OSDH: State sees 1,244 new COVID-19 cases, 33 in Garfield County; 8 more deaths reported

ENID, Okla. — New COVID-19 cases rose by 1,244 in the state and 33 in Garfield County, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health officials, who also reported eight new deaths associated with the virus on Saturday.
With the new positive tests, Oklahoma saw a 3.4 single-day increase in numbers for the first day of August, after ending July with a record-setting increase, more than doubling the total numbers of March through June combined, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Weekly numbers released by OSDH show a 71.6% increase in the number of new cases July 24-30 as compared to the prior week. There also was a 37.4% increase in those recovering from the virus and a 51.3% increase in deaths as compared to the prior week, according to OSDH. There was a 34.4% increase in the number of hospitalizations, based on OSDH data.
The OSDH also reported that there was a 70% increase in the number of specimens that were tested in the month of July. The number of tests was up considerably, coming in at 104,640 for the week of July 24-30, and the percentage of positive tests was the lowest it has been in weeks at 8.9%, according to OSDH.
"Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others, wearing face coverings when around individuals from outside the household, avoiding touching your face, and regular hand-washing," according to an OSDH report.
Local OSDH representative Maggie Jackson reiterated those precautions on Friday afternoon, saying with events ongoing locally this weekend those tips are imperative to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Oklahoma ranks 32nd in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 34th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to OSDH.
As of Saturday, cumulative cases now stand at 37,731 since March, with 549 deaths overall, according to OSDH data.
Deaths reported Saturday were comprised of five men and three women — five in the 65 and older age group and three in the 50-64 age group — with three from Tulsa County and one each from Beckham, Jackson, Oklahoma, Okmulgee and Pottawatomie counties.
Other case increases reported in Northwest Oklahoma counties included six in Kingfisher, two in Grant and one each in Blaine and Major counties. Alfalfa County saw a reduction by one case. Cities and towns that saw increases included 33 in Enid, three in Kingfisher and one each in Hennessey, Okarche and Woodward. Fairview saw a reduction of one case.
State numbers
Of the total cases in Oklahoma, 6,900 were active, a single-day increase of 141, as of Saturday, Aug. 1, and 30,282, just more than 80%, have recovered, including 1,095 since Friday's OSDH report. Of the total cases in Garfield County, 96 were active on Saturday, according to OSDH data.
There have been 3,161 cumulative hospitalizations associated with COVID-19. Of those, 628 were hospitalized, with 258 in intensive care, based on OSDH data released Friday evening.
Increases in cases per age group were 418 in 18-35, 245 in 36-49, 227 in 50-64, 176 in 65 and older, 151 in 5-17 and 27 in 0-4, according to the OSDH on Saturday.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 869 in the 0-4 age group, 3,252 in the 5-17 age group, 13,478 in the 18-35 age group, 8,203 in the 36-49 age group, 6,701 in the 50-64 age group and 5,228 in the 65 and older age group. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 40.2, based on OSDH data.
Of those testing positive, 19,598 have been female and 18,102 have been male. There were 31 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Saturday.
Of the overall 549 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 434 have been 65 and older and 89 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.3% of the total. There have been 17 deaths in the 36-49 age group, eight in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 298, than women, 251, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have died is 74.5.
OSDH reports 76.3% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Just less than 45% of the deaths, 243, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,424 cases among long-term care residents and 847 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Friday evening.
