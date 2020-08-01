You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick topical featured top story

OSDH: State sees 1,244 new COVID-19 cases, 33 in Garfield County; 8 more deaths reported

  • Updated
  • 5 min to read

ENID, Okla. — New COVID-19 cases rose by 1,244 in the state and 33 in Garfield County, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health officials, who also reported eight new deaths associated with the virus on Saturday.

With the new positive tests, Oklahoma saw a 3.4 single-day increase in numbers for the first day of August, after ending July with a record-setting increase, more than doubling the total numbers of March through June combined, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Weekly numbers released by OSDH show a 71.6% increase in the number of new cases July 24-30 as compared to the prior week. There also was a 37.4% increase in those recovering from the virus and a 51.3% increase in deaths as compared to the prior week, according to OSDH. There was a 34.4% increase in the number of hospitalizations, based on OSDH data.

The OSDH also reported that there was a 70% increase in the number of specimens that were tested in the month of July. The number of tests was up considerably, coming in at 104,640 for the week of July 24-30, and the percentage of positive tests was the lowest it has been in weeks at 8.9%, according to OSDH.

"Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others, wearing face coverings when around individuals from outside the household, avoiding touching your face, and regular hand-washing," according to an OSDH report.

Local OSDH representative Maggie Jackson reiterated those precautions on Friday afternoon, saying with events ongoing locally this weekend those tips are imperative to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Oklahoma ranks 32nd in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 34th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to OSDH.

As of Saturday, cumulative cases now stand at 37,731 since March, with 549 deaths overall, according to OSDH data.

Deaths reported Saturday were comprised of five men and three women — five in the 65 and older age group and three in the 50-64 age group — with three from Tulsa County and one each from Beckham, Jackson, Oklahoma, Okmulgee and Pottawatomie counties. 

Other case increases reported in Northwest Oklahoma counties included six in Kingfisher, two in Grant and one each in Blaine and Major counties. Alfalfa County saw a reduction by one case. Cities and towns that saw increases included 33 in Enid, three in Kingfisher and one each in Hennessey, Okarche and Woodward. Fairview saw a reduction of one case.

State numbers

Of the total cases in Oklahoma, 6,900 were active, a single-day increase of 141, as of Saturday, Aug. 1, and 30,282, just more than 80%, have recovered, including 1,095 since Friday's OSDH report. Of the total cases in Garfield County, 96 were active on Saturday, according to OSDH data.

There have been 3,161 cumulative hospitalizations associated with COVID-19. Of those, 628 were hospitalized, with 258 in intensive care, based on OSDH data released Friday evening.

Increases in cases per age group were 418 in 18-35, 245 in 36-49, 227 in 50-64, 176 in 65 and older, 151 in 5-17 and 27 in 0-4, according to the OSDH on Saturday.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 869 in the 0-4 age group, 3,252 in the 5-17 age group, 13,478 in the 18-35 age group, 8,203 in the 36-49 age group, 6,701 in the 50-64 age group and 5,228 in the 65 and older age group. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 40.2, based on OSDH data.

Of those testing positive, 19,598 have been female and 18,102 have been male. There were 31 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Saturday.

Of the overall 549 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 434 have been 65 and older and 89 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.3% of the total. There have been 17 deaths in the 36-49 age group, eight in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 298, than women, 251, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have died is 74.5.

OSDH reports 76.3% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Just less than 45% of the deaths, 243, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,424 cases among long-term care residents and 847 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Friday evening.

