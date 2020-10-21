ENID, Okla. — Health Department officials reported 19 more deaths in the state in which COVID-19 was a cause or contributor, while the number of cases in Oklahoma rose 1,307 on Wednesday.
The 1.2% increase in cases took the cumulative total to 110,855, with 14,666 of those active, a single-day increase of seven, and 94,979, or 85.7%, who have recovered, including 1,281 since Tuesday's Oklahoma State Department of Health report. There have been 1,210 COVID-19-related deaths, OSDH reports.
Deaths reported were 16 in the 65 and older range: three women and one man in Lincoln County; three men from Tulsa County; women from Caddo, Mayes, Oklahoma, Ottawa, Pushmataha counties; and men from Beaver, Cleveland, Pottawatomie and Rogers counties. There were three in the 50-64 range: three men in Carter, Payne and Tulsa counties, according to OSDH.
One of the reported deaths occurred in the 24 hours since the report was released Wednesday morning, the OSDH reported.
Overall hospitalizations involving COVID-19 rose by 133 for a total of 8,077. Of those, 870 were in hospitals, with 317 in intensive care, according to the OSDH Executive Report Tuesday evening. There were 100 of 1,027 ICU beds available statewide, based on hospitals surveyed, with a 95% reporting compliance.
That same report shows the Northwest region for OSDH with 41 hospitalizations on Tuesday.
In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported on Wednesday there were six inpatients who had tested positive for the virus and two deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 14 COVID-19-positive inpatients as of Tuesday afternoon.
Garfield County saw an increase of six COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for a total of 2,272, with 340 of those active, a single-day decrease of 14, and 1,907 recovered. Enid also saw a gain of six cases for a total of 2,088, with 305 active and 1,758 recovered.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Wednesday were 13 in Kingfisher, nine in Woods, eight in Woodward, seven in Major, three in Alfalfa and one each in Grant and Noble. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included nine in Alva, six in Woodward, five each in Fairview and Okarche, four in Kingfisher, three in Helena, two in Hennessey and one each in Cherokee, Dover, Fort Supply, Meno, Nash and Orlando.
State numbers
OSDH reports 1,491,841 cumulative specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,367,370, or 91.7% of those negative as of Wednesday. Those testing positive represent 2.8% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
There have been 57,776 Oklahoma women and 52,998 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Wednesday morning. There were 81 listed as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 387 new cases confirmed Wednesday, made up just under 35% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 290 in the 36-49 age group, 272 in the 50-64 age group, 199 in the 65 and older age group, 131 in the 5-17 age group and 26 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 2,097 in the 0-4 age group, 10,628 in the 5-17 age group, 38,725 in the 18-35 age group, 23,660 in the 36-49 age group, 20,165 in the 50-64 age group and 15,567 in the 65 and older age group. There were 13 listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.7.
Of the overall 1,210 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 973 have been 65 and older and 185 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 37 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 14 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 674, than women, 536, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.