Data shows deaths in 51 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 101 in Tulsa County; 98 in Oklahoma County; 49 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 25 in McCurtain County; 22 in Wagoner County; 19 in Delaware County; 16 in Muskogee County; 14 each in Caddo and Rogers counties; 13 in Creek County; 11 in Osage County; 10 each in Comanche and Kay counties; seven each in Greer, Pottawatomie and Texas counties; six each in Grady and Mayes counties; five each in Adair, Canadian and Seminole counties; four each in Garfield, Garvin, Jackson, McClain and Sequoyah counties; three each in Carter, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg and Okmulgee counties; two each in Cotton, Lincoln, Noble, Ottawa, Stephens and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Saturday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 363 cases, 259 recovered, 100 active and four deaths, including one reported July 28, one reported July 23, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 107 cases, 85 recovered and 22 active; Noble with 77 cases, 65 recovered, 10 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 46 cases, 26 recovered and 20 active; Woodward with 32 cases, 27 recovered and five active; Major with 25 cases, 22 recovered, two active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 15 cases, 14 recovered and one active; Grant with 11 cases, seven recovered and four active; and Alfalfa with three cases, one recovered and two active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 341 in Enid (96 active); 51 in Kingfisher (16 active); 28 in Woodward (five active); 24 each in Hennessey (two active) and Okarche (four active); 14 in Watonga (four active); 12 in Alva (one active), Cashion (one active) and Fairview (two active); eight in Waukomis (three active); six in Ringwood; five in Pond Creek; four each in Freedom, Garber, Lahoma, Longdale and Medford (three active); three each in Dover (one active), Mulhall and Okeene (two active); two each in Canton, Helena (two active), Hitchcock (one active), Lamont (one active), Marshall, Mooreland (one active), Meno and Seiling; and one each in Cleo Springs, Covington, Fort Supply and Jet, according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 177 cases, with 113 recovered and three deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 165 cases, with 128 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 8.1.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA
|9214
|98
|7411
|TULSA
|8986
|101
|7607
|CLEVELAND
|2652
|49
|2050
|CANADIAN