Data shows deaths in 51 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 101 in Tulsa County; 98 in Oklahoma County; 49 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 25 in McCurtain County; 22 in Wagoner County; 19 in Delaware County; 16 in Muskogee County; 14 each in Caddo and Rogers counties; 13 in Creek County; 11 in Osage County; 10 each in Comanche and Kay counties; seven each in Greer, Pottawatomie and Texas counties; six each in Grady and Mayes counties; five each in Adair, Canadian and Seminole counties; four each in Garfield, Garvin, Jackson, McClain and Sequoyah counties; three each in Carter, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg and Okmulgee counties; two each in Cotton, Lincoln, Noble, Ottawa, Stephens and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Saturday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 363 cases, 259 recovered, 100 active and four deaths, including one reported July 28one reported July 23a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 107 cases, 85 recovered and 22 active; Noble with 77 cases, 65 recovered, 10 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 46 cases, 26 recovered and 20 active; Woodward with 32 cases, 27 recovered and five active; Major with 25 cases, 22 recovered, two active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 15 cases, 14 recovered and one active; Grant with 11 cases, seven recovered and four active; and Alfalfa with three cases, one recovered and two active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 341 in Enid (96 active); 51 in Kingfisher (16 active); 28 in Woodward (five active); 24 each in Hennessey (two active) and Okarche (four active); 14 in Watonga (four active); 12 in Alva (one active), Cashion (one active) and Fairview (two active); eight in Waukomis (three active); six in Ringwood; five in Pond Creek; four each in Freedom, Garber, Lahoma, Longdale and Medford (three active); three each in Dover (one active), Mulhall and Okeene (two active); two each in Canton, Helena (two active), Hitchcock (one active), Lamont (one active), Marshall, Mooreland (one active), Meno and Seiling; and one each in Cleo Springs, Covington, Fort Supply and Jet, according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 177 cases, with 113 recovered and three deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 165 cases, with 128 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 8.1.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA 9214 98 7411
TULSA 8986 101 7607
CLEVELAND 2652 49 2050
CANADIAN 1059 5 848
TEXAS 1034 7 1004
MCCURTAIN 818 25 708
ROGERS 778 14 566
COMANCHE 762 10 694
WAGONER 726 22 576