OSDH reports 73.9% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 451, or 37.87%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 3,361 cases among long-term care residents and 1,918 cases among staff, according to Tuesday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 69 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 219 in Oklahoma County; 194 in Tulsa County; 87 in Cleveland County; 54 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 37 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 28 in Muskogee County; 27 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 25 each in Caddo and Garfield counties; 22 in LeFlore County; 21 in Canadian County; 20 in Pittsburg County; 19 in Lincoln County; 17 in Comanche County; 16 each in Grady and Kay counties; 13 each in Osage and Sequoyah counties; 12 each in Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 11 each in Adair, Bryan, Jackson and Payne counties; 10 each in Beckham, Carter and Texas counties; nine each in McClain, McIntosh and Ottawa counties; eight each in Cherokee, Greer, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; six each in Garvin, Okfuskee and Seminole counties; five each in Haskell, Pawnee, Pushmataha and Woodward counties; four each in Hughes, Johnston, Nowata and Pontotoc counties; three each in Cotton, Custer, Noble, Tillman and Roger Mills counties; two each in Choctaw, Craig, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall and Murray; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey, Grant, Harper and Love counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 2,272 cases, 1,907 recovered, 340 active and 25 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 20, Oct. 13, Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,206 cases, 1,143 recovered, 58 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;
• Kingfisher with 508 cases, 437 recovered, 69 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;
• Blaine with 194 cases, 156 recovered, 37 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;
• Noble with 171 cases, 155 recovered, 13 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;
• Woods with 163 cases, 126 recovered and 37 active;
• Major with 153 cases, 119 recovered, 32 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Alfalfa with 115 cases, 89 recovered and 26 active;
• Grant with 80 cases, 62 recovered, 17 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,088 in Enid (305 active); 889 Fort Supply (19 active); 245 in Woodward (33 active); 191 in Kingfisher (30 active); 188 in Hennessey (14 active); 139 in Alva (30 active); 87 in Fairview (27 active); 68 in Watonga (15 active); 62 in Helena (10 active); 59 in Okarche (13 active); 41 in Mooreland (four active); 40 in Waukomis (14 active); 37 in Cashion (11 active); 34 each in Garber (one active) and Dover (nine active); 33 in Lahoma (11 active); 29 in Okeene (six active); 28 in Canton (three active); 27 in Cherokee (six active); 26 in Pond Creek (seven active); 23 in Medford (three active); 21 each in Ringwood (one active) and Seiling (three active); 17 in Fairmont; 13 each in Billings (two active) and Longdale (two active); 12 each in Ames (one active) and Waynoka (three active); 11 each in Cleo Springs, Covington (one active) and Kremlin (two active); 10 in Nash (four active); nine each in Burlington (three active), Lamont and Meno (one active); eight in Orlando (one active); seven in Wakita (three active); six each in Hunter and Mullhall; five each in Carmen (three active), Drummond (one active), Freedom (one active), Hitchcock, Jet (one active) and Sharon (two active); four each in Goltry (one active) and Marshall; three in Hillsdale; two in Deer Creek; and one in Aline, according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 1,084 cases, with 923 recovered and 15 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 986 cases, with 823 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 10.21.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|22422