|1059
|5
|848
|TEXAS
|1034
|7
|1004
|MCCURTAIN
|818
|25
|708
|ROGERS
|778
|14
|566
|COMANCHE
|762
|10
|694
|WAGONER
|726
|22
|576
|PAYNE
|661
|3
|583
|WASHINGTON
|566
|39
|491
|CREEK
|495
|13
|374
|JACKSON
|478
|4
|353
|MUSKOGEE
|433
|16
|293
|GRADY
|406
|6
|356
|DELAWARE
|399
|19
|330
|OKMULGEE
|394
|3
|267
|MCCLAIN
|389
|4
|338
|POTTAWATOMIE
|383
|7
|261
|BRYAN
|381
|1
|296
|GARFIELD
|363
|4
|259
|OSAGE
|360
|11
|303
|CADDO
|359
|14
|244
|OTTAWA
|337
|2
|257
|CHEROKEE
|321
|1
|191
|CARTER
|302
|3
|243
|ADAIR
|289
|5
|204
|MAYES
|282
|6
|212
|SEQUOYAH
|252
|4
|143
|LE FLORE
|229
|1
|127
|KAY
|214
|10
|163
|GARVIN
|202
|4
|169
|PITTSBURG
|191
|3
|128
|CUSTER
|190
|0
|147
|SEMINOLE
|189
|5
|105
|LOGAN
|180
|1
|146
|STEPHENS
|174
|2
|143
|PONTOTOC
|171
|2
|132
|CHOCTAW
|164
|1
|153
|MCINTOSH
|151
|1
|114
|LINCOLN
|125
|2
|86
|PAWNEE
|122
|3
|100
|HUGHES
|107
|1
|44
|KINGFISHER
|107
|0
|85
|PUSHMATAHA
|101
|0
|57
|MARSHALL
|97
|0
|68
|GREER
|80
|7
|67
|NOBLE
|77
|2
|65
|CRAIG
|72
|0
|58
|LATIMER
|67
|1
|35
|LOVE
|64
|0
|61
|ATOKA
|62
|0
|51
|MURRAY
|59
|0
|49
|NOWATA
|55
|1
|50
|OKFUSKEE
|55
|0
|29
|TILLMAN
|55
|1
|44
|BLAINE
|46
|0
|26
|BECKHAM
|43
|1
|29
|HASKELL
|40
|0
|26
|JOHNSTON
|40
|0
|32
|BEAVER
|36
|0
|34
|WOODWARD
|32
|0
|27
|JEFFERSON
|30
|0
|24
|KIOWA
|27
|1
|22
|COAL
|26
|0
|23
|MAJOR
|25
|1
|22
|25
|0
|4
|WASHITA
|24
|0
|18
|HARMON
|24
|0
|4
|COTTON
|17
|2
|13
|WOODS
|15
|0
|14
|GRANT
|11
|0
|7
|HARPER
|9
|0
|3
|ROGER MILLS
|8
|0
|6
|DEWEY
|7
|0
|7
|ALFALFA
|3
|0
|1
|ELLIS
|3
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 8.1.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|7449
|83
|5948
|TULSA
|6187
|76
|5237
|BROKEN ARROW
|1486
|22
|1194
|EDMOND
|1353
|15
|1139
|NORMAN
|1328
|29
|1048
|GUYMON
|857
|7
|837
|OTHER***
|720
|5
|563
|YUKON
|574
|2
|452
|LAWTON
|570
|9
|519
|MOORE
|555
|10
|459
|JENKS
|547
|0
|516
|STILLWATER
|528
|2
|476
|CLAREMORE
|477
|11
|329
|BARTLESVILLE
|450
|37
|395
|ALTUS
|432
|4
|324
|OWASSO
|379
|2
|321
|BROKEN BOW
|372
|20
|327
|ENID
|341
|4
|241
|BIXBY
|322
|2
|269
|MUSKOGEE
|315
|12
|203
|IDABEL
|271
|4
|227
|SHAWNEE
|265
|7
|181
|ARDMORE
|246
|1
|205
|SAPULPA
|242
|4
|189
|DURANT
|237
|0
|188
|GLENPOOL
|235
|0
|203
|TAHLEQUAH
|227
|1
|139
|BETHANY
|225
|1
|174
|CHICKASHA
|214
|4
|196
|MIAMI
|193
|2
|160
|PONCA CITY
|184
|8
|140
|SAND SPRINGS
|184
|3
|154
|COWETA
|183
|13
|145
|STILWELL
|181
|4
|118
|SKIATOOK
|180
|7
|152
|MUSTANG
|169
|1
|148
|GROVE
|167
|16
|141
|EL RENO
|164
|1
|126
|LEXINGTON
|161
|1
|53
|OKMULGEE
|159
|2
|109
|COLLINSVILLE
|154
|1
|129
|PURCELL
|154
|3
|135
|ANADARKO
|142