PAYNE 661 3 583
WASHINGTON 566 39 491
CREEK 495 13 374
JACKSON 478 4 353
MUSKOGEE 433 16 293
GRADY 406 6 356
DELAWARE 399 19 330
OKMULGEE 394 3 267
MCCLAIN 389 4 338
POTTAWATOMIE 383 7 261
BRYAN 381 1 296
GARFIELD 363 4 259
OSAGE 360 11 303
CADDO 359 14 244
OTTAWA 337 2 257
CHEROKEE 321 1 191
CARTER 302 3 243
ADAIR 289 5 204
MAYES 282 6 212
SEQUOYAH 252 4 143
LE FLORE 229 1 127
KAY 214 10 163
GARVIN 202 4 169
PITTSBURG 191 3 128
CUSTER 190 0 147
SEMINOLE 189 5 105
LOGAN 180 1 146
STEPHENS 174 2 143
PONTOTOC 171 2 132
CHOCTAW 164 1 153
MCINTOSH 151 1 114
LINCOLN 125 2 86
PAWNEE 122 3 100
HUGHES 107 1 44
KINGFISHER 107 0 85
PUSHMATAHA 101 0 57
MARSHALL 97 0 68
GREER 80 7 67
NOBLE 77 2 65
CRAIG 72 0 58
LATIMER 67 1 35
LOVE 64 0 61
ATOKA 62 0 51
MURRAY 59 0 49
NOWATA 55 1 50
OKFUSKEE 55 0 29
TILLMAN 55 1 44
BLAINE 46 0 26
BECKHAM 43 1 29
HASKELL 40 0 26
JOHNSTON 40 0 32
BEAVER 36 0 34
WOODWARD 32 0 27
JEFFERSON 30 0 24
KIOWA 27 1 22
COAL 26 0 23
MAJOR 25 1 22
25 0 4
WASHITA 24 0 18
HARMON 24 0 4
COTTON 17 2 13
WOODS 15 0 14
GRANT 11 0 7
HARPER 9 0 3
ROGER MILLS 8 0 6
DEWEY 7 0 7
ALFALFA 3 0 1
ELLIS 3 0 1
CIMARRON 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 8.1.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA CITY 7449 83 5948
TULSA 6187 76 5237
BROKEN ARROW 1486 22 1194
EDMOND 1353 15 1139
NORMAN 1328 29 1048
GUYMON 857 7 837
OTHER*** 720 5 563
YUKON 574 2 452
LAWTON 570 9 519
MOORE 555 10 459
JENKS 547 0 516
STILLWATER 528 2 476
CLAREMORE 477 11 329
BARTLESVILLE 450 37 395
ALTUS 432 4 324
OWASSO 379 2 321
BROKEN BOW 372 20 327
ENID 341 4 241
BIXBY 322 2 269
MUSKOGEE 315 12 203
IDABEL 271 4 227
SHAWNEE 265 7 181
ARDMORE 246 1 205
SAPULPA 242 4 189
DURANT 237 0 188
GLENPOOL 235 0 203
TAHLEQUAH 227 1 139
BETHANY 225 1 174
CHICKASHA 214 4 196
MIAMI 193 2 160
PONCA CITY 184 8 140
SAND SPRINGS 184 3 154
COWETA 183 13 145
STILWELL 181 4 118
SKIATOOK 180 7 152
MUSTANG 169 1 148
GROVE 167 16 141
EL RENO 164 1 126
LEXINGTON 161 1 53
OKMULGEE 159 2 109
COLLINSVILLE 154 1 129
PURCELL 154 3 135
ANADARKO 142 2 62
CHOCTAW 139 2 112
HUGO 133 1 125
MCALESTER 133 3 85
ADA 132 0 104
BLANCHARD 122 0 109
WAGONER 114 5 88
HENRYETTA 113 1 74
CLINTON 111 0 75
DUNCAN 110 1 86
WARR ACRES 109 0 84
SALLISAW 109 1 59
GUTHRIE 107 0 87
HINTON 104 0 93
PAULS VALLEY 96 1 82
NEWCASTLE 94 1 77
PRYOR CREEK 93 2 68
HOOKER 93 0 91
TUTTLE 92 2 74
NOBLE 91 1 70
WEWOKA 86 1 40
MIDWEST CITY 86 2 72
JAY 85 1 78
CHECOTAH 80 1 62
MANGUM 77 7 64
HOLDENVILLE 75 1 30
PIEDMONT 72 1 64
CUSHING 71 1 51
SEMINOLE 70 3 48
MADILL 68 0 45
WEATHERFORD 65 0 58
EUFAULA 65 0 49
AFTON 64 0 46
DEL CITY 64 0 46
WESTVILLE 62 1 51
LOCUST GROVE 60 0 51
MULDROW 60 1 42
CATOOSA 59 0 45