|219
|19434
|2020-10-21
|TULSA
|20805
|193
|18304
|2020-10-21
|CLEVELAND
|7843
|87
|6780
|2020-10-21
|CANADIAN
|3607
|21
|2888
|2020-10-21
|PAYNE
|2718
|11
|2498
|2020-10-21
|ROGERS
|2330
|54
|1997
|2020-10-21
|GARFIELD
|2272
|25
|1907
|2020-10-21
|MUSKOGEE
|2224
|28
|1921
|2020-10-21
|COMANCHE
|2201
|17
|1874
|2020-10-21
|POTTAWATOMIE
|1965
|13
|1656
|2020-10-21
|WAGONER
|1804
|27
|1600
|2020-10-21
|TEXAS
|1741
|10
|1641
|2020-10-21
|LE FLORE
|1593
|22
|1382
|2020-10-21
|MCCURTAIN
|1557
|37
|1317
|2020-10-21
|GRADY
|1521
|16
|1311
|2020-10-21
|CREEK
|1495
|38
|1292
|2020-10-21
|BRYAN
|1415
|11
|1138
|2020-10-21
|OSAGE
|1343
|13
|1195
|2020-10-21
|CHEROKEE
|1324
|8
|1140
|2020-10-21
|WASHINGTON
|1235
|41
|1058
|2020-10-21
|MCCLAIN
|1231
|9
|1005
|2020-10-21
|WOODWARD
|1206
|5
|1143
|2020-10-21
|PITTSBURG
|1202
|20
|1004
|2020-10-21
|SEQUOYAH
|1181
|13
|976
|2020-10-21
|DELAWARE
|1170
|27
|935
|2020-10-21
|OTTAWA
|1167
|9
|1008
|2020-10-21
|OKMULGEE
|1140
|8
|908
|2020-10-21
|CADDO
|1097
|25
|919
|2020-10-21
|JACKSON
|1069
|11
|914
|2020-10-21
|CUSTER
|1011
|3
|894
|2020-10-21
|MAYES
|908
|12
|742
|2020-10-21
|BECKHAM
|848
|10
|666
|2020-10-21
|KAY
|822
|16
|721
|2020-10-21
|LOGAN
|791
|2
|636
|2020-10-21
|CARTER
|779
|10
|640
|2020-10-21
|ADAIR
|740
|11
|594
|2020-10-21
|LINCOLN
|737
|19
|566
|2020-10-21
|SEMINOLE
|723
|6
|575
|2020-10-21
|PONTOTOC
|674
|4
|527
|2020-10-21
|STEPHENS
|640
|8
|498
|2020-10-21
|CRAIG
|601
|2
|544
|2020-10-21
|GARVIN
|597
|6
|479
|2020-10-21
|KINGFISHER
|508
|2
|437
|2020-10-21
|MCINTOSH
|480
|9
|375
|2020-10-21
|ATOKA
|414
|1
|353
|2020-10-21
|CHOCTAW
|412
|2
|359
|2020-10-21
|HUGHES
|374
|4
|304
|2020-10-21
|HASKELL
|363
|5
|309
|2020-10-21
|OKFUSKEE
|323
|6
|185
|2020-10-21
|PAWNEE
|322
|5
|273
|2020-10-21
|MURRAY
|273
|2
|222
|2020-10-21
|JOHNSTON
|272
|4
|230
|2020-10-21
|MARSHALL
|264
|2
|211
|2020-10-21
|PUSHMATAHA
|260
|5
|216
|2020-10-21
|LOVE
|259
|1
|232
|2020-10-21
|NOWATA
|226
|4
|166
|2020-10-21
|BLAINE
|194
|1
|156
|2020-10-21
|LATIMER
|189
|2
|154
|2020-10-21
|NOBLE
|171
|3
|155
|2020-10-21
|WASHITA
|167
|0
|121
|2020-10-21
|WOODS
|163
|0
|126
|2020-10-21
|KIOWA
|158
|2
|116
|2020-10-21
|MAJOR
|153
|2
|119
|2020-10-21
|GREER
|144
|8
|112
|2020-10-21
|TILLMAN
|137
|3
|120
|2020-10-21
|ALFALFA
|115
|0
|89
|2020-10-21
|COTTON
|90
|3
|69
|2020-10-21
|ROGER MILLS
|87
|3
|68
|2020-10-21
|COAL
|86
|0
|75
|2020-10-21
|DEWEY
|83
|1
|71
|2020-10-21
|BEAVER
|82
|1
|70
|2020-10-21
|GRANT
|80
|1
|62
|2020-10-21
|JEFFERSON
|74
|0
|54
|2020-10-21
|HARMON
|63
|0
|58
|2020-10-21
|HARPER
|57
|1
|36
|2020-10-21
|CIMARRON
|36
|0
|32
|2020-10-21
|ELLIS
|19
|0
|14
|2020-10-21
|8
|0
|3
|2020-10-21
Oklahoma per city 10.21.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|17778
|186
|15551
|2020-10-21
|TULSA
|13763
|135
|12213
|2020-10-21
|NORMAN
|4082
|44
|3584
|2020-10-21
|BROKEN ARROW
|3935
|40
|3421
|2020-10-21
|EDMOND
|3749
|25
|3127
|2020-10-21
|OTHER***
|2455
|17
|2110
|2020-10-21
|STILLWATER
|2235
|8
|2084
|2020-10-21
|ENID
|2088
|25
|1758
|2020-10-21
|YUKON
|1762
|7
|1479
|2020-10-21
|LAWTON
|1404
|14
|1176
|2020-10-21
|MOORE
|1392
|15
|1182
|2020-10-21
|GUYMON
|1379
|10
|1309
|2020-10-21
|CLAREMORE
|1357
|49
|1151
|2020-10-21
|SHAWNEE
|1133
|12
|927
|2020-10-21
|OWASSO
|1114
|3
|957
|2020-10-21
|BARTLESVILLE
|1014
|38
|867
|2020-10-21
|MUSKOGEE
|1014
|21
|819
|2020-10-21
|TAHLEQUAH
|982
|4
|843
|2020-10-21
|ALTUS
|944
|11
|812
|2020-10-21
|JENKS
|941
|6
|859
|2020-10-21
|MCALESTER
|917
|18
|758
|2020-10-21
|FORT SUPPLY
|889
|2
|868