|2
|62
|CHOCTAW
|139
|2
|112
|HUGO
|133
|1
|125
|MCALESTER
|133
|3
|85
|ADA
|132
|0
|104
|BLANCHARD
|122
|0
|109
|WAGONER
|114
|5
|88
|HENRYETTA
|113
|1
|74
|CLINTON
|111
|0
|75
|DUNCAN
|110
|1
|86
|WARR ACRES
|109
|0
|84
|SALLISAW
|109
|1
|59
|GUTHRIE
|107
|0
|87
|HINTON
|104
|0
|93
|PAULS VALLEY
|96
|1
|82
|NEWCASTLE
|94
|1
|77
|PRYOR CREEK
|93
|2
|68
|HOOKER
|93
|0
|91
|TUTTLE
|92
|2
|74
|NOBLE
|91
|1
|70
|WEWOKA
|86
|1
|40
|MIDWEST CITY
|86
|2
|72
|JAY
|85
|1
|78
|CHECOTAH
|80
|1
|62
|MANGUM
|77
|7
|64
|HOLDENVILLE
|75
|1
|30
|PIEDMONT
|72
|1
|64
|CUSHING
|71
|1
|51
|SEMINOLE
|70
|3
|48
|MADILL
|68
|0
|45
|WEATHERFORD
|65
|0
|58
|EUFAULA
|65
|0
|49
|AFTON
|64
|0
|46
|DEL CITY
|64
|0
|46
|WESTVILLE
|62
|1
|51
|LOCUST GROVE
|60
|0
|51
|MULDROW
|60
|1
|42
|CATOOSA
|59
|0
|45
|SPENCER
|58
|1
|46
|CLEVELAND
|58
|3
|48
|BRISTOW
|57
|2
|40
|DEWEY
|54
|1
|45
|SPERRY
|53
|1
|42
|WRIGHT CITY
|53
|0
|42
|VINITA
|52
|0
|45
|LINDSAY
|52
|2
|43
|KINGFISHER
|51
|0
|35
|NICHOLS HILLS
|51
|0
|46
|ATOKA
|51
|0
|43
|INOLA
|50
|2
|34
|FORT GIBSON
|49
|3
|42
|POTEAU
|49
|0
|29
|MOUNDS
|47
|1
|37
|SALINA
|46
|1
|32
|HARRAH
|46
|0
|33
|PAWNEE
|46
|0
|35
|BINGER
|46
|9
|37
|COMMERCE
|45
|0
|40
|MARIETTA
|45
|0
|43
|FREDERICK
|45
|1
|37
|TALIHINA
|45
|1
|24
|CHOUTEAU
|44
|3
|35
|HOMINY
|43
|2
|40
|KELLYVILLE
|43
|2
|35
|MCLOUD
|43
|0
|34
|MORRIS
|41
|0
|24
|VALLIANT
|41
|0
|40
|ANTLERS
|41
|0
|15
|JONES
|40
|1
|29
|CALERA
|40
|0
|28
|COLCORD
|39
|1
|35
|HAWORTH
|39
|0
|33
|OOLOGAH
|39
|0
|30
|HEAVENER
|38
|0
|20
|SULPHUR
|38
|0
|35
|BEGGS
|37
|0
|25
|MANNFORD
|36
|1
|25
|VIAN
|36
|1
|14
|CHELSEA
|36
|0
|31
|TEXHOMA
|36
|0
|30
|HASKELL
|34
|0
|27
|WILBURTON
|34
|1
|15
|TECUMSEH
|34
|0
|23
|PERKINS
|34
|0
|30
|WASHINGTON
|33
|0
|29
|ELK CITY
|33
|1
|22
|PRAGUE
|32
|0
|18
|COMANCHE
|32
|1
|29
|NOWATA
|30
|1
|28
|WYANDOTTE
|30
|0
|10
|HULBERT
|30
|0
|15
|PERRY
|30
|0
|25
|MARLOW
|30
|0
|26
|SPIRO
|29
|0
|17
|KINGSTON
|28
|0
|22
|WOODWARD
|28
|0
|23
|PAWHUSKA
|28
|0
|20
|ELGIN
|26
|0
|24
|CHANDLER
|26
|1
|21
|KIEFER
|25
|0
|21
|STROUD
|25
|0
|19
|MEAD
|25
|1
|14
|RED ROCK
|25
|1
|21
|CACHE
|24
|0
|20
|HENNESSEY
|24
|0
|22
|OKARCHE
|24
|0
|20
|GORE
|23
|1
|16
|OKEMAH
|23
|0
|14
|BOKOSHE
|23
|0
|8
|OCHELATA
|23
|1
|20
|STIGLER
|22
|0
|14
|WAYNE
|22
|0
|20
|HOLLIS
|22
|0
|4
|COLBERT
|21
|0
|20
|WETUMKA
|21
|0
|9
|FAIRFAX
|21
|0
|17
|DAVIS
|21
|0
|14
|CADDO
|20
|0
|15
|BARNSDALL
|20
|2
|17
|LUTHER
|20
|0
|16
|WILSON
|20
|0
|9
|FAIRLAND
|19
|0
|10
|ROLAND
|19
|0
|8
|CLAYTON
|19
|0
|17
|WATTS
|18
|0
|16
|WISTER
|18
|0
|13
|MEEKER
|18
|0
|11
|KANSAS
|18
|0
|8
|COALGATE
|18
|0
