLANDO 8 0 7 2020-10-21
FOSTER 8 0 5 2020-10-21
GOTEBO 8 0 6 2020-10-21
BOYNTON 8 0 7 2020-10-21
LAMAR 7 0 4 2020-10-21
BERNICE 7 0 7 2020-10-21
FITZHUGH 7 0 4 2020-10-21
RATLIFF CITY 7 0 7 2020-10-21
CARTER 7 0 5 2020-10-21
WAKITA 7 0 4 2020-10-21
ALDERSON 7 0 7 2020-10-21
SHATTUCK 7 0 6 2020-10-21
OKAY 7 0 6 2020-10-21
MILLERTON 6 0 6 2020-10-21
GOLDSBY 6 0 5 2020-10-21
INDIANOLA 6 0 6 2020-10-21
RALSTON 6 0 3 2020-10-21
BOWLEGS 6 0 6 2020-10-21
CUSTER CITY 6 0 5 2020-10-21
MULHALL 6 0 6 2020-10-21
HUNTER 6 0 6 2020-10-21
CHATTANOOGA 5 0 5 2020-10-21
DRUMMOND 5 0 4 2020-10-21
FREEDOM 5 0 4 2020-10-21
TUPELO 5 0 3 2020-10-21
GOULD 5 0 4 2020-10-21
JET 5 0 4 2020-10-21
BESSIE 5 0 4 2020-10-21
CARMEN 5 0 2 2020-10-21
HITCHCOCK 5 0 5 2020-10-21
WYNONA 5 0 4 2020-10-21
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-10-21
SHARON 5 0 3 2020-10-21
FORGAN 5 0 5 2020-10-21
MOUNTAIN PARK 4 0 4 2020-10-21
PEORIA 4 0 4 2020-10-21
FOYIL 4 0 4 2020-10-21
RANDLETT 4 0 3 2020-10-21
GOLTRY 4 0 3 2020-10-21
FAXON 4 0 2 2020-10-21
GAGE 4 0 1 2020-10-21
MARLAND 4 0 4 2020-10-21
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 4 0 3 2020-10-21
MARSHALL 4 0 4 2020-10-21
VERA 3 0 3 2020-10-21
FRANCIS 3 0 3 2020-10-21
KEYES 3 0 1 2020-10-21
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-10-21
HASTINGS 3 0 3 2020-10-21
HILLSDALE 3 0 3 2020-10-21
LOCO 3 0 1 2020-10-21
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-10-21
ARNETT 2 0 2 2020-10-21
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-10-21
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 1 2020-10-21
CAMARGO 2 0 2 2020-10-21
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-10-21
WILLOW 2 0 2 2020-10-21
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-10-21
TERRAL 2 0 0 2020-10-21
BYNG 2 0 2 2020-10-21
DEER CREEK 2 1 1 2020-10-21
DOUGHERTY 2 0 2 2020-10-21
MEDICINE PARK 2 0 1 2020-10-21
KENDRICK 2 0 0 2020-10-21
TALOGA 2 0 1 2020-10-21
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-10-21
NICOMA PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-21
DEVOL 1 0 0 2020-10-21
NORGE 1 0 0 2020-10-21
ALINE 1 0 1 2020-10-21
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-10-21
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-10-21
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-10-21
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-21
WAINWRIGHT 1 0 1 2020-10-21
PINK 1 0 1 2020-10-21
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-10-21
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-10-21
BROMIDE 1 0 1 2020-10-21
FANSHAWE 1 0 0 2020-10-21
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-10-21
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-10-21
CROMWELL 1 0 1 2020-10-21
COLONY 1 0 1 2020-10-21
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-10-21

Long-term care cases

COVID-19 case increases at longterm care facilities reported on the OSDH Executive Report Tuesday evening include seven at The Commons, two at The Living Center and one at Greenbrier Nursing Home, all in Enid, and two at Community Health Center in Grant County.

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 36 with 30 recovered at The Commons; 27 with 21 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village; 22 with 14 recovered and two deaths at The Living Center; 18 with 16 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; six with five recovered at The Arbors Assisted Living Center; six with five recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and two with one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to Tuesday’s Executive Report.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include four with three recovered at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; five with one recovered at Community Health Center in Grant County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, two recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 73 with 71 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 31 with 28 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