|2020-10-21
|DURANT
|874
|8
|703
|2020-10-21
|BIXBY
|839
|5
|729
|2020-10-21
|EL RENO
|759
|8
|481
|2020-10-21
|CHICKASHA
|753
|10
|664
|2020-10-21
|TAFT
|746
|2
|734
|2020-10-21
|MIAMI
|708
|7
|611
|2020-10-21
|SAPULPA
|668
|13
|573
|2020-10-21
|PONCA CITY
|641
|13
|571
|2020-10-21
|ARDMORE
|634
|8
|525
|2020-10-21
|SAND SPRINGS
|620
|5
|549
|2020-10-21
|MUSTANG
|611
|4
|521
|2020-10-21
|BROKEN BOW
|605
|22
|529
|2020-10-21
|ADA
|553
|1
|435
|2020-10-21
|BETHANY
|527
|6
|459
|2020-10-21
|CHOCTAW
|527
|4
|443
|2020-10-21
|VINITA
|517
|1
|470
|2020-10-21
|BLANCHARD
|512
|1
|414
|2020-10-21
|STILWELL
|499
|9
|378
|2020-10-21
|LEXINGTON
|499
|5
|388
|2020-10-21
|IDABEL
|497
|8
|434
|2020-10-21
|CLINTON
|496
|0
|431
|2020-10-21
|HOMINY
|496
|2
|469
|2020-10-21
|GLENPOOL
|486
|5
|421
|2020-10-21
|SALLISAW
|467
|4
|372
|2020-10-21
|GROVE
|448
|19
|366
|2020-10-21
|OKMULGEE
|448
|5
|352
|2020-10-21
|POTEAU
|445
|5
|372
|2020-10-21
|ELK CITY
|444
|5
|376
|2020-10-21
|GUTHRIE
|438
|0
|355
|2020-10-21
|COLLINSVILLE
|438
|1
|377
|2020-10-21
|ANADARKO
|425
|8
|363
|2020-10-21
|DUNCAN
|424
|4
|327
|2020-10-21
|WEATHERFORD
|423
|3
|380
|2020-10-21
|SKIATOOK
|406
|8
|352
|2020-10-21
|COWETA
|392
|14
|347
|2020-10-21
|MCLOUD
|392
|1
|360
|2020-10-21
|SEMINOLE
|385
|4
|311
|2020-10-21
|SAYRE
|372
|5
|264
|2020-10-21
|PURCELL
|351
|4
|298
|2020-10-21
|ATOKA
|343
|0
|295
|2020-10-21
|NEWCASTLE
|341
|3
|281
|2020-10-21
|HENRYETTA
|337
|3
|264
|2020-10-21
|TUTTLE
|308
|5
|260
|2020-10-21
|PRYOR CREEK
|294
|5
|242
|2020-10-21
|WAGONER
|290
|6
|242
|2020-10-21
|HUGO
|284
|2
|249
|2020-10-21
|JAY
|282
|1
|225
|2020-10-21
|TECUMSEH
|278
|0
|239
|2020-10-21
|MULDROW
|278
|3
|239
|2020-10-21
|NOBLE
|275
|3
|234
|2020-10-21
|CUSHING
|264
|2
|225
|2020-10-21
|PIEDMONT
|260
|2
|221
|2020-10-21
|HOLDENVILLE
|258
|3
|214
|2020-10-21
|HEAVENER
|258
|7
|231
|2020-10-21
|WOODWARD
|245
|2
|210
|2020-10-21
|CHECOTAH
|237
|3
|184
|2020-10-21
|HARRAH
|232
|1
|190
|2020-10-21
|SPIRO
|228
|1
|214
|2020-10-21
|BRISTOW
|224
|9
|191
|2020-10-21
|EUFAULA
|219
|6
|171
|2020-10-21
|WEWOKA
|215
|1
|182
|2020-10-21
|PAULS VALLEY
|215
|2
|177
|2020-10-21
|STIGLER
|212
|4
|177
|2020-10-21
|MIDWEST CITY
|209
|8
|176
|2020-10-21
|LOCUST GROVE
|202
|0
|151
|2020-10-21
|WARR ACRES
|201
|0
|179
|2020-10-21
|HINTON
|200
|0
|179
|2020-10-21
|KINGFISHER
|191
|0
|161
|2020-10-21
|HENNESSEY
|188
|2
|172
|2020-10-21
|FORT GIBSON
|179
|4
|144
|2020-10-21
|SULPHUR
|178
|2
|148
|2020-10-21
|CHANDLER
|177
|9
|141
|2020-10-21
|CALERA
|175
|1
|145
|2020-10-21
|VIAN
|173
|3
|140
|2020-10-21
|MARIETTA
|172
|0
|152
|2020-10-21
|SPENCER
|169
|2
|144
|2020-10-21
|MADILL
|167
|1
|131
|2020-10-21
|CHELSEA
|160
|2
|129
|2020-10-21
|CATOOSA
|158
|2
|138
|2020-10-21
|AFTON
|154
|1
|135
|2020-10-21
|SALINA
|152
|1
|122
|2020-10-21
|CLEVELAND
|151
|3
|139
|2020-10-21
|TISHOMINGO
|149
|3
|123
|2020-10-21
|INOLA
|148
|3
|122
|2020-10-21
|DEL CITY
|145
|0
|122
|2020-10-21
|MOUNDS
|145
|3
|128
|2020-10-21
|ANTLERS
|144
|5
|114
|2020-10-21
|NOWATA
|143
|3
|102
|2020-10-21
|MEEKER
|142
|8
|96
|2020-10-21
|SPERRY
|141
|2
|122
|2020-10-21
|ALVA
|139
|0
|109
|2020-10-21
|ROLAND
|139
|0
|120
|2020-10-21
|MANNFORD
|137
|4
|117
|2020-10-21
|LINDSAY
|128
|2
|106
|2020-10-21
|POCOLA
|128
|3
|112
|2020-10-21
|HOOKER
|126
|0
|116
|2020-10-21
|WESTVILLE
|125
|2
|110
|2020-10-21
|VALLIANT
|123
|3
|94
|2020-10-21
|DEWEY
|122
|1
|104
|2020-10-21
|JONES
|120
|2
|99
|2020-10-21
|MORRIS
|119
|0
|92
|2020-10-21
|PERKINS
|119
|1
|100
|2020-10-21
|NICHOLS HILLS
|118
|0
|107
|2020-10-21
|PAWHUSKA
|118
|0
|87
|2020-10-21
|OKEMAH
|117
|3
|83
|2020-10-21
|MANGUM
|116
|8
|89
|2020-10-21
|PRAGUE
|116
|0
|102
|2020-10-21
|WASHINGTON
|116
|0
|87
|2020-10-21
|TALIHINA
|115
|3
|90
|2020-10-21
|CHOUTEAU
|115
|6
|101
|2020-10-21
|OOLOGAH
|115
|0
|97