SPENCER 58 1 46
CLEVELAND 58 3 48
BRISTOW 57 2 40
DEWEY 54 1 45
SPERRY 53 1 42
WRIGHT CITY 53 0 42
VINITA 52 0 45
LINDSAY 52 2 43
KINGFISHER 51 0 35
NICHOLS HILLS 51 0 46
ATOKA 51 0 43
INOLA 50 2 34
FORT GIBSON 49 3 42
POTEAU 49 0 29
MOUNDS 47 1 37
SALINA 46 1 32
HARRAH 46 0 33
PAWNEE 46 0 35
BINGER 46 9 37
COMMERCE 45 0 40
MARIETTA 45 0 43
FREDERICK 45 1 37
TALIHINA 45 1 24
CHOUTEAU 44 3 35
HOMINY 43 2 40
KELLYVILLE 43 2 35
MCLOUD 43 0 34
MORRIS 41 0 24
VALLIANT 41 0 40
ANTLERS 41 0 15
JONES 40 1 29
CALERA 40 0 28
COLCORD 39 1 35
HAWORTH 39 0 33
OOLOGAH 39 0 30
HEAVENER 38 0 20
SULPHUR 38 0 35
BEGGS 37 0 25
MANNFORD 36 1 25
VIAN 36 1 14
CHELSEA 36 0 31
TEXHOMA 36 0 30
HASKELL 34 0 27
WILBURTON 34 1 15
TECUMSEH 34 0 23
PERKINS 34 0 30
WASHINGTON 33 0 29
ELK CITY 33 1 22
PRAGUE 32 0 18
COMANCHE 32 1 29
NOWATA 30 1 28
WYANDOTTE 30 0 10
HULBERT 30 0 15
PERRY 30 0 25
MARLOW 30 0 26
SPIRO 29 0 17
KINGSTON 28 0 22
WOODWARD 28 0 23
PAWHUSKA 28 0 20
ELGIN 26 0 24
CHANDLER 26 1 21
KIEFER 25 0 21
STROUD 25 0 19
MEAD 25 1 14
RED ROCK 25 1 21
CACHE 24 0 20
HENNESSEY 24 0 22
OKARCHE 24 0 20
GORE 23 1 16
OKEMAH 23 0 14
BOKOSHE 23 0 8
OCHELATA 23 1 20
STIGLER 22 0 14
WAYNE 22 0 20
HOLLIS 22 0 4
COLBERT 21 0 20
WETUMKA 21 0 9
FAIRFAX 21 0 17
DAVIS 21 0 14
CADDO 20 0 15
BARNSDALL 20 2 17
LUTHER 20 0 16
WILSON 20 0 9
FAIRLAND 19 0 10
ROLAND 19 0 8
CLAYTON 19 0 17
WATTS 18 0 16
WISTER 18 0 13
MEEKER 18 0 11
KANSAS 18 0 8
COALGATE 18 0 15
MAYSVILLE 18 0 16
LONE GROVE 18 1 15
POCOLA 17 0 9
APACHE 17 0 13
ELMORE CITY 17 0 11
HARTSHORNE 17 0 12
TYRONE 17 0 15
COPAN 17 0 11
OLUSTEE 16 0 14
PADEN 16 0 6
ARCADIA 16 0 16
FORT COBB 16 0 12
MAUD 16 0 5
BLAIR 15 0 7
GLENCOE 15 0 14
PORTER 15 0 14
PORUM 15 1 9
MINCO 14 0 9
BIG CABIN 14 1 8
WYNNEWOOD 14 1 11
TISHOMINGO 14 0 9
BLACKWELL 14 0 11
CAMERON 14 0 4
GARVIN 14 0 14
WATONGA 14 0 10
KONAWA 13 1 9
GOODWELL 13 0 13
DEWAR 12 0 10
YALE 12 0 10
CASHION 12 0 11
WALTERS 12 0 10
FAIRVIEW 12 0 10
QUAPAW 12 0 9
EARLSBORO 12 0 6
ADAIR 12 0 9
RAMONA 12 0 12
ALVA 12 0 11
FORT TOWSON 12 0 10
WELEETKA 11 0 8
CYRIL 11 1 5
WEBBERS FALLS 11 0 4
ALEX 11 0 10
RINGLING 11 0 10
GEARY 11 0 7
TONKAWA 10 0 9
WELLSTON 10 0 6
STONEWALL 10 1 8
SAYRE 10 0 7
TALALA 10 0 8
RUSH SPRINGS 10 0 8
TIPTON 10 0 6
BENNINGTON 10 0 9
BOKCHITO 9 0 8
WAURIKA 9 0 6
NORTH MIAMI 9 0 8
ALLEN 9 1 4
WARNER 9 0 7
JENNINGS 9 0 8
DEPEW 9 1 6
RYAN 9 0 8
HOBART 9 0 9
QUINTON 9 0 9
ROFF 9 0 8
FLETCHER 9 0 6
DRUMRIGHT 9 0 5
GRACEMONT 8 0 7
CRESCENT 8 0 7
HEALDTON 8 0 5
BURNS FLAT 8 0 6
MANNSVILLE 8 0 8
BEAVER 8 0 8
CEMENT 8 0 5
WELCH 8 0 7
NEWKIRK 8 1 5
GERONIMO 8 0 5
WAUKOMIS 8 0 5
OPTIMA 8 0 8
INDIAHOMA 8 0 6
MORRISON 8 0 7
DELAWARE 8 0 8
LEHIGH 7 0 7