|15
|MAYSVILLE
|18
|0
|16
|LONE GROVE
|18
|1
|15
|POCOLA
|17
|0
|9
|APACHE
|17
|0
|13
|ELMORE CITY
|17
|0
|11
|HARTSHORNE
|17
|0
|12
|TYRONE
|17
|0
|15
|COPAN
|17
|0
|11
|OLUSTEE
|16
|0
|14
|PADEN
|16
|0
|6
|ARCADIA
|16
|0
|16
|FORT COBB
|16
|0
|12
|MAUD
|16
|0
|5
|BLAIR
|15
|0
|7
|GLENCOE
|15
|0
|14
|PORTER
|15
|0
|14
|PORUM
|15
|1
|9
|MINCO
|14
|0
|9
|BIG CABIN
|14
|1
|8
|WYNNEWOOD
|14
|1
|11
|TISHOMINGO
|14
|0
|9
|BLACKWELL
|14
|0
|11
|CAMERON
|14
|0
|4
|GARVIN
|14
|0
|14
|WATONGA
|14
|0
|10
|KONAWA
|13
|1
|9
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|DEWAR
|12
|0
|10
|YALE
|12
|0
|10
|CASHION
|12
|0
|11
|WALTERS
|12
|0
|10
|FAIRVIEW
|12
|0
|10
|QUAPAW
|12
|0
|9
|EARLSBORO
|12
|0
|6
|ADAIR
|12
|0
|9
|RAMONA
|12
|0
|12
|ALVA
|12
|0
|11
|FORT TOWSON
|12
|0
|10
|WELEETKA
|11
|0
|8
|CYRIL
|11
|1
|5
|WEBBERS FALLS
|11
|0
|4
|ALEX
|11
|0
|10
|RINGLING
|11
|0
|10
|GEARY
|11
|0
|7
|TONKAWA
|10
|0
|9
|WELLSTON
|10
|0
|6
|STONEWALL
|10
|1
|8
|SAYRE
|10
|0
|7
|TALALA
|10
|0
|8
|RUSH SPRINGS
|10
|0
|8
|TIPTON
|10
|0
|6
|BENNINGTON
|10
|0
|9
|BOKCHITO
|9
|0
|8
|WAURIKA
|9
|0
|6
|NORTH MIAMI
|9
|0
|8
|ALLEN
|9
|1
|4
|WARNER
|9
|0
|7
|JENNINGS
|9
|0
|8
|DEPEW
|9
|1
|6
|RYAN
|9
|0
|8
|HOBART
|9
|0
|9
|QUINTON
|9
|0
|9
|ROFF
|9
|0
|8
|FLETCHER
|9
|0
|6
|DRUMRIGHT
|9
|0
|5
|GRACEMONT
|8
|0
|7
|CRESCENT
|8
|0
|7
|HEALDTON
|8
|0
|5
|BURNS FLAT
|8
|0
|6
|MANNSVILLE
|8
|0
|8
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|8
|CEMENT
|8
|0
|5
|WELCH
|8
|0
|7
|NEWKIRK
|8
|1
|5
|GERONIMO
|8
|0
|5
|WAUKOMIS
|8
|0
|5
|OPTIMA
|8
|0
|8
|INDIAHOMA
|8
|0
|6
|MORRISON
|8
|0
|7
|DELAWARE
|8
|0
|8
|LEHIGH
|7
|0
|7
|KEOTA
|7
|0
|3
|CHEYENNE
|7
|0
|6
|PAOLI
|7
|0
|7
|MCCURTAIN
|7
|0
|6
|ACHILLE
|7
|0
|6
|SASAKWA
|7
|0
|5
|BOSWELL
|7
|0
|7
|AMBER
|7
|0
|7
|OSAGE
|7
|0
|5
|WANETTE
|7
|0
|3
|CARNEGIE
|7
|0
|4
|RINGWOOD
|6
|0
|6
|TAFT
|6
|0
|1
|POCASSET
|6
|0
|6
|SHADY POINT
|6
|0
|5
|OKTAHA
|6
|0
|4
|ASHER
|6
|0
|4
|LOOKEBA
|6
|2
|4
|VERDEN
|6
|0
|5
|KIOWA
|6
|0
|4
|SPAVINAW
|6
|0
|3
|ARAPAHO
|5
|0
|5
|AGRA
|5
|1
|3
|BURBANK
|5
|0
|3
|KREBS
|5
|0
|2
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|RED OAK
|5
|0
|3
|GANS
|5
|0
|2
|LAVERNE
|5
|0
|3
|PANAMA
|5
|0
|4
|CANEY
|5
|0
|4
|THOMAS
|5
|0
|5
|HOWE
|5
|0
|2
|PRUE
|5
|0
|5
|RIPLEY
|5
|0
|5
|POND CREEK
|5
|0
|5
|DISNEY
|5
|0
|2
|SNYDER
|5
|0
|4
|UNION CITY
|5
|0
|5
|ALBION
|5
|0
|3
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|4
|1
|2
|TERLTON
|4
|0
|4
|NEW CORDELL
|4
|0
|3
|KETCHUM
|4
|0
|3
|NINNEKAH
|4
|0
|3
|SAVANNA
|4
|0
|4
|ARKOMA
|4
|0
|2
|WANN
|4
|0
|3
|RATLIFF CITY
|4
|0
|3
|MEDFORD
|4
|0
|1