|2020-10-21
|WISTER
|115
|1
|99
|2020-10-21
|HASKELL
|114
|1
|101
|2020-10-21
|HOWE
|110
|0
|98
|2020-10-21
|FREDERICK
|110
|3
|98
|2020-10-21
|COMMERCE
|108
|1
|97
|2020-10-21
|BEGGS
|106
|0
|89
|2020-10-21
|HULBERT
|105
|2
|92
|2020-10-21
|WYANDOTTE
|103
|1
|89
|2020-10-21
|PAWNEE
|103
|1
|82
|2020-10-21
|WRIGHT CITY
|101
|0
|83
|2020-10-21
|MARLOW
|98
|1
|82
|2020-10-21
|STROUD
|98
|0
|66
|2020-10-21
|COMANCHE
|96
|2
|78
|2020-10-21
|BOLEY
|95
|2
|35
|2020-10-21
|COLCORD
|92
|1
|71
|2020-10-21
|KINGSTON
|92
|1
|78
|2020-10-21
|GORE
|92
|3
|81
|2020-10-21
|WILBURTON
|91
|1
|74
|2020-10-21
|HAWORTH
|89
|2
|70
|2020-10-21
|KANSAS
|89
|3
|76
|2020-10-21
|APACHE
|88
|2
|62
|2020-10-21
|FAIRVIEW
|87
|0
|60
|2020-10-21
|ELGIN
|84
|1
|65
|2020-10-21
|TEXHOMA
|84
|0
|77
|2020-10-21
|HOBART
|82
|1
|60
|2020-10-21
|DAVIS
|82
|0
|67
|2020-10-21
|CARNEGIE
|81
|2
|57
|2020-10-21
|FAIRLAND
|79
|0
|66
|2020-10-21
|BARNSDALL
|78
|2
|66
|2020-10-21
|LUTHER
|76
|2
|65
|2020-10-21
|WYNNEWOOD
|76
|1
|58
|2020-10-21
|KEOTA
|75
|0
|72
|2020-10-21
|KELLYVILLE
|75
|2
|67
|2020-10-21
|CACHE
|73
|0
|62
|2020-10-21
|MEAD
|72
|1
|59
|2020-10-21
|GOODWELL
|72
|0
|68
|2020-10-21
|STRATFORD
|70
|0
|50
|2020-10-21
|WALTERS
|70
|1
|54
|2020-10-21
|PERRY
|69
|1
|63
|2020-10-21
|QUAPAW
|69
|0
|60
|2020-10-21
|FORT COBB
|69
|0
|66
|2020-10-21
|BINGER
|68
|9
|55
|2020-10-21
|WATONGA
|68
|0
|53
|2020-10-21
|KIEFER
|68
|0
|61
|2020-10-21
|HARTSHORNE
|68
|0
|61
|2020-10-21
|COLBERT
|68
|0
|46
|2020-10-21
|CAMERON
|67
|0
|53
|2020-10-21
|CADDO
|66
|0
|58
|2020-10-21
|BLACKWELL
|66
|1
|53
|2020-10-21
|NEWKIRK
|65
|1
|56
|2020-10-21
|DRUMRIGHT
|64
|1
|58
|2020-10-21
|COALGATE
|62
|0
|54
|2020-10-21
|HELENA
|62
|0
|52
|2020-10-21
|LONE GROVE
|61
|1
|46
|2020-10-21
|PADEN
|61
|0
|33
|2020-10-21
|WETUMKA
|61
|0
|50
|2020-10-21
|KONAWA
|61
|1
|42
|2020-10-21
|HOLLIS
|60
|0
|55
|2020-10-21
|PORTER
|60
|0
|52
|2020-10-21
|BOKOSHE
|59
|0
|54
|2020-10-21
|OKARCHE
|59
|0
|46
|2020-10-21
|WELLSTON
|59
|0
|40
|2020-10-21
|TALALA
|58
|0
|54
|2020-10-21
|MAYSVILLE
|58
|2
|48
|2020-10-21
|MINCO
|57
|0
|43
|2020-10-21
|ELMORE CITY
|57
|0
|42
|2020-10-21
|CRESCENT
|57
|1
|46
|2020-10-21
|ALEX
|56
|0
|50
|2020-10-21
|HYDRO
|54
|0
|44
|2020-10-21
|BOKCHITO
|54
|1
|40
|2020-10-21
|CEMENT
|54
|0
|40
|2020-10-21
|WARNER
|53
|0
|42
|2020-10-21
|EARLSBORO
|53
|0
|44
|2020-10-21
|WATTS
|53
|0
|49
|2020-10-21
|FLETCHER
|52
|0
|36
|2020-10-21
|BLAIR
|52
|0
|43
|2020-10-21
|TONKAWA
|51
|0
|42
|2020-10-21
|ARCADIA
|51
|0
|41
|2020-10-21
|YALE
|49
|1
|43
|2020-10-21
|RED ROCK
|48
|1
|43
|2020-10-21
|WAYNE
|48
|1
|38
|2020-10-21
|PORUM
|47
|1
|37
|2020-10-21
|WILSON
|45
|0
|39
|2020-10-21
|QUINTON
|45
|0
|41
|2020-10-21
|NEW CORDELL
|44
|0
|32
|2020-10-21
|ADAIR
|43
|0
|36
|2020-10-21
|BOSWELL
|43
|0
|37
|2020-10-21
|FORT TOWSON
|42
|0
|37
|2020-10-21
|WEBBERS FALLS
|41
|0
|32
|2020-10-21
|MOORELAND
|41
|1
|36
|2020-10-21
|BIG CABIN
|40
|1
|34
|2020-10-21
|WAUKOMIS
|40
|0
|26
|2020-10-21
|NINNEKAH
|40
|0
|34
|2020-10-21
|CYRIL
|38
|1
|32
|2020-10-21
|OCHELATA
|38
|1
|32
|2020-10-21
|CHEYENNE
|38
|1
|30
|2020-10-21
|TYRONE
|37
|0
|31
|2020-10-21
|CASHION
|37
|0
|26
|2020-10-21
|WELCH
|36
|0
|35
|2020-10-21
|RAMONA
|36
|1
|30
|2020-10-21
|GEARY
|36
|0
|28
|2020-10-21
|THOMAS
|36
|0
|32
|2020-10-21
|DEWAR
|36
|0
|28
|2020-10-21
|DAVENPORT
|35
|0
|26
|2020-10-21
|HAMMON
|35
|1
|30
|2020-10-21
|SHADY POINT
|35
|0
|27
|2020-10-21
|MCCURTAIN
|35
|1
|33
|2020-10-21
|STONEWALL
|34
|1
|29
|2020-10-21
|BEAVER
|34
|0
|27
|2020-10-21
|RUSH SPRINGS
|34
|0
|23
|2020-10-21
|DOVER
|34
|0
|23
|2020-10-21
|SASAKWA
|34
|0
|19
|2020-10-21
|GARBER
|34
|0
|33
|2020-10-21
|FAIRFAX
|34
|0
|31
|2020-10-21
|LAHOMA
|33
|0
|22
|2020-10-21
|WELEETKA
|33
|1
|20
|2020-10-21
|MAUD
|33
|0
|28
|2020-10-21
|KREBS
|33
|1
|25
|2020-10-21