KEOTA 7 0 3
CHEYENNE 7 0 6
PAOLI 7 0 7
MCCURTAIN 7 0 6
ACHILLE 7 0 6
SASAKWA 7 0 5
BOSWELL 7 0 7
AMBER 7 0 7
OSAGE 7 0 5
WANETTE 7 0 3
CARNEGIE 7 0 4
RINGWOOD 6 0 6
TAFT 6 0 1
POCASSET 6 0 6
SHADY POINT 6 0 5
OKTAHA 6 0 4
ASHER 6 0 4
LOOKEBA 6 2 4
VERDEN 6 0 5
KIOWA 6 0 4
SPAVINAW 6 0 3
ARAPAHO 5 0 5
AGRA 5 1 3
BURBANK 5 0 3
KREBS 5 0 2
TEMPLE 5 2 3
RED OAK 5 0 3
GANS 5 0 2
LAVERNE 5 0 3
PANAMA 5 0 4
CANEY 5 0 4
THOMAS 5 0 5
HOWE 5 0 2
PRUE 5 0 5
RIPLEY 5 0 5
POND CREEK 5 0 5
DISNEY 5 0 2
SNYDER 5 0 4
UNION CITY 5 0 5
ALBION 5 0 3
FORGAN 4 0 4
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4 1 2
TERLTON 4 0 4
NEW CORDELL 4 0 3
KETCHUM 4 0 3
NINNEKAH 4 0 3
SAVANNA 4 0 4
ARKOMA 4 0 2
WANN 4 0 3
RATLIFF CITY 4 0 3
MEDFORD 4 0 1
SPRINGER 4 1 3
STRATFORD 4 0 3
GOULD 4 0 1
GARBER 4 0 4
KAW CITY 4 1 1
LANGLEY 4 0 1
CROWDER 4 0 3
CALUMET 4 0 4
BUFFALO 4 0 0
CARNEY 4 0 3
COUNCIL HILL 4 0 3
HARDESTY 4 0 4
FREEDOM 4 0 4
CANADIAN 4 0 4
LAHOMA 4 0 4
SENTINEL 4 0 3
WYNONA 4 0 2
LONGDALE 4 0 4
RATTAN 4 0 3
ORLANDO 4 0 4
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 2
OAKS 3 0 2
CASTLE 3 0 0
BUTLER 3 0 3
BERNICE 3 0 3
KINTA 3 0 3
LANGSTON 3 0 3
VICI 3 0 3
SHATTUCK 3 0 1
KENEFIC 3 0 2
LAMAR 3 0 1
CALVIN 3 0 3
MULHALL 3 0 3
BOLEY 3 0 1
DILL CITY 3 0 2
DOVER 3 0 2
MILLERTON 3 0 3
BOYNTON 3 0 3
MARBLE CITY 3 0 3
THACKERVILLE 3 0 3
HYDRO 3 0 3
LENAPAH 3 0 3
OKEENE 3 0 1
OILTON 2 1 1
RAVIA 2 0 2
HELENA 2 0 0
HITCHCOCK 2 0 1
SEILING 2 0 2
CORN 2 0 2
SLICK 2 0 0
ELDORADO 2 0 1
FITZHUGH 2 0 2
BOWLEGS 2 0 1
FRANCIS 2 0 2
MILBURN 2 0 1
SHIDLER 2 0 0
MOORELAND 2 0 1
HASTINGS 2 0 1
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2
MARTHA 2 0 2
TRYON 2 0 2
PITTSBURG 2 0 2
MARSHALL 2 0 2
OKAY 2 0 2
MENO 2 0 2
FOSS 2 0 1
STRINGTOWN 2 0 1
BRAGGS 2 0 1
STUART 2 0 2
SCHULTER 2 0 2
SAWYER 2 0 2
GRANITE 2 0 2
SOPER 2 0 2
HAILEYVILLE 2 0 1
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
CANTON 2 0 2
BRADLEY 2 0 1
LAMONT 2 0 1
HALLETT 1 0 1
MILL CREEK 1 0 1
DAVENPORT 1 0 1
CANUTE 1 0 1
LONE WOLF 1 0 0
GOTEBO 1 0 1
FOYIL 1 0 1
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1
BLUEJACKET 1 0 0
HAMMON 1 0 0
SPARKS 1 0 1
COYLE 1 0 1
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1
CHATTANOOGA 1 0 1
BYNG 1 0 1
BESSIE 1 0 1
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
LEEDEY 1 0 1
COVINGTON 1 0 1
GOLDSBY 1 0 1
TUPELO 1 0 1
BILLINGS 1 1 0
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
JET 1 0 1
HANNA 1 0 0
THE VILLAGE 1 0 1
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 1
MARLAND 1 0 1
RALSTON 1 0 1
LOCO 1 0 1
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

 

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you