|SPRINGER
|4
|1
|3
|STRATFORD
|4
|0
|3
|GOULD
|4
|0
|1
|GARBER
|4
|0
|4
|KAW CITY
|4
|1
|1
|LANGLEY
|4
|0
|1
|CROWDER
|4
|0
|3
|CALUMET
|4
|0
|4
|BUFFALO
|4
|0
|0
|CARNEY
|4
|0
|3
|COUNCIL HILL
|4
|0
|3
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|CANADIAN
|4
|0
|4
|LAHOMA
|4
|0
|4
|SENTINEL
|4
|0
|3
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|2
|LONGDALE
|4
|0
|4
|RATTAN
|4
|0
|3
|ORLANDO
|4
|0
|4
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|3
|0
|2
|OAKS
|3
|0
|2
|CASTLE
|3
|0
|0
|BUTLER
|3
|0
|3
|BERNICE
|3
|0
|3
|KINTA
|3
|0
|3
|LANGSTON
|3
|0
|3
|VICI
|3
|0
|3
|SHATTUCK
|3
|0
|1
|KENEFIC
|3
|0
|2
|LAMAR
|3
|0
|1
|CALVIN
|3
|0
|3
|MULHALL
|3
|0
|3
|BOLEY
|3
|0
|1
|DILL CITY
|3
|0
|2
|DOVER
|3
|0
|2
|MILLERTON
|3
|0
|3
|BOYNTON
|3
|0
|3
|MARBLE CITY
|3
|0
|3
|THACKERVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|HYDRO
|3
|0
|3
|LENAPAH
|3
|0
|3
|OKEENE
|3
|0
|1
|OILTON
|2
|1
|1
|RAVIA
|2
|0
|2
|HELENA
|2
|0
|0
|HITCHCOCK
|2
|0
|1
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|CORN
|2
|0
|2
|SLICK
|2
|0
|0
|ELDORADO
|2
|0
|1
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|BOWLEGS
|2
|0
|1
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|MILBURN
|2
|0
|1
|SHIDLER
|2
|0
|0
|MOORELAND
|2
|0
|1
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|1
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|2
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|TRYON
|2
|0
|2
|PITTSBURG
|2
|0
|2
|MARSHALL
|2
|0
|2
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|MENO
|2
|0
|2
|FOSS
|2
|0
|1
|STRINGTOWN
|2
|0
|1
|BRAGGS
|2
|0
|1
|STUART
|2
|0
|2
|SCHULTER
|2
|0
|2
|SAWYER
|2
|0
|2
|GRANITE
|2
|0
|2
|SOPER
|2
|0
|2
|HAILEYVILLE
|2
|0
|1
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|CANTON
|2
|0
|2
|BRADLEY
|2
|0
|1
|LAMONT
|2
|0
|1
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|1
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|DAVENPORT
|1
|0
|1
|CANUTE
|1
|0
|1
|LONE WOLF
|1
|0
|0
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|FOYIL
|1
|0
|1
|GRANDFIELD
|1
|0
|1
|BLUEJACKET
|1
|0
|0
|HAMMON
|1
|0
|0
|SPARKS
|1
|0
|1
|COYLE
|1
|0
|1
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|CHATTANOOGA
|1
|0
|1
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|BESSIE
|1
|0
|1
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|1
|COVINGTON
|1
|0
|1
|GOLDSBY
|1
|0
|1
|TUPELO
|1
|0
|1
|BILLINGS
|1
|1
|0
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|HANNA
|1
|0
|0
|THE VILLAGE
|1
|0
|1
|CLEO SPRINGS
|1
|0
|1
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.