|ALLEN
|33
|2
|25
|2020-10-21
|BLUEJACKET
|33
|1
|23
|2020-10-21
|RINGLING
|32
|0
|21
|2020-10-21
|INDIAHOMA
|32
|1
|22
|2020-10-21
|JENNINGS
|32
|1
|24
|2020-10-21
|SPAVINAW
|31
|0
|23
|2020-10-21
|GLENCOE
|31
|0
|28
|2020-10-21
|DELAWARE
|30
|1
|26
|2020-10-21
|OKTAHA
|30
|0
|20
|2020-10-21
|GERONIMO
|30
|0
|27
|2020-10-21
|LEEDEY
|29
|1
|26
|2020-10-21
|OKEENE
|29
|0
|23
|2020-10-21
|BURNS FLAT
|29
|0
|19
|2020-10-21
|KIOWA
|28
|1
|20
|2020-10-21
|BOISE CITY
|28
|0
|26
|2020-10-21
|PANAMA
|28
|1
|26
|2020-10-21
|CANTON
|28
|1
|24
|2020-10-21
|BUFFALO
|28
|1
|19
|2020-10-21
|GRACEMONT
|28
|1
|26
|2020-10-21
|RED OAK
|28
|0
|24
|2020-10-21
|CARNEY
|28
|0
|23
|2020-10-21
|GARVIN
|28
|0
|27
|2020-10-21
|COPAN
|28
|0
|25
|2020-10-21
|PAOLI
|27
|0
|24
|2020-10-21
|BENNINGTON
|27
|0
|23
|2020-10-21
|CALUMET
|27
|0
|18
|2020-10-21
|VERDEN
|27
|0
|24
|2020-10-21
|MILBURN
|27
|1
|23
|2020-10-21
|ARKOMA
|27
|0
|26
|2020-10-21
|WANETTE
|27
|0
|24
|2020-10-21
|ASHER
|27
|0
|22
|2020-10-21
|CHEROKEE
|27
|0
|21
|2020-10-21
|ARAPAHO
|26
|0
|23
|2020-10-21
|POND CREEK
|26
|0
|19
|2020-10-21
|ROFF
|26
|0
|17
|2020-10-21
|CLAYTON
|26
|0
|25
|2020-10-21
|CANUTE
|26
|0
|16
|2020-10-21
|GANS
|26
|0
|20
|2020-10-21
|OLUSTEE
|26
|0
|23
|2020-10-21
|DEPEW
|25
|1
|23
|2020-10-21
|LOOKEBA
|24
|2
|18
|2020-10-21
|LAVERNE
|24
|0
|16
|2020-10-21
|AMBER
|24
|0
|23
|2020-10-21
|WAURIKA
|24
|0
|20
|2020-10-21
|GRANITE
|24
|0
|19
|2020-10-21
|OILTON
|23
|1
|15
|2020-10-21
|RATTAN
|23
|0
|16
|2020-10-21
|SOPER
|23
|0
|18
|2020-10-21
|UNION CITY
|23
|0
|20
|2020-10-21
|MEDFORD
|23
|0
|20
|2020-10-21
|MORRISON
|22
|0
|22
|2020-10-21
|TERLTON
|22
|0
|20
|2020-10-21
|ACHILLE
|21
|0
|18
|2020-10-21
|SEILING
|21
|0
|18
|2020-10-21
|LANGLEY
|21
|0
|18
|2020-10-21
|KINTA
|21
|0
|14
|2020-10-21
|RINGWOOD
|21
|0
|20
|2020-10-21
|SNYDER
|19
|0
|16
|2020-10-21
|HAILEYVILLE
|19
|0
|17
|2020-10-21
|ERICK
|19
|0
|16
|2020-10-21
|KAW CITY
|19
|1
|18
|2020-10-21
|CANEY
|18
|0
|16
|2020-10-21
|OAKS
|18
|1
|16
|2020-10-21
|MANNSVILLE
|18
|0
|17
|2020-10-21
|POCASSET
|18
|0
|16
|2020-10-21
|RAVIA
|18
|0
|14
|2020-10-21
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|18
|1
|12
|2020-10-21
|THACKERVILLE
|18
|0
|15
|2020-10-21
|SPRINGER
|18
|1
|13
|2020-10-21
|RIPLEY
|17
|0
|14
|2020-10-21
|OPTIMA
|17
|0
|17
|2020-10-21
|HANNA
|17
|0
|14
|2020-10-21
|CANADIAN
|17
|0
|14
|2020-10-21
|AGRA
|17
|1
|14
|2020-10-21
|SAVANNA
|17
|0
|15
|2020-10-21
|FAIRMONT
|17
|0
|17
|2020-10-21
|SENTINEL
|16
|0
|16
|2020-10-21
|STUART
|16
|0
|13
|2020-10-21
|WHITEFIELD
|16
|0
|12
|2020-10-21
|BRAGGS
|16
|0
|11
|2020-10-21
|TEMPLE
|16
|2
|12
|2020-10-21
|VELMA
|16
|1
|13
|2020-10-21
|LEHIGH
|16
|0
|15
|2020-10-21
|LANGSTON
|15
|0
|14
|2020-10-21
|KETCHUM
|15
|0
|14
|2020-10-21
|TIPTON
|15
|0
|13
|2020-10-21
|COUNCIL HILL
|15
|0
|10
|2020-10-21
|CORN
|15
|0
|15
|2020-10-21
|LENAPAH
|15
|0
|11
|2020-10-21
|MARBLE CITY
|15
|0
|11
|2020-10-21
|RYAN
|14
|0
|12
|2020-10-21
|MILL CREEK
|14
|0
|12
|2020-10-21
|NORTH MIAMI
|13
|0
|10
|2020-10-21
|HEALDTON
|13
|0
|8
|2020-10-21
|LONGDALE
|13
|0
|11
|2020-10-21
|BILLINGS
|13
|1
|10
|2020-10-21
|VICI
|13
|0
|10
|2020-10-21
|FOSS
|13
|0
|8
|2020-10-21
|CASTLE
|13
|0
|10
|2020-10-21
|PITTSBURG
|13
|0
|7
|2020-10-21
|SCHULTER
|12
|0
|10
|2020-10-21
|CROWDER
|12
|0
|12
|2020-10-21
|KENEFIC
|12
|0
|12
|2020-10-21
|HARDESTY
|12
|0
|12
|2020-10-21
|PRUE
|12
|0
|10
|2020-10-21
|TRYON
|12
|0
|9
|2020-10-21
|STERLING
|12
|0
|4
|2020-10-21
|WAYNOKA
|12
|0
|9
|2020-10-21
|AMES
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-21
|BRADLEY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-10-21
|ROCKY
|11
|0
|4
|2020-10-21
|COVINGTON
|11
|0
|10
|2020-10-21
|CLEO SPRINGS
|11
|0
|11
|2020-10-21
|BYARS
|11
|0
|5
|2020-10-21
|KREMLIN
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-21
