OSDH: State sees 17 more deaths, including 1 in Garfield County, related to COVID-19

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 17 more deaths, including one in Garfield County, associated with COVID-19 and 615 additional cases of the virus statewide on Tuesday.
There were 25 more cases confirmed in Garfield County since Monday, according to OSDH, with 215 of the 642 total cases currently active. Statewide, there have been 49,326 cases of the virus, with 7,274 of those active, a 241 decrease since Monday's report, based on OSDH data. Of the total cases, 41,370, or 83.9%, have recovered.
Of those Oklahomans who have tested positive for COVID-19, there have been 682 who have died, according to OSDH, which includes those "whose cause or contributor to their death is COVID-19" in its reported data.
Deaths reported Tuesday were 13 men and four women, 11 of whom were in the 65 and older age group, five in the 50-64 age group and one in the 36-49 age group, according to OSDH. There were four deaths in Tulsa County, three each in Creek and Cleveland counties, two in Okfuskee County and one each in Caddo, Garfield, Hughes, Leflore and McIntosh counties. OSDH did not differentiate which age and gender were associated with counties due to technical issues with its website.
This story will be updated.