|BUTLER
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-21
|DISNEY
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-21
|ROOSEVELT
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-21
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-21
|STRINGTOWN
|10
|1
|7
|2020-10-21
|WANN
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-21
|CALVIN
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-21
|AVANT
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-21
|NASH
|10
|0
|6
|2020-10-21
|ELDORADO
|10
|0
|7
|2020-10-21
|LAMONT
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-21
|REYDON
|9
|0
|6
|2020-10-21
|DIBBLE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-21
|SHIDLER
|9
|0
|5
|2020-10-21
|SPARKS
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-21
|GRANDFIELD
|9
|0
|6
|2020-10-21
|DILL CITY
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-21
|BURLINGTON
|9
|0
|6
|2020-10-21
|SAWYER
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-21
|LONE WOLF
|9
|0
|4
|2020-10-21
|COYLE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-21
|MENO
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-21
|BURBANK
|9
|0
|6
|2020-10-21
|DUSTIN
|9
|0
|7
|2020-10-21
|MARTHA
|8
|0
|4
|2020-10-21
|WAPANUCKA
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-21
|FARGO
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-21
|ORLANDO
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-21
|FOSTER
|8
|0
|5
|2020-10-21
|GOTEBO
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-21
|BOYNTON
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-21
|LAMAR
|7
|0
|4
|2020-10-21
|BERNICE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-21
|FITZHUGH
|7
|0
|4
|2020-10-21
|RATLIFF CITY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-21
|CARTER
|7
|0
|5
|2020-10-21
|WAKITA
|7
|0
|4
|2020-10-21
|ALDERSON
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-21
|SHATTUCK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-21
|OKAY
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-21
|MILLERTON
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-21
|GOLDSBY
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-21
|INDIANOLA
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-21
|RALSTON
|6
|0
|3
|2020-10-21
|BOWLEGS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-21
|CUSTER CITY
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-21
|MULHALL
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-21
|HUNTER
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-21
|CHATTANOOGA
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-21
|DRUMMOND
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-21
|FREEDOM
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-21
|TUPELO
|5
|0
|3
|2020-10-21
|GOULD
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-21
|JET
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-21
|BESSIE
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-21
|CARMEN
|5
|0
|2
|2020-10-21
|HITCHCOCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-21
|WYNONA
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-21
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-21
|SHARON
|5
|0
|3
|2020-10-21
|FORGAN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-21
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-21
|PEORIA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-21
|FOYIL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-21
|RANDLETT
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-21
|GOLTRY
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-21
|FAXON
|4
|0
|2
|2020-10-21
|GAGE
|4
|0
|1
|2020-10-21
|MARLAND
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-21
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-21
|MARSHALL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-21
|VERA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-21
|FRANCIS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-21
|KEYES
|3
|0
|1
|2020-10-21
|THE VILLAGE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-21
|HASTINGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-21
|HILLSDALE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-21
|LOCO
|3
|0
|1
|2020-10-21
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-21
|ARNETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-21
|REDBIRD
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-21
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-21
|CAMARGO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-21
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-21
|WILLOW
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-21
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-21
|TERRAL
|2
|0
|0
|2020-10-21
|BYNG
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-21
|DEER CREEK
|2
|1
|1
|2020-10-21
|DOUGHERTY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-21
|MEDICINE PARK
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-21
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|0
|2020-10-21
|TALOGA
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-21
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-21
|NICOMA PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-21
|DEVOL
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-21
|NORGE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-21
|ALINE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-21
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-21
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-21
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-21
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-21
|WAINWRIGHT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-21
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-21
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-21
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-21
|BROMIDE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-21
|FANSHAWE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-21
|KEMP
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-21
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-21
|CROMWELL
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-21
|COLONY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-21
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-21
Long-term care cases
COVID-19 case increases at longterm care facilities reported on the OSDH Executive Report Tuesday evening include seven at The Commons, two at The Living Center and one at Greenbrier Nursing Home, all in Enid, and two at Community Health Center in Grant County.
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 36 with 30 recovered at The Commons; 27 with 21 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village; 22 with 14 recovered and two deaths at The Living Center; 18 with 16 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; six with five recovered at The Arbors Assisted Living Center; six with five recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and two with one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to Tuesday’s Executive Report.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include four with three recovered at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; five with one recovered at Community Health Center in Grant County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, two recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 73 with 71 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 31 with 28